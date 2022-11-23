Cafe Olympic

- Home
Weekly Specials
Spin Art Omelette
One of our three egg omelettes stuffed with fresh baby spinach, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Comes with house breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns and toast.
Broken Chicky Pot Pie
Two of our buttermilk biscuits smothered in creamy gravy with chicken, peas, carrots, celery, a blend of herbs, and topped with green onions. Comes with soup or salad.
IncrediBOWL
House buttermilk fried chicken, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled corn, bacon, and cheddar cheese smothered in house poultry gravy. Comes with choice of soup or salad.
Chicky Fried Mushrooms (Vegan on Request)
Battered and fried oyster mushrooms from our friends at Spore to More with shredduce, red onions, pickles, and a swipe of mayo on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.
The New Porker (Vegan on request)
Oyster mushrooms from our dear friends at “From Spore to More” roasted and tossed with a traditional BBQ sauce, and house pickles all served on a brioche bun with a swipe of mayo. Comes with choice of soup, salad, or side.
Vegan Chicky Parm
House-made seitan covered in our marinara topped with daiya mozzarella and fresh spinach sandwiched between a locally baked vegan torpedo roll. Comes with choice of soup, salad, or side.
Canned Beer
Allagash North Sky
Stout. 7.5% 16oz
Brooklyn Non-Alcoholic
non-alcoholic lager / 0.0% / 12oz
CLB Beach Blonde
golden lager / 5.3% / 12oz
Cigar City Jai Alai
IPA / 7.5% / 12oz
Glutenburg Blonde
gluten-free lager / 4.5% / 16oz
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
pale ale / 5.2% / 16oz
Off Color Beer for Brunch
O'Dell 90 Shilling
Amber Ale / 5.3% / 12oz
Lagunitas Hazy Wonder
new england ipa / 8.0% / 16oz
Original Sin Cider
classic cider / 6.0% / 12oz
Original Sin Rose Cider
cider with grape skin / 6.5% / 12oz
White Claw Black Cherry
flavored seltzer / 5.0% / 12oz
White Claw Mango
flavored seltzer / 5.0% / 12oz
Brown Bag Special
beer roulette: one random blue collar tall boy
Hamms
blue collar tall boy
Ice House
blue collar tall boy
Miller High Life
blue collar tall boy
Montucky Cold Snack
blue collar tall boy
Old Style
blue collar tall boy
Pabst Blue Ribbon
blue collar tall boy
Special Export
blue collar tall boy
Buy the Kitchen a Six-Pack
They will love you forever.
Bloodys
Bloody Mary
luksusowa gluten-free vodka / celery salt rim / pickle+celery+lemon garnish
Bloody Maria
jalapeno+habanero lunazul blanco tequila / tajin+sugar rim / pepper+lime garnish
Bloody Hipster
bacon henry mckenna bourbon / demerara rim / bacon+cheese garnish
Bloody Growler
contains five servings
Mimosas
Classic Mimosa
carletto sparkling draft + orange juice
House Mimosa
carletto sparkling draft + grapefruit juice
Kir Royale
carletto sparkling draft + lejay cassis
Kir Sunset
ledgy cassis + carletto draft + orange juice
The Dan Mosa
carletto draft / easy on the juice / make it a tall
Mimosa Flight
Choose three of our mimosas! Dan-Mosa not included.
Mimosa Growler
contains eight servings
Wine
Soda Fountain
Coffee
Warmers
Egg Station
Breakfast Sandwiches
Griddle Goodies
Omelettes
Build Your Own Omelette
for the smartest kid in class
California Omelette
chicken, green onion, asparagus, pepper jack, avocado. served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.
Cowboy Omelette
chopped sausage, sausage gravy, american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.
Denver Omelette
ham, onion, green pepper, american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.
Fiesta Omelette
chorizo, salsa, avocado, cilantro, pepper jack served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.
Greenhouse Omelette
asparagus, spinach, broccoli, american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.
Gypsy Omelette
bacon, ham, chopped sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, swiss + american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.
Irish Omelette
corned beef hash + swiss cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.
Meat Lovers Omelette
bacon, ham, chopped sausage, and american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.
Vegetarian Omelette
mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, spinach, american cheese served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of toast.
Skillets
Build Your Own Skillet
do it to it
California Skillet
chicken, green onion, asparagus, pepper jack, and avocado with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
Cowboy Skillet
chopped sausage, sausage gravy, american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
Denver Skillet
ham, onion, green pepper, and american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
Fiesta Skillet
chorizo, salsa, avocado, cilantro, and pepper jack with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
Greenhouse Skillet
asparagus, spinach, broccoli, and american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
Gypsy Skillet
bacon, ham, chopped sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, swiss + american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
Irish Skillet
corned beef hash + swiss cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
Meat Lovers Skillet
bacon, ham, chopped sausage, and american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
Vegetarian Skillet
mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, spinach, and american cheese with eggs the way you like em served over hash browns or breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
Combos
Benedicts
Biscuits and Gravy
Friendly Appetizers
Avocado Toast
seasoned avocados, pickled red onions, matchstick radish, grape tomatoes, and cilantro on toasted sourdough with poached eggs
Cauli Nuggz (vegan)
lightly battered cauliflower florets served with homemade garlic-scallion sweet chili glaze on the side
Cheese Curds
house battered ellsworth creamery cheese curds topped with green onions and served with homemade southwest ranch
Olympic Poutine
crispy french fries with housemade country gravy, cheddar, bacon, green onion, cheese curds, and eggs your way
A Really Good Quesadilla
ancho rubbed chicken, chihuahua and cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce served with a cilantro salad on the side.
