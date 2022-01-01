Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Café Mamajuana

review star

No reviews yet

88 Oak Street

Burlington, VT 05401

Order Again

Popular Items

4 for $15 (PLEASE MAKE SELECTION)
La Bandera
La Canoa

FRESH TROPICAL FRUIT

LYCHEE PINT

LYCHEE PINT

$12.00

A pint of fresh, ripe & ready to eat Lychee Fruits!

Ensaladas

Apple, Mint & Jicama Slaw

Apple, Mint & Jicama Slaw

$7.50

Jicama, Apple, Orange Juice, Tajín, Mint, Pitchfork Farm Greens and Cilantro.

Ensalada de Esquites

Ensalada de Esquites

$11.50Out of stock

Pitchfork Farm Greens, Esquites (Street Corn Salad), Coconut Crema, Plantain Crumble.

Empanadas

Cheese/Queso Empanada

Cheese/Queso Empanada

$4.50

Cafe Mamajuana houseblend of melty cheeses & adobo.

Beef/Picadillo Empanada

Beef/Picadillo Empanada

$4.50Out of stock

North East raised quality ground Beef, raisins, peppers, onions and garlic filled Empanada.

Pork/Perníl Empanada

Pork/Perníl Empanada

$4.50

Slow roasted & sofrito marinated Pork Empanada. "Perníl" Empanada.

Bean/Habichuela Empanada (Vegan)

Bean/Habichuela Empanada (Vegan)

$4.50

Stewed Beans & Veggie stuffed Empanada. VEGAN as is.

4 for $15 (PLEASE MAKE SELECTION)

4 for $15 (PLEASE MAKE SELECTION)

$15.00

Four Empanadas of your choosing + Salsa. MAKE SURE TO MAKE A SELECTION FOR YOUR EMPANADAS!

Guava & Queso Empanadas

Guava & Queso Empanadas

$6.00

Fried Empanadas stuffed with Guava Paste & VT mozzarella, Topped with Dulce de Leche & powdered sugar.

Tapas

Arancini Dominicana

Arancini Dominicana

$6.50Out of stock

Yellow Rice that has been stuffed with Maple-brook Cheese Curds then rolled into a ball & fried crispy. Served with House Aioli & herbs.

Chicken Wings/Alitas de Pollo

Chicken Wings/Alitas de Pollo

$14.00

Crispy fried Chicken wings, tossed in our Passionfruit Chipotle Glaze OR House Jerk Seasoning. Accompanied with a side of Coconut Crema, Pickled Jicama and Fruit Salsa! Gluten-Free

Tostones Poutine

Tostones Poutine

$11.00

Crispy fried Green Plantains topped with house made Pork Gravy and local Maple-Brook Farm Cheese-Curds. Topped with farm fresh Herbs. Gluten-Free.

Ceviche de Merluza

$16.00

Ceviche de Pollock with side of Tostones

Sándwiches

La Cubana Dominicana

La Cubana Dominicana

$16.00

Two Cuban ‘sliders’ built on Tostones (Fried Green Plantains). House Pernil (Roasted Pork), Mango Mustard, Sweet Relish, Swiss Cheese & Taylor Ham. Gluten-free as is.

Chimi Burger

Chimi Burger

$14.00

Double Patty. Secret Sauce, Curtido (Red Cabbage Slaw), Papas Fritas, Heirloom Tomato, Fried Sweet Plantain.

Entradas-Entrees

Chili con Pollo, Pan de Maiz, Guava Butter.
Pescado Frito con Tostones

Pescado Frito con Tostones

$27.00Out of stock

Whole fried Red Snapper served with lime, salsa, Kiwi Cucumber Relish, tostones, red cabbage slaw and aguacate salsa. Gluten-Free Dairy-Free Pescatarian

La Bandera

La Bandera

$13.00

Rice and beans as the base with the option to have it with Maduros (sweet plantains) or Tostones (crispy green plantains). Topped with House Salsa & Fresh Avocado. Option to add on Pork, Picadillo or Chimi Roasted Mushrooms.

La Canoa

La Canoa

$13.00

A caramelized sweet Plantain "Canoe" that has been stuffed with Yellow Rice, Dominican Beans & flavorful broth. Topped Curtido (Cabbage Slaw), Pickled Red Onions, Salsa de Aguacate and Salsa Roja.

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.50

Empanada of your choice. Side of rice and an Apple Juice.

Al Lado-Sides

All sides are gluten free and vegan. (rice, beans, tostones & maduros)
Rice & Bean Combo

Rice & Bean Combo

$5.00

Yellow rice and Stewed Beans. Gluten Free & Vegan

Arroz Amarillo con Gandules

Arroz Amarillo con Gandules

$4.00

Yellow rice with gandules (pigeon peas). Gluten Free & Vegan

Beans (Habichuelas)

Beans (Habichuelas)

$4.00

Dominican Style Stewed Beans. Made with sofrito, pink beans, sazón, broth & veggies. Vegan & Gluten-Free

Tostones (Green Plantain)

Tostones (Green Plantain)

$5.00

Fried Green Plantains with ketchup aioli! Gluten-Free

Maduros (Sweet Plantain)

Maduros (Sweet Plantain)

$4.00

Fried Sweet Plantains with Pickled Red Onions. Gluten Free.

