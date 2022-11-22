NexDine Cafe 590 (406)

Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Cafe 590

No reviews yet

590 Lincoln Street

Waltham, MA 02451

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BTS
CHEESY BREAKFAST BURRITO

DAILY SPECIALS - TUESDAY

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$5.99

Dutch Breakfast Sandwich - Ham, Gouda, Scrambled Eggs on Rye

GRILLE LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.29

Cajun Turkey Burger - Pepper jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spicy Ketchup

DELI SPECIAL

$7.29

Cape Cod Club - Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo

SALAD BAR SPECIAL

$7.29

Arugula Citrus Salad - Chic Pea, Oranges, Almonds, Grapefruit, Almonds, Arugula, Quinoa

SOUP SPECIAL

$3.39

French Onion

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET
$6.49

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$6.49
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$5.49

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$5.49
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$5.49

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BTS

BTS

$5.49

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$5.49

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

GREEN EGGS & HAM

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$5.49

Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach

APPLE-MAPLE FRENCH TOAST

$4.99

Brioche Bread dipped in a Cinnamon French Toast Batter, Grilled & Topped With Caramelized Apples, Powder Sugar & Maple Syrup

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$3.99

House Pancake Batter, Fresh Blueberries, & a Touch of Vanilla served with Maple Syrup and Butter

CHEESY BREAKFAST BURRITO

$3.99

Flour Tortilla With Herbed Potatoes, Black Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Served with Fresh Pico De Gallo

YOGURT PARFAIT
$2.49

YOGURT PARFAIT

$2.49
HARD BOILED EGGS
$1.99

HARD BOILED EGGS

$1.99
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$2.49

COTTAGE CHEESE & GRANOLA

$2.49Out of stock

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$7.99

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$7.99

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough

E TU BRUTE

E TU BRUTE

$7.69

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$7.99

Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
$8.29

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$8.29
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$8.29

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$8.49

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

$8.49

Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$8.49

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$8.49

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll

FIREHOUSE BEEF BURGER

FIREHOUSE BEEF BURGER

$8.49

Our Classic Beef Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Baby Arugula, Pickled Jalapeño & Roasted Red Peppers with Chipotle Aioli on an Onion Roll

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Vermont Cheddar & Crisp Onion Straws with our Signature BBQ Sauce on Brioche CAL 810 | Keyword: BBQCHICKEN

FRENCH FRIES
$2.19

FRENCH FRIES

$2.19

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.99

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA
$2.09

20oz AQUAFINA

$2.09
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$2.29
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.79
PURE LEAF TEA
$2.79

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.79
TROPICANA JUICE
$2.49

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.49
POLAR SELTZER
$2.29

POLAR SELTZER

$2.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Email cafe590@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

590 Lincoln Street, Waltham, MA 02451

