Cafe Alyce
11 Reviews
641 Montgomery Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Popular Items
Breakfast Meals
Crispy Bacon Fried Rice
Wok fired Basmati Rice tossed with fresh Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Bacon, & Egg. Topped with 1 Poached Egg, Crispy Bacon, & Sesame Seeds
Poached Egg Aloo Paratha
2 Poached eggs over Aloo Paratha served with a side of spicy Tomato Chutney
Shakshuka Grits
2 Poached eggs in a slightly spiced & rich tomato sauce served with a side of creamy Delta Grind stone ground grits and your choice of bread
NJ Farmers
3 Eggs your way served with house-made hash browns, small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits, your choice of bread, & Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms
Yuppie Toast
Fresh Avocado Spread loaded onto toasted 9 Grain Bread topped with Poached Eggs
Lox on Toast
House-Cured Salmon nestled under two poached eggs on top of Toasted Sourdough Bread with Pickled Red Onions, Capers, and House-Made Garlic Dill Cream Cheese
Corned Beef Hash
House Cured Corned Beef chipped and sizzled up with our House-Made Hash browns topped with Poached Eggs and served with your choice of bread
Shrimp & Grits
3 Wild Caught U12 Shrimp Over Delta Grind Grits with our Creamy Cajun Sauce, Topped with 2 Poached Eggs & your choice of bread
Biscuits & Gravy
Two Buttery & Flakey Warm House-Made Biscuits split and covered with your choice House-Made Pork Sausage Gravy or Creamy Mushroom Gravy topped with 2 Poached Eggs
Bulgogi Beef Breakfast Skillet
Bulgogi Beef served with House-Made Hash Browns topped with poached eggs, Green Onions, Sesame seeds & a Garlic Chili Garnish
Blue Plate
2 Eggs Cooked Your Way with Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms, Small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits, and your choice Bread.
Oatmeal
Bobs Red Mill Rolled Oats cooked with Coconut Milk served with a side of Dried Bing Cherries, Raw Sugar, & Fresh Fruit
In Memory of Mom
Half Roasted Grapefruit topped with Cottage Cheese
Amatriciana
Fettuccine tossed in sauteed Panchetta, Onion, Garlic, Chili Flake and Tomato Sauce. Topped with Poached Egg & Fresh Shaved Pecorino
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Burrito
2 Farm Fresh Scrambled eggs topped with either House-Made Sausage crumbles, Bacon, or Local Mushroom Medley, Black Beans, Avocado, Roasted Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served with a side of House Made Salsa.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese & Bread
A La Carte
Fried Cheesy Sticks
Flash Fried Halloumi Cheese Sticks served with a House Made Tomato Sauce
Soup of the day
Bread
Biscuit
Buttery, Flakey and Fresh-Baked Daily. Served with Butter & House Made Jam
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Sliced Half Avocado with Olive Oil
Side Bacon
Side Applewood Smoked Bacon
Side House-Made Sausage
Blended in house to have a sweet flavor with a slightly spicy finish
Mushrooms
Side House-Cured Salmon
Side Delta Grind Creamy Grits
House-Made Hash Browns
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Aloo Paratha (1)
Side Two Eggs Your Way
Side Wild Mushroom Gravy
Side Pork Sausage Gravy
Side of Fresh Fruit
Small House Salad
Side House-Made Salsa
Side Peanut Lime Vinaigrette
Side Tomato Chutney
Side Solo Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Halloumi Cheese
Side Cheddar Cheese
Side Havarti Cheese
Side Roasted Jalapenos
Side Sliced Tomato
Pickles
Small House Salad
Side Shrimp
Side Duck Bacon
Healthy Shots
Smoothies
Tropical Smoothie
A blend of mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut milk, all mixed together to create a creamy and refreshing drink (Vegan)
Mango Ginger Paradise
Blend of mangos, citrus, carrots, and hint of ginger (Vegan)
Very Berry Smoothie
Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, bananas all come together to create a flavorful berry smoothie.
Strawberry & Banana Smoothie
Fresh Fruit Smoothie
Our smoothie of the day - made with fresh fruit from the previous day
Green Dream
Fresh Squeezed Juices
Coffee & Espresso
Daily Drip Coffee
Daily Decaf Drip Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Decaf Coffee
Cold Brew
Frappe
Single Shot Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Americano
Iced Americano
Flat White
Iced Flat White
Cafe Au Lait
Iced Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Iced Cappuccino
Latte
Iced Latte
Macchiato
Iced Macchiato
Hot Chocolate
Box of Coffee - To Go
Tea
Iced Black Tea Bottle
Iced Grapefruit & Rosehip Green Tea
Russian Morning No 24
Ginger & Lemon Green Tea
Spearmint Green Tea
BB Detox- Grapefruit & Rosehip
Prince Vladimir
St. Petersburg
Darjeeling No 37 India Black Tea
Be Cool
Anastasia
Jasmin Geen Tea
Sencha Green Tea
Kashmir Tchai
Detox- Lemon Grass, Green Tea, Rosehips
Imperial Label
Iced Mango Tea Bottle
Soda
Bottles to Share
Lorina Artisanal Sparkling Blood Orange Bottle
25.4 oz Bottle
Lorina Artisanal Sparkling Pink Lemonade Bottle
Lorina Artisanal Sparkling Lemonade Bottle
Iced Tea Bottle
24 ounce Glass bottle of Kusmi Tea brand house-made Iced Tea.
San Pellegrino 1 Liter
Saratoga Still Water 1 Liter
Saratoga Sparkling 12oz
Milk Shakes
Chocolate Milkshake
Topped with House-Made Whipped Cream & House-Made Chocolate Sauce
Vanilla Milkshake
Topped with House-Made Whipped Cream & House-Made Chocolate Sauce
The Alyce Milkshake
Espresso-based Milkshake made with Vanilla ice cream & topped with our House-Made Whipped Cream Topped with a touch of cinnamon
Dinner
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
American fusion breakfast and lunch restaurant located in the heart of Jersey City, McGinley Square.
641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306