Café Mamajuana
88 Oak Street
Burlington, VT 05401
Popular Items
FRESH TROPICAL FRUIT
Ensaladas
Empanadas
Cheese/Queso Empanada
Cafe Mamajuana houseblend of melty cheeses & adobo.
Beef/Picadillo Empanada
North East raised quality ground Beef, raisins, peppers, onions and garlic filled Empanada.
Pork/Perníl Empanada
Slow roasted & sofrito marinated Pork Empanada. "Perníl" Empanada.
Bean/Habichuela Empanada (Vegan)
Stewed Beans & Veggie stuffed Empanada. VEGAN as is.
4 for $15 (PLEASE MAKE SELECTION)
Four Empanadas of your choosing + Salsa. MAKE SURE TO MAKE A SELECTION FOR YOUR EMPANADAS!
Guava & Queso Empanadas
Fried Empanadas stuffed with Guava Paste & VT mozzarella, Topped with Dulce de Leche & powdered sugar.
Tapas
Arancini Dominicana
Yellow Rice that has been stuffed with Maple-brook Cheese Curds then rolled into a ball & fried crispy. Served with House Aioli & herbs.
Chicken Wings/Alitas de Pollo
Crispy fried Chicken wings, tossed in our Passionfruit Chipotle Glaze OR House Jerk Seasoning. Accompanied with a side of Coconut Crema, Pickled Jicama and Fruit Salsa! Gluten-Free
Tostones Poutine
Crispy fried Green Plantains topped with house made Pork Gravy and local Maple-Brook Farm Cheese-Curds. Topped with farm fresh Herbs. Gluten-Free.
Ceviche de Merluza
Ceviche de Pollock with side of Tostones
Sándwiches
La Cubana Dominicana
Two Cuban ‘sliders’ built on Tostones (Fried Green Plantains). House Pernil (Roasted Pork), Mango Mustard, Sweet Relish, Swiss Cheese & Taylor Ham. Gluten-free as is.
Chimi Burger
Double Patty. Secret Sauce, Curtido (Red Cabbage Slaw), Papas Fritas, Heirloom Tomato, Fried Sweet Plantain.
Entradas-Entrees
Pescado Frito con Tostones
Whole fried Red Snapper served with lime, salsa, Kiwi Cucumber Relish, tostones, red cabbage slaw and aguacate salsa. Gluten-Free Dairy-Free Pescatarian
La Bandera
Rice and beans as the base with the option to have it with Maduros (sweet plantains) or Tostones (crispy green plantains). Topped with House Salsa & Fresh Avocado. Option to add on Pork, Picadillo or Chimi Roasted Mushrooms.
La Canoa
A caramelized sweet Plantain "Canoe" that has been stuffed with Yellow Rice, Dominican Beans & flavorful broth. Topped Curtido (Cabbage Slaw), Pickled Red Onions, Salsa de Aguacate and Salsa Roja.
Kids Meal
Empanada of your choice. Side of rice and an Apple Juice.
Al Lado-Sides
Rice & Bean Combo
Yellow rice and Stewed Beans. Gluten Free & Vegan
Arroz Amarillo con Gandules
Yellow rice with gandules (pigeon peas). Gluten Free & Vegan
Beans (Habichuelas)
Dominican Style Stewed Beans. Made with sofrito, pink beans, sazón, broth & veggies. Vegan & Gluten-Free
Tostones (Green Plantain)
Fried Green Plantains with ketchup aioli! Gluten-Free
Maduros (Sweet Plantain)
Fried Sweet Plantains with Pickled Red Onions. Gluten Free.
Yuca Frita
A side of fried cassava (Yuca) and orange mojo salsa. Gluten-Free
Fried Dominican Salami
Extra Salsa
2 oz. Side of Salsa of your choice Salsa Roja, Aguacate or Aioli of the day.
Dulces-Sweets
Chinola (Passionfruit) Tart
Homemade Passionfruit Custard in a Graham Cracker Crust.
Flan
Traditional Caramel Custard. Smooth & Rich. Served with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Guava & Queso Empanadas
Fried Empanadas stuffed with Guava Paste & VT mozzarella, Topped with Dulce de Leche & powdered sugar.
Tropicsl Medley Pint
Cocktails
SPECIAL* Taino Honor
Lychee Rum Brugal 1888 Orange Liqueur Lime Avocado Pit Orgeat
Bolevar de Coco
Bourbon, Campari, MJ Vermouth Blend, Coconut.
Frozen Piña Colada
Cafe Mamajuana Margarita
Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime, Soursop, Guava.
House Mamajuana
Mamajuana is a drink from the Dominican Republic that is concocted by allowing rum, red wine, and honey to soak in a bottle with tree bark and herbs. The taste is similar to port wine and the color is a deep red. We use maple syrup in place of honey to impart a Vermont touch. Serve neat or infused in cocktails.
Wine
House Mamajuana
Mamajuana is a drink from the Dominican Republic that is concocted by allowing rum, red wine, and honey to soak in a bottle with tree bark and herbs. The taste is similar to port wine and the color is a deep red. We use maple syrup in place of honey to impart a Vermont touch. Serve neat or infused in cocktails.
Broc Cellars Love Rosé Can (2 Servings)
2 Glasses of wine per can, 2021 ROSÉ BLEND by Broc Cellars. ALCOHOL: 11.5% Tasting notes: Tart watermelon, bright acidity VARIETIES: 97% Valdiguié | 2% Zinfandel | 1 % Trousseau WINEMAKER’S NOTES: We foot stomped all the fruit and left it on the skins for 12 hours. Then it was pressed into stainless steel tank where all three varieties fermented together for just over 14 days. The result is a 100% finished wine. This means it fermented until it went dry using only native yeasts and went through spontaneous malolactic fermentation. Each variety brings a unique quality to the wine - spice comes from the Zinfandel, acidity from the Valdiguié and texture from the Trousseau.
