Cafe Equator
No reviews yet
2920 Severn Avenue
Metairie, LA 70002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Shrimp Golden Roll
Minced shrimp, onions, carrots and glass noodles fried to a golden brown, served with plum sauce
Fried Vegetable Roll
(4 an order) Glass noodles, cabbage, carrots wrapped in rice paper served with Plum sauce
Steamed Vegetable Roll
(4 an order) Lightly seasoned glass noodle and steamed veggies (cabbage, carrots) wrapped in soft rice paper served with Plum sauce
Summer Roll
(2 an order) Surimi crab meat, noodles, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, pickled carrots, mint (depends on the availability), cilantro wrapped in rice paper served with ginger sauce and peanut sauce
Spicy Beef Paratha
(2 an order) Ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro wrapped in paratha served with Thai Ajaad (pickled cucumber & pepper sauce) <light spicy>
Flags
(6 an order) Ground pork, onion, carrots, glass noodle, garlic & black pepper wrapped in rice paper
Chicken Sate
Skewers of marinated chicken tenders served with cucumber sauce and peanut sauce
Blanket Shrimp
Fried large shrimp wrapped in rice paper, served with plum sauce
Fried Calamari
Lightly dredged fried calamari, served with Thai sweet chili sauce
Fried Tofu
Crispy fried tofu, served with Thai sweet chili sauce
Stuffed Chicken Wing
Fried boneless chicken wings stuffed with pork, shrimp, glass noodle, onions, carrots
Grilled Chicken Wing
Thai street food style marinated, flash-fried and grilled spicy wings < light spicy >
Garlic Ribs
Slow cooked - grilled garlic & Thai herbs marinated pork ribs < light spicy >
Shumai (Pork)
Minced pork, onions, ginger, sesame oil, garlic <mild>
Edamame
Steamed soybeans sprinkled with Himalayan salt
Soups
Tom Yum Koong
(12 oz cup) A sweet, sour and spicy lemongrass shrimp soup with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, flavored with a splash of lime juice and chilis <light spicy>
Tom Yum (Street Food Version)
(12 oz cup) Non sweet herb-heavy street food style, sour and spicy lemongrass shrimp soup with fresh mushroom, tomatoes, shallot, cilantro, flavored with a splash of lime juice and chilis <medium spicy>
Tom Yum (Home-Style Version)
(12 oz cup) Non sweet, light and lean - sour and spicy lemongrass shrimp soup with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, shallot, cilantro, flavored with a splash of lime juice and chilis <medium spicy>
Coconut Soup
(12 oz cup) Chicken coconut soup with enoki mushrooms flavored with lemongrass, galangal and cilantro <mild>
Thai Wonton Soup
(12 oz cup) Shrimp wonton, spinach, sprinkles of scallions in light and clear broth <mild>
Minced Pork Glass Noodle Soup
(12 oz cup) Glass noodles with minced pork, shitake mushrooms and scallions in light and clear broth <mild>
Soft Tofu Soup
(12 oz cup) Fresh silken tofu, spinach and scallions in light and clear vegetable broth <mild>
Po Tak Soup
(24 oz bowl) Combination seafood - shrimp, calamari, catch of the day fish, mushroom, basil, lemongrass in spicy & sour broth <medium spicy>
Salads
Papaya Salad
Green papaya, green bean, carrots, tomatoes, roasted peanuts in zippy lime dressing (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)
Grilled Beef Nam Tok
Grilled sirloin (medium rare), red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaf (depends on availability), toasted rice, served over fresh romaine <medium spicy>
Beef Salad
Slices of beef with red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro and mint leaf (depends on availability) in a zippy lime juice-based dressing served over fresh romaine <medium spicy>
Lemongrass Calamari Salad
Blanched squid flavored with finely chopped lemongrass, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro and mint leaf (depends on availability) in spicy lime juice dressing served over fresh romaine <medium spicy>
Larb Gai
Spicy ground chicken, toasted rice, red onions, green onions, cilantro and mint leaf (depends on availability) served with fresh romaine < medium spicy>
Green Mango Salad with Crispy Thin-Cut Catfish
Young green mango, onion, cashew, mint, cilantro in a spicy sweet and sour dressing served with crispy thin-cut fried catfish <light spicy>
Ripe Mango Salad
Sliced ripe mango, grilled shrimp, red onion, romaine lettuce served with ginger mango dressing <mild>
House Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce and assorted fresh vegetables served with mango ginger dressing <mild>
Entrees
Lava
Sauteed protein of your choice with green bean in spicy, aromatic sauce <medium spicy>
Pad Gang Dang (Street Food Lava)
(Thicker sauce and more intense flavor version of our popular Lava) Sauteed your choice of protein with green beans in spicy, aromatic sauce <medium spicy>
Garlic & Black Pepper
Sauteed slices of protein of your choice in garlic and black pepper sauce, served with steamed broccoli <light spicy>
Street Food Garlic & Black Pepper
A dry version, lots of mortar crushed garlic and pepper, topped with fried egg <medium spicy>
Thai Basil
Sauteed basil, bell pepper, zucchini, carrots and bamboo shoots with your choice of protein <medium spicy>