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$5.00

A side of fried cassava (Yuca) and orange mojo salsa. Gluten-Free

Fried Dominican Salami
$5.00

Fried Dominican Salami

$5.00
Extra Salsa

Extra Salsa

$0.50

2 oz. Side of Salsa of your choice Salsa Roja, Aguacate or Aioli of the day.

Dulces-Sweets

Chinola (Passionfruit) Tart

Chinola (Passionfruit) Tart

$7.00

Homemade Passionfruit Custard in a Graham Cracker Crust.

Flan

Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Traditional Caramel Custard. Smooth & Rich. Served with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Guava & Queso Empanadas

Guava & Queso Empanadas

$6.00

Fried Empanadas stuffed with Guava Paste & VT mozzarella, Topped with Dulce de Leche & powdered sugar.

Tropicsl Medley Pint
$9.00

$9.00

Cocktails

SPECIAL* Taino Honor

SPECIAL* Taino Honor

$13.00

Lychee Rum Brugal 1888 Orange Liqueur Lime Avocado Pit Orgeat

Bolevar de Coco

$12.00

Bourbon, Campari, MJ Vermouth Blend, Coconut.

Frozen Piña Colada
$11.00

$11.00

Cafe Mamajuana Margarita

$12.00

Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime, Soursop, Guava.

House Mamajuana

House Mamajuana

$8.00+

Mamajuana is a drink from the Dominican Republic that is concocted by allowing rum, red wine, and honey to soak in a bottle with tree bark and herbs. The taste is similar to port wine and the color is a deep red. We use maple syrup in place of honey to impart a Vermont touch. Serve neat or infused in cocktails.

Wine

House Mamajuana

House Mamajuana

$8.00+

Mamajuana is a drink from the Dominican Republic that is concocted by allowing rum, red wine, and honey to soak in a bottle with tree bark and herbs. The taste is similar to port wine and the color is a deep red. We use maple syrup in place of honey to impart a Vermont touch. Serve neat or infused in cocktails.

Broc Cellars Love Rosé Can (2 Servings)

Broc Cellars Love Rosé Can (2 Servings)

$10.00

2 Glasses of wine per can, 2021 ROSÉ BLEND by Broc Cellars. ALCOHOL: 11.5% Tasting notes: Tart watermelon, bright acidity VARIETIES: 97% Valdiguié | 2% Zinfandel | 1 % Trousseau WINEMAKER’S NOTES: We foot stomped all the fruit and left it on the skins for 12 hours. Then it was pressed into stainless steel tank where all three varieties fermented together for just over 14 days. The result is a 100% finished wine. This means it fermented until it went dry using only native yeasts and went through spontaneous malolactic fermentation. Each variety brings a unique quality to the wine - spice comes from the Zinfandel, acidity from the Valdiguié and texture from the Trousseau.

Dominó Foxtrot Portuguese Red

Dominó Foxtrot Portuguese Red

$23.00

Domino - Foxtrot, 2019 Dominó Foxtrot is a barrel-aged red wine made by Dominó with the Muscat, Trincadeira and Alicante Bouschet varieties in the DOC Alentejo (Portugal). Bright & Elegant Red Field Blend. Red wine Aged in wood Natural, Organic and Vegan. 12 months in French oak barrels used. Alcohol: 13.00% Designation: DOC Alentejo Winery: Dominó Production area: Portugal Alentejo

Broc Cellars Love Rosé Bottle

Broc Cellars Love Rosé Bottle

$20.00

Tasting notes: Tart watermelon, bright acidity VARIETIES: 97% Valdiguié | 2% Zinfandel | 1 % Trousseau WINEMAKER’S NOTES: We foot stomped all the fruit and left it on the skins for 12 hours. Then it was pressed into stainless steel tank where all three varieties fermented together for just over 14 days. The result is a 100% finished wine. This means it fermented until it went dry using only native yeasts and went through spontaneous malolactic fermentation. Each variety brings a unique quality to the wine - spice comes from the Zinfandel, acidity from the Valdiguié and texture from the Trousseau.

Domaine De Majas; Blanc

Domaine De Majas; Blanc

$17.00

Notes of green apple, pear, minerals, honey, stone, and citrus. FACTS: Winery: Domaine de Majas Grapes: Rolle Region: France / Vin de Pays / Pays d'Oc / Côtes Catalanes Wine style: Languedoc-Roussillon White Alcohol content: 12.5% Allergens: Contains sulfites

Mesquida Mora Sincronia Negre 2020

Mesquida Mora Sincronia Negre 2020

$22.00

Sincronia Negre is a love letter to the rich mosaic of Mallorca’s diverse grape varietal makeup. This wine combines both freshness and power; with Mediterranean garrigue aromatics and a core of mouth-watering fruit destined to pair incredibly well with any food. It is a warm introduction to the soul and spirit of Mallorca, a joyous red table wine destined to elevate any meal or situation. It is produced with low intervention and in limited quantities.

