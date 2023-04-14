Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Catron

420 Catron Street

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

2 Eggs with Breakfast Potatoes and Toast

$10.00

2 Eggs with Breakfast Potatoes, choice of meat and Toast

$14.00

2 Eggs with Breakfast Potatoes, choice of meat, 2 Pancakes, and Toast

$16.25

Egg Sandwich

$7.75

Choice of bread or bagel

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$13.00

Make your own with choice of 2 ingredients

California

$15.00

Sausage, swiss cheese, avocado, grilled onion

Veggie

$13.00

Bell pepper, tomato, onion, spinach, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese

Western

$13.25

Ham, tomato, red bell pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese

Shrimp and Avocado

$16.00

Shrimp, avocado, provolone and cheddar cheese topped with spicey ranchero sauce

Bagels and Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Strawberry Scone

$3.50

Bagel with Butter

$2.50

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese

$5.50

Bagel with Nova Spread

$6.00

Traditional Bagel with Nova Salmon & Plain Cream Cheese

$18.50

Deluxe Bagel with Nova Salmon & Cream Cheese

$20.00

Grab and Go

Breakfast Taco

$5.50

Fresh Salsa 16 Oz

$8.00

Single Bagel

$1.75

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$8.50

1 Dozen Bagels

$16.00

4oz Plain Cream Cheese

$3.00

8oz Plain Cream Cheese

$6.00

1lb Plain Cream Cheese

$12.00

4oz Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.25

8oz Flavored Cream Cheese

$6.50

1lb Flavored Cream Cheese

$13.00

4oz Nova Spread

$3.75

8oz Nova Spread

$7.50

1lb Nova Spread

$15.00

2oz flavored cream cheese

$1.75

1 quart red chili

$10.00

1 quart green chili

$10.00

Breakfast Specialties and Favorites

Pancakes

$8.50

2 pieces

Waffle

$9.00

With berries and cream

French Toast

$11.00

Made with (2 slices of) challah bread and topped with powdered sugar

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon on toasted English muffin covered in hollandaise sauce and served with breakfast potatoes

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.25

Two poached eggs topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, grilled tomato, red onions on an English muffin, covered in hollandaise sauce and served with breakfast potatoes

Southwest Benedict

$16.00

Two poached eggs, chorizo, and grilled tomato on a toasted English muffin, covered with green chili hollandaise sauce and served with breakfast potatoes

Café Catron Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Flour tortilla wrapped around 3 scrambled eggs, potatoes and cheese with choice of green, red or Christmas chili, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo

Huevos Rancheros

$13.25

Two eggs over com tortilla, topped with melted cheddar and jack cheese, sour cream and your choice of green, red or Christmas chili

Breakfast Tostada

$12.50

Blue corn tortilla, 3 scrambled eggs, avocado and pico De gallo with choice of chorizo or bacon

Eggs Yucatecos

$14.50

Corn tortilla, 3 eggs, black beans, queso fresco, grilled banana, green chili, pico De gallo

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Topped with country gravy and served with 2 eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, and toast

A La Carte

1 Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$3.50

3 Pieces

1 Sausage

$1.50

1 Pancake

$5.00

3 Tomato Slices

$1.50

2 Cheese Slices

$0.75

Side Salad

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

1/4 Avocado

$3.25

1/4 Lb Nova Salmon

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

NM style Red Chili

$2.50

NM style Green Chili

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Biscotti

$3.00

Toast

$2.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Extra Side of Dressing

$1.50

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

Side of 3 Corn tortillas

$1.50

1 Flour tortilla

$1.50

Pico de gallo

$2.00

Side of beans

$3.00

Side Whipped Cream

$1.50

3 slices ham

$2.50

Side of onions

$1.50

Kids' Corner

Kids' Breakfast

$7.50

1 egg, 1 pancake 1 slice bacon with hash browns

Lunch

Burgers and Sandwiches

Reuben

$15.75

Corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$16.75

Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, avocado, tomato and onion served on a hoagie roll

Turkey Avocado

$16.00

Turkey, avocado, tomato, caramelized onions, greens and bacon aioli on toasted whole grain bread. Can be served hot or cold

Traditional Club

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Caprese Panini

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar on a hoagie roll

Italian Sub

$16.00

An all-time classic made with Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato on a hoagie roll can be served hot or cold

New Mexico Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, green chili, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Classic Burger

$13.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Salads

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$18.50

Mixed greens, pineapple, strawberries, mango, pistachio and cranberries then tossed in a light garlic poppyseed dressing and topped with blackened or grilled shrimp

Greek Salad

$14.50

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onions, pepperoncini peppers and romaine lettuce tossed in our own vinaigrette dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.25

Delicious variety of mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and crumbled bleu cheese

Kids

Hamburger Slider

$8.00

Topped with cheese and served with fries

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

With fries

Drinks

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.24

Orange Juice

$4.24

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Italian Soda

$6.00

Ask for flavors

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Carafe House Made Lemonade

$5.00

Single Serving House made Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Green Hot Tea

$3.00

Black Hot Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Hot Latte

$6.00

Americano

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Features

Our Features

Goat Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Green Chili Philly Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Lemon Poppyseed Waffle

$10.00

Steak Salad

$20.00

Dessert

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Strawberry Scone

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A 5 minute walk from the historic Santa Fe Plaza that offers great parking and outdoor patio. Our influences are comforting classics like pancakes, waffles, benedicts, salads and hearty sandwiches with an appreciative nod to the Southwest that includes Huevos Rancheros, Chilaquiles, Eggs Yucatecos and the always taste New Mexico Burger. We offer many tasty brunch options, too!

Location

420 Catron Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

