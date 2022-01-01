Restaurant info

Cafecito Yuma is a member of the Downtown Yuma community, serving up craft coffee drinks, house steeped cold brew on tap and small bites. We are family owned & operated. Our motto is "Loyal to the Soil" We are Yuma locals who look forward to giving back to our community & serving you high quality products. Proudly serving Spirit Mountain Beans. Locally roasted and delivered weekly. See you soon!

