Beverage
Barnabas Signature Beverages
Bubble Tea
A hand-crafted, fun, fruit-based tea beverage with bubbles/boba at the bottom of your cup! Enjoy the popular smoothie style or as an iced tea! Cafe Barnabas is proud to serve the best real fruit puree bubble teas.
Milk Tea
Savor a beloved Taiwanese delicacy - a sweet and creamy tea complete with traditional tapioca pearls or flavored bursting boba.
Barnabas Chai
Pictured with Cloud Foam, Our Farmer's Market Favorite, Sweet N Spice, and everything nice. This cups starts as a complex blend of powerful spices built on a robust black tea but finishes smooth and sweet with a little heat. It's the perfect sipping tea that is sure to remind you that it's all going to be OK.
Matcha Tea Latte
Our handcrafted matcha tea latte is made from scratch using real ingredients such as Matcha, Coconut Milk, and Raw Sugar. It has a full-bodied and flavorful taste that provides an excellent pick-me-up due to its high caffeine content.
Arctic Knight
Amazing Frozen Treat!!! This Dark Chocolate Pu'erh-based Frappe is a harmonizes blend of Caramel, Chocolate, and vanilla flavors smoothed out with 1/2 & 1/2.
Nitro Chai
Craft on Draft Chai, WOW! This extraordinary blend of spices and black tea creates a classic India favorite with an innovative twist. The cup has a calorie-free, nitrogen-infused creaminess which develops cascading bubbles and finishes off with a thick, frothy head.
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate - Tuxedo
Indulge in the luxurious and mouth-watering taste of Ghirardelli's Hot Chocolate. This is a perfect blend of White & Dark Chocolate magically combined for a smooth, delicious, and comforting beverage suited for a cold day or to satisfy the chocolate craving.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Delight
Indulge in the luxurious and mouth-watering taste of Ghirardelli's Hot Chocolate. Loaded with rich, dark chocolate, this beverage covers over the coldest day replacing it with Chocolate.
Ghirardelli Himalayan Caramel Hot Chocolate
Indulge in the luxurious and mouth-watering taste of Ghirardelli's Hot Chocolate. What happens when silky smooth caramel and renowned chocolate get topped with a sprinkle of pink Himalayan sea salt? A beverage so tantalizing emerges it overpowers any ordinary day and produces an experience worth sharing with friends over deep conversation.
Kombucha
CALL FOR CURRENT FLAVOR SELECTION: As a Kombucha micro-brewery, we meticulously handcraft unique blends based on our extensive knowledge of tea and locally available fruits, herbs, and flavoring components. It's an immensely satisfying beverage with a tangy bite loaded with health benefits. For more information about these benefits, check out: CafeBarnabas.org/kombucha.pdf
Samurai Freeze
Seeking Adventure! Imagine you're Chinese military nobility. Crafting this sweet, spicy delight requires slicing through a ripe Honeydew melon with your Saber sword, pulverizing a generous chunk of fresh ginger, and finishing off your enemy, Thirst, by drowning it in our signature Blue Beauty Tea. Conquer your day with Sweet N Spicy treat!
Thai Tea
This vibrantly orange favorite boasts complex spice notes built on a robust black tea. Swirling sweet cream highlights its beautiful color and provides balanced sweetness. It's great with ADDED black tapioca pearls.
Tea Frappe
Try blending your favorite tea latte into the perfect frozen treat! Enjoy a cup of expertly hand-crafted artisan tea infused with cream and delicious flavors, perfectly sweetened to your liking.
Tea Latte
Enjoy a cup of expertly hand-crafted artisan tea infused with cream and delicious flavors, perfectly sweetened to your liking.
Cup of Bubbles
Cotton Candy
Pumpkin Spice Frappe
White*
Nepal White Tea
This delicate white tea is sure to please a discerning palette. Carefully sourced from the Kanchanjangha Tea Estate, this high-quality tea presents fruity notes complimented by the complex profile of Nepal teas. Grown without chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers on the other side of the Himalayan mountains from Darjeeling, this exclusive tea presents characteristics of its famed relative while expanding your palette into an innovative, new terroir. Additionally, India is best known for its black tea, thus this white it is an exciting twist on a classic. Enjoy!!!
Black*
Ajiri
CTC style Kenyan black tea with a bold mineral-like flavor. Carries milk, sugar, flavor, and honey well. Proceeds support a foundation providing school uniforms and books for AIDS orphans in Africa.
Artisan Assam
Direct sourced from family tea estates in India, this TGFOP1 orthodox Assam leaf tea yields a deep amber liquor with a strong , rich, malty flavor. A full bodied hearty cup of tea.
Bengal Chai Loose Leaf
Chai can be found on every street corner café or "dhaaba" on the Indian subcontinent. This tea is a local favorite and loved for its ability to warm and revive. Our Bengai Chai presents cardamom forward and is slightly smoother and less spicy than our Hot Barnabas Chai Latte. This is an excellent option if you have dairy sensitivity or want to use non-sugar sweeteners.
Black FOP
This is an outstanding Iced Tea!!! It also serves as a great base tea for home brew Kombucha. Neat, attractive leaf with balanced, sweet notes of dried fruit.
Date Night
Black tea blended with chocolate, rose, cherries, and sparkle. Everything you need for a great date!
Earl Grey Elite
This breakfast blend was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth and boasts a perfect balance of classic black tea and citrus bergamot. It's a great English-style tea that pairs well with milk and sugar.
Golden Tipped Assam
Direct sourced from family tea estates in India, this is a Top Shelf Assam. The best Assam teas are harvested in the summer months of May and June during the high-quality Second Flush period. The home of this tea is among the few tea plantations in the Brahmaputra river valley that grow plants that produce a distinctive tea containing a LARGE proportion of chunky golden tips. When brewed, the cup offers a warm golden liquor with a rich, spicy, smooth, and malty character. Our friends in India say, "this is a great breakfast tea that is best drunk with milk."
Lapsang Souchong
Discover a rich and flavorful Chinese black tea that boasts a subtle smoky flavor from being lightly smoked over pine fires. Its unique aroma will transport you to a cozy winter day by a pine fire. Enhance your culinary skills by adding this tea to your favorite meat rub and grill to perfection. It's the perfect beverage for those who crave adventure in every sip.
Red Hot
Our Top Selling Hot and Loose Leaf Tea! This black tea has the spice of cinnamon and the sweetness of orange and tastes just like a red hot candy with no need for added sweetness. A super delicious tea year-round but especially comforting during the Holidays. SO GOOD!
Second Flush Darjeeling
Direct sourced from family tea estates in India, this stylish leaf is plucked in the early summer months of May and June, drawing succulence from the late spring showers. The liquor - clear amber, yet full-bodied; the taste - a complex layer of maltiness with musk-nutty undertones. A mature flavor in comparison to the First Flush.
Toasted Almond Coffee
Experience a unique blend of black tea and Arabica coffee beans exclusively available at Cafe Barnabas. Savor the perfect harmony of tea and coffee in one cup.
Green Tea*
Black N' Blue
A fun, fruity tropical blend of black and green flavored with guava, coconut, strawberry, and a hint of hibiscus. Very aromatic and a marvelous cup hot or iced!
Bloomin June
Our Organic Asanoka is single estate and grown in volcanic ash based soil by the Kawaji family. Kawaji-san takes extra care with his tea fields, growing his plants with a special fermented organic fertilizer that he makes himself. The region of Kagoshima where it was grown has a high temperature difference between day and night which helps the tea develop a deeper flavor that is vegetal and umami with a light sweetness and without much bitterness.
Blue Beauty
This is an outstanding, smooth tea which has been scented with the aroma of jasmine blossoms.
Chinese Sencha
Enjoy the sweet, smooth, and refreshing taste of our blend of gunpowder green tea and spearmint, offering a beautiful minty aroma with each sip.
Dragonwell
If you're searching for a full-flavored green tea, our staff recommends this Chinese pan-fired green tea. Toasted floral notes and a delicate sweet aftertaste make it a popular choice among tea lovers in China.
Green Tea Mango
Try Sencha green tea infused with a sweet and mild mango flavor for a refreshing and thirst-quenching iced tea. For a perfect cold brew, use loose-leaf tea and let it steep overnight. It's a delightful and easy way to enjoy a delicious iced tea anytime!
