Cafe Alyce

11 Reviews

641 Montgomery Street

Jersey City, NJ 07306

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Biscuit

Breakfast Meals

Crispy Bacon Fried Rice

Crispy Bacon Fried Rice

$19.00

Wok fired Basmati Rice tossed with fresh Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Bacon, & Egg. Topped with 1 Poached Egg, Crispy Bacon, & Sesame Seeds

Poached Egg Aloo Paratha

Poached Egg Aloo Paratha

$14.00

2 Poached eggs over Aloo Paratha served with a side of spicy Tomato Chutney

Shakshuka Grits

Shakshuka Grits

$17.00

2 Poached eggs in a slightly spiced & rich tomato sauce served with a side of creamy Delta Grind stone ground grits and your choice of bread

NJ Farmers

NJ Farmers

$20.00

3 Eggs your way served with house-made hash browns, small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits, your choice of bread, & Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms

Yuppie Toast

Yuppie Toast

$15.00

Fresh Avocado Spread loaded onto toasted 9 Grain Bread topped with Poached Eggs

Lox on Toast

Lox on Toast

$17.00

House-Cured Salmon nestled under two poached eggs on top of Toasted Sourdough Bread with Pickled Red Onions, Capers, and House-Made Garlic Dill Cream Cheese

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$19.00

House Cured Corned Beef chipped and sizzled up with our House-Made Hash browns topped with Poached Eggs and served with your choice of bread

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

3 Wild Caught U12 Shrimp Over Delta Grind Grits with our Creamy Cajun Sauce, Topped with 2 Poached Eggs & your choice of bread

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$17.00

Two Buttery & Flakey Warm House-Made Biscuits split and covered with your choice House-Made Pork Sausage Gravy or Creamy Mushroom Gravy topped with 2 Poached Eggs

Bulgogi Beef Breakfast Skillet

Bulgogi Beef Breakfast Skillet

$24.00

Bulgogi Beef served with House-Made Hash Browns topped with poached eggs, Green Onions, Sesame seeds & a Garlic Chili Garnish

Blue Plate

$12.00

2 Eggs Cooked Your Way with Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms, Small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits, and your choice Bread.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$9.00

Bobs Red Mill Rolled Oats cooked with Coconut Milk served with a side of Dried Bing Cherries, Raw Sugar, & Fresh Fruit

In Memory of Mom

In Memory of Mom

$13.00

Half Roasted Grapefruit topped with Cottage Cheese

Amatriciana

$19.00

Fettuccine tossed in sauteed Panchetta, Onion, Garlic, Chili Flake and Tomato Sauce. Topped with Poached Egg & Fresh Shaved Pecorino

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

2 Farm Fresh Scrambled eggs topped with either House-Made Sausage crumbles, Bacon, or Local Mushroom Medley, Black Beans, Avocado, Roasted Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served with a side of House Made Salsa.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese & Bread

A La Carte

Fried Cheesy Sticks

Fried Cheesy Sticks

$13.00

Flash Fried Halloumi Cheese Sticks served with a House Made Tomato Sauce

Soup of the day

$7.00

Bread

$3.00
Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.50

Buttery, Flakey and Fresh-Baked Daily. Served with Butter & House Made Jam

Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Sliced Half Avocado with Olive Oil

$4.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Applewood Smoked Bacon

Side House-Made Sausage

Side House-Made Sausage

$6.00

Blended in house to have a sweet flavor with a slightly spicy finish

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$6.00
Side House-Cured Salmon

Side House-Cured Salmon

$11.00
Side Delta Grind Creamy Grits

Side Delta Grind Creamy Grits

$5.00
House-Made Hash Browns

House-Made Hash Browns

$7.00

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Aloo Paratha (1)

$5.50

Side Two Eggs Your Way

$3.00

Side Wild Mushroom Gravy

$5.00

Side Pork Sausage Gravy

$5.00
Side of Fresh Fruit

Side of Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Side House-Made Salsa