Chicken Tenders & Fries
five chicken breast tenders with crispy fries and choice of barbecue or ranch
Brunch Classics
WGN's Bacon-Me-Crazy
a single or double decker grown-up grilled cheese with thick cut applewood bacon, housemade bacon gravy, and two sunny-side up eggs topped with green onion served with house made chips and a pickle.
Chicken 'N' Waffles
homemade buttermilk fried chicken on a golden waffle served with maple butter and sweet heat honey butter on the side and garnished with green onion
Porky Pancakes
two pancakes loaded with sausage and bacon garnished with maple butter on the side and topped with two eggs the way ya like ‘em
Bruncharito (vegan)
vegan chorizo, black beans, corn, tomatoes, daiya mozzarella, fire roasted salsa, cilantro, wrapped in our jumbo tortilla, and choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns
Salads
Ancho Chicken Cilantro Lime Salad
ancho rubbed chicken, chihuahua cheese, grape tomatoes, green onion, tajin pineapple, and avocado with housemade cilantro lime vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, cucumber, tomato, onion, bleu cheese, and a hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing on the side.
Chicken Bleu Walnut Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, walnuts, craisins, bacon, fresh strawberries, and bleu cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Southwest Chicken Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, black beans, green onion, sweet corn, bacon, tomato, and cheddar jack with crispy tortilla croutons and homemade southwest ranch on the side
Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese and homemade caesar dressing on the side
Smash Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
two patties on a freshly baked brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
The Signature Smash Burger
two patties loaded with housemade pickles, shredduce, american cheese, grilled onions, and our not-fancy sauce on a fresh brioche bun. Comes with your choice of side.
The Vurger (vegan)
house vegan burger, daiya mozzarella, veganaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion with house pickles on a vegan brioche bun. Comes with your choice of side.
Super Sandos
B.L.T.
applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast. comes with your choice of side.
Cali Turkey
sliced turkey with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, and pepper jack on wheat toast. comes with your choice of side.
Club Sando
triple stacked white toast with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and american cheese. comes with your choice of side.
Fried Chicky Sando
homemade buttermilk fried chicken, honey buffalo sauce, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, house pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. comes with your choice of side.
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
smoked gouda, aged sharp cheddar, and mozzarella on grilled sourdough. comes with your choice of side.
Marinated Chicky Sando
grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a brioche bun. comes with your choice of side.
Monte Carlo
brioche french toast with turkey, ham, swiss cheese, and a side of seasonal homemade jam. comes with choice of side.
Patty Melt
one half pound hamburger with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye. comes with your choice of side.
Reuben
hand sliced corned beef with sauerkraut and swiss on grilled rye. served with 1000 dressing on the side and come with your choice of side.
Tasty Wraps
C.B.R. Wrap
tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and housemade ranch dressing. comes with choice of side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons, and homemade caesar dressing. comes with your choice of side.
Santa Fe Wrap
tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, avocado, pepper jack, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and homemade chipotle mayo. comes with your choice of side.
Turkey Apple Brie Wrap
Thin sliced turkey breast, honey crisp apples, mixed greens, brie, and homemade lemon cranberry aioli. Comes with your choice of side.
Sides
Bacon
Thick Cut Ham
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Corned Beef Hash
Chorizo
Not Chorizo (vegan)
Hash Browns
Breakfast Potatoes
Cottage Cheese A la Carte
Sliced Tomatoes
Eggs
Oatmeal
Oatmeal With Toppings
Hollandaise Sauce
One Big Pancake
Sausage Gravy Small
Sausage Gravy Large
Small Fruit A la Carte
Fruit Bowl A la Carte
Housemade Chips
Small Fries A la Carte
Fries Large
Mashed Potatoes
Seasonal Veggie
Dinner Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Avocado
Banana Sliced
Burger Patty
Chopped Steak
Sauces and Dressings
Mayonnaise
Chipotle Mayo
Salsa
Sour Cream
Barbecue Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Cream Cheese
Peanut Butter
Syrup
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Caesar
Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Feta Vinaigrette
Ranch
Italian
Thousand Island
Southwest Ranch
Cholula
Chipotle Cholula
Louisiana
Tabasco
Valentina
Sriracha
Toast A La Carte
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
Home Made Baked Goods
Cinnamon Roll
Choose from O.G. or Caramel Apple! Please call to schedule a pick up time if you would like to preorder a large quantity.
Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake
Whoopie Pie
Homemade pure cocoa buttermilk chocolate cake filled with our signature vanilla cream cheese frosting
Slice of Pie
Vegan Caramel Pecan Bars
Chocolate Chip Banana Mini Loaf
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Slice
NY Style Cheesecake Slice
Banana Walnut Mini Loaf
Mini Carrot Cake
Echo's Doggie Bites
Homemade peanut butter pumpkin oat doggie treats. Pack of 3.
Ice Cream & Shakes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
All Day We Brunch.
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014