Cafe Latino 108 Fifth Ave

108 Fifth Ave

Pelham, NY 10803

Aguas Frescas

LIMONADA

$6.00

fresh lemon, lime, cane sugar

AGUA: TAMARINDO

$6.00

tamarind

AGUA: JAMAICA

$6.00

hibiscus

AGUA: PIÑA

$6.00

pineapple

AGUA: SANDÍA

$6.00

watermelon + mint

Tacos

Served With Radishes + Lime. Salsa on the Side.

TACO: POLLO

$4.00

chicken, onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa roja

TACO: AL PASTOR

$4.00

pork, pineapple salsa, onion, cilantro, jalapeño

TACO: CARNE ASADA

$4.00

steak, onion, cilantro, salsa verde

TACO: CARNITAS

$4.00

crispy pork, onion, salsa verde, cilantro

TACO: CAMOTE

$4.00

vegetarian (can be vegan)- sweet potato, black beans, corn, avocado crema

TACO: CAMARONES

$4.00

grilled shrimp, cabbage, pineapple salsa, cilantro

Plates

TRES TACOS

$14.00

choose any three tacos + 2 sides

PERNIL

$14.00

roasted, shredded pork

POLLO ASADO

$14.00

1/4 grilled chicken

CARNE GUISADA

$14.00

latin beef stew

QUESADILLA

$14.00

CUBANO

$14.00

toasted cuban sandwich- pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard

BURRITO

$14.00

choice of chicken, beef, or pork; rice, beans, cheese, salsa

ESCALIVADA

$14.00

grilled seasoned vegetables

Breakfast

TRES GOLPES

$12.00

mangu (mashed plantains), salami frito (fried salami), queso frito (fried cheese). pickled red onions on side.

AM SANDWICH

$6.00

choice of bacon, ham or sausage; fried egg + cheese

AM BURRITO

$8.00

choice of bacon, ham or sausage; scrambled egg, cheese, salsa

PASTRIES

$3.00

daily assortment

HOT COFFEE

$2.50

ICED COFFEE

$2.50

Sides & Salsas

ARROZ (RICE)

$3.00+

brown rice, cilantro, lime

FRIJOLES (BEANS)

$3.00+

black beans, contains garlic, onions + cilantro

PLATANOS (PLANTAINS)

$3.00+

maduros (sweet) or tostones (fried)

ENSALADA (SALAD)

$3.00+

house salad, vinaigrette on side

TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00+

choice of salsa, guacamole +$2

Salsa Verde

$1.00+

Salsa Roja

$1.00+

Piña Jalapeño

$1.00+

Guacamole

$3.00+

Water/Soda

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Authentic Mexican + Dominican Food, Served Fresh Daily!

108 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY 10803