Street Food Thai Basil
Stir fry green beans, jalapeno, garlic & basil with street food style chopped and seasoned protein of your choice, topped with fry egg <very spicy>
Eggplant
Sauteed spicy oriental eggplant with onions, basil, bell pepper with your choice of protein <medium spicy>
Grilled Pork
Marinated grilled pork served with sautéed eggplant, mushroom and onions <mild>
Cashew Tori
Sauteed chicken breast with onions, carrots, water chestnuts, topping with cashew nuts <mild>
Ginger Tori
Sauteed chicken breast with young ginger, onions, carrots, zucchinis and shitake mushrooms in ginger sauce <light spicy>
Shrimp Equator
Sautéed shrimp, carrots, egg and onions with aromatic spices, <light spicy>
Shrimp Roasted Chili
Shrimp, bell pepper, eggplant & onions in rich roasted chili sauce <light spicy>
Samet
Fish of your choice with spicy chili sauce served with steamed vegetables <medium spicy>
Savage Fish
Sauteed basil, zucchini, bell pepper, onions, carrots and baby shrimp over fish of your choice <medium spicy>
Sweet Ginger Fish
Fish of your choice, young ginger, onions, carrots, zucchini and shitake mushrooms in a ginger sauce <light spicy>
Curry
Red Curry (Creamy Version)
A rich red coconut curry sauce with basil, bell pepper, bamboo shoots and carrots <light spicy>
Authentic Red Curry
Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs curry, basil, bell pepper, jalapeno, bamboo shoots and carrots <medium spicy>
Green Curry (Creamy Version)
A green coconut curry sauce with sauteed eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots and basil <light spicy>
Authentic Green Curry
Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs curry, eggplant, bell pepper, jalapeno, bamboo shoots and basil <medium spicy>
Panang (Nutty Butter Version)
Panang curry with your choice of protein <light spicy> (Note: our Panang curry traditionally served with no veggies, tossed in mixed veggies is optional)
Authentic Panang
Authentic Street food version, more aromatic, thicker and richer but less nutty <medium spicy> (Note: our Panang curry traditionally served with no veggies, tossed in mixed veggies is optional)
Massaman Curry
A rich massaman coconut curry sauce with sauteed sweet potatoes, onions, pineapples, and pecans <light spicy>
Yellow Curry
A yellow coconut curry sauce with potatoes and onions <light spicy>
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles sauteed with bean sprouts, green onions and egg in a sweet & sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)
Seafood Pad Thai
Rice noodles sautéed with shrimp, calamari, scallops , green onions and egg in a sweet & sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)
Pad Woon Zen
Clear noodles sauteed with bean sprouts, Shitake mushrooms, onions and zucchini <mild>
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)
Flat noodles sauteed with onions, zucchini and bell pepper in spicy garlic & basil sauce <medium spicy>
Pad See Ew
Flat noodles sauteed with broccoli, egg in garlicky see-ew sweet soy base sauce <mild>
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Sauteed spiced jasmine rice with bell pepper, yellow onions, zucchini and basil <medium spicy>
Green Curry Fried Rice
Sauteed (non coconut base) green curry spiced jasmine rice with bamboo shoots, jalapeno, basil served with fried eggplant <medium spicy>
Equator Fried Rice
Sauteed lighly spiced jasmine rice with shrimp, pineapple, carrots, onions and cashew nut <light spicy>
Ultimate Fried Rice
Sauteed jasmine rice with chicken breast and shrimp, yellow onions, tomatoes, carrots and peas <mild>
Simply Thai Fried Rice
Sauteed jasmine rice with egg, leafy oriental broccoli, broccoli, sprinkle of ground white pepper, green onions and cilantro <light spicy>
Yellow Coconut Rice
Featured Street Foods & Authentic
Something in The Jungle
Aromatic house blend spices sauteed with your choice of protein, eggplants, young peper corn, bamboo shoots <very spicy>
Andaman Hunter
Sauteed spicy assorted seafood (shrimp, scallop, calamari) with zucchini, green beans, bell pepper and sweet basil, topped with crispy thin sliced fried catfish <medium spicy>
Pad Ped Pork
Sauteed pork, eggplant, jalapeno with aromatic house blend chili paste <medium spicy>
Pad Cha Calamari
Calamari topped with flash-fried bamboo shoot, fresh garlic, thai chili, kafir lime leaf and basil in spicy sweet basil sauce <very spicy>
Fried Catfish Curry
Creamy red curry, carrots, bamboo shoots, young pepper corn, thai basil & crispy thin sliced fried catfish <medium spicy>
Pad Gang Dang (Street Food Lava)
(Thicker sauce and more intense flavor version of our popular Lava) Sauteed your choice of protein with green beans in spicy, aromatic sauce <medium spicy>
Street Food Garlic & Black Pepper
A dry version, lots of mortar crushed garlic and pepper, topped with fried egg <medium spicy>
Street Food Thai Basil
Stir fry green beans, jalapeno, garlic & basil with street food style chopped and seasoned protein of your choice, topped with fry egg <very spicy>
Authentic Red Curry
Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs curry, basil, bell pepper, jalapeno, bamboo shoots and carrots <medium spicy>
