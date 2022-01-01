A map showing the location of Cafe L'EuropeView gallery
French
American
Bars & Lounges

Cafe L'Europe

No reviews yet

331 S County Rd. Palm Beach, Fl 33480

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Appetizers

Bread

Amuse Buche

Artichoke

$22.00

Sherry Vinaigrette Dipping Sauce

Burrata

$28.00

Caesar Salad

$25.00

Romaine, Parmigiano, Anchovies, Croutons, Bacon

Endive & Arugula Salad

$25.00

Toasted Pecans, Gorgonzola Cheese

Mushrooms Salad

$26.00

Poached Egg Optional

Mixed Greens Salad

$20.00

Lentil and Avocado Salad

$23.00

Tomato Tartare

$24.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Green Beans & Chive Vinaigrette

App Lobster Risotto

$29.00

Smoked Salmon

$35.00

Sliced Salmon With Classic Garnishes

Raw Oysters

$32.00

Avocado, Fennel, Tartar Sauce With Balsamic Pearls

Tuna Tartare

$27.00

Squid Ink Spaghetti APP

$35.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$15.00

Charcuterie

$35.00

Meats & Cheeses, Chutney, Smoked Honey, Olives, Caperberries, Crostini, Caramelized Pecans

Escargots

$25.00

Foie Gras

$41.00

Caramelized Apple & Grapes

Eggs & Caviar

$77.00

Premium Osetra Sturgeon, Crostini

Imperial Osetra

$195.00

Served With Blinis & Classic Garnishes

Premium Osetra

$140.00

Served With Blinis & Classic Garnishes

Royal Osetra

$150.00

Served With Blinis & Classic Garnishes

App Tagliatelle Pasta w/ Truffle

$32.00

App Bolo

$30.00

Baked Potato w/Imperial Osetra

$450.00

Baked Potato w/Royal Osetra

$350.00

Cafe Caviar Deluxe

$875.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$28.00

App Steak Tartare

$25.00

House Salad

$19.00

Caesar w/Shrimps

$44.00

Caesar w/Chicken

$42.00

App Mushroom & White Truffle Ziti

$44.00

Main Courses

Bread

Branzino

$52.00

Sauteed Peppers, Olives, Capers, Tomato Confit

Dover Sole

$85.00

Sauteed Spinach, Honey & Thyme Carrots, Rice Pilaf

Salmon

$48.00

Asparagus, Crispy Leeks, Basil Beurre Blanc

Filet

$63.00

Potato Gratin, Spinach

Holstein

$59.00

NY Steak

$63.00

Crispy Frites, Herbed Butter

Lamb Shank

$52.00

Short Ribs

$54.00

Veal Milanese

$56.00

Veal Chop

$72.00

Morel Mushrooms, Mashed Potato

Wiener Schnitzel

$56.00

Chicken Milanese

$48.00

Spatzle, Red Cabbage

Duck

$54.00

Blackberry Sauce, Potato Gratin, Carrot Puree

Lobster Risotto

$58.00

Ravioli with Scallops

$46.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$48.00

Porcini Risotto

$58.00

Veggie Plate

$32.00

Scallops

$49.00

Steak Tartare Entrée w/ Fries

$52.00

Yellowtail Snapper

$56.00

Roasted Pork Loin

$52.00

Sides

Carrot Puree

$15.00

French Fries

$15.00

Fried Leeks

$15.00

Haricots Verts

$15.00

Potato Gratin

$15.00

Ratatouille

$15.00

Rice

$15.00

Sautéed Spinach

$15.00

Side of Asparagus

$15.00

Side of Mushrooms

$15.00

Thyme Carrots

$15.00

Truffe Fries

$15.00

Steamed Spinach

$15.00

Spatzle

$15.00

Morel Sauce

$15.00

Side of Bolognese

$15.00

Side of Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Side of Duck Sauce

$6.00

Side of Peppercorn Sauce

$10.00

RED

Beringer Cab Sauv

$30.00

Daniel Cohn Cab Sauv

$23.00

Penfolds 704

$25.00

Sleight Of The Hand

$20.00

Duckhorn

$26.00

Chateau Ribebon

$22.00

Erath

$21.00

Fabien Coche Bourgogne

$25.00

Belle Glos

$27.00

Malbec

$19.00

Val Di Suga

$19.00

Spertuscan Zingari

$21.00

Chaeaunneuf-Du-Pape

$27.00

Ridge Zinfandel

$21.00

Corkage

$50.00

Termes Tinta Toro

$20.00

The Paring

$18.00

Les Troix Croix Bordeaux

$26.00

Malbec Halloween

WHITE

Chablis

$22.00

Pouilly-Fuisse

$23.00

Ramey

$26.00

Rombauer

$32.00

Cloudy Bay

$21.00

Sancerre

$25.00

Cakebread Sauv Blanc

$25.00

Terlato

$20.00

Federici

$17.00

Riesling

$20.00

Corkage

$50.00

Out East

$22.00

Chenin Blanc

$19.00

Pinot Grigio Halloween

DESSERT WINE

Moscato

$15.00

Tokaji

$26.00

Latigo

$31.00

Dolce Late Harvest

$34.00

Chateau Guiraud

$37.00

Chateau D'Yquem

$70.00

SPARKLING

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs

$48.00

Pommery Brut

$27.00

Prosecco

$19.00

Laurent Perrier

$34.00

San Simone

$20.00

Schramsberg

$20.00

Bellini

$20.00

Mimosa

$20.00

Kir Royale

$23.00

Cover Charge

Place Cards

$2.50

Room Charge

$950.00

Halloween Cover Charge

$60.00

Valet Parking

$7.20

Valet parking

$7.41

Party Deposit

Buyout Deposit 12/09

$15,000.00

Wine @Cost

Out East

$13.00

Wines by Coravin

Beaulieau Vyd

$59.00

Tignanello

$62.00

Kosta Browne St.Rita Hills

$56.00

J.Faiveley P.Montrachet

$63.00

Caymus

$63.00

Darioush

$58.00

Apps

Squash Soup

Tomato Tartar

Avocado, Fennel, Tartar Sauce With Balsamic Pearls

Mushroom Salad

Entrées

Chicken Milanese

$145.00

Potato Gratin, Spinach

Salmon

$145.00

Filet

$145.00

Desserts

Chocolate mousse cake

frozen hazelnut souffle

Pavlova

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

International cuisine

Location

331 S County Rd. Palm Beach, Fl 33480, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Directions

