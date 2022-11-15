Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe chihuahua 2250 s federal blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2250 s federal blvd

Denver, CO 80219

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Tostada (1)
Menudo
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$3.00

Grande Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Plates

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

2 eggs smothered in green chili, served with beans, rice and two tortillas

Huevos con Chorizo Plate

Huevos con Chorizo Plate

$9.00

Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, served with beans, rice, green chili and two tortillas

Carne Asada and Eggs

$14.00

Grilled 6oz Top Sirloin Steak, served with two eggs, potato, beans, a side of green chili and two tortillas

Chiliquiles

Chiliquiles

$9.00

Crispy fried corn tortillas grilled with your choice of chili and scrambled eggs, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with rice and beans

Huevos A la Mexicana

Huevos A la Mexicana

$10.00

Two eggs scrambled with bacon, jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes, served with beans, rice, a side of green chili and two tortillas

Pork Carnitas and Eggs

$12.00

Served with eggs, potato, beans, green chili and two tortillas

Mexican Steak and Eggs

$12.00

Fajita sliced steak grilled with slices of onions, jalapenos and tomatoes, served with two eggs, potatoes, beans, a side of green chili and two tortillas

Machaca Plate

Machaca Plate

$9.00

Scrambled eggs grilled with shredded beef and pico de gallo, served with beans, rice, a side of green chili and two tortillas

Small breakfast

Small breakfast

$6.00

Your choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo served with two eggs and potatoes

Burrito Plates

Sirlion steak, jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes all grilled then stuffed in tortilla with beans, topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Fajita Wrap

$12.00

Your choice of meat, bell peppers, tomato, onion, and salsa all grilled then stuffed in a 10" tortilla with cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Burrito Sampler

$9.75

(4) 6" burrito's (1)bean, (1)beef, (1)shredded beef, (1)shredded chicken, smothered with chili and cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$8.00

Your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, pork carnitas, or ground beef with beans inside, topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato guacamole, sour cream and served with rice

Burro de Chihuahua

Burro de Chihuahua

$9.00

Burrito filled with ground beef and beans, smothered with chili, cheese and chicharone, served with lettuce tomato and rice

Mexican steak burrito

$9.50

Pregnant Burrito

$9.50

Relleno burrito

$9.00

Mexican Hamburger Burrito

$9.00

Bean Burritos

Bean Burrito

$2.50

Bean and Beef

$5.50

Bean and Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Bean and Carnitas

$6.25

Bean and Grilled Chicken

$6.25

Bean and Steak

$7.25

Bean and barbacoa

$8.00

Bean and Shredded Beef

$5.50

Boss' Burritos

Carne asada burrito

$7.75

Shredded chicken and rice burrito

$4.50

Pollo asado and bean burrito

$6.25

Taco Plates

Tacos Asada

Tacos Asada

$10.00

(3) Steak Tacos| onion | cilantro | lime | salsa

Tacos Al Carbon

Tacos Al Carbon

$11.00

(3) Steak Tacos grilled with pico de gallo| onion | cilantro | lime | salsa

Tacos Pollo Asado

Tacos Pollo Asado

$10.00

(3) Grilled Chicken Tacos| onion | cilantro | lime | salsa

Tacos Carnitas

Tacos Carnitas

$11.00

(3) Pork carnita Tacos| onion | cilantro | lime | salsa

Barbacoa tacos

Barbacoa tacos

$11.00

Hard Shell Tacos

$9.00

(3) Ground beef Tacos (hard shell) lettuce | tomato | Cheese

Torta Plates

Torta Asada

$11.00

Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with steak, lettuce, tomato, and beans

Torta Pollo Asado

$9.50

Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and beans

Torta Carnitas

Torta Carnitas

$9.50

Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with pork carnitas, lettuce, tomato, and beans

Torta Shredded Chicken

$9.00

Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and beans

Shredded Beef Torta

$9.00

Barbacoa Torta

$11.00

Mexican Plates

Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$14.00

Carne Asada, Lettuce, Pico, Green Chili, Tortillas. Side Of Rice & Beans.

Green Chili Plate

$9.25

Pork Green Chili, Lettuce, Tomato. Side Of Rice & Beans.

Mexican Hamburger

Mexican Hamburger

$12.00

Mexican Hamburger Served With Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chili. Side Of Rice & Beans.

Rellenos Plate

Rellenos Plate

$12.00

2 Rellanos With Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chili. Side Rice & Beans.

Enchiladas Plate

Enchiladas Plate

$8.50

3 Enchiladas With Cheese, Enchilada Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Side Rice & Beans.

Chimichanga Plate

Chimichanga Plate

$10.25

Chimichanga With Steak, Sour Cream, Guac, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chili. Side Of Rice & Beans.

