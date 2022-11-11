Main picView gallery

Cafe Equator

review star

No reviews yet

2920 Severn Avenue

Metairie, LA 70002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)
Tom Yum (Street Food Version)

Utensils Requests

Plastic utensils and napkins set

Request as needed. Thank You for Helping Us Reduce Waste! (Excessive request may incur extra charge)

Chopsticks

Request as needed. Thank You for Helping Us Reduce Waste! (Excessive request may incur extra charge)

Appetizers

Shrimp Golden Roll

$6.99

Minced shrimp, onions, carrots and glass noodles fried to a golden brown, served with plum sauce

Fried Vegetable Roll

$5.99

(4 an order) Glass noodles, cabbage, carrots wrapped in rice paper served with Plum sauce

Steamed Vegetable Roll

$5.99

(4 an order) Lightly seasoned glass noodle and steamed veggies (cabbage, carrots) wrapped in soft rice paper served with Plum sauce

Summer Roll

$7.99

(2 an order) Surimi crab meat, noodles, romaine lettuce, cucumbers,  pickled carrots, mint (depends on the availability), cilantro wrapped in rice paper served with ginger sauce and peanut sauce

Spicy Beef Paratha

Spicy Beef Paratha

$8.99

(2 an order) Ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro wrapped in paratha served with Thai Ajaad (pickled cucumber & pepper sauce) <light spicy>

Flags

$8.99

(6 an order) Ground pork, onion, carrots, glass noodle, garlic & black pepper wrapped in rice paper

Chicken Sate

$6.99

Skewers of marinated chicken tenders served with cucumber sauce and peanut sauce

Blanket Shrimp

$8.99

Fried large shrimp wrapped in rice paper, served with plum sauce

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Lightly dredged fried calamari, served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Fried Tofu

$6.99

Crispy fried tofu, served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Stuffed Chicken Wing

$9.99

Fried boneless chicken wings stuffed with pork, shrimp, glass noodle, onions, carrots

Grilled Chicken Wing

$7.99

Thai street food style marinated, flash-fried and grilled spicy wings < light spicy >

Garlic Ribs

$9.99

Slow cooked - grilled garlic & Thai herbs marinated pork ribs < light spicy >

Shumai (Pork)

$6.99

Minced pork, onions, ginger, sesame oil, garlic <mild>

Edamame

$4.99

Steamed soybeans sprinkled with Himalayan salt

Soups

Tom Yum Koong

$5.99

(12 oz cup) A sweet, sour and spicy lemongrass shrimp soup with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, flavored with a splash of lime juice and chilis <light spicy>

Tom Yum (Street Food Version)

$5.99

(12 oz cup) Non sweet herb-heavy street food style, sour and spicy lemongrass shrimp soup with fresh mushroom, tomatoes, shallot, cilantro, flavored with a splash of lime juice and chilis <medium spicy>

Tom Yum (Home-Style Version)

$5.99

(12 oz cup) Non sweet, light and lean - sour and spicy lemongrass shrimp soup with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, shallot, cilantro, flavored with a splash of lime juice and chilis <medium spicy>

Coconut Soup

$5.99

(12 oz cup) Chicken coconut soup with enoki mushrooms flavored with lemongrass, galangal and cilantro <mild>

Thai Wonton Soup

$5.99

(12 oz cup) Shrimp wonton, spinach, sprinkles of scallions in light and clear broth <mild>

Minced Pork Glass Noodle Soup

$5.99

(12 oz cup) Glass noodles with minced pork, shitake mushrooms and scallions in light and clear broth <mild>

Soft Tofu Soup

$5.99

(12 oz cup) Fresh silken tofu, spinach and scallions in light and clear vegetable broth <mild>

Po Tak Soup

$12.99

(24 oz bowl) Combination seafood - shrimp, calamari, catch of the day fish, mushroom, basil, lemongrass in spicy & sour broth <medium spicy>

Salads

Papaya Salad

$9.99

Green papaya, green bean, carrots, tomatoes, roasted peanuts in zippy lime dressing (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)

Grilled Beef Nam Tok

$12.99

Grilled sirloin (medium rare), red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaf (depends on availability), toasted rice, served over fresh romaine <medium spicy>

Beef Salad

$10.99

Slices of beef with red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro and mint leaf (depends on availability) in a zippy lime juice-based dressing served over fresh romaine <medium spicy>

