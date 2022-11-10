Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe El Camino

182 Reviews

$$

134 Newton Road

Plaistow, NH 03865

$13.00

A mofongo is fried green plantains mashed with salt, garlic butter, veggie broth, and olive oil in a wooden pilón (mortar and pestle).

Mofongo (Vegan)

$13.00

A mofongo is fried green plantains mashed with salt, garlic, veggie broth, and olive oil in a wooden pilón (mortar and pestle).

Mofongo (Traditional)

$13.00

A mofongo is fried green plantains mashed with salt, garlic, chicken broth, pork rinds and olive oil in a wooden pilón (mortar and pestle).

Starters

Beef & Cheese Empanada

Beef & Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Crispy half-moon pastry filled with lightly seasoned ground beef and cheese sautéed green & red peppers, onions and finished with a cilantro lime sauce

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Crispy half-moon pastry filled with lightly seasoned shredded chicken, sautéed green & red peppers, onions and finished with a cilantro lime sauce

Chicken & Cheese

Chicken & Cheese

$5.00
Veggie Empanada

Veggie Empanada

$5.00

Crispy half-moon pastry filled with sautéed potatoes, sweet plantains, spinach, green & red peppers, onions, sofrito and annato oil

Pizza Empanada

Pizza Empanada

$5.00
Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Guava & Cream Cheese Empanada

$5.00
Beef Alcapurria

Beef Alcapurria

$6.00

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] A crispy fritter made with yucca (cassava) or green plantain batter, stuffed with ground beef, red & green peppers and sofrito

Veggie Alcapurria

Veggie Alcapurria

$6.00

[ VEGETARIAN & GLUTEN-FREE ] A crispy fritter made with a yucca (cassava) or green plantain batter, stuffed with mashed garbanzo beans, mushrooms and red & green peppers and sofrito

Rellenos de Papa

Rellenos de Papa

$6.00

Buttery mashed potato balls with a golden crispy crust, filled with seasoned ground beef

Sampler

Sampler

$40.00

Empanadas (3), Alcapurrias (1), Rellenos de Papa (1), Chicken wings, and Pernil Asado (roasted pork)

Combo Meals

C1 Empanada

C1 Empanada

$12.00

Crispy half-moon pastry with filling of your choice

C2 Alcapurria

$13.00

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] A crispy fritter made with yucca (cassava) or green plantain batter, stuffed with ground beef OR [ VEGETARIAN &GLUTEN-FREE ] mashed garbanzo beans and mushrooms both include red & green peppers and sofrito

C3 Stuffed Mash Potato Ball

C3 Stuffed Mash Potato Ball

$13.00

Buttery mashed potato balls filled with seasoned ground beef

C4 Chicken Wings or Crackling Chicken

C4 Chicken Wings or Crackling Chicken

$17.00

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Slow-roasted and marinated in citrus juices and spices. Served with your choice of rice and plantains.

C5 Pernil Asado (Roasted Pork or Carne Frita)

C5 Pernil Asado (Roasted Pork or Carne Frita)

$17.00

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Pork shoulder marinated in fresh citrus juices and authentic spices, slow-roasted. Carne Frita ( Fried Pork Chunks) seasoned and marinated in Puerto Rican spices and fried to golden perfection.

C6 Beef Steak (Bistec) With Onions

$18.00

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Tender steak with onions in a garlic sauce

C7 Roasted Chicken (Half)

$17.00

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Slowly roasted in citrus flavors and plenty of herbs and spices

C8 Salted Cod Fish (Bacalao) or Shrimp

$21.00

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Stewed in a tomato garlic sauce

C9 Bowl of Rice with Plantains

$8.00+

[ GLUTEN-FREE ]

Rice Dishes

Veggie Rice

$8.00+

Arroz Con Gandules

$8.00+

White Rice & Beans

$8.00+

Family Meal

In this package you have a choice of 1 Lg meat (1lb). 1 Family rice (2.5lb's) and a choice of 4 starters of any mix of empanada's and potato balls. You will also receive an order of plantains as well.

Family Meal

$57.00

Meat & Seafood Dishes

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Slow-roasted and marinated in citrus juices and spices

Crackling Chicken

Crackling Chicken

$10.00+

GLUTEN-FREE ] Fried Tender, juicy chicken breast, hand sliced, marinated in spices and finished in a crispy, seasoned coating.