Tamales Plate

$12.00

2 Tamales WIth Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chili. Side Of Rice & Beans.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$14.00

Grilled chicken fajitas Sub skirt steak add $3.25

Pork carnita plate

Pork carnita plate

$12.00

Mexican steak plate

$12.00

Combos

#1 | Enchilada, Relleno, Burrito

$11.50

Enchilada, Rellano, Burrito

#2 | Enchilada, Relleno, Tostada

$10.75

Enchilada, Rellano, Tostada

#3 | Enchilada, Taco, Burrito

$10.00

Enchilada, Taco, Burrito

#4 | Enchilada, Tamale, Burrito

$11.25

Enchilada, Tamale, Burrito

#5 | Enchilada, Taco, Tostada

$9.00

Enchilada, Taco, Tostada

#6 | Enchilada, Burrito, Tostada

$10.00

Enchilada, Burrito, Tostada

#7 | Taco, Burrito, Tostada

$10.25

Taco, Burrito, Tostada

#8 | Rellano, Tamale, Burrito

$12.75

Relleno, Tamale, Burrito

A la Carte

Single Hard Shell Taco (1)

$3.00

Single Hard Shell Taco (1). Side Of Salsa.

Single Street Taco (1)

$3.75

Single Soft Taco (1). Side Of Salsa.

Single Tostada (1)

$3.00

Single Tostada (1)

Single Enchilada (1)

$3.00

Single Enchilada (1)

Single Relleno (1)

$4.50

Single Rellano (1)

Single Tamale (1)

$4.00

Single Tamale (1)

1 Flauta

$3.25

Plates

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Cheese quesadilla, served with rice

Kids Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Tostada

$4.00

Bean tostada, served with rice

Kids Taco

$5.00

Ground beef taco, served with rice

Kids Enchilada

$6.00

Cheese enchilada, served with beans and rice

Kids Burrito

$4.00

6" burrito topped with cheese, served with rice

Chicken fingers

$6.75

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$2.25

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Tortilla Chips & Guacamole

Nachos

$5.75

Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pickled Jalapeños.

Ultimate Nachos

$11.50

Tortilla Chips, Queso, Beans, Ground Beef, Pickled Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream.

Molletes

$5.00

Bolillo, Beans, Cheese, Pico

Flautas

$8.00

3 Flautas served With Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole. Side Of Salsa.

Fries

$4.00

Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries. Add Your Favorite Protein!

Quesadilla

$7.75

Cheese Quesadilla With Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream, And Guacamole. Add Your Favorite Protein!

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Desserts

Churros

$4.00

2 Churros

(1) Sopapilla

$2.00

(1) Sopapilla

Order of Sopapillas

$6.00

4 Sopapillas

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

Candy Bar

$2.00

Candy bars

Mint

$0.25

Flan

$5.00

Salads

Chihuahua's Salad (Full)

$11.50

Bowl With Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Orange, And Cucumber. Side Of Ranch.

Chihuahua Salad (Half)

$6.00

Bowl With Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Orange, And Cucumber. Side Of Ranch.

Taco Salad (Full)

$9.75

Tortilla Bowl With Iceberg, Tomato, Mexican Blend Cheese, Ground Beef, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream. Side Of Salsa.

Taco Salad (Half)

$5.00

Tortilla Bowl With Iceberg, Tomato, Mexican Blend Cheese, Ground Beef, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream. Side Of Salsa.

Fajitas Salad (Full)

$10.25

Tortilla Bowl With Romaine, Chicken Breast, Mexican Blended Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper. Side Of Ranch.

Fajita Salad (Half)

$5.25

Tortilla Bowl With Romaine, Chicken Breast, Mexican Blended Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper. Side Of Ranch.

Soups

Menudo

$4.25+

Honey-Comb Tripe, Hominy, Lemon, Onion, Oregano In Red Chili Broth.

Tortilla Soup

$4.25+

Shredded Chicken, Jalapeños, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cheese, Chicken Broth.

Pork Green Chili

$4.75+

Bowl Of Our Signature Pork Green Chili.

Posole (Fri, Sat, Sunday only)

$4.25+

Posole only available on weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) ordering on a weekday will get you menudo.

Margaritas

House Margarita

$4.50

Our House Margarita on the Rocks (16oz cup)

Flavored House Margarita

$5.00

Flavored House Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$7.00

Frozen Margarita

Flavored Frozen Margarita

$7.50

Flavored Frozen Margarita

Bottled Beer

Import Beer (Bottled)

$4.00

Import Beer (Bottled)

Domestic Beer (Bottled)

$4.00

Domestic Beer (Bottled)

Draft Beer

Import Beer (Draft)

$4.00

Domestic Beer (Draft)

$4.00

Canned Beer

Import Beer (Canned)

$4.00

Domestic Beer (Canned)

$3.00

Shots

Tequila Shots

Tequila

Rum Shots

Rum

Whiskey Shots

Whisky

Vodka Shots

Vodka

Wine

House Wine

$5.00

House Wine

Happy Hour

$1 Margaritia (2/4oz)

$1.00

Your choice between our Froze House Margaritia (2oz cup) or our House Margarita on the Rocks (4oz cup)