$1.00

Side Peanut Lime Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Tomato Chutney

$1.00

Side Solo Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Grilled Halloumi Cheese

$2.00

Side Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Side Havarti Cheese

$2.00

Side Roasted Jalapenos

$3.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Pickles

$1.00

Small House Salad

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Duck Bacon

$12.00

Healthy Shots

Dragon's Breath

Dragon's Breath

$7.00

2-oz Shot of fresh lemon & ginger juice topped with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper

Ginger Tumeric Revitalizer

Ginger Tumeric Revitalizer

$7.00

2-oz Shot of Fresh lemon, ginger, & turmeric juice

Smoothies

Tropical Smoothie

$9.50

A blend of mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut milk, all mixed together to create a creamy and refreshing drink (Vegan)

Mango Ginger Paradise

$9.50

Blend of mangos, citrus, carrots, and hint of ginger (Vegan)

Very Berry Smoothie

$9.50

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, bananas all come together to create a flavorful berry smoothie.

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$9.50

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$8.50Out of stock

Our smoothie of the day - made with fresh fruit from the previous day

Green Dream

$9.50

Fresh Squeezed Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

6 oz glass of Fresh Squeezed OJ

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Glass Of Milk

$2.00

Glass of Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee & Espresso

Daily Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Daily Decaf Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Cold Brew

$5.75

Frappe

$6.00Out of stock

Single Shot Espresso

$3.50

Double Shot Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Iced Americano

$5.00

Flat White

$4.50

Iced Flat White

$5.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Iced Cafe Au Lait

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$4.75

Iced Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Macchiato

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Box of Coffee - To Go

Box of Coffee - To Go

$30.00

96 oz To Go Box of Our Delicious Coffee Associates Coffee.

Tea

Iced Black Tea Bottle

$8.00

Iced Grapefruit & Rosehip Green Tea

$8.00

Russian Morning No 24

$3.50

Ginger & Lemon Green Tea

$3.50

Spearmint Green Tea

$3.50

BB Detox- Grapefruit & Rosehip

$3.50

Prince Vladimir

$3.50

St. Petersburg

$3.50

Darjeeling No 37 India Black Tea

$3.50

Be Cool

$3.50

Anastasia

$3.50

Jasmin Geen Tea

$3.50

Sencha Green Tea

$3.50

Kashmir Tchai

$3.50

Detox- Lemon Grass, Green Tea, Rosehips

$3.50

Imperial Label

$3.50

Iced Mango Tea Bottle

Soda

Boylan Black Cherry

$5.00

Boylan Cane Cola

$5.00

Boylan Diet Cane Cola

$5.00Out of stock

Boylan Root Beer

$5.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$5.00

Bottles to Share

Lorina Artisanal Sparkling Blood Orange Bottle

$10.00

25.4 oz Bottle

Lorina Artisanal Sparkling Pink Lemonade Bottle

$10.00

Lorina Artisanal Sparkling Lemonade Bottle

$10.00
Iced Tea Bottle

Iced Tea Bottle

$8.00

24 ounce Glass bottle of Kusmi Tea brand house-made Iced Tea.

San Pellegrino 1 Liter

$9.00

Saratoga Still Water 1 Liter

$9.00

Saratoga Sparkling 12oz

$5.00

Milk Shakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$10.00

Topped with House-Made Whipped Cream & House-Made Chocolate Sauce

Vanilla Milkshake

$10.00Out of stock

Topped with House-Made Whipped Cream & House-Made Chocolate Sauce

The Alyce Milkshake 

$11.00Out of stock

Espresso-based Milkshake made with Vanilla ice cream & topped with our House-Made Whipped Cream Topped with a touch of cinnamon

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

American fusion breakfast and lunch restaurant located in the heart of Jersey City, McGinley Square.

Website

Location

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Alyce image

