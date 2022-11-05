Cafe Iterum imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew Draft
Breakfast Egg Sandwich

Drink Specials

Apple Pie Spice Latte

Apple Pie Spice Latte

$6.00+

Our classic latte with your choice of milk. With the addition of our house made New England apple pie spice syrup made with Red Jacket Apple Cider.

Pour Over

$5.00+Out of stock

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso Shot, 40g. Intelligentsia Black Cat Analog

$3.50

A shot of espresso

Americano

$3.50+

A shot of espresso and hot water large comes with 2 shots

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino, 8oz.

$4.50+

8 ozs 1 shot of espresso 2 oz of steamed milk 3 oz of foamed milk

Cortado, 6oz.

$4.25

Mocha

$5.00+

A shot of espresso, house made mocha syrup and a choice of steamed milk, oat, almon, whole, skim (nonfat)

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$4.25

Our macchiato is a double shot of espresso with a splash of steamed milk. This drink only served hot but our house made syrups are welcomed.

Flat White 6oz

$5.00

Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew Of The Day

$3.50+

Intelligentsia House Blend Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Cold Brew Draft

$4.00+

Non Espresso Lattes

Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Powdered green tea with steamed milk, no sugar

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Chai tea concentrate, steamed milk, comes slightly sweetened, sugar can not be taken out.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

House made dairy free mocha syrup, steamed milk. Comes sweetened to perfection

London Fog

$4.50+

Steamer

$2.00

Teas, Hot and Iced

English Breakfast

$4.00+

Jasmine Green

$4.00+Out of stock

Classic Matcha

$7.00

Blend 333- Herbal Tea

$4.00+

Rosehip, peppermint, and chamoline

Earl Grey

$4.00+

Iced Tea Classic Black

$3.00+

Iced Tea Crimson

$3.00+

Hibiscus flowers, organic rooibos, rosehip, natural raspberry, strawberry, and blueberry flavors.

Iced Ginger Plum Tea

$3.00+

Organic Hibiscus, Organic Rosehips, Organic Ginger, Natural Plum Flavor, Organic Stevia, Natural Essential Ginger Oil

Other Beverages

Bluedrop Filtered Water

$0.50

Tap Water

Glass of Ice

Joe To Go

$25.00

House "Sodas"

$1.00+

Bags of Coffee

Intelli Whole Bean El Diablo 12 oz Bag

$18.00

Intelli House Blend 12 oz Bag

$15.00

Classic Black Cat Espresso 12 oz Whole bean

$15.00

Rwanda People's Farm 12 oz Whole Bean

$22.00Out of stock

Honduras Caballero Family Experiment

$21.00

For this lot, freshly harvested coffee cherry was sealed in "semi-anaerobic" conditions before processing. Single Origin, roasted by Intelligentsia Notes of Cherry, orange, and plum

Otono Seasonal Blend Whole Bean

$18.00

A blend of coffees from Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda Notes: Plum, Orange, & Dried Cherry

Blackcat Espresso 12 oz Decaf

$16.00

Baked In-House

Muffins

$3.00

Baked In-House

Cookies

$3.00

Scone of the day.

$3.50

Chocolate chip, brown butter, banana

Apple Pear Pound Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheese Cake Brownies

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

$5.00

Blueberry Croissant Pudding

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Brown Butter Blondies

$4.00Out of stock

Our Tiramisu

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant Soaked In Espresso, Coffee and Rum. Topped With Mascarpone Folded into Whipped Cream. Garnished With Cocoa Powder

Flourless Brownie!

$4.00Out of stock

Flourless triple chocolate brownies.

Dessert Trifle

$4.00

Baked by our Friends, Pain D'Avignon

Bagels

$3.00

Croissant

Bag of 4 Bagels

$9.00

Bowls and Plates

Kale Caesar, VG

$14.00

Garlic Herb Croutons, Vegan Caesar Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Grated Parmesan

Harvest Bowl

$16.00

Kale, Spring Mix, Wild Rice, Goat Cheese, Sweet Potato, Chicken, Chickpea Cashew Mix

Chili Smashed Beet Bowl, V

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Basil Vinaigrette, Beets, Roasted Cashews, Mixed Greens, Eggplant Bacon, Marinated Tofu, Chickpea Cashew Mix, House Herbs

Chilled SPICY Noodles

$16.00

Chilled Udon, Spinach Mint Pesto, Candied Walnuts, Pickled Carrot, Roasted Chicken, Orange, Marinated Cucumber

Herb Smashed Marble Potaotes

$6.00+

Marble potatoes, crisped on the griddle with herbs

Toasts

Plain, VG

$5.00

Your Choice of Whipped Sea Salt Butter, Cashew Butter, Pumpkin Chickpea Spread, or House Jam

