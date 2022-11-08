Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Marrese 11729 Spring Cypress Rd

No reviews yet

11729 Spring Cypress Rd

TOMBALL, TX 77377

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco
BLT
Kids Grilled Cheese

Coffee/Tea

Cuban

$0.75

sweetened condensed milk, whole milk and organic roast espresso

Latte

Latte

$0.50

your choice of flavor, or none, whole milk and organic roast espresso

Cafe Misto

$0.50

half freshly brewed organic roast coffee half steamed whole milk

Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$1.50+

organic roast espresso

Breve

$0.75

half & half, with organic espresso. This is like a latte but creamier.

Blueberry Maple Matcha Latte

Blueberry Maple Matcha Latte

$2.00

Cold Brew/ Iced Coffee

$0.50

Americano

$1.50+

Hot Coco/Milk/Steamer

$2.00+

dark chocolate and whole milk

Chai Tea Latte

$0.75

organic chai and whole milk

Honey cinnamon Latte

Honey cinnamon Latte

$0.75

local honey, cinnamon, whole milk and organic roast espresso

Brewed Coffee

freshly brewed organic roast coffee

Hot Tea

$1.75+

London Fog

vanilla, organic earl grey tea and steamed whole milk

Black Eye

$0.75

Lavender Bee Latte

$0.75

lavender, local Texas honey, oat milk and organic roast espresso

Flat White

$3.00

Freddo

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Peruvian Latte

$0.75

Blueberry Muffin Latte

$2.00

blueberry, white mocha, espresso and oat milk

Cappuccino

$0.75

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$2.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Flatbread

Breakfast Flatbread

$14.50

Warm flatbread topped with sausage, bacon, brisket, eggs, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli or BBQ sauce

Breakfast Taco

$3.75

Warm flour tortilla filled with eggs, cheese and choice of bacon or brisket

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.25

fluffy biscuit with egg, cheese and your choice of meat

Hearty Breakfast

$14.25

Your choice of either half a waffle or one piece of french toast, 2 eggs, breakfast meat and breakfast side. Can add extra half waffle or extra piece of french toast for .50

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.30

breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, meat, eggs, cheddar cheese and breakfast side

Breakfast Scramble

$12.75

Eggs scrambled with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spinach and cheddar cheese served with a side of toast. Can add bacon, brisket and sausage for $1.50

Avocado Breakfast

$11.50

multigrain bread topped with smashed avocado, onions, tomatoes and everything bagel seasoning. Can be made on gluten free bread or tortilla as well.

Southern Breakfast

$10.25

two biscuits topped with sausage gravy and 2 eggs

Chicken in waffles

$9.25

smoked chicken inside of our belgian waffle topped with hot honey and bbq sauce

Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, potato, cheese and choice of meat. Served with salsa

The Breakfast Bowl

$14.25

Roasted potatoes layered with scrambled eggs, cheese and southern sausage gravy on top.

Breakfast Side

Gluten Free Waffle

$3.25

1 gluten free waffle

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

mixed fruit

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Eggs - 2 eggs

$3.00

2 eggs your way

Side Meat - 2 strips or patties

$3.25

two pieces of breakfast meat

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Toast - 2 pieces

$1.50

Diced Potato Hash

$4.25

roasted potato hash

Side of smashed avocado - 2oz

$3.50

Single Waffle

$2.50

Plain Croissant

$4.00

French Toast - 2 pieces

$4.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast Plate

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, fruit or hashbrowns and kids juice or milk

Kids Waffle Plate

$8.50

Fluffy Belgian waffle with fruit or hashbrowns and kids juice or milk

Kids Croissant

$8.50

Croissant Sandwich with cheddar and your choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage and a small side of potatoes or fruit. kids drink included.

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.85

Sourdough with tomato, lettuce and chicken salad with cup of tomato soup but can be changed for another side

BLT

$14.75

sourdough bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli with choice of side

Cristo Sandwich

Cristo Sandwich

$12.25

panini pressed Belgian waffles sandwiched with ham, swiss and turkey served with a side of raspberry jam

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.95

flatbread topped with bbq chicken, cheddar cheese, red onion and bbq sauce

Oven Roasted Tomato Soup - Bowl for here only

$6.25Out of stock
Chimicheese Panini

Chimicheese Panini

$14.25

chimichurri, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread served with choice of side

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$4.00

Senior Lunch Special

$9.99

Daily Lunch Special

$8.00

Jalapeno Popper Sandwich

$12.25

sourdough bread with cream cheese, jalapenos and bacon

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.25

sourdough bread with cheddar, swiss and bacon served with your choice of side

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$3.25

Side Waffle

$2.50

Side Avocado - 2oz

$1.50

Plain Croissant

$2.50

toasted buttery croissant

Side Soup

$4.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00+

Kids Lunch/Dinner Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids grilled cheese served with fruit or potatoes and kids drink

Kids PB&J

$8.50

Kids pb&j served with fruit or potatoes and kids drink

Kids Cheese Wrap

$8.00

Drink Menu

Bottled Juice

$3.75

Mexican Soda

$4.00

Water Bottle

$1.75

Topo Chico

$3.25

Canned Soda

$1.40

Pastry Case Menu

Muffin

$4.50

Large Brownie

$3.50

3 pack of mini brownies

Scones - Regular or Gluten Free

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Parfait

$5.25Out of stock

Slice of bread

$4.75

Tea Cakes - 2 ct

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Avocado Toast

$14.50

Toasted sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado and eggs made your way.

Cookie - large

$3.50

Cookie - small

$2.95

Coffee Syrup Bottle

Coffee Syrup

$16.85

Coffee Bean Bag

Coffee Bean Bag Large

$45.00

Coffee bean bag - small

$17.00

Jams

Small Artisan Jam

$6.00

Large Artisan Jam

$16.00

Medium Artisan Jam

$9.75

12 pack of biscuit sandwiches

Biscuit Sandwiches - 12ct - bacon or sausage

$48.00

12 pack of breakfast tacos

12 count of bacon egg and cheese

$39.00

12 count of brisket egg and cheese

$48.00

12 count of potato egg and cheese

$39.00

Catering Per Person

20 per person

$20.00

15 per person

$15.00

$17 Per Person

$17.00

Taco Lovers Breakfast

Taco Lovers - Bacon, Sausage and Potato

$120.00

Taco Lovers - Bacon, Sausage and Brisket

$132.00

Deposit for Venue or Quiet Room

Deposit

$100.00

Venue rental by hour

80 per hour

$80.00

85 per hour

$85.00

75 per hour

$75.00

60 per hour

$60.00

65 per hour

$65.00

Fred Haas Catering

Fred Haas

$1,000.00

Fall Menu Itms

The Apple Doesn't Fall Far Salad

$13.50Out of stock

spinach, apple, feta cheese, bacon, chicken and vinaigrette

The Fall Flatbread

$13.75

Warm flatbread topped with tomato basil sauce, chicken and parmesan cheese

The Elvis without Nanna

$8.25

Texas toast with peanut butter, bacon slices and hot honey.

The Fallafle

$7.50

Fluffy belgian waffle filled with bacon and topped with hot honey

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe Marrese is more than just a cafe -- we're a neighborhood gathering place dedicated to serving our community the very best. Indulge in breakfast or lunch at our cafe, where you'll find refreshing coffee, breakfasts made with locally sourced ingredients and organic eggs, and sandwiches made to keep you full and ready for the day. We've even gone one step further and opened a venue for lectures, banquets, weddings -- you name it, we're happy to host it.

Website

Location

11729 Spring Cypress Rd, TOMBALL, TX 77377

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

