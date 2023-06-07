Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Beaujolais

review star

No reviews yet

961 Ukiah Street

Mendocino, CA 95460

Popular Items

Pilsner

$8.00

Margherita

$14.00

Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, San Marzano Tomatoes


Pizza

Pear & Gorgonzola

$22.00

Artichoke & Pepperoni

$19.00

Calabrese Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

BBQ

$19.00

Burina

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Arugula, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Cappicola

$19.00

Capicola Ham, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Spicy Honey

Cappricciosa

$19.00

Capicola Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Cremini Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Garlicky Kale

$17.00

Garlic Marinated Kale, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Margherita

$14.00

Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, San Marzano Tomatoes

Meat Lovers

$23.00

New York Cheese

$26.00

Large 18” Pie, Pepperoni or Cheese only

New York Pepperoni

$26.00

Large 18” Pie, Pepperoni or Cheese only

Pesto

$17.00

Spinach Basil Pesto, Lemon Confit, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Snap Peas, Arugula

POstO

$19.00

Crème Fraiche, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Onion, Ricotta Cheese, Micro Basil

Prosciutto

$22.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Ricotta Cheese, Arugula, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Sausage

$19.00

House-made Fennel Sausage, Sliced Red Onion, Pickled Fresno Chiles, Oregano, Cured Black Olives, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomatoes

Spicy Salami

$19.00

Spicy Salami, Green Olives, Capers, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Chile

Vegan

$19.00

Chef’s Special. Choose Tomato or Pesto Base!

Custom 'Za

$9.00

Soup & Salad

8oz Soup

$8.00

Weekly Special

16oz Soup

$12.00

Weekly Special

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Seasonal Garden Vegetables, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Mixed Herbs, Strings of Green Papaya, Thai Chile, Lime, Garlic, and Ginger

Smash

Smash

$7.00

Smashed' with Grilled Onions & American Cheese, Topped w/ Tomaatoes, Lettuce, Pickles & Special Sauce

DBL Smash

$9.50

Two Patties 'Smashed' with Grilled Onions & American Cheese, Topped w/ Tomaatoes, Lettuce, Pickles & Special Sauce

Grass Smash

$8.50

100% Grass Fed 'Smashed' with Grilled Onions & American Cheese, Topped w/ Tomaatoes, Lettuce, Pickles & Special Sauce

DBL Grass Smash

$11.50

Two 100% Grass Fed 'Smashed' with Grilled Onions & American Cheese, Topped w/ Tomaatoes, Lettuce, Pickles & Special Sauce

Beyond Smash

$8.50

Plant Based 'Smashed' with Grilled Onions & American Cheese, Topped w/ Tomaatoes, Lettuce, Pickles & Special Sauce

Fried Chicken

$8.00

Buttermilk Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

French Fries

$3.00

Side Mixed Green

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Beer

Pilsner

$8.00

Hazy IPA

$8.00

West Coast IPA

$8.00

Double IPA

$9.00

Pale Ale

$8.00

Wheat

$8.00

Cider

$8.00

N/A Bev

A'Siciliana Aranciata

$5.00

A'Siciliana Limonata

$5.00

Avec Non Alc Fruited Sparkling Water

$5.00

Beaujolais Iced Tea

$3.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bundaberg Rootbeer

$5.00

Casamara

$6.00

Day Trip

$5.00

Fentimen's Sparkling Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Jaimaica Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Non-Alc Beer

$7.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$5.00

Santa Cruz Lemonade

$5.00

Santa Cruz Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Tost

$6.00

Wilder Kombucha

$8.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.50

Wine Bottle

1/2 Noceto Sang Brickery

$12.00

Btl Chateau Mourgues du Gres Rose

$36.00

Btl Dom Robiniere Vouvray

$36.00

Btl Finca del Castillo Tempranillo

$36.00

Btl Pedroni Lambrusco

$36.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Off the beaten path in the Mendocino Village. Indulge in the best of local flavor.

Website

Location

961 Ukiah Street, Mendocino, CA 95460

Directions