Ube, VG

$9.00

Purple Sweet Potato, Banana, Sea Salt, Lavender Vanilla Honey

Cashew Butter, V

$8.00

House-made Cashew Butter, Seasonal Fruit, Sunflower Seeds, Shaved Coconut

Avocado, V

$11.00

Pickled Red Onion, Marinated Tomatoes, House Herbs, Sumac, Sea Salt

Sandos

Morning Wrap

$9.00

Scrambled Egg, Marinated Sliced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Toasted Brioche Bun, House Made Local Egg Patty, Bacon or Eggplant "Bacon", Cheddar, Mixed Greens and Sriracha Mayo

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Toasted Brioche Bun, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese

Farmwich

$10.00

Fried Egg (runny yolk), Braised Kale, Smashed Beets, Pickled Red Onions, Squash Tahini Puree, Herb Vinaigrette, Sourdough Served with a side of wild rice salad

Grilled Mixed Mushroom Melt

$12.00

Roasted Mushroom Mix, Cheddar, Swiss, Sherry Caramelized Onions, Cabbage Slaw

Braised Short Rib

$16.00

Braised Short Rib, Cheddar Cheese, Cabbage Slaw, Mayo, Sourdough Bread

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cashews, Dried Cranberries, Herbs, Mixed Greens

BLAT, V

$11.00

Choice of Bacon or Eggplant Bacon, Vegan Mayo, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Sourdough

Chickpea Sando

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Mayo, House Pickles, Herbs

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sliced Cheddar And Shredded Monterey Jack Cheeses

Vegan Breakfast Sando-V

$10.00

Avocado, Spinach, Tomato, Tofu, Vegan Mayo, Eggplant Bacon, Sourdough

Bread

$1.00+

Sides

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, V

$4.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts Tossed In Gluten Free Soy Maple Glaze, Topped With Herbs

Side Sweet Potato Salad, VG

Side Sweet Potato Salad, VG

$4.00

Sweet potato salad, goat cheese, pickled onion, parsley, croutons, soy maple vinaigrette

Side Kale Caesar, Vg

$4.00

Chopped kale and romaine with vegan Caesar dressing, served with croutons

Bread

$1.00+
Side Chicken Salad

Side Chicken Salad

$6.00

Roasted Chicken With Toasted Cashews, Dried Cranberries, Herbs, Light Mayo

Side Chickpea Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Kitchen Add-Ons

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Confit Salmon

$5.00Out of stock

Eggplant Bacon

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Roasted Chicken

$4.00

Sliced Cheddar

$1.50

Sriracha Vegan Mayo

$1.00

Bread

$1.00+

Kitchen Specials

Herb Smashed Marble Potaotes

$6.00+

Marble potatoes, crisped on the griddle with herbs

French Toast

$6.50Out of stock

Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$3.50Out of stock

Hot oatmeal, made with oat milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla. Dairy Free Vegan

Butternut Coconut Curry Soup

$8.00Out of stock

The Wheaties Killer

$12.00Out of stock

Wheaties is for your parents, start your day off better. Griddled sesame bagel, with a fried egg in the hole, tomato aioli, choice of bacons, avocado, herbs, lettuce

Eats

Hummus Bowl, V

$14.00

Croutons, Crispy Chickpeas, Herby Vin, Roasted Brussels, Crunchy Cashew Herb Mix

Confit Salmon Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Cucumbers, Spinach, Herbed Farro Grain Salad, Pickled Red Onion

Zucchini Noodles, V

$15.00

Roasted Squash Puree, Braised Kale, Basil Gremolata, Daikon Radish, Apple, Tomatoes, Herbs

Dukkah Tossed Chicken

$15.00

Apples, Dates, Kale, Roasted Brussels, Herby Vinaigrette, Dukkah Spice, Pickled Carrot, Mixed Greens

Yogurt

$3.50

Salted Potato Chips

$2.00

GF Brownie

$2.25

Kind Bar

$3.15

Drinks

Chlorophyll Water

$3.00Out of stock

Cucumber Water

$2.00

Spindrift

$2.00

Seek North Kombucha

$6.00

Red Jacket Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice- Natalie's 8oz

$3.00

Natalie's Juice

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

12oz Saratoga

$2.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Raw Juicery

$8.00

Atomic Cold Brew

$5.00

Galvanina Soda

$3.50

Pilot Kombucha

$7.00

Canned Water

$3.50

Doggo Treats

Cod Skins

$2.00

Wonder Nuggets

$3.00

Puppo Chino

$3.00

Doggo Accessories

Doggo Bags, earth rated refill rolls

$3.00

Doggo Treats & Supplies

Currently no substitutions are available

Cod Skins

$2.00

Wonder Nuggets

$3.00

Puppo Chino

$3.00

Doggo Bags, earth rated refill rolls

$3.00

Intelligentsia Merch

Intell T-Shirt

$20.00

Travel Tumbler White

$20.00

Iterum Merch

Iterum Hoodie

$44.50

Iterum T-Shirt

$26.00

Iterum Trucker Hat

$26.00

Iterum Water Bottle

$35.00

Iterum Travel Mug

$25.00

Cafe Iterum Stickers

$0.50

Atomic Merch

Cadet Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Nitro Glass

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11 Father Jacobbe Rd, East Boston, MA 02128

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Iterum image

