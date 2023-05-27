Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe La La

1152 Mendon Road

Cumberland, RI 02864

Iced drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.09+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Iced Cappuccino

$3.65+

Iced Swirl

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$3.65+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Nitro Chai Sweet

$3.95+

Hot drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.95+

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Espresso

$1.75+

Americano Hot

$2.50+

Hot Cappuccino

$4.00+

Macchiato Hot

$4.50+

Chai Home made Hot Chai

$4.50+

Mocha Swirl Hot

$4.75+

Gelao Hot Steamed milk

$3.00+

Hot chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Tea Black

$2.75+

Hot Tea Green

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We're an independent coffee and sandwich shop located in the center of town. We’re proud to be the favorite for locals to grab a delicious latte and a fresh made sandwich, We serve homemade chai, fresh pastries and delicious sandwiches year-round. We are located on the left side of the gas station on Mendon Road. Come see us today!

1152 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864

