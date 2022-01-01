Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Dupar On The Fly

review star

No reviews yet

33940 Weyerhaeuser Way S

Federal Way, WA 98001

Tea & Juices

Assorted Juices

$5.00

Cold Jolt

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ice Water

$0.10

Open Water

$3.00

Premium Hot Teas

$3.50

TR Lemon Lime

$2.00

TR Original

$2.00

TR Peach

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coffee

Americano

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$3.25+

Dopio

$0.75

Latte

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.00+

Earl Grey Latte

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Almond Roca Mocha

$4.25

Golden Milk

$7.00

Hawaiian Joy

$4.25

Irish Nudge

$4.25

Orange A-Peel Mocha

$3.50+

Zebra Mocha

$4.25

Wine

Cambria

$10.00

Three Legged

$9.00

The Vincent Red Wine

$8.00

The Vincent Chardonnay

$8.00

Beer

IPA

$5.00

Lager

$5.00

Fall & Winter Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25

milk + pumpkin spice syrup + espresso + whip

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.25

cider + caramel + whip+ caramel drizzle

Cinnamon Spice Mocha

$5.25

milk + chocolate + cinnamon syrup + cinnamon + espresso + whip

Cocoa Bomb

$7.00

Pastries

lemon poppy seed

$4.00

coconut banana

$4.00

strawberry rhubarb

$4.00

blueberry

$4.00

chocolate cherry

$4.00

pear and ginger

$4.00

plain

$4.00

chocolate

$4.50

almond

$5.00

ham and cheese

$5.00

strawberry nutella

$5.00

apricot pin wheel

$4.50

Sweets

supplied by Pomegranate Bistro, in Redmond

Breads

$6.00

made at Pomegranate Bistro

Tart

$6.00

Tumbled Nuts

$6.00

Holiday Cupcakes

$3.75

mini ginger molasses (pack of 4)

$5.00

Valentines Truffle Box

$16.00

Kringle

$4.00

Pie Whole

$20.00

Peppermint Bark

$6.50

large dark chocolate bunny

$25.00

small chocolate bunny

$18.00

Easter chocolate egg

$20.00

carrot cream cheese cupcake

$4.50

chocolate nest cupcakes

$4.50

Bunny Tails

$7.00

Decorated Sugar Cookies

$3.50

orange coconut macaron

$4.00

Hot Cross Buns (6)

coconut

$7.00

red velvet

$7.00

carrot

$7.00

chocolate

$7.00

peanut butter

$7.00

pear spice

$7.00

lemon chiffon

$7.00

chocolate

$2.00

vanilla

$2.00

lime

$2.00

strawberry

$2.00

lemon poppy seed

$2.00

key lime

$2.00

pistachio

$2.00

orange

$2.00

coffee

$2.00

hazelnut

$2.00

oat meal everything

$3.00

redmond crisp

$3.00

peanut butter chocolate chip

$3.00

chocolate chunk

$3.00

ginger molasses sandwich

$5.00

mini molasses pack of 5

$6.00

lemon

$4.00

nanaimo

$4.00

brownie

$4.00

chocolate cherry vegan brownie

$4.00

blueberry lemon

$4.00

Bars

strawberry rhubarb

$4.00

lemon bar

$4.00

nanaimo bar

$4.00

vegan brownie

$4.00

apple bar

$4.00

Breakfast

Crispy Rice Waffle

$10.00

with whipped butter and house jam

Dried Cherry-Pecan Granola

$10.00

with Berries and Greek yogurt (or your milk-choice)

Ellenos Yogurt

$4.25

Smashed Avocado Toast

$15.00

toasted on house ciabatta bread topped with an avocado mousse, seeds , and microgreens

Smoked Salmon Lox

$7.50

Spring Veggie Quiche

$12.00

served with side Café salad

Soup&Salads

Café Salad

$10.00

gathered greens, carrots, pickled rhubarb, radishes, chèvre cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.00

mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, hemplers bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and a mustard vinaigrette

Garden Caesar

$12.00

romaine hearts, house-grated reggiano, and artisan croutons with caesar dressing

Quinoa & Veggie Bowl with White Bean Hummus

$16.00

mixed greens, shaved fennel, cucumbers, orange supremes & toasted fennel seed vinaigrette

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

house made tomato soup

Warm Beets & Green Salad

$12.00

arugula, roasted beets, ricotta salata, and candied pistachios with shallot herb vinaigrette

Vegetable Grain Bowl

$8.00

Sandwiches

BLGTA

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda, avocado,organic apple and root chips on a soft Kaiser roll

Grill Cheese & Tomato Soup

$15.00

(VG) white cheddar cheese on a house ciabatta bread with a cup of tomato soup

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

basil pesto spread, white cheddar , pickled onions, local green, organic apple, and root chips on a soft kaiser roll

Terra Chips

$2.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Tims Chips

$2.00

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

with baby spinach leaves, basil pesto, and sliced provolone

Patio Pizza

Sno-Valley Mushroom & Spring Asparagus

$15.00

Arugula, Prosciutto & Pecorino

$16.00

House Italian Sausage & Cheese

$13.00

Pepperoni

$12.00

Not-so-plain-Cheese-Pizza

$11.00

Weekend

Weekender Veggie Quiche

$12.00

served with garden salad

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
get fresh, made-from-scratch meals delivered for your next party or meeting

Location

33940 Weyerhaeuser Way S, Federal Way, WA 98001

Directions

