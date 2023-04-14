Cafe Catron
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
A 5 minute walk from the historic Santa Fe Plaza that offers great parking and outdoor patio. Our influences are comforting classics like pancakes, waffles, benedicts, salads and hearty sandwiches with an appreciative nod to the Southwest that includes Huevos Rancheros, Chilaquiles, Eggs Yucatecos and the always taste New Mexico Burger. We offer many tasty brunch options, too!
Location
420 Catron Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Santa Fe
No Reviews
321 W San francisco ST Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurant
Apothecary Restaurant - 133 West San Francisco St.
No Reviews
133 West San Francisco Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurant
El Callejon Taqueria & Grill - 208 Galisteo St
No Reviews
208 Galisteo St SANTA FE, NM 87501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Fe
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurant
More near Santa Fe