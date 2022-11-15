Cafe chihuahua 2250 s federal blvd
2250 s federal blvd
Denver, CO 80219
Popular Items
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Plates
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs smothered in green chili, served with beans, rice and two tortillas
Huevos con Chorizo Plate
Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, served with beans, rice, green chili and two tortillas
Carne Asada and Eggs
Grilled 6oz Top Sirloin Steak, served with two eggs, potato, beans, a side of green chili and two tortillas
Chiliquiles
Crispy fried corn tortillas grilled with your choice of chili and scrambled eggs, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with rice and beans
Huevos A la Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with bacon, jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes, served with beans, rice, a side of green chili and two tortillas
Pork Carnitas and Eggs
Served with eggs, potato, beans, green chili and two tortillas
Mexican Steak and Eggs
Fajita sliced steak grilled with slices of onions, jalapenos and tomatoes, served with two eggs, potatoes, beans, a side of green chili and two tortillas
Machaca Plate
Scrambled eggs grilled with shredded beef and pico de gallo, served with beans, rice, a side of green chili and two tortillas
Small breakfast
Your choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo served with two eggs and potatoes
Burrito Plates
Fajita Wrap
Your choice of meat, bell peppers, tomato, onion, and salsa all grilled then stuffed in a 10" tortilla with cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Burrito Sampler
(4) 6" burrito's (1)bean, (1)beef, (1)shredded beef, (1)shredded chicken, smothered with chili and cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes
Burrito Supreme
Your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, pork carnitas, or ground beef with beans inside, topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato guacamole, sour cream and served with rice
Burro de Chihuahua
Burrito filled with ground beef and beans, smothered with chili, cheese and chicharone, served with lettuce tomato and rice
Mexican steak burrito
Pregnant Burrito
Relleno burrito
Mexican Hamburger Burrito
Bean Burritos
Boss' Burritos
Taco Plates
Tacos Asada
(3) Steak Tacos| onion | cilantro | lime | salsa
Tacos Al Carbon
(3) Steak Tacos grilled with pico de gallo| onion | cilantro | lime | salsa
Tacos Pollo Asado
(3) Grilled Chicken Tacos| onion | cilantro | lime | salsa
Tacos Carnitas
(3) Pork carnita Tacos| onion | cilantro | lime | salsa
Barbacoa tacos
Hard Shell Tacos
(3) Ground beef Tacos (hard shell) lettuce | tomato | Cheese
Torta Plates
Torta Asada
Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with steak, lettuce, tomato, and beans
Torta Pollo Asado
Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and beans
Torta Carnitas
Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with pork carnitas, lettuce, tomato, and beans
Torta Shredded Chicken
Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and beans
Shredded Beef Torta
Barbacoa Torta
Mexican Plates
Carne Asada Plate
Carne Asada, Lettuce, Pico, Green Chili, Tortillas. Side Of Rice & Beans.
Green Chili Plate
Pork Green Chili, Lettuce, Tomato. Side Of Rice & Beans.
Mexican Hamburger
Mexican Hamburger Served With Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chili. Side Of Rice & Beans.
Rellenos Plate
2 Rellanos With Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chili. Side Rice & Beans.
Enchiladas Plate
3 Enchiladas With Cheese, Enchilada Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Side Rice & Beans.
Chimichanga Plate
Chimichanga With Steak, Sour Cream, Guac, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chili. Side Of Rice & Beans.
Tamales Plate
2 Tamales WIth Lettuce, Tomato, Green Chili. Side Of Rice & Beans.
Fajitas
Grilled chicken fajitas Sub skirt steak add $3.25
Pork carnita plate
Mexican steak plate
Combos
#1 | Enchilada, Relleno, Burrito
Enchilada, Rellano, Burrito
#2 | Enchilada, Relleno, Tostada
Enchilada, Rellano, Tostada
#3 | Enchilada, Taco, Burrito
Enchilada, Taco, Burrito
#4 | Enchilada, Tamale, Burrito
Enchilada, Tamale, Burrito
#5 | Enchilada, Taco, Tostada
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada
#6 | Enchilada, Burrito, Tostada
Enchilada, Burrito, Tostada
#7 | Taco, Burrito, Tostada
Taco, Burrito, Tostada
#8 | Rellano, Tamale, Burrito
Relleno, Tamale, Burrito
A la Carte
Single Hard Shell Taco (1)
Single Hard Shell Taco (1). Side Of Salsa.