$2 Draft/Can

$2.00

$3 Margaritas (16oz)

$3.00

Our House Margarita on the Rocks (16oz cup)

$6 Margarita (32oz)

$6.00

Our House Margarita on the Rocks (32oz cup)

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.00+

Fountain Soda

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Iced Tea

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Bottled & Canned Beverages

Bottled Coke

$3.00+

Bottled Coke

Bottled Fanta

$3.50

Bottled Fanta

Bottled Jarritos

$3.00

Bottled Jarritos

Bottled Mundet Apple

$3.00

Bottled Mundet Apple

Jumex Can

$2.00

Jumex Can

Bottled Fiji Water

Bottled Fiji Water

$3.00

Bottled Fiji Water

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Orange Juice

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Milk

$3.50

Aguas Fresca

Horchata

$2.25+

Horchata

Melon

$2.25+

Mango

$2.25+

Water

Water

Sides

Side Flour Tortilla (2)

$0.75

Side Flour Tortilla

Side Corn Tortilla (3)

$0.75

Side Corn Tortilla

Side Rice

$2.25

Side Rice

Side Beans

$2.50

Side Of Beans

Side Potatoes

$1.00

Side Of Potatoes

Side Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75

Side Mozzarella Cheese

Side Mexican Blend Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Mexican Blend Cheese

Bolillo Bread

$1.25

Side Rice & Beans

$4.50

Protein Sides

Side Bacon

$3.25

Side Of Bacon

Side Barbacoa

$5.25

Side Of Barbacoa

Side Carnitas

$3.50

Side Of Carnitas

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Side Of Chorizo

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.25

Side Of Grilled Chicken

Side Ground Beef

$2.75

Side Of Ground Beef

Side Hamburger Patty

$5.75

Side Of A Hamburger Patty

Side Over Easy Egg

$1.23

Side Of A Over Easy Egg

Side Over Hard Egg

$1.25

Side Of A Over Hard Egg

Side Over Medium Egg

$1.25

Side Of A Over Medium Egg

Side Scrambled Eggs

$1.25

Side Of Scrambled Eggs

Side Shredded Beef

$3.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$1.75

Side Of Shredded Chicken

Side Steak

$4.50

Side Of Steak

Side Sunny Side Up Egg

$1.25

Side Of A Sunny Side Up Egg

Side Sausage

$3.00

Veggie Sides

Side Iceberg Lettuce

$0.25

Side Of Iceberg Lettuce

Side Romaine Lettuce

$0.50

Side Of Romaine Lettuce

Side Tomato

$0.50

Side Of Tomato

Side Bell Pepper

$0.75

Side Of Bell Pepper

Side Onion

$0.50

Side Of Onion

Side Avocado Slices

$2.00

Side Of Avocado Slices

Side Chopped Jalapeño

$0.25

Side Of Chopped Jalapeño

Side Pickled Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Of Pickled Jalapeño

Side Cucumber

$1.00

Side Of Cucumber

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Side Of Cilantro

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side Of Pico De Gallo

Side Fried Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Of A Fried Jalapeño

Salsa Sides

Side Salsa Roja (2oz)

$0.75

Side Of Salsa Roja (2oz)

Side Salsa Roja (4oz)

$1.25

Side Of Salsa Roja (4oz)

Side Salsa Verde (2oz)

$0.75

Side Salsa Verde (2oz)

Side Salsa Verde (4oz)

$1.25

Side Of Salsa Verde (4oz)

Side Queso (4oz)

$3.00

Side Of Queso (4oz)

Side Mild Green Chili (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Mild Green Chili (4oz)

Side Hot Green Chili (4oz)

$1.50

Side Hot Green Chili (4oz)

Side Red Enchilada Chili (2oz)

$0.75

Side Red Enchilada Chili (2oz)

Side Red Enchilada Chili (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Red Enchilada Chili (4oz)

Side Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.00

Side Of Sour Cream (2oz)

Side Sour Cream (4oz)

$2.00

Side Of Sour Cream (4oz)

Side Guacamole (2oz)

$2.00

Side Guacamole (2oz)

Side Guacamole (4oz)

$4.00

Side Of Guacamole (4oz)

Side Ranch (2oz)

$1.00

Side Of Ranch (2oz)

Side Ranch (4oz)

$2.00

Side Of Ranch (4oz)

Extra Sides

Side Lime Wedge

$0.50

Side Lime Wedge

Side Orange Slice

$0.75

Side Orange Slice

Side Tortilla Strips

$1.00

Side Of Tortilla Strips

Side Chicharrones

$2.00

Side Of Chicharrones

Lemon Wedge

$1.00

Plates

Pork red chili and eggs

$10.25

Pork red chili (dinner)

$9.75

Quesabirra (quesadilla)

$10.00Out of stock

Quesabirra (tacos 3)

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quality Fresh Authentic Mexican Food

Location

2250 s federal blvd, Denver, CO 80219

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

