Café 78
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Email amendoza@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Location
184 Liberty Court Rd, Warren, NJ 07059