Single Street Taco (1)
Single Soft Taco (1). Side Of Salsa.
Single Tostada (1)
Single Enchilada (1)
Single Relleno (1)
Single Tamale (1)
1 Flauta
Plates
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla, served with rice
Kids Breakfast
Kids Tostada
Bean tostada, served with rice
Kids Taco
Ground beef taco, served with rice
Kids Enchilada
Cheese enchilada, served with beans and rice
Kids Burrito
6" burrito topped with cheese, served with rice
Chicken fingers
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guac
Tortilla Chips & Guacamole
Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pickled Jalapeños.
Ultimate Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Queso, Beans, Ground Beef, Pickled Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream.
Molletes
Bolillo, Beans, Cheese, Pico
Flautas
3 Flautas served With Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole. Side Of Salsa.
Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries. Add Your Favorite Protein!
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla With Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream, And Guacamole. Add Your Favorite Protein!
Queso Fundido
Desserts
Salads
Chihuahua's Salad (Full)
Bowl With Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Orange, And Cucumber. Side Of Ranch.
Chihuahua Salad (Half)
Bowl With Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Orange, And Cucumber. Side Of Ranch.
Taco Salad (Full)
Tortilla Bowl With Iceberg, Tomato, Mexican Blend Cheese, Ground Beef, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream. Side Of Salsa.
Taco Salad (Half)
Tortilla Bowl With Iceberg, Tomato, Mexican Blend Cheese, Ground Beef, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream. Side Of Salsa.
Fajitas Salad (Full)
Tortilla Bowl With Romaine, Chicken Breast, Mexican Blended Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper. Side Of Ranch.
Fajita Salad (Half)
Tortilla Bowl With Romaine, Chicken Breast, Mexican Blended Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper. Side Of Ranch.
Soups
Menudo
Honey-Comb Tripe, Hominy, Lemon, Onion, Oregano In Red Chili Broth.
Tortilla Soup
Shredded Chicken, Jalapeños, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cheese, Chicken Broth.
Pork Green Chili
Bowl Of Our Signature Pork Green Chili.
Posole (Fri, Sat, Sunday only)
Posole only available on weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) ordering on a weekday will get you menudo.
Margaritas
Bottled Beer
Happy Hour
Fountain Drinks
Bottled & Canned Beverages
Aguas Fresca
Water
Sides
Side Flour Tortilla (2)
Side Corn Tortilla (3)
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Potatoes
Side Mozzarella Cheese
Side Mexican Blend Cheese
Bolillo Bread
Side Rice & Beans
Protein Sides
Side Bacon
Side Barbacoa
Side Carnitas
Side Chorizo
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Ground Beef
Side Hamburger Patty
Side Over Easy Egg
Side Over Hard Egg
Side Over Medium Egg
Side Scrambled Eggs
Side Shredded Beef
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Steak
Side Sunny Side Up Egg
Side Sausage
Veggie Sides
Side Iceberg Lettuce
Side Romaine Lettuce
Side Tomato
Side Bell Pepper
Side Onion
Side Avocado Slices
Side Chopped Jalapeño
Side Pickled Jalapeño
Side Cucumber
Side Cilantro
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Fried Jalapeño
Salsa Sides
Side Salsa Roja (2oz)
Side Salsa Roja (4oz)
Side Salsa Verde (2oz)
Side Salsa Verde (4oz)
Side Queso (4oz)
Side Mild Green Chili (4oz)
Side Hot Green Chili (4oz)
Side Red Enchilada Chili (2oz)
Side Red Enchilada Chili (4oz)
Side Sour Cream (2oz)
Side Sour Cream (4oz)
Side Guacamole (2oz)
Side Guacamole (4oz)
Side Ranch (2oz)
Side Ranch (4oz)
Extra Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Quality Fresh Authentic Mexican Food
2250 s federal blvd, Denver, CO 80219