Authentic Green Curry
Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs curry, eggplant, bell pepper, jalapeno, bamboo shoots and basil <medium spicy>
Authentic Panang
Authentic Street food version, more aromatic, thicker and richer but less nutty <medium spicy> (Note: our Panang curry traditionally served with no veggies, tossed in mixed veggies is optional)
Vegetarian Main Courses
Veggie Three Seasons
Sauteed pineapple, snap peas (depends on availability), zucchini, onions, carrots , bell pepper, eggplant <mild>
Veggie Delight
An assortment of sauteed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, water chestnuts, carrots, snap peas (depends on availability)) in light seasoning sauce <mild>
Veggie Pad Thai
(contains egg) Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, bean sprouts, green onions in a sweet and sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)
Veggie Pad Woon Zen
Clear noodles sauteed with bean sprouts, shitake mushrooms, onions, zucchini, broccoli, and carrots <mild>
Veggie Pad Kee Mow
Flat rice noodles sauteed with onions, zucchini, broccoli, carrots and bell pepper in spicy garlic & basil sauce <medium spicy>
Veggie Pad See Ew
(contains egg) Flat noodles sauteed with egg, broccoli, carrots and zucchini in garlic see-ew soy base sauce <mild>
Veggie Garlic & Black Pepper
Sautéed broccoli, carrots, zucchini in garlic & black pepper sauce <light spicy>
Veggie Cashew
Sauteed broccoli, carrots, zucchini, onions water chestnuts, topping with cashew nuts <mild>
Veggie Ginger
Sauteed broccoli with onions, carrots, zucchini and shitake mushrooms in ginger sauce. <light spicy>
Veggie Thai Basil
Sauteed broccoli, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper, and bamboo shoots with basil <medium spicy>
Veggie Eggplant
Sauteed spicy asian eggplant with onions, basil, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots and zucchini <medium spicy>
Veggie Lava
Sauteed broccoli, carrots, zucchini with green bean in spicy, aromatic sauce <medium spicy>
Veggie Something In The Jungle
Aromatic house blend spices sauteed with eggplants, young pepper corn, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini <very spicy>
Veggie Basil Fried Rice
Sauteed spiced jasmine rice with bell pepper, yellow onions, zucchini, carrots, broccoli and basil <medium spicy>
Veggie Equator Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, pineapple, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions and cashew nut <light spicy>
Veggie Ultimate Fried Rice
Sauteed jasmine rice with yellow onions, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and peas <mild>
Veggie Red Curry (Creamy Version)
A rich red coconut curry sauce with basil, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, zucchini and carrots <light spicy>
Veggie Authentic Red Curry
Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, zucchini and carrots <medium spicy>
Veggie Green Curry (Creamy Version)
A green coconut curry sauce with sauteed eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and basil <light spicy>
Veggie Authentic Green Curry
Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs, eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and basil <medium spicy>
Veggie Panang (Nutty Butter Version)
Panang curry with zucchini, carrots and broccoli <light spicy>
Veggie Authentic Panang
(Authentic Street food version, more aromatic, thicker and richer but less nutty) panang curry with broccoli, carrots and zucchini <medium spicy>
Veggie Massaman Curry
A rich massaman coconut curry sauce with sauteed sweet potatoes, onions, pineapples, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and pecans <light spicy>
Veggie Yellow Curry
A yellow coconut curry sauce with broccoli, carrots, zucchini, potatoes and onions <light spicy>
Sides
Side White Rice
Steamed Jasmine Rice (6 oz. cup)
Side Brown Rice
Plain steamed brown rice (6 oz. cup)
Side Yellow Coconut Rice
Buttery, coconut jasmine rice with various spices and fried red onions (contain dairy products)
Side Steamed Mixed Veggies
Steamed broccoli, carrots, and zucchini
Roti
1 Layered Flatbread (Paratha)
Home Made Roti
1 In-house Roti Canai Flatbread, made fresh daily.
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Coke
12 oz. bottle (no refills)
Diet Coke
12 oz. bottle (no refills)
Sprite
12 oz. bottle (no refills)
Barq's Root Beer
12 oz. bottle (no refills)
Dr Pepper
12 oz. bottle (no refills)
Bottled Water (Dasani)
Dasani, 20 oz. bottle (no refills)
Bottled Water (Waiakea 1 Litre)
Hawaiian Volanic Naturally Alkaline Bottle Water. Originates in Hawai'i on the pristine summit of the active Mauna Loa volcano and naturally filtered through thousands of feet of porous lava rock.
Thai Iced Coffee
16 oz. , Sweet Thai iced coffee with cream (no refills)
Thai Tea
14 oz. , Iced sweetened spiced Thai tea with cream (no refills)
Thai Tea Large
20 oz. , Iced sweetened spiced Thai tea with cream (no refills)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Thai Street Food.
2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie, LA 70002