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$10.00+

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Slow-roasted and marinated in citrus juices & spices

Pernil Asado

Pernil Asado

$10.00+

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Pork shoulder marinated in fresh citrus juices and authentic spices, slow-roasted to perfection

Beef Steak with Onions

Beef Steak with Onions

$11.00+

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Tender steak with onions in a garlic sauce

Salted Cod Fish (Bacalao)

Salted Cod Fish (Bacalao)

$13.00+

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Stewed in a tomato garlic sauce

Shrimp

$12.00+

[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Stewed in a tomato garlic sauce

Carne Frita

$9.00+

Soups

Levanta Muertos Soup (SM) Aka (Hangover Soup)

$8.00

GLUTEN-FREE Contains 3 meats Chicken, Pork, Beef along with root vegetables carrots, celery in a Chicken broth

Levanta Muertos Soup (LG) Aka ( Hangover Soup)

$13.00

GLUTEN-FREE Contains 3 meats Chicken, Pork, Beef along with root vegetables carrots, celery in a Chicken broth

Side Orders

Side Green Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, and house salad dressing

Basket of Plantains

$6.00

[ VEGETARIAN & GLUTEN-FREE ] Choice of sweet (maduros) or savory (tostones)

Side of Beans

$5.00+

White Rice Only

$4.00

Sauteed Beech Mushrooms in Garlic Oil

$9.00

House Made Sauces

Mayoketchup

$0.50

Garlic Onion Vinegar Sauce

$0.50

House Hot Sauce

$0.50

House Salad Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Hot Sauce Bottle Net Wt. 5oz

$8.00

Garlic, Vinegar, Onion Sauce Bottle Net Wt. 5oz

$8.00

Drinks

Jarritos Soda

Malta India

$3.00

Focco Coconut Juice

$4.50

Poland Springs Water

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Kola Champagne Can

$2.00Out of stock

Kola Champagne Bottle

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00
Natalie's Guava Lemonade

Natalie's Guava Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Natalie's Orange Pineapple Juice

Natalie's Orange Pineapple Juice

$5.00
Natalie's Tangerine Juice 32oz

Natalie's Tangerine Juice 32oz

$7.00
Natalie's Mango Orange Juice

Natalie's Mango Orange Juice

$5.00
Natalie's Lemonade

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Flan-Regular

$6.00

Flan-Vanilla Bean

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Tembleque (Coconut Pudding)

$6.00

Tres Leche

$6.00

Coquito Tres Leches Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Churro Bites (Dulce de leche filling)

Churro Bites (Dulce de leche filling)

$6.00Out of stock

Bite sized churros stuffed with dulce de leche filling and finished with cinnamon sugar

Crowd Pleaser Platters

Let us do the cooking! Need to feed a big crowd? No problem! Order platters of our most popular dishes. Great for the holidays, work & family parties, or watching the game. All platters feed approx. 8-10 people

Rice Platter

$38.00

Choice of: Rice & Beans, Veggie rice, or Arroz con Gandules (Puerto Rico's signature rice dish).

Empanada Platter

$65.00

You will receive 15 empanadas choose up to 3 selections Each empanada selection will be in groups of 5. (Ex. if you choose 2 beef 1 veggie you will receive 10 beef & 5 veggie. You can choose all of one type as well.)

El Camino Sampler Platter

$95.00

You will receive 15 empanadas 4 Rellenos de Papa (Beef Filled Mashed Potato Balls) and 4 Alcapurrias (Beef or Veggie) For Sampler platter you can choose up to 3 Empanada selections and 2 Alcapurria Selections. Each empanada selection will be in groups of 5. (Ex. if you choose 2 beef 1 veggie you will receive 10 beef & 5 veggie. You can choose all of one type as well.) Each Alcapurria selection will be in groups of 2.

Chicken Platter

$95.00

Choice of: Chicken Wings, or Crackling Chicken,

Half Tray Pernil Asado (Roasted Pork)

$95.00

Pork shoulder marinated in fresh citrus juices and authentic spices, slow-roasted

Half Tray Green Salad

$25.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, and house salad dressing

Plantain Platter

$30.00

sweet (maduros) or savory (tostones)

Groceries

NH Made Maple Syrup 16oz Dark

$12.00Out of stock

NH Made- Maple Syrup Amber 16oz. (Copy)

$12.00Out of stock

Debbie D's Apple Butter Jam

$8.00

Debbie D's Dilly Beans

$8.00Out of stock

Debbie D's Blackberry Jam

$8.00

Debbie D's Strawberry Jam

$8.00

Debbie D's Xmas Jam

$7.50

Debbie D's Pineapple Habanero Jam

$8.00

Debbie D's Blueberry Jam

$7.50

Debbie D's Spicey Garlic Dill

$7.50

Debbie D's Dills

$8.00

Debbie D's Bread & Butter Pickles

$7.50

Debbie D's Pickled Beets

$7.50

Debbie D's Pickled Eggs

$7.50Out of stock

Debbie D's Garlic Dills

$8.00

Weekly Specials

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Guava & Cream Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Coquito Bottle (Virgin)

$20.00Out of stock

Women's Apparel

Zip-Up Hoodie

Zip-Up Hoodie

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

Men's Apparel

Hoodies

Hoodies

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

Women's

Zip-Up Hoodie

Zip-Up Hoodie

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

Men's

Hoodies

Hoodies

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please note that there is a minimum $15 order for delivery.

Website

Location

134 Newton Road, Plaistow, NH 03865

Directions

Gallery
Cafe El Camino image
Cafe El Camino image
Cafe El Camino image

