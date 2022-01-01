Cafe Joah 212 Ave A

BG picView gallery

212 Ave A

New York, NY 10009

Baked Pastries

Croissant, Plain

$3.00

Donut, Chocolate

$4.00

Muffin, Apple Crumble

$3.00

Muffin, Blueberry

$3.00

Sticky Bun

$4.00

Sweet Potato Mochi Bread

$5.00

Sweet Potato Mochi Bread (Three)

$14.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Cookies - Sweet Potato

$5.00

Cookies - Earl Grey

$5.00

Cookies - Matcha

$5.00

Cookies - Blueberry

$5.00

Soft Serve

Dole Whip

$5.00

Frosty Pineapple Treat!

Pineapple (vegan) Soft Serve

$5.00

Dole Pineapple Sorbet

Vanilla - Lactose Free

$5.00

Affogato - Vanilla & Espresso Shot

$7.00

Lactose Free w. Espresso Shot!

Grab And Go

JUST WATER

$3.00

Cawston Press Cloudy Apple

$3.50

Cawston Press Elderflower

$3.50

Cawston Press Ginger Beer 12oz

$3.50

Kook Hee

$2.00

Peanut Biscuit Sand

Assorted Mochi Donut

$5.00Out of stock

GALVANINA Organic Blood Sparkling Soda

$4.50

GALVANINA Organic Ginger Beer

$4.50

GALVANINA Organic Decaf Cola

$4.50Out of stock

Toppo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00

Choco Pie

$2.00

Chocolate Pie with Marshmallow Filling

Fruit

Banana

$0.75Out of stock

Hot Coffee, Espresso & Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Cafe Joah's Custom beans are from Columbia & Brazil. It's a blend of 100% Specialty Grade Arabica beans. Sustainably and ethically sourced too!

Americano

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

House Blend of 100% Specialty Grade Arabica beans from Columbia & Papua New Guinea. Sustainably and ethically sourced. Notes of Cocoa, Bourbon, and Baking Spices

Latte

$5.00+

Cafe Joah's Custom beans are from Columbia & Brazil. It's a blend of 100% Specialty Grade Arabica beans. Sustainably and ethically sourced too!

Mocha

$6.00+

Ghirardelli Mocha goodness!

Flat White

$5.40

Red Eye

$5.00

Cortado

$4.50

Tea - Lady Grey

$3.50

Tea - English Breakfast

$3.50

Tea - Barley

$3.50Out of stock

Tea - Green Tea

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cafe Joah's Custom beans are from Columbia & Brazil. It's a blend of 100% Specialty Grade Arabica beans. Sustainably and ethically sourced too!

Matcha

Matcha

$5.75+

Cold Coffee

Iced Latte

$5.75+
Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$5.75+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00+

House Blend of 100% Specialty Grade Arabica beans from Columbia & Papua New Guinea. Sustainably and ethically sourced. Notes of Cocoa, Bourbon, and Baking Spices

Iced Americano

$4.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Iced Cappuccino

$5.75+

Iced Tea, Peach

$4.50+

Iced Tea, Tropical Mango

$4.50+

Iced Tea, Black Tea

$4.50+

Specialty Drinks

Strawberry Matcha latte

Strawberry Matcha latte

$6.50

Strawberry Matcha latte

Jollypong Latte

Jollypong Latte

$6.50

Jollypong Cereal w. Espresso Latte

Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.00+

Golden Turmeric Latte (12 oz)

Masala Chai Tea

$6.00+

Masala Chai Tea

Yuja/ Yuzu Honey Tea (non caffeinated)

Yuja/ Yuzu Honey Tea (non caffeinated)

$5.00+

Super refreshing Iced Yuja/ Yuzu Honey Tea

Tiger Matcha Latte

$6.65+
Red Ginseng Latte w. Honey

Red Ginseng Latte w. Honey

$6.00+

Red Ginseng Latte w. Choice of Milk Pictured: w. Shot of Espresso

Red Ginseng Tea

$5.00+

Red Ginseng Tea

Ginger Honey Tea

$5.00+

Ginger and Honey Tea (non caffeinated)

Chider - Chai Apple Cider

Chider - Chai Apple Cider

$6.00+

Chai and Apple Cider

Coffee

Coffee Beans

$15.00+

Supplements

Supplement - Bottle 900

$50.00

Supplement - Bottle 1800

$50.00

Supplement - Bottle BFF

$40.00

Merch

X Small Shirt

$25.00

Small Shirt

$25.00

Medium Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Large Shirt

$25.00

X Large Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Tote Bag

$15.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Featuring our own Premium Roasted Coffee with pastries and delicious bites

Location

212 Ave A, New York, NY 10009

Directions