Lemongrass Calamari Salad

$10.99

Blanched squid flavored with finely chopped lemongrass, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro and mint leaf (depends on availability) in spicy lime juice dressing served over fresh romaine <medium spicy>

Larb Gai

$10.99

Spicy ground chicken, toasted rice, red onions, green onions, cilantro and mint leaf (depends on availability) served with fresh romaine < medium spicy>

Green Mango Salad with Crispy Thin-Cut Catfish

$13.99

Young green mango, onion, cashew, mint, cilantro in a spicy sweet and sour dressing served with crispy thin-cut fried catfish <light spicy>

Ripe Mango Salad

$13.99

Sliced ripe mango, grilled shrimp, red onion, romaine lettuce served with ginger mango dressing <mild>

House Salad

$5.99

Crispy romaine lettuce and assorted fresh vegetables served with mango ginger dressing <mild>

Entrees

Lava

$14.99

Sauteed protein of your choice with green bean in spicy, aromatic sauce <medium spicy>

Pad Gang Dang (Street Food Lava)

$15.99

(Thicker sauce and more intense flavor version of our popular Lava) Sauteed your choice of protein with green beans in spicy, aromatic sauce <medium spicy>

Garlic & Black Pepper

$12.99

Sauteed slices of protein of your choice in garlic and black pepper sauce, served with steamed broccoli <light spicy>

Street Food Garlic & Black Pepper

$14.99

A dry version, lots of mortar crushed garlic and pepper, topped with fried egg <medium spicy>

Thai Basil

$13.99

Sauteed basil, bell pepper, zucchini, carrots and bamboo shoots with your choice of protein <medium spicy>

Street Food Thai Basil

$15.99

Stir fry green beans, jalapeno, garlic & basil with street food style chopped and seasoned protein of your choice, topped with fry egg <very spicy>

Eggplant

$13.99

Sauteed spicy oriental eggplant with onions, basil, bell pepper with your choice of protein <medium spicy>

Grilled Pork

$14.99

Marinated grilled pork served with sautéed eggplant, mushroom and onions <mild>

Cashew Tori

$13.99

Sauteed chicken breast with onions, carrots, water chestnuts, topping with cashew nuts <mild>

Ginger Tori

$13.99

Sauteed chicken breast with young ginger, onions, carrots, zucchinis and shitake mushrooms in ginger sauce <light spicy>

Shrimp Equator

$15.99

Sautéed shrimp, carrots, egg and onions with aromatic spices, <light spicy>

Shrimp Roasted Chili

$15.99

Shrimp, bell pepper, eggplant & onions in rich roasted chili sauce <light spicy>

Samet

$15.99

Fish of your choice with spicy chili sauce served with steamed vegetables <medium spicy>

Savage Fish

$15.99

Sauteed basil, zucchini, bell pepper, onions, carrots and baby shrimp over fish of your choice <medium spicy>

Sweet Ginger Fish

$15.99

Fish of your choice, young ginger, onions, carrots, zucchini and shitake mushrooms in a ginger sauce <light spicy>

Curry

Red Curry (Creamy Version)

$13.99

A rich red coconut curry sauce with basil, bell pepper, bamboo shoots and carrots <light spicy>

Authentic Red Curry

$14.99

Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs curry, basil, bell pepper, jalapeno, bamboo shoots and carrots <medium spicy>

Green Curry (Creamy Version)

$13.99

A green coconut curry sauce with sauteed eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots and basil <light spicy>

Authentic Green Curry

$14.99

Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs curry, eggplant, bell pepper, jalapeno, bamboo shoots and basil <medium spicy>

Panang (Nutty Butter Version)

$13.99

Panang curry with your choice of protein <light spicy> (Note: our Panang curry traditionally served with no veggies, tossed in mixed veggies is optional)

Authentic Panang

$14.99

Authentic Street food version, more aromatic, thicker and richer but less nutty <medium spicy> (Note: our Panang curry traditionally served with no veggies, tossed in mixed veggies is optional)

Massaman Curry

$13.99

A rich massaman coconut curry sauce with sauteed sweet potatoes, onions, pineapples, and pecans <light spicy>

Yellow Curry

$13.99

A yellow coconut curry sauce with potatoes and onions <light spicy>

Noodles

Pad Thai

$13.99

Rice noodles sauteed with bean sprouts, green onions and egg in a sweet & sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)

Seafood Pad Thai

$17.99

Rice noodles sautéed with shrimp, calamari, scallops , green onions and egg in a sweet & sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)

Pad Woon Zen

$13.99

Clear noodles sauteed with bean sprouts, Shitake mushrooms, onions and zucchini <mild>  

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)

$13.99

Flat noodles sauteed with onions, zucchini and bell pepper in spicy garlic & basil sauce <medium spicy>

Pad See Ew

$13.99

Flat noodles sauteed with broccoli, egg in garlicky see-ew sweet soy base sauce <mild>

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.99

Sauteed spiced jasmine rice with bell pepper, yellow onions, zucchini and basil <medium spicy>

Green Curry Fried Rice

$13.99

Sauteed (non coconut base) green curry spiced jasmine rice with bamboo shoots, jalapeno, basil served with fried eggplant <medium spicy>

Equator Fried Rice

$14.99

Sauteed lighly spiced jasmine rice with shrimp, pineapple, carrots, onions and cashew nut <light spicy>

Ultimate Fried Rice

$14.99

Sauteed jasmine rice with chicken breast and shrimp, yellow onions, tomatoes, carrots and peas <mild>

Simply Thai Fried Rice

$12.99Out of stock

Sauteed jasmine rice with egg, leafy oriental broccoli, broccoli, sprinkle of ground white pepper, green onions and cilantro <light spicy>

Yellow Coconut Rice

Thai Turmeric Chicken (Khao Mok Gai)

$15.99Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$35.99Out of stock

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled garlic pepper tomahawk pork chop

Duck Breast

$18.99Out of stock

baked boneless duck breast marinated with wild honey and various spices

Featured Street Foods & Authentic

Something in The Jungle

$14.99

Aromatic house blend spices sauteed with your choice of protein, ​eggplants, young peper corn, bamboo shoots <very spicy>

Andaman Hunter

$17.99

Sauteed spicy assorted seafood (shrimp, scallop, calamari) with zucchini, green beans, bell pepper and sweet basil, topped with crispy thin sliced fried catfish <medium spicy>

Pad Ped Pork

$15.99

Sauteed pork, eggplant, jalapeno with aromatic house blend chili paste <medium spicy>

Pad Cha Calamari

$14.99

Calamari topped with flash-fried bamboo shoot, fresh garlic, thai chili, kafir lime leaf and basil in spicy sweet basil sauce <very spicy>

Fried Catfish Curry

$15.99

Creamy red curry, carrots, bamboo shoots, young pepper corn, thai basil & crispy thin sliced fried catfish <medium spicy>

Pad Gang Dang (Street Food Lava)

$15.99

(Thicker sauce and more intense flavor version of our popular Lava) Sauteed your choice of protein with green beans in spicy, aromatic sauce <medium spicy>

Street Food Garlic & Black Pepper

$14.99

A dry version, lots of mortar crushed garlic and pepper, topped with fried egg <medium spicy>

Street Food Thai Basil

$15.99

Stir fry green beans, jalapeno, garlic & basil with street food style chopped and seasoned protein of your choice, topped with fry egg <very spicy>

Authentic Red Curry

$14.99

Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs curry, basil, bell pepper, jalapeno, bamboo shoots and carrots <medium spicy>

Authentic Green Curry

$14.99

Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs curry, eggplant, bell pepper, jalapeno, bamboo shoots and basil <medium spicy>

Authentic Panang

$14.99

Authentic Street food version, more aromatic, thicker and richer but less nutty <medium spicy> (Note: our Panang curry traditionally served with no veggies, tossed in mixed veggies is optional)

Vegetarian Main Courses

Veggie Three Seasons

$13.99

Sauteed pineapple, snap peas (depends on availability), zucchini, onions, carrots , bell pepper, eggplant <mild>

Veggie Delight

$13.99

An assortment of sauteed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, water chestnuts, carrots, snap peas (depends on availability)) in light seasoning sauce <mild>

Veggie Pad Thai

$13.99

(contains egg) Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, bean sprouts, green onions in a sweet and sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)

Veggie Pad Woon Zen

$13.99

Clear noodles sauteed with bean sprouts, shitake mushrooms, onions, zucchini, broccoli, and carrots <mild>

Veggie Pad Kee Mow

$13.99

Flat rice noodles sauteed with onions, zucchini, broccoli, carrots and bell pepper in spicy garlic & basil sauce <medium spicy>

Veggie Pad See Ew

$13.99

(contains egg) Flat noodles sauteed with egg, broccoli, carrots and zucchini in garlic see-ew soy base sauce <mild>

Veggie Garlic & Black Pepper

$13.99

Sautéed broccoli, carrots, zucchini in garlic & black pepper sauce <light spicy>

Veggie Cashew

$13.99

Sauteed broccoli, carrots, zucchini, onions water chestnuts, topping with cashew nuts <mild>

Veggie Ginger

$13.99

Sauteed broccoli with onions, carrots, zucchini and shitake mushrooms in ginger sauce. <light spicy>

Veggie Thai Basil

$13.99

Sauteed broccoli, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper, and bamboo shoots with basil <medium spicy>

Veggie Eggplant

$13.99

Sauteed spicy asian eggplant with onions, basil, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots and zucchini <medium spicy>

Veggie Lava

$13.99

Sauteed broccoli, carrots, zucchini with green bean in spicy, aromatic sauce <medium spicy>

Veggie Something In The Jungle

$14.99

Aromatic house blend spices sauteed with eggplants, young pepper corn, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini <very spicy>

Veggie Basil Fried Rice

$13.99

Sauteed spiced jasmine rice with bell pepper, yellow onions, zucchini, carrots, broccoli and basil <medium spicy>

Veggie Equator Fried Rice

$13.99

Jasmine rice, pineapple, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions and cashew nut <light spicy>

Veggie Ultimate Fried Rice

$13.99

Sauteed jasmine rice with yellow onions, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and peas <mild>

Veggie Red Curry (Creamy Version)

$13.99

A rich red coconut curry sauce with basil, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, zucchini and carrots <light spicy>

Veggie Authentic Red Curry

$14.99

Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, zucchini and carrots <medium spicy>

Veggie Green Curry (Creamy Version)

$13.99

A green coconut curry sauce with sauteed eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and basil <light spicy>

Veggie Authentic Green Curry

$14.99

Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs, eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and basil <medium spicy>

Veggie Panang (Nutty Butter Version)

$13.99

Panang curry with zucchini, carrots and broccoli <light spicy>

Veggie Authentic Panang

$14.99

(Authentic Street food version, more aromatic, thicker and richer but less nutty) panang curry with broccoli, carrots and zucchini <medium spicy>

Veggie Massaman Curry

$13.99

A rich massaman coconut curry sauce with sauteed sweet potatoes, onions, pineapples, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and pecans <light spicy>

Veggie Yellow Curry

$13.99

A yellow coconut curry sauce with broccoli, carrots, zucchini, potatoes and onions <light spicy>

Sides

Side White Rice

$2.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice (6 oz. cup)

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Plain steamed brown rice (6 oz. cup)

Side Yellow Coconut Rice

$3.50Out of stock

Buttery, coconut jasmine rice with various spices and fried red onions (contain dairy products)

Side Steamed Mixed Veggies

$2.00

Steamed broccoli, carrots, and zucchini

Roti

$2.50

1 Layered Flatbread (Paratha)

Home Made Roti

$3.50Out of stock

1 In-house Roti Canai Flatbread, made fresh daily.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50

12 oz. bottle (no refills)

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12 oz. bottle (no refills)

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

12 oz. bottle (no refills)

Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

12 oz. bottle (no refills)

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50

12 oz. bottle (no refills)

Bottled Water (Dasani)

Bottled Water (Dasani)

$3.00

Dasani, 20 oz. bottle (no refills)

Bottled Water (Waiakea 1 Litre)

Bottled Water (Waiakea 1 Litre)

$6.00

Hawaiian Volanic Naturally Alkaline Bottle Water. Originates in Hawai'i on the pristine summit of the active Mauna Loa volcano and naturally filtered through thousands of feet of porous lava rock.

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

16 oz. , Sweet Thai iced coffee with cream (no refills)

Thai Tea

$3.50

14 oz. , Iced sweetened spiced Thai tea with cream (no refills)

Thai Tea Large

$5.50

20 oz. , Iced sweetened spiced Thai tea with cream (no refills)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Street Food.

Location

2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie, LA 70002

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

