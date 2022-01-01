Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café la Reine - North End

review star

No reviews yet

53 Hooksett Road Unit 6

Manchester, NH 03104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Candied Bacon

$9.00

Thick cut bacon candied in maple syrup.

Loaded fries

$12.00

House cut french fries topped with hollandaise, bacon, scallions, and a runny egg.

Wings (gf)

$16.00

Bone-in or boneless seasoned wings served with a choice of hot honey, buffalo, or maple bbq. Ranch or blue cheese on the side.

Brunch

Seasonal Fruit & Yogurt

$13.00

Served with Whipped greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, house made GF and nut free granola, topped with a drizzle of honey.

Bagel with Lox

$18.00

A bagel with a spread of cream cheese topped with thin cut smoked salmon, tomato, capers & red onion.

2 Egg Basic

$13.00

2 Eggs any style with a choice of bacon or sausage. toast of choice, hash browns or a side of seasonal fruit.

Starvin' Marvin'

$22.00

2 eggs any style served with bacon, sausage, pancake, toast of choice, hash browns & side of seasonal fruit.

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Avocado toast on sourdough topped with 2 eggs any style, pico and spicy aioli. Served with side of hash browns or seasonal fruit

Belgian Waffles

$14.00

Belgian Waffle With your choice of toppings! Gluten Free.

Stack Of Pancakes

$14.00

A stack of 2 Pancakes With your choice of toppings! Gluten Free.

Sausage Benedict

$19.00

2 poached eggs & sausage on top of an English muffin with house made hollandaise. Served with a side of hash browns or seasonal fruit.

Bacon Benedict

$19.00

2 poached eggs & bacon. On top of an English muffin with house made hollandaise & hot honey served with a side of hash browns or seasonal fruit

Veggie Benedict

$16.00

2 poached eggs or just egg on top of crispy hash browns. Topped with pico de gillio, avocado & house made hollandaise.

The Spicy Egg Sandwich Or Hash Brown Bowl

$13.00

Egg, avocado, tomato, bacon, spicy aioli & pepper jack cheese. On sourdough as a sandwich or over hash browns in a bowl.

The Classic Breakfast Sandwich Or Hash Brown Bowl

$12.00

Egg, cheddar, choice of bacon, sausage or veggie sausage. Topped with hollandaise on an English muffin as a sandwich or over hash browns as a bowl.

The Crispy Egg Sandwich Or Hash Brown Bowl

$13.00

Eggs, bacon, crispy onions and garlic, hot honey, swiss on a pretzel bun as a sandwich or over hash browns as a bowl.

The Veggie Breakfast Sandwich Or Hash Brown Bowl

$15.00

Eggs, bean sprouts, tomato, avocado, onion, Melted vegan cheese, on sprouted wheat as a sandwich or over hash browns as a bowl.

Lunch

The Brunch Burger

$18.00

Grass fed beef or Impossible patty with an over easy egg, bacon, crispy onions, hollandaise, cheddar on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of house cut fries.

Basic Burger

$15.00

Grass fed beef or Impossible patty with American cheese, greens & tomato. All on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of house cut fries.

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast, scallions & hot honey between fresh waffles, Served with a side of house cut fries. Gluten Free!

Tuna Melt

$15.00

House tuna salad, Swiss cheese, on sourdough, melted! Served with a side of house cut fries.

Avocado BLT

$19.00

Our candied bacon, greens, tomato, avocado, spicy aioli, all on sourdough bread. Served with a side of house cut fries.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

A bed of romaine lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, bacon. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing

Garden Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, red onion, tomatoes & green pepper. Served with balsamic dressing.

Southwestern Salad

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce with avocado, red onion, jalapeños, cheddar cheese & seasoned corn. Served with ranch dressing.

Green Goddess Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens with avocado, bean sprouts, green pepper, cucumbers & onions. Served with lemon dressing

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Vegetarian Sausage

$3.50

Bagel

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.50

NH Maple Syrup

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Eggs

$1.50

1 Pancake

$6.00

Kids Menu

1 Egg and Toast

$8.00

One Egg any style with your choice of toast!

1 Pancake and Bacon

$8.00

One Pancake & two pieces of bacon!

Plain bagel and cream cheese

$6.00

Plain bagel toasted with plain cream cheese.

Fruit Cup

$8.00

Small fruit cup topped with a drizzle of honey.

Cheeseburger with Fries

$12.00

A grass fed beef patty topped with American cheese. Served with house cut french fries.

Boneless Chicken with Fries

$12.00

3 Tenders with French fries! Gluten Free!

Sodas & Stuff

Water

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

REFILL for here

$1.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.05+

Iced Coffee

$3.55+

Cold Brew

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.50+

ICED Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Latte

$5.50+

ICED Caramel Latte

$6.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.50+

ICED Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Red Eye

$4.05+

Americano

$3.50+

ICED Americano

$4.25+

Single Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.00

Triple Espresso

$3.75

Quad Espresso

$4.25

Espresso Cortado

$4.25

Espresso Machiato

$4.25

Au Lait/Tea Latte

$3.80+

Hot Take Away Café Box!

$21.50

Iced Take Away Café Box!

$24.50

Tea

Tea HOT

$3.05+

Tea ICED

$3.30+

Chai HOT

$4.50+

Chai ICED

$4.75+

Matcha! HOT

$5.25+

Matcha! ICED

$5.75+

Tea Latte HOT

$3.80+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Coffee • Cocktails • Good Eats

Location

53 Hooksett Road Unit 6, Manchester, NH 03104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - 545 Hooksett Road - Manchester, NH 03104 - (603)628-6899
orange star5.0 • 13
545 Hooksett Rd Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Wrap City - Manchester
orange star4.0 • 4
545 Hooksett Rd Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
The Farm Bar & Grille - Manchester
orange star3.9 • 944
1181 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
941 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston