Cafecito

176 S. Main St.

Yuma, AZ 85364

Avocado Everything

Avocado Everything

$6.00

Mashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, everything but the bagel seasoning

Strawberry Goat

$6.00

mashed avocado topped with strawberry and goat cheese

El Changito

$5.00

almond butter or peanut butter, banana, brulee

Autumn Toast

$6.00

PB toast

$3.00

Toast plain

$1.00

Bowls

Fresh Bowl

$9.00

Coconut milk, acai, fresh fruit, banana, chia, granola

Cafecito Bowl

$10.00

Cold brew, acai, banana, strawberry, coconut, cacao, chia, granola, nut butter

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Oats

Saturday Morning Oats

$8.00

overnight oats, coconut milk, granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, honey drizzle

Cafecito Oats

$9.00

overnight oats, cold brew, granola, fresh fruit, nut butter, raw cacao,honey drizzle

Autumn Oats

$9.00

Pastries

Muffins

$4.00

Fresh baked goods

Baked Goods

$5.00

Cookies

$3.00

Merchandise

Growler

$6.00

Bag Coffee

$13.00

Locally Roasted Bags of Coffee

Employee Tee

$17.00

Mug- Espresso

$6.00

Mug- Cafecito

$15.00

Mug- Tumbler

$25.00

Sticker

$3.00

Pint Glass- old school

$7.00

Pint Glass- Cactus

$9.00

Tea Canister

$16.00

Art of Tea

Candle

$14.00

Shirt- Cafecito

$27.00

First Friday

Yoga with Edith

$12.00

Trav's Sassy Plants

$15.00

BBQ Chk'n Plate

$15.00

Spicy Tamarindo

$8.00

Watermelon Prosecco

$7.00

Cookie

$3.00

Muffin

$4.00

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Shrimp

Shrimp

$5.00

Sea Gov

Sea Gov

$5.00

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$5.00

Chili potato

Chili Potato

$12.00

Coffee

Cafecito Mocha

$4.00

chocolate, caramel, dulce de leche and cinnamon

Basic Bee

$4.00

lavender, honey, lavender buds

Chai Me Please

$4.00

chai, cold brew

Corchata

$4.00

cold brew, horchata, lechera, cinnamon

Yuma Float Down

$4.00

Cold brew topped with a root beer sweetened cold foam

Cold Brew

$4.00

Steeped in House with Love.

Cafe Sin Olla

$4.00

double shot espresso, dark brown sugar, clove and cinnamon

Latte

$4.00

double shot espresso, steamed milk of choice

Cortado

$4.00

double shot espresso, steamed milk 10 oz.

Pour Over

$4.00

locally rotated beans steeped 16 oz.

French Press

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Growler fill

$13.00

32oz. fill

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Blackberry White Mocha

$4.00

Coffee Spikes

$4.00

Single Shot

$1.00

Double Shot Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$4.00

Double Shot espresso with Hot water.

Cappuccino

$4.00

10oz. Coffee

$2.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50

Graces Apple Cortado

$4.50

Loyalty Cup

$3.50

Tea

Tea

$4.00

Matcha

$4.00

Ceremonial grade matcha

Kids Drinks

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

herbal tea, sweetened

Horchata

$3.00

Cocktails

proper mimosa

$7.00

Un Momento

$12.00

Aperol spritz

$9.00

Spicy paloma

$8.00

Morning Routine

$10.00

Lavender 75

$9.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Champagne coupe

$6.00

Wharf Irish Coffee

$8.00

Chavela

$7.00

Watermelon Margarita

$8.00

Beers

Alesmith Speedway Stout

$7.00

Alesmith Speedway Stout w/ Cinnamon & Vanilla

$8.00

Belching Beaver Hazy Phantom Bride

$7.00

Belching Beaver Phantom Bride

$7.00

Equilibrium - Einstein Decadence

$8.00

Equilibrium Lab Dynamics

$7.00

Equilibrium Sweep The Leg

$8.00

Fate - Candy Bar Milk Stout

$7.00

Guinness

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Pizza Port Chronic

$7.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Wren House - Aqua Fria IPA

$7.00

Wren House - Bronco

$7.00

Wren House - Double Spellbinder

$8.00

Wren House - Frankenwally Triple IPA

$9.00

Wren House - Marzen

$7.00

Wren House Dankworth Phantasm

$7.00

Wren House Jomax

$7.00

Wren House Karl Strauss- Desert Bloom IPA

$7.00

Wren House Lady Banks

$7.00

Wren House Red Ghost

$7.00

Wren House- Spellbinder

$7.00

Wren House- Valley Beer Light

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Cafecito Yuma is a member of the Downtown Yuma community, serving up craft coffee drinks, house steeped cold brew on tap and small bites. We are family owned & operated. Our motto is "Loyal to the Soil" We are Yuma locals who look forward to giving back to our community & serving you high quality products. Proudly serving Spirit Mountain Beans. Locally roasted and delivered weekly. See you soon!

176 S. Main St., Yuma, AZ 85364

