Doce De Leite Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee, Açaí, Snacks, Pastel, Burgers, Deserts, Fresh Juices, Shakes
Location
31 Merchant Street, Newark, NJ 07105
Gallery
