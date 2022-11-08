Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Cebu - Naperville

review star

No reviews yet

790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117

Naperville, IL 60563

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ube Cake with Flan
Pan de Sal
Green Tea

Halo-Halo

Mini-Halo

$8.00
Halo-Halo

Halo-Halo

$11.00

Halo-halo Supreme

$17.00

32oz

Vegan Halo-Halo

$9.00+Out of stock

Ice Cream and Sorbet

Kidz Size

$3.75

2 Scoop

$4.50

3 Scoops

$6.00

4 Scoops

$7.50

Flight (5 Scoops)

$9.00

Vanilla Pint

$10.00

Corn Pint

$10.00

Salted Egg Pint

$11.00

Corn With Cheese Pint

$12.00

Ube Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Tea

Black Tea

$5.50

Green Tea

$5.50

Refresher

$5.50+

Extra Boba/ Topping

$1.00

Palmer

Cebu Calamansi Palmer

$5.75

Iced Latte

Iced Ube Latte

Iced Ube Latte

$6.00

Colada

Ube Colada

$6.00Out of stock

Buns

Longanisa Bun

$14.00+
Pork Floss Milk Bun

Pork Floss Milk Bun

$20.00+

Rolls

Pan de Sal

Pan de Sal

$6.00

Pan De Coco

$9.50+

Ube Cheese Pandesal

$1.85

Spanish Bread

$2.00

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll W/ Ube Icing

$5.00Out of stock

Bread Braids

Hot Dog Braid

$3.75

Cookies

Calamansi Cheese Crinkle Cookie

Calamansi Cheese Crinkle Cookie

$15.00+
Ube Crinkle Cookie

Ube Crinkle Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Crinkle

$2.75

Pumpkin Crinkles

$2.75

Cookie Sandwich

Calamansi Cheese Crinkle Cookie Sandwich

$5.50

Ube Crinkle Cookie Sandwich

$5.50

Panda Coconut

Chocolate

$5.50

Cakes

Ube Cake with Flan

Ube Cake with Flan

$3.50

7" Leche Flan

$20.00

6" Calamansi Cheesecake

$22.50Out of stock

Calamansi Cheesecake Slice

$5.50

Ube White Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

$7.25

6" Ube White Choco Cheesecake

$27.00Out of stock

Halloween Ube Cake Pops

$4.50Out of stock

Cake Rolls

Ube Roll

$5.00

Panna Cotta

Ube Panna Cotta

Ube Panna Cotta

$4.00

Pandan Coconut Panna Cotta

$4.00

Dragon Fruit Panna Cotta

$4.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Panna Cotta

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Milk

$4.00Out of stock

Pie/Tart

7" Calamansi Tart

$22.00Out of stock

Calamansi Tart 4"

$6.50

Ube Coconut Cream Pie 4"

$6.50

Ube Coconut Cream Pie 7"

$25.00Out of stock

Silvanas

Pandan Coconut Silvanas

$3.25Out of stock

Cupcake Flavor

Cupcake 4 set

$14.00

Cupcake 8 set

$28.00

Cupcake 12 Set

$42.00

Calamansi Cupcake

$3.75

Choco Mallow

$3.75

Ube Velvet

$3.75

Vanilla Ube Streussel

$3.75

Ube Mallow

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery of Cebu Chicago

Website

Location

790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117, Naperville, IL 60563

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Cebu image
Cafe Cebu image
Cafe Cebu image
Cafe Cebu image

Similar restaurants in your area

Indian Harvest.
orange starNo Reviews
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR NAPERVILLE, IL 60563
View restaurantnext
Meson Sabika - 1025 Aurora Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1025 Aurora Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Centennial Grill
orange starNo Reviews
500 W Jackson Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Riverwalk Cafe - 441 Aurora Ave.
orange star3.5 • 3
441 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Chez Francois Poutinerie
orange starNo Reviews
22 East Chicago Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Front Street Cantina - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
15 West Jefferson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naperville
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston