American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Cafe Hitchcock Bainbridge Island

review star

No reviews yet

129 Winslow Way East

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Popular Items

Jolly Green Giant
Island Sunrise

Jun Kombucha

our own non-alcoholic fermented sparkling probiotic beverage. Organic tea, honey, SCOBY & love.

Naked

$6.00

wildflower honey, water & SCOBY - naked in all her glory

Strawberry Rose

$6.00

naked 'booch macerated with organic Strawberries and lemon zest

Root Beer

$6.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Toasted bread and cheese

Kids PB&J

$8.00

Bread, jam and PeanutButter

Smoothies

Berry Blast

$7.00

blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, apple cider, banana & oats

Island Sunrise

$7.00

orange, banana, ginger, carrot, turmeric, pineapple, passionfruit & oats

Jolly Green Giant

$7.00

Kale, spinach, apple, cucumber, celery & oats

Cafe N/A

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarine

$3.50

Pastries and Sweets

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Pain au Chocolate

$4.75Out of stock

Pesto Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Ham & Gruyere

$5.00Out of stock

Chaussons Aux Pommes

$4.75Out of stock

Apple, Almond, Honey Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Apples, almond frangipane, croissant, honey syrup

Pastry Special

$4.25Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit

$4.75Out of stock

Honey Walnut

$4.75Out of stock

Savory Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Bacon, cheese, chives

Coffeecake

$3.25

House-made crème fraiche & cinnamon streusel

Twice-Baked Hazelnut

$5.00Out of stock

Crème Patisserie, hazelnut frangipane & toasted hazelnut

Bacon Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Berry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Blackberry jam, huckleberries, vanilla

Mudslide Cookie

$3.75

Belgian chocolate and milk chocolate chips with Maldon smoked sea salt

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Blueberries, creme fraiche, lemon zest, vanilla

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25

Belgium chocolate and San Juan Island sea salt

Energy Bar

$4.25

Oats, toasted coconut, almond butter, maple syrup, almonds, cranberries & dark chocolate.

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.75

Pumpkin spice & pepita crunch

Onion And Cheese Croissant

$4.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

All-day Café and Bar.

Website

Location

129 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

