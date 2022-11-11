Cafecito 471 King St

Main picView gallery

Coffee

Cafecito

Cafecito

$2.00

Cuban espresso

Café Con Leche - Large 12 Oz

Café Con Leche - Large 12 Oz

$4.00

Cuban espresso and milk

Café Con Leche - Regular 8 Oz

Café Con Leche - Regular 8 Oz

$3.00

Cuban espresso and milk

Colada

Colada

$3.00

Cuban espresso for sharing

Cold Brew Coffee - 16 Oz

Cold Brew Coffee - 16 Oz

$4.50

Second State cold brew

Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.50

Cuban espresso with a splash of milk

Dark Roast Coffee - 12 Oz

$3.75

Second State drip

Dark Roast Coffee - 8 Oz

$3.00
Iced Café Con Leche - 16 Oz

Iced Café Con Leche - 16 Oz

$4.50

iced Cuban espresso and milk

Americano - HOT

$3.50

4 oz of sugarless espresso + hot water in a 12 oz mug

Americano - COLD

$3.50

4 oz espresso with no sugar and cold water, over ice in 16 oz plastic cup

Beverage

Mango Iced Tea - 16 Oz

$3.00

Brewed

Hot Tea

$3.00

Various English Teas

Bottled Water

$2.00
Spindrift Mango Orange

$2.50

Spindrift Mango Orange

$2.50

Spindrift Lemon

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.00

12 oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz Cans

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

Milk

$2.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Mayo

Tostada

$3.00

Cuban Toast & Butter

Guava Tostada

$4.00

Cuban Toast, Cream Cheese, Guava Preserve

Cheese Pastry

$3.00

Guava Pastry

$3.00

Guava & Cheese Pastry

$3.00

Lunch

Bolo Ham, bacon, cream cheese, guava preserves, on sweet, hot-pressed Cuban bun.
Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Must, Bread

Media Noche

Media Noche

$12.00

Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Must, Bread

Elena Ruz

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Guava

Arsenio's Avocado

Arsenio's Avocado

$12.00

Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Swiss cheese, Bread

Caprese Cubano

Caprese Cubano

$12.00

Tomato, Buffalo Mozz, Pesto, Bread

Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Beef Empanada

$4.00

Elena Ruz Substitute

$12.00

Elvis Cubano

$10.00

Dessert

Celia's Cuban Flan

$6.00

Cuban Custard

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Slice

Key Lime Pie On A Stick

$8.00

Drizzled with dark chocolate

KEY LIME PIE - WHOLE

$27.00

Whole key lime pie. Ask customer if they want a can of whipped cream.

CELIA'S CUBAN FLAN - WHOLE

$30.00

Whole flan. Provide in plastic container with lid.

Cookies - Peanut Butter/Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Brownie

$1.00

Sides

Plantain Chips - Green

$2.00

Green

Cassava Chips

$2.00

Route 11 Chips - Lightly Salted

$2.00

Plantain Chips - Sweet

$2.00

Sweet plantain

Route 11 - Mama Zuma

$2.00

Route 11 - BBQ

$2.00

Recaito

$1.00

Cuban bread - Whole loaf

$3.50

Retail

T-Shirt - Buenos Dias

$25.00

T-Shirt - Necesito Cafecito

$25.00

T-Shirt - Come to the Dark Side

$25.00

T-Shirt - Strong but Sweet

$25.00

T-Shirt - On/Off

$25.00

T-Shirt - Eye/Heart/Cafecito

$25.00

Stickers - Eye/Heart/Cafecito

$2.00

Stickers - Fueled by Cafecito

$2.00

Stickers - Cafecito Logo/Black

$2.00

Stickers - Cafecito Logo/Kraft

$2.00

Stickers - Buenos Dias

$2.00

Stickers - LOVE

$2.00

Coffee

Second State Beans

$16.00

Tu Cafe Ground Espresso

$11.00

Tu Cafe Espresso Beans

$35.00

2 lbs espresso beans

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Little Cuban Café on King

Location

471 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

