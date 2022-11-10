Cafe El Camino
182 Reviews
$$
134 Newton Road
Plaistow, NH 03865
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Mofongo
Mofongo (Vegetarian)
A mofongo is fried green plantains mashed with salt, garlic butter, veggie broth, and olive oil in a wooden pilón (mortar and pestle).
Mofongo (Vegan)
A mofongo is fried green plantains mashed with salt, garlic, veggie broth, and olive oil in a wooden pilón (mortar and pestle).
Mofongo (Traditional)
A mofongo is fried green plantains mashed with salt, garlic, chicken broth, pork rinds and olive oil in a wooden pilón (mortar and pestle).
Starters
Beef & Cheese Empanada
Crispy half-moon pastry filled with lightly seasoned ground beef and cheese sautéed green & red peppers, onions and finished with a cilantro lime sauce
Chicken Empanada
Crispy half-moon pastry filled with lightly seasoned shredded chicken, sautéed green & red peppers, onions and finished with a cilantro lime sauce
Chicken & Cheese
Veggie Empanada
Crispy half-moon pastry filled with sautéed potatoes, sweet plantains, spinach, green & red peppers, onions, sofrito and annato oil
Pizza Empanada
Cheese Empanada
Ham & Cheese Empanada
Guava & Cream Cheese Empanada
Beef Alcapurria
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] A crispy fritter made with yucca (cassava) or green plantain batter, stuffed with ground beef, red & green peppers and sofrito
Veggie Alcapurria
[ VEGETARIAN & GLUTEN-FREE ] A crispy fritter made with a yucca (cassava) or green plantain batter, stuffed with mashed garbanzo beans, mushrooms and red & green peppers and sofrito
Rellenos de Papa
Buttery mashed potato balls with a golden crispy crust, filled with seasoned ground beef
Sampler
Empanadas (3), Alcapurrias (1), Rellenos de Papa (1), Chicken wings, and Pernil Asado (roasted pork)
Combo Meals
C1 Empanada
Crispy half-moon pastry with filling of your choice
C2 Alcapurria
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] A crispy fritter made with yucca (cassava) or green plantain batter, stuffed with ground beef OR [ VEGETARIAN &GLUTEN-FREE ] mashed garbanzo beans and mushrooms both include red & green peppers and sofrito
C3 Stuffed Mash Potato Ball
Buttery mashed potato balls filled with seasoned ground beef
C4 Chicken Wings or Crackling Chicken
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Slow-roasted and marinated in citrus juices and spices. Served with your choice of rice and plantains.
C5 Pernil Asado (Roasted Pork or Carne Frita)
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Pork shoulder marinated in fresh citrus juices and authentic spices, slow-roasted. Carne Frita ( Fried Pork Chunks) seasoned and marinated in Puerto Rican spices and fried to golden perfection.
C6 Beef Steak (Bistec) With Onions
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Tender steak with onions in a garlic sauce
C7 Roasted Chicken (Half)
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Slowly roasted in citrus flavors and plenty of herbs and spices
C8 Salted Cod Fish (Bacalao) or Shrimp
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Stewed in a tomato garlic sauce
C9 Bowl of Rice with Plantains
[ GLUTEN-FREE ]
Family Meal
Meat & Seafood Dishes
Chicken Wings
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Slow-roasted and marinated in citrus juices and spices
Crackling Chicken
GLUTEN-FREE ] Fried Tender, juicy chicken breast, hand sliced, marinated in spices and finished in a crispy, seasoned coating.
Broasted Chicken
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Slow-roasted and marinated in citrus juices & spices
Pernil Asado
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Pork shoulder marinated in fresh citrus juices and authentic spices, slow-roasted to perfection
Beef Steak with Onions
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Tender steak with onions in a garlic sauce
Salted Cod Fish (Bacalao)
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Stewed in a tomato garlic sauce
Shrimp
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Stewed in a tomato garlic sauce
Carne Frita
Soups
Levanta Muertos Soup (SM) Aka (Hangover Soup)
GLUTEN-FREE Contains 3 meats Chicken, Pork, Beef along with root vegetables carrots, celery in a Chicken broth
Levanta Muertos Soup (LG) Aka ( Hangover Soup)
GLUTEN-FREE Contains 3 meats Chicken, Pork, Beef along with root vegetables carrots, celery in a Chicken broth
Side Orders
House Made Sauces
Drinks
Jarritos Soda
Malta India
Focco Coconut Juice
Poland Springs Water
Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Diet Coke
Kola Champagne Can
Kola Champagne Bottle
Fanta Orange
Natalie's Guava Lemonade
Natalie's Orange Pineapple Juice
Natalie's Tangerine Juice 32oz
Natalie's Mango Orange Juice
Natalie's Lemonade
Desserts
Crowd Pleaser Platters
Rice Platter
Choice of: Rice & Beans, Veggie rice, or Arroz con Gandules (Puerto Rico's signature rice dish).
Empanada Platter
You will receive 15 empanadas choose up to 3 selections Each empanada selection will be in groups of 5. (Ex. if you choose 2 beef 1 veggie you will receive 10 beef & 5 veggie. You can choose all of one type as well.)
El Camino Sampler Platter
You will receive 15 empanadas 4 Rellenos de Papa (Beef Filled Mashed Potato Balls) and 4 Alcapurrias (Beef or Veggie) For Sampler platter you can choose up to 3 Empanada selections and 2 Alcapurria Selections. Each empanada selection will be in groups of 5. (Ex. if you choose 2 beef 1 veggie you will receive 10 beef & 5 veggie. You can choose all of one type as well.) Each Alcapurria selection will be in groups of 2.
Chicken Platter
Choice of: Chicken Wings, or Crackling Chicken,
Half Tray Pernil Asado (Roasted Pork)
Pork shoulder marinated in fresh citrus juices and authentic spices, slow-roasted
Half Tray Green Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, and house salad dressing
Plantain Platter
sweet (maduros) or savory (tostones)
Groceries
NH Made Maple Syrup 16oz Dark
NH Made- Maple Syrup Amber 16oz. (Copy)
Debbie D's Apple Butter Jam
Debbie D's Dilly Beans
Debbie D's Blackberry Jam
Debbie D's Strawberry Jam
Debbie D's Xmas Jam
Debbie D's Pineapple Habanero Jam
Debbie D's Blueberry Jam
Debbie D's Spicey Garlic Dill
Debbie D's Dills
Debbie D's Bread & Butter Pickles
Debbie D's Pickled Beets
Debbie D's Pickled Eggs
Debbie D's Garlic Dills
Weekly Specials
Women's Apparel
Women's
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Please note that there is a minimum $15 order for delivery.
134 Newton Road, Plaistow, NH 03865