Moroccan Mint
Matcha
Oolong Tea*
Dark Roast Tie Guan Yin Oolong
Our dear friend Chico has recommended a remarkable tea from his family's high mountain oolong estate in Taiwan. Handcrafted by his uncle, this highly oxidized TieGuanYin is a smoky and sweet blend with hints of caramel and dark chocolate. It has been baked at a high temperature using charcoal firing, resulting in a full-bodied brew with rich notes of cinnamon and amber.
Ginseng Oolong
A direct sourced favorite from our friend Chico's high mountain oolong family estate in Taiwan. The fragrance of the dry leaf recalls ginseng first, with a light accompaniment of pine needles. Steep a cup and sip; the liquor is exceptionally smooth, and ginseng and a slight nuttiness will dominate the palate. We thought we detected a very slight chocolate-like sweetness in the aftertaste, as well. A gentle tea that is pleasant in all the right ways and is definitely among the most delicious ways to enjoy ginseng!
Iron Goddess Of Mercy Oolong
From Fujian, China, this tea has a great story. The cup layers the flavor of roasted almonds, sweet honey, and flowers. Iron Goddess of Mercy is synonymous with Ti Kwan Yin (which is also the name of the cultivar). The tea is named for the Chinese Buddhist goddess Kwan Yin, who according to legend made a gift of this tea to a poor farmer in the Anxi region of Fujian because he had gone to great trouble and hardship to take care of Kwan Yin's temple.
Medium Roast Dong Ding
A direct sourced favorite from our friend Chico's high mountain oolong family estate in Taiwan. The slow roasting of this tea gradually caramelizes its natural sugars and sweetens it, imparting notes of caramel, sweet roasted barley, and brown sugar.
Milk Oolong
A direct sourced favorite from our friend Chico's high mountain oolong family estate in Taiwan. Milk Oolong comes from a specific cultivar that originates in Taiwan and presents a wonderful creaminess of the liquor. The notes are pleasant and comforting, not sharp.
Rhubarb Oolong
This lovely Chinese oolong from Fujian is blended with flavor, rose petals, and rhubarb pieces to produce a tea that steeps up sweet, very smooth, medium-bodied, and distinctly rhubarb!
Dark Tea*
816
This beautiful cup of pressed tea is a green or unfermented tea cake grown on large tea trees in the Lancang River valley in Yunnan China. This bright, floral tea invites the sipper on a fascinating sensory journey which is someone unlike most other teas.
826
A rich, full-bodied tea presenting deep oak and peaty tones finishing off with a smooth, almost umami mouth feel. Traditionally, this tea has been thought to contain recordable levels of positive probiotics and is especially good after a heavy Chinese meal.
Barrel Aged Sheng Pu'erh
This is an innovative project of Kevin's that took several years to accomplish. Pu'erh tea smooths out with age. Drawing from the logistic solutions of days past, Kevin packed two locally sourced whiskey barrels with a young, raw Pu'erh grown specifically for this project. This fascinating cup presents with a smooth sharpness complemented by the complex flavors of American oak, stone fruits, and a gentle whiskey aroma and flavor. In the cup, it's a delightful light champagne color. It a surprisingly refreshing iced tea with subtle warm from the aging process.
Dark Chocolate Pu'erh
Who doesn't love a little chocolate in everything? This Pu'erh tea is one of our collection's original blends and has received top ratings from our customers. We've added miniature dark chocolate bites to give it a unique twist. It's perfect with or without milk and brown sugar.
Dark Rose
A dark tea from Hunan Province in China was pleasantly surprising due to its smooth, medium to full-bodied texture and delicate dusty rose flavor and aroma. Interestingly, this particular compressed dark tea piece was crafted in Anhua County, in Hunan Province.
Old Arbor Pu'erh
The rich and full-bodied flavor of our 356-gram Pu'erh cake is something you don't want to miss. Its smooth taste profile boasts earthy and woodsy notes with a hint of delicate florals. Enjoy this special treat in a cup and savor every sip.
Tuo Cha Shou
An aged Yunnan pu'erh tea shaped in small bird's nests with a strong, earthy, almost musty flavor profile. Can be steeped thick and dark, making it a great alternative for the coffee lover.
Herbal (Tisane)*
Caramel Oakiatto
Indulge in a calorie-free, guiltless treat with our naturally sweet blend of Rooibos and Honeybush tea. Infused with warm vanilla, caramel, and a hint of American Oak from the bourbon barrel, this caffeine-free beverage is a must-try. Enjoy every sip!
