Cafe La La
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We're an independent coffee and sandwich shop located in the center of town. We’re proud to be the favorite for locals to grab a delicious latte and a fresh made sandwich, We serve homemade chai, fresh pastries and delicious sandwiches year-round. We are located on the left side of the gas station on Mendon Road. Come see us today!
Location
1152 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro
4.3 • 326
595 Washington Street Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurant