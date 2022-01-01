Café Mamajuana

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Alcohol Free German Sparkling Riesling

$6.00

An alcohol-free can of delicious Resiling. Tastes like the real deal! Wine Tasting Notes: This is the same as the bottled version, but in a convenient 250mL can. It is made like the still expression, but the CO2 in the sparkling version really balances the residual and makes it appear drier than it it is. Because of that, it's even more wine-like: lemon, spice and everything nice! This alcohol-free bubbly is perfect for the holidays, or any day really. An incredibly refreshing single serving; or, a convenient, light cocktail mixer.