Lady Bee
This is the perfect Chill & Relax tea. An excellent caffeine-free choice to finish off your day or provide a smooth cup to enjoy with a good book. It's a blend of chamomile and lavender. Great with a pinch of fresh lemon.
SunShine
Nothing lifts your spirits like citrus in the air! This phenomenal blend of blackberry leaves, lemons, oranges, and hibiscus is a surprisingly sweet, refreshing cup with an initial tangy bite. It's great hot or cold with a little locally sourced honey. A Cafe Barnabas exclusive!
Very Berry
As a top-selling iced tea, this tart herbal blend of apple, cherries, hibiscus, rosehip, blackberry, raspberry, elderberry, and currant. We recommend sweetening this one slighting to take the tart edge off the cup.
Voice Tea
Celebrity vocal coach Diane Sheets began blending tea while on the road during a 2012 multi-artist tour. Her clients were looking for a tea that was good for their voice but also had a pleasing taste. Sheets’ hand-crafted blend quickly became a favorite among the tour’s artists, who would drink it during their warm-up routines or pre-show meet and greets with fans. That’s when Sheets decided to create VOICE TEA: a line of hand-crafted, organic herbal blends that not only promote vocal health and enhance performance. Initially, VOICE TEA was only available for Sheets’ elite clientele Now, Cafe Barnabas joined her team to become the first retail location carrying her high-impact tea, as both tea shops hold very similar missions to share the message of Christ. VOICE TEA is hand-crafted, packaged, and distributed worldwide. VOICE TEA isn’t just for professional singers; it’s for anyone with a voice.
Bakery & Food
Bakery
Cinnamon Roll
Please Call for availability: Our mouth-watering cinnamon rolls are baked fresh every day and filled with creamy goodness! They pair perfectly with a London Fog Tea Latte or Signature Chai.
Earl Grey Scone
Our take on a traditional British baked good, popular in the United Kingdom and Ireland, is enjoyed with a wonderful cup of tea. This crumbly, sweet pastry is wonderful and is perfectly paired with our London Fog Tea Latte.
SunShine Scone
Our take on a traditional British baked good, popular in the United Kingdom and Ireland, is enjoyed with a wonderful cup of tea. This crumbly, sweet pastry is wonderful and is perfectly paired with our London Fog Tea Latte.
Tea Cookies - Matcha Mint
We are obsessed with TEA. It permeates everything, including our cookies! This incredible, Caffeinated cookie is a decadent blend of Almond and matcha. It's bedazzled with refreshing Andes Candies chocolates.
Tea Cookies - Red Chocolate Chip
We are obsessed with TEA. It permeates everything, including our cookies! This one is a Barnabas signature, improving on the classic chocolate chip cookie with a mysterious blend of dark and milk chocolate and of course, RED TEA - thus - Red Chocolate Chip.
Tea Cookies - Rooibos Pecan
We are obsessed with TEA. It permeates everything, including our cookies! Reminiscent of Butter Pecan Ice Cream, we delicately roast pecans, then infused Roobios tea into our famous buttery shell and finish it off with a sweet, jeweled top. Perfect with a Cape Town Tea Latte!
Tea Cookies - Tuxedo
Gluten Sensitive - We are obsessed with TEA. It permeates everything, including our cookies! These carefully handled cookies are built on stone ground buckwheat milled right in the cafe! A generous handful of coco is complimented by the Japanese Roasted tea Hojicha, both of which provide incredible flavor and the cookies slick dark color. Finishing off this complex, a layered cookie is toasted sesame which provides a distinct flavor and a contrasty Tuxedo appearance. Enjoy this hybrid Cookie / Brownie.
Tea Cookies - Very Berry
We are obsessed with TEA. It permeates everything, including our cookies! Perhaps our most popular cookie, this colorful sweet treat, gets its distinctive color from Hibiscus tea, specifically our VERY BERRY tea. This crispy sugar cookie is accented with Blueberry sparkles!
Dozen Cookies
2x Scone Deal
Retail
Not-For-Profit youth mentorship organization crafting the best local tea! Enjoy Bubble, milk, hot or iced, or loose-leaf tea and Tea bakery.