Frisant Rosato, Italy

Frisant Rosato, Italy

$22.00Out of stock

Vintage: 2020 Varietals: Lambrusco Grasparossa Farming: Organic/Biodynamic, Unfined/Unfiltered, No added SO2 Light red in colour with lots off strawberry, watermelon and raspberry summer vibe juice going on. Chill her down and enjoy! Frisant Rosato is made with the 'Metodo Ancestrale' technique. Spontaneous Fermentation with native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, minimal added sulfites.

Beer / Cider

Carib Lager

Carib Lager

$4.50

Carib Caribbean Style Lager! 12 oz. can.

Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild IPA (N/A)

Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild IPA (N/A)

$5.00Out of stock

The ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers; brewed with 5 Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing, and only 70 calories!

Narraganset

Narraganset

$4.00

Zero Gravity Lone Wolf

$6.00

Brewed with malted barley, oats, and American-grown hops. Dry-hopped with Mosaic, this small but feisty brew is fruity, floral, and refreshing.

N/A Beverages

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water in a tall boy can! Light bubbles, crisp and refreshing.

Liquid Death "Severed Lime" Sparkling Water

Liquid Death "Severed Lime" Sparkling Water

$3.00

Naturally flavored Sparkling Water.

Liquid Death "Mango Chainsaw" Sparkling Water

Liquid Death "Mango Chainsaw" Sparkling Water

$3.00

Naturally flavored Mango infused Sparkling Water.

Sprite (Glass)

Sprite (Glass)

$2.75

Mini Mexican glass bottle Sprite.

Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$3.50

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

Jarritos (Make Selection)
$3.50

Jarritos (Make Selection)

$3.50
Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Alcohol Free German Sparkling Riesling

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Alcohol Free German Sparkling Riesling

$6.00

An alcohol-free can of delicious Resiling. Tastes like the real deal! Wine Tasting Notes: This is the same as the bottled version, but in a convenient 250mL can. It is made like the still expression, but the CO2 in the sparkling version really balances the residual and makes it appear drier than it it is. Because of that, it's even more wine-like: lemon, spice and everything nice! This alcohol-free bubbly is perfect for the holidays, or any day really. An incredibly refreshing single serving; or, a convenient, light cocktail mixer.

Malta Goya

Malta Goya

$2.00

Mini Bottle

Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$3.00

Cafe Santo Domingo with your choice of Leche Condesada (Traditional), Frothed Oat milk, Coconut Milk, or Whole milk.

Mocktails

Bartenders Choice Mocktail
$5.50

$5.50

Spices & Sweets

Adobo

Adobo

$8.00

Organic Adobo made in house with Organic Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Oregano, Salt, Pepper & Dried Citrus. 1.5-2 oz.

Sazón

Sazón

$9.00

House-made Sazón that will elevate any dish. Use on rice, beans, meat, veggies & more. It rivals Goya, without all the added junk.

Cafe Santo Domingo

Cafe Santo Domingo

$10.00

Tasty and aromatic coffee, from the best of the Dominican countryside, ideal to start the day with energy, thanks to its stimulating properties and to be enjoyed at all times.

Bodega Candle

Bodega Candle

$5.00

Pick your favorite in house.

Kitchen Tools

Tostonera

Tostonera

$10.00

Used to make delicious tostones or patacones. The tostonera is an essential tool in the kitchen of Latino homes.

Caldero

Caldero

$20.00

1.6 Q Caldero (cooking pot) with lid, made from resistant material, for the preparation of all resistant types of tasty recipes of international cuisine. The caldero is an essential utensil in all Hispanic homes, thanks to its durability and versatility for food preparation, especially meat and rice.

Pilon

Pilon

$22.00

The popular wooden mortar and pestle is a must-have in all Dominican kitchens, for its usefulness for mashing spices to make the popular "sofrito" and other ingredients used in preparing meals. Essential to prepare a delicious mofongo or mash the garlic to way you like it.

Cafe Mamajuana Merch

Pin

Pin

$6.00

Custom Cafe Mamajuana enamel pin

Cafe Mamajuana Tank Tops

Cafe Mamajuana Tank Tops

$20.00

Limited Edition Custom Cafe mamajuana tank tops

Mamajuana Hat

Mamajuana Hat

$25.00

Mamajuana Hoodie Black--M

$40.00

Mamajuana Hoodie Pink--L

$40.00

Mamajuana Hoodie Pink--XL

$40.00

Wallet

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Café Mamajuana connects the people of Burlington with Dominican, W. African, Italian and Spanish culture by using food as a vessel of tradition, nostalgia and identity. We serve up Empanadas, Plantains, Meat, Seafood, Rice, Beans, Salads, Dessert & more! Our food is an ode to our DNA.

Website

Location

88 Oak Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

Gallery
Café Mamajuana image
Café Mamajuana image
Café Mamajuana image
Café Mamajuana image

Map
