American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Cafe Olympic

889 Reviews

$

90 N Williams St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Popular Items

Build a Breakfast Sandwich
Cinnamon Roll
The Signature Smash Burger

Weekly Specials

Spin Art Omelette

Spin Art Omelette

$13.00

One of our three egg omelettes stuffed with fresh baby spinach, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Comes with house breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns and toast.

Broken Chicky Pot Pie

Broken Chicky Pot Pie

$15.00

Two of our buttermilk biscuits smothered in creamy gravy with chicken, peas, carrots, celery, a blend of herbs, and topped with green onions. Comes with soup or salad.

IncrediBOWL

IncrediBOWL

$16.00Out of stock

House buttermilk fried chicken, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled corn, bacon, and cheddar cheese smothered in house poultry gravy. Comes with choice of soup or salad.

Chicky Fried Mushrooms (Vegan on Request)

Chicky Fried Mushrooms (Vegan on Request)

$15.00

Battered and fried oyster mushrooms from our friends at Spore to More with shredduce, red onions, pickles, and a swipe of mayo on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.

The New Porker (Vegan on request)

The New Porker (Vegan on request)

$15.00

Oyster mushrooms from our dear friends at “From Spore to More” roasted and tossed with a traditional BBQ sauce, and house pickles all served on a brioche bun with a swipe of mayo. Comes with choice of soup, salad, or side.

Vegan Chicky Parm

Vegan Chicky Parm

$14.00Out of stock

House-made seitan covered in our marinara topped with daiya mozzarella and fresh spinach sandwiched between a locally baked vegan torpedo roll. Comes with choice of soup, salad, or side.

Canned Beer

Allagash North Sky

$7.00

Stout. 7.5% 16oz

Brooklyn Non-Alcoholic

Brooklyn Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

non-alcoholic lager / 0.0% / 12oz

CLB Beach Blonde

CLB Beach Blonde

$5.00

golden lager / 5.3% / 12oz

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

IPA / 7.5% / 12oz

Glutenburg Blonde

Glutenburg Blonde

$7.00

gluten-free lager / 4.5% / 16oz

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$7.00

pale ale / 5.2% / 16oz

Off Color Beer for Brunch

Off Color Beer for Brunch

$7.00

O'Dell 90 Shilling

$6.00

Amber Ale / 5.3% / 12oz

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$5.00

new england ipa / 8.0% / 16oz

Original Sin Cider

Original Sin Cider

$6.00

classic cider / 6.0% / 12oz

Original Sin Rose Cider

Original Sin Rose Cider

$6.00

cider with grape skin / 6.5% / 12oz

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

flavored seltzer / 5.0% / 12oz

White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$6.00

flavored seltzer / 5.0% / 12oz

Brown Bag Special

Brown Bag Special

$3.00

beer roulette: one random blue collar tall boy

Hamms

Hamms

$4.00

blue collar tall boy

Ice House

Ice House

$4.00

blue collar tall boy

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

blue collar tall boy

Montucky Cold Snack

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

blue collar tall boy

Old Style

Old Style

$4.00

blue collar tall boy

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

blue collar tall boy

Special Export

Special Export

$4.00

blue collar tall boy

Buy the Kitchen a Six-Pack

Buy the Kitchen a Six-Pack

$12.00

They will love you forever.

Bloodys

Bloody Mary

$8.00

luksusowa gluten-free vodka / celery salt rim / pickle+celery+lemon garnish

Bloody Maria

Bloody Maria

$8.00

jalapeno+habanero lunazul blanco tequila / tajin+sugar rim / pepper+lime garnish

Bloody Hipster

$8.00

bacon henry mckenna bourbon / demerara rim / bacon+cheese garnish

Bloody Growler

Bloody Growler

$32.00

contains five servings

Mimosas

Classic Mimosa

$7.00

carletto sparkling draft + orange juice

House Mimosa

$7.00

carletto sparkling draft + grapefruit juice

Kir Royale

$7.00

carletto sparkling draft + lejay cassis

Kir Sunset

$7.00

ledgy cassis + carletto draft + orange juice

The Dan Mosa

$8.00

carletto draft / easy on the juice / make it a tall

Mimosa Flight

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Choose three of our mimosas! Dan-Mosa not included.

Mimosa Growler

Mimosa Growler

$45.00

contains eight servings

Wine

Carletto Sparkling Draft

Carletto Sparkling Draft

$6.00
Round Barn Peach Sangria Bellini

Round Barn Peach Sangria Bellini

$7.00

355ml / 5.52%

Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc

Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc

$9.00

250ml / 13%

Tangent Rosé

Tangent Rosé

$8.00

375ml / 13.7%

Tiamo Pinot Grigio

Tiamo Pinot Grigio

$7.00

375ml / 12%

Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

$9.00

Soda Fountain

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Locally roasted Robot Heart blend from Conscious Cup.

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Locally roasted Decaf Brazil from Conscious Cup.

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Warmers

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Milk

1%

$3.00+

Whole

$3.00+

Chocolate

$3.00+

Juice

Apple

$3.00+

Cranberry

$3.00+

Grapefruit

$3.00+

Orange

$3.00+

Tomato

$3.00+

Egg Station

made your way with choice of toast and side of hash browns

One Egg

$7.50

a good place to start

Two Eggs

$8.50

the standard fare

Three Eggs

$9.50

an extra boost

Breakfast Sandwiches

two fried eggs served on your choice of toast and a side of hash browns or homemade breakfast potatoes
Build a Breakfast Sandwich

Build a Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

because your pleasure is our business

Griddle Goodies

french toast and pancakes
Perfect Pancakes

Perfect Pancakes

$8.00

better than mama used to make

Vegan Pancakes

Vegan Pancakes

$8.00

for our biggest fans

French Toast

French Toast

$8.00

on your favorite locally baked bread

Waffle

Waffle

$8.00

golden brown goodness

Crepes

Crepes

$8.00

french perfection

Omelettes

triple egg indulgence

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.00

for the smartest kid in class

California Omelette

$13.00

chicken, green onion, asparagus, pepper jack, avocado. served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.

Cowboy Omelette

$12.00

chopped sausage, sausage gravy, american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.

Denver Omelette

$11.50

ham, onion, green pepper, american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.

Fiesta Omelette

Fiesta Omelette

$13.00

chorizo, salsa, avocado, cilantro, pepper jack served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.

Greenhouse Omelette

Greenhouse Omelette

$12.00

asparagus, spinach, broccoli, american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.

Gypsy Omelette

Gypsy Omelette

$13.00

bacon, ham, chopped sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, swiss + american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.

Irish Omelette

Irish Omelette

$13.00

corned beef hash + swiss cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.00

bacon, ham, chopped sausage, and american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.00

mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, spinach, american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.

Skillets

mix it up

Build Your Own Skillet

$8.00

do it to it

California Skillet

California Skillet

$13.00

chicken, green onion, asparagus, pepper jack, and avocado with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.

Cowboy Skillet

Cowboy Skillet

$12.00

chopped sausage, sausage gravy, american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.

Denver Skillet

$11.50

ham, onion, green pepper, and american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.

Fiesta Skillet

$13.00

chorizo, salsa, avocado, cilantro, and pepper jack with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.

Greenhouse Skillet

$12.00

asparagus, spinach, broccoli, and american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.

Gypsy Skillet

$13.00

bacon, ham, chopped sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, swiss + american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.

Irish Skillet

$13.00

corned beef hash + swiss cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$13.00

bacon, ham, chopped sausage, and american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.

Vegetarian Skillet

$11.00

mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, spinach, and american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.

Combos

plays well with others
The Classic

The Classic

$12.00

two eggs your way and select one from each category

The Olympic

The Olympic

$12.50

two eggs your way over two biscuit halves with sausage patties and sausage gravy served alongside breakfast potatoes or hash browns

Benedicts

a bene-ficial breakfast
Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$12.50

served on a split english muffin with ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, and a side of breakfast potatoes or hash browns

Santa Fe Benedict

Santa Fe Benedict

$13.00

served on a split english muffin with spinach, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise, and breakfast potatoes or hash browns.

Biscuits and Gravy

the og b+g

Full Order

$9.00

two sloppy split biscuits

Half Order

Half Order

$7.00

one split biscuit covered in it

Friendly Appetizers

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

seasoned avocados, pickled red onions, matchstick radish, grape tomatoes, and cilantro on toasted sourdough with poached eggs

Cauli Nuggz (vegan)

Cauli Nuggz (vegan)

$12.00Out of stock

lightly battered cauliflower florets served with homemade garlic-scallion sweet chili glaze on the side

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.00

house battered ellsworth creamery cheese curds topped with green onions and served with homemade southwest ranch

Olympic Poutine

Olympic Poutine

$12.00

crispy french fries with housemade country gravy, cheddar, bacon, green onion, cheese curds, and eggs your way

A Really Good Quesadilla

A Really Good Quesadilla

$13.00

ancho rubbed chicken, chihuahua and cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce served with a cilantro salad on the side.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.50

five chicken breast tenders with crispy fries and choice of barbecue or ranch

Brunch Classics

WGN's Bacon-Me-Crazy

WGN's Bacon-Me-Crazy

$13.00+

a single or double decker grown-up grilled cheese with thick cut applewood bacon, housemade bacon gravy, and two sunny-side up eggs topped with green onion served with house made chips and a pickle.

Chicken 'N' Waffles

Chicken 'N' Waffles

$15.00Out of stock

homemade buttermilk fried chicken on a golden waffle served with maple butter and sweet heat honey butter on the side and garnished with green onion

Porky Pancakes

Porky Pancakes

$12.00

two pancakes loaded with sausage and bacon garnished with maple butter on the side and topped with two eggs the way ya like ‘em

Bruncharito (vegan)

Bruncharito (vegan)

$14.00

vegan chorizo, black beans, corn, tomatoes, daiya mozzarella, fire roasted salsa, cilantro, wrapped in our jumbo tortilla, and choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns

Salads

feeds 5-7 rabbits.
Ancho Chicken Cilantro Lime Salad

Ancho Chicken Cilantro Lime Salad

$14.00

ancho rubbed chicken, chihuahua cheese, grape tomatoes, green onion, tajin pineapple, and avocado with housemade cilantro lime vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, cucumber, tomato, onion, bleu cheese, and a hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing on the side.

Chicken Bleu Walnut Salad

Chicken Bleu Walnut Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, walnuts, craisins, bacon, fresh strawberries, and bleu cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, black beans, green onion, sweet corn, bacon, tomato, and cheddar jack with crispy tortilla croutons and homemade southwest ranch on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese and homemade caesar dressing on the side

Smash Burgers

one half pound burger with choice of side and daily soup. includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and side of slaw.

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

two patties on a freshly baked brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

The Signature Smash Burger

The Signature Smash Burger

$13.00

two patties loaded with housemade pickles, shredduce, american cheese, grilled onions, and our not-fancy sauce on a fresh brioche bun. Comes with your choice of side.

The Vurger (vegan)

The Vurger (vegan)

$13.00Out of stock

house vegan burger, daiya mozzarella, veganaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion with house pickles on a vegan brioche bun. Comes with your choice of side.

Super Sandos

includes choice of side and a cup of daily soup.
B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$11.00

applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast. comes with your choice of side.

Cali Turkey

Cali Turkey

$13.00

sliced turkey with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, and pepper jack on wheat toast. comes with your choice of side.

Club Sando

Club Sando

$13.00

triple stacked white toast with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and american cheese. comes with your choice of side.

Fried Chicky Sando

Fried Chicky Sando

$14.00Out of stock

homemade buttermilk fried chicken, honey buffalo sauce, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, house pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. comes with your choice of side.

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$12.00

smoked gouda, aged sharp cheddar, and mozzarella on grilled sourdough. comes with your choice of side.

Marinated Chicky Sando

Marinated Chicky Sando

$13.00

grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a brioche bun. comes with your choice of side.

Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo

$13.00

brioche french toast with turkey, ham, swiss cheese, and a side of seasonal homemade jam. comes with choice of side.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.00

one half pound hamburger with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye. comes with your choice of side.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

hand sliced corned beef with sauerkraut and swiss on grilled rye. served with 1000 dressing on the side and come with your choice of side.

Tasty Wraps

includes choice of side and a cup of daily soup.
C.B.R. Wrap

C.B.R. Wrap

$13.00

tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and housemade ranch dressing. comes with choice of side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons, and homemade caesar dressing. comes with your choice of side.

Santa Fe Wrap

Santa Fe Wrap

$13.00

tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, avocado, pepper jack, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and homemade chipotle mayo. comes with your choice of side.

Turkey Apple Brie Wrap

Turkey Apple Brie Wrap

$14.00

Thin sliced turkey breast, honey crisp apples, mixed greens, brie, and homemade lemon cranberry aioli. Comes with your choice of side.

Daily Soups

Cream of Chicken with Rice

$4.00+
Bean Chili (vegan)

Bean Chili (vegan)

$4.00+

loaded with black beans, kidney beans, sweet corn, and all the right spices

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Thick Cut Ham

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Not Chorizo (vegan)

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Cottage Cheese A la Carte

$3.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Eggs

Oatmeal

$6.50

Oatmeal With Toppings

$8.50

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

One Big Pancake

$4.00

Sausage Gravy Small

$2.50

Sausage Gravy Large

$4.00

Small Fruit A la Carte

$2.50

Fruit Bowl A la Carte

$5.00

Housemade Chips

$3.00

Small Fries A la Carte

$4.00

Fries Large

$7.50

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Seasonal Veggie

$3.50

Dinner Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Avocado

$2.00

Banana Sliced

$1.50

Burger Patty

$5.00

Chopped Steak

$7.00

Sauces and Dressings

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Barbecue Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$1.00

Feta Vinaigrette

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Southwest Ranch

$1.00

Cholula

$0.50

Chipotle Cholula

$0.50

Louisiana

$0.50

Tabasco

$0.50

Valentina

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Toast A La Carte

White Bread

$3.00

Wheat Bread

$3.00

Rye Bread

$3.00

Sourdough Bread (vegan)

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$3.00

Bagel

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

Brioche Bread

$3.50

Gluten Free Bread

$3.50

Gluten Free Bun

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan Bun

$3.50

Vegan Torpedo French Roll

$4.00

Fresh Baked Dinner Roll

$0.75

Kids Breakfast

Kiddie Cakes

$6.00

Kid's French Toast

$6.00

Junior Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Cheese Omelette

$6.00

The Ariya Pancakes

$8.00

Three kid sized pancakes with chocolate chips, strawberries, and whipped cream on the side.

Kiddie Vegan Cakes

$7.00

Kids Lunch

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.00

Kids Banana & Nutella Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$7.00

Kids One Scoop Sundae

$3.50

Home Made Baked Goods

so classic. such wow.
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Choose from O.G. or Caramel Apple! Please call to schedule a pick up time if you would like to preorder a large quantity.

Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake

Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake

$4.50Out of stock
Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Homemade pure cocoa buttermilk chocolate cake filled with our signature vanilla cream cheese frosting

Slice of Pie

Slice of Pie

Vegan Caramel Pecan Bars

Vegan Caramel Pecan Bars

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Banana Mini Loaf

Chocolate Chip Banana Mini Loaf

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Slice

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

NY Style Cheesecake Slice

$5.50Out of stock
Banana Walnut Mini Loaf

Banana Walnut Mini Loaf

$3.50Out of stock
Mini Carrot Cake

Mini Carrot Cake

$4.50Out of stock
Echo's Doggie Bites

Echo's Doggie Bites

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade peanut butter pumpkin oat doggie treats. Pack of 3.

Ice Cream & Shakes

we all scream for something

Milkshake

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.50+

Root Beer Float

$5.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
All Day We Brunch.

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

