Cafe Contemporary 11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Order Again

Scone

Spiced Chai

$3.75Out of stock

A spiced chai scone, topped with a crisp sugar sprinkle.

Blueberry Cream Cheese Scone

$3.75Out of stock

This scone is packed with blueberries and chunks of sugared cream cheese.

Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone

$3.75Out of stock

A fluffy and savory scone loaded with bacon bits, freshly grated cheddar cheese, chopped chives, and topped with an extra sprinkle of cheese.

Harvest Scone

$3.75

Cookie

Fox's Forage

$5.00Out of stock

Dough Days Specialty Sharable Cookie, 6 oz espresso cookie base with pecans, chocolate chips, and a gooey caramel center.

The Shire

$5.00Out of stock

Dough Days Specialty Shareable cookie, 6 oz brown sugar cookie base with strawberries, topped with an airy cream and freshly chopped strawberries.

Stuffed Fluffernutter

$5.00Out of stock

Dough Days Specialty Shareable cookie, 6 oz peanut butter cookie base, chocolate chips, stuffed with marshmallow and creamy peanut butter.

Whoa Bro

$5.00

Dough Days Specialty Shareable cookie, 6 oz brown sugar cookie base with crushed oreos, potato chips, and stuffed with a mega stuffed oreo.

GF Chocolate Chip

$5.00Out of stock

A delicious chocolate chip cookie that just happens to also be gluten free.

The Upside Down

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate cookie with Eggo waffles, M&M's, and stuffed with peanut butter that's been smuggled, of course!

Pumpkin Marble

$5.00Out of stock

Classic, Chocolate, and Pumpkin cookie with two types of chocolate chips and toffee bits.

Knot

Mocha Cardamom Knot

$4.00

Braided sweet dough spiced with mocha and cardamom, then iced with spiced cream cheese.

Orange Cream Knot

$4.00

Braided sweet dough with orange, spices, brown sugar, topped with a glazed icing.

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Perfectly fluffy muffin, stuffed to the brim with plump blueberries and topped with streusel.

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

This fluffy muffin includes swirls of cinnamon with a crumb layer and topped with cinnamon streusel.

Apple Cheddar Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

A savory muffin with sharp cheddar cheese, apple, fresh sage, and topped with freshly cracked black pepper.

Cranberry Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

This cinnamon roll is vegan and gluten free! It is a perfectly gooey large cinnamon roll, with a vegan cream cheese icing.

Bars

Blackberry Jam Bars

$3.50Out of stock

Tart house-made blackberry jam with an oat and pecan crust.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

Latte

$4.50+

Double shot, 9 oz. steamed milk, foam

Cappuccino

$4.25

6 oz Cappuccino

Flat White

$4.50+

Double shot, steamed milk, micro foam

Cortado

$3.75

Double shot, 2 oz. steamed milk, light foam

Americano

$3.50

Double shot, 3 oz. hot water

Espresso

$3.50

A delicious double shot of - you guessed it - espresso.

Tea Lattes

London Fog

$4.50+

Tea of choice from Urban Teahouse, steamed milk, and foam.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Warm and vibrant spice blend with ginger, simple syrup, and steamed milk.

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.75+

Fine green tea, simple syrup, steamed milk, and foam

Loose Leaf

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50

Freshly brewed loose leaf tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Canned Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Zevia Grape

$1.75

Zevia Creamy Root Beer

$1.75

Zevia Cola

$1.75

Zevia Ginger Ale

$1.75

Zevia Cream Soda

$1.75

Zevia Black Cherry

$1.75

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

Water

Water

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