Dominó Foxtrot Portuguese Red
Domino - Foxtrot, 2019 Dominó Foxtrot is a barrel-aged red wine made by Dominó with the Muscat, Trincadeira and Alicante Bouschet varieties in the DOC Alentejo (Portugal). Bright & Elegant Red Field Blend. Red wine Aged in wood Natural, Organic and Vegan. 12 months in French oak barrels used. Alcohol: 13.00% Designation: DOC Alentejo Winery: Dominó Production area: Portugal Alentejo
Broc Cellars Love Rosé Bottle
Tasting notes: Tart watermelon, bright acidity VARIETIES: 97% Valdiguié | 2% Zinfandel | 1 % Trousseau WINEMAKER’S NOTES: We foot stomped all the fruit and left it on the skins for 12 hours. Then it was pressed into stainless steel tank where all three varieties fermented together for just over 14 days. The result is a 100% finished wine. This means it fermented until it went dry using only native yeasts and went through spontaneous malolactic fermentation. Each variety brings a unique quality to the wine - spice comes from the Zinfandel, acidity from the Valdiguié and texture from the Trousseau.
Domaine De Majas; Blanc
Notes of green apple, pear, minerals, honey, stone, and citrus. FACTS: Winery: Domaine de Majas Grapes: Rolle Region: France / Vin de Pays / Pays d'Oc / Côtes Catalanes Wine style: Languedoc-Roussillon White Alcohol content: 12.5% Allergens: Contains sulfites
Mesquida Mora Sincronia Negre 2020
Sincronia Negre is a love letter to the rich mosaic of Mallorca’s diverse grape varietal makeup. This wine combines both freshness and power; with Mediterranean garrigue aromatics and a core of mouth-watering fruit destined to pair incredibly well with any food. It is a warm introduction to the soul and spirit of Mallorca, a joyous red table wine destined to elevate any meal or situation. It is produced with low intervention and in limited quantities.
Frisant Rosato, Italy
Vintage: 2020 Varietals: Lambrusco Grasparossa Farming: Organic/Biodynamic, Unfined/Unfiltered, No added SO2 Light red in colour with lots off strawberry, watermelon and raspberry summer vibe juice going on. Chill her down and enjoy! Frisant Rosato is made with the 'Metodo Ancestrale' technique. Spontaneous Fermentation with native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, minimal added sulfites.
Beer / Cider
Carib Lager
Carib Caribbean Style Lager! 12 oz. can.
Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild IPA (N/A)
The ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers; brewed with 5 Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing, and only 70 calories!
Narraganset
Zero Gravity Lone Wolf
Brewed with malted barley, oats, and American-grown hops. Dry-hopped with Mosaic, this small but feisty brew is fruity, floral, and refreshing.
N/A Beverages
Liquid Death Sparkling Water
Sparkling Water in a tall boy can! Light bubbles, crisp and refreshing.
Liquid Death "Severed Lime" Sparkling Water
Naturally flavored Sparkling Water.
Liquid Death "Mango Chainsaw" Sparkling Water
Naturally flavored Mango infused Sparkling Water.
Sprite (Glass)
Mini Mexican glass bottle Sprite.
Mexican Cola
Maine Root Mexicane Cola
Jarritos (Make Selection)
Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Alcohol Free German Sparkling Riesling
An alcohol-free can of delicious Resiling. Tastes like the real deal! Wine Tasting Notes: This is the same as the bottled version, but in a convenient 250mL can. It is made like the still expression, but the CO2 in the sparkling version really balances the residual and makes it appear drier than it it is. Because of that, it's even more wine-like: lemon, spice and everything nice! This alcohol-free bubbly is perfect for the holidays, or any day really. An incredibly refreshing single serving; or, a convenient, light cocktail mixer.
Malta Goya
Mini Bottle
Cafe Con Leche
Cafe Santo Domingo with your choice of Leche Condesada (Traditional), Frothed Oat milk, Coconut Milk, or Whole milk.
Mocktails
Spices & Sweets
Adobo
Organic Adobo made in house with Organic Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Oregano, Salt, Pepper & Dried Citrus. 1.5-2 oz.
Sazón
House-made Sazón that will elevate any dish. Use on rice, beans, meat, veggies & more. It rivals Goya, without all the added junk.
Cafe Santo Domingo
Tasty and aromatic coffee, from the best of the Dominican countryside, ideal to start the day with energy, thanks to its stimulating properties and to be enjoyed at all times.
Bodega Candle
Pick your favorite in house.
Kitchen Tools
Tostonera
Used to make delicious tostones or patacones. The tostonera is an essential tool in the kitchen of Latino homes.
Caldero
1.6 Q Caldero (cooking pot) with lid, made from resistant material, for the preparation of all resistant types of tasty recipes of international cuisine. The caldero is an essential utensil in all Hispanic homes, thanks to its durability and versatility for food preparation, especially meat and rice.
Pilon
The popular wooden mortar and pestle is a must-have in all Dominican kitchens, for its usefulness for mashing spices to make the popular "sofrito" and other ingredients used in preparing meals. Essential to prepare a delicious mofongo or mash the garlic to way you like it.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Café Mamajuana connects the people of Burlington with Dominican, W. African, Italian and Spanish culture by using food as a vessel of tradition, nostalgia and identity. We serve up Empanadas, Plantains, Meat, Seafood, Rice, Beans, Salads, Dessert & more! Our food is an ode to our DNA.
88 Oak Street, Burlington, VT 05401