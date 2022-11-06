Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Noir 3000 Stirling Road

review star

No reviews yet

3000 Stirling Road

Hollywood, FL 33021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

AVOCADO EGGROLLS

$15.95

Avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro fried in a crisp wrapper served with a sweet chili sauce, and cilantro mayo.

VOLCANO SALMON CIGARS

$16.50

Fresh salmon and spinach inside a crispy cigar, fried and served on a bed of red cabbage with a sweet & spicy chili sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$13.95

Served with marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan.

BEET CARPACCIO

$16.95

Thinly sliced beets with arugula, candied walnuts, and whipped goat cheese drizzled in truffle oil.

BURATTA

$18.95

Fresh buratta on top of arugula salad with roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette paired with two sourdough crostini.

EGGPLANT TOWER

$17.95

Layered breaded eggplant served over marinara sauce, baked mozzarella, and shaved parmesan cheese.

NOIR CAULIFLOWER

$13.50

Breaded tempura cauliflower served with a sweet chili sauce.

ARANCINI

$16.50

Fried truffle risotto stuffed with mozzarella and goat cheese served over marinara sauce and shaved parmesan.

AHI SEARED TUNA

$18.95

Sesame crusted seared Tuna served on top of kale with a drop of sweet sauce topped with a mango salsa and drizzled with spicy mayo.

EGGPLANT CARPACCIO

$17.50

Roasted Eggplant carpaccio topped with tahini, silan, rosewater, truffle oil, pistachios, dates, and feta cheese. Served with homemade crostini slices.

Breakfast (8 am - 12 pm )

Shakshuka

$14.50

3 eggs in a tomato sauce with peppers and onions served with your choice of bread. (Add Jalapeño, Black Olives, Eggplant, Feta Cheese - $2.00 each)

Israeli Breakfast

$13.50

3 eggs any style served with a house salad, feta cheese, cream cheese, and your choice of bread and butter (Optional Egg-whites)

Eggs Benedict

$15.50

2 poached eggs served on a bed of our slightly toasted homemade special bread with arugula, avocado spread, and smoked salmon, drizzled in hollandaise sauce served with a side of home fries.

Sweet Morning

$14.50

French Toast served with fresh strawberries, and blueberries with maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar.

Pancakes

$14.50

3 fluffy rich pancakes served over a rich Canadian maple syrup topped with fresh strawberry and blueberries.

Belgian Waffles

$14.50

Fluffy rich Belgian waffles served over a rich Canadian maple syrup topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries.

Khachapuri

$15.50

A traditional Georgian dish of a sunny side egg centered in a cheese filled dough served with a house salad.

Ziva

$14.50

Cheese filled pastry served with pickles, crushed tomato, and a hard boiled egg.

Avocado Toast

$14.50

Flavorful Avocado sprinkled with shaved feta cheese on a bed of fresh toasted sour dough bread served with an arugula salad.

Noir Duet (Serves 2 People)

$34.95

2 eggs (per person) any styles served with a variety of 6 cheeses, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, pesto, tuna salad, house salad, your choice of bread with butter. Includes orange juice, tea or hot coffee (1 per person).

Malawach

$13.50

Baked Yemenite pastry served with hard boiled egg, pickles, and crushed tomato.

Salads

GREEK SALAD

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, Kalamata black olives, and Za’atar tossed in olive oil and lemon dressing.

QUINOA SALAD

$16.50

Baby Kale, quinoa, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, roasted shaved almonds, and feta cheese. Served with our house special dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$14.50

Romaine hearts, fresh shaved parmesan, croutons and classic caesar dressing.

SPICY THAI SALAD

$21.95

Bean sprouts, cilantro, kohlrabi, black sesame seeds, wasabi peas, cashew, and radish, topped with our spicy Thai dressing.

ASIAN SALMON SALAD

$26.95

Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, cherry tomato, sweet corn, and shredded carrot, with lemon olive oil vinaigrette topped with lightly beer battered salmon deep fried

TOAST SALAD

$16.95

Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, corn, topped with mozzarella and feta crostini bites, drizzled with garlic aioli.

TUNA SALAD

$16.95

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, pickles, red cabbage, hard-boiled egg, and house special dressing. Topped with tuna salad.

KALE SALAD

$16.95

Curly kale leaves, shredded green cabbage, mint, cilantro, roasted cashew, and scallions tossed in sesame miso vinaigrette. Poached egg placed on top.

CRISPY SWEET POTATO SALAD

$17.95

Sandwiches (8 am - 4 pm)

Avocado Sandwich

$14.95

Avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, arugula, and feta.

Tuna Sandwich

$14.95

Tuna Salad, tomato, pickles, and lettuce.

Malawach Sabich

$14.50

Roasted eggplant, tahini, pickles, hard-boiled egg, and chickpeas rolled in a baked malawach.

Golden Salmon Sandwich

$19.95

Sautéed peppers and onions with our Special Noir Seasoning served on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, and tahini.

Baked Balkan Sandwich

$14.95

Pesto Mayo, Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted eggplant, buffalo mozzarella, arugula.

Omelette Sandwich

$13.50

2 eggs, cilantro, aioli, tomato, cucumber, and lettuce.

Caprese Sandwich

$14.50

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, pesto, balsamic reduction.

Smoked Noir Sandwich

$15.95

Pesto-mayo, smoked salmon, goat cheese, tomato, chopped onions.

Paninis (8 am - 4 pm )

Jerusalem Panini

$15.50

Tomato, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, garlic sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Itallian Panini

$14.50

Pesto, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Open Noir Panini

$14.50

Your choice of bread topped with pesto, eggplant, roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and fresh avocado.

Tuna Melt Panini

$15.95

Tuna, tomato, garlic sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Spicy Tuna Panini

$15.95

Tuna, green pepper, black olives, schug.

Burgers

SEARED TUNA BURGER

$21.95

Fresh Tuna steak cooked to your liking with mixed greens, and a touch of spicy mayo and balsamic reduction.

SALMON BURGER

$20.95

Breaded and deep fried Salmon on a brioche bun with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

BAO BUNS SHAWARMA

$22.50

Chopped Salmon, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, chipotle aioli , with special Noir Shawarma seasoning, Arabian salad, and Tahini. Allergy Warning - All Bao Buns contains Sesame.

BAO BUN WITH FRIED MAHI-MAHI.

$22.50

Crispy Breaded Mahi-Mahi, Spicy Mayo, Mango salsa, Micro Herbs, Allergy Warning - All Bao Buns contains Sesame.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$19.95

Vegan Burger, Lettuce,Tomato, Red Onion. (Cheese optional)

10" Pizza

Allergy Warning - All Pizza Sauce contains Sesame inside.

10" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$13.50

Pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese

10" ISRAELI PIZZA

$13.95

Pizza Sauce , Fresh Mozzarella, black olive, mushroom, and green pepper.

10" MILANO PIZZA

$13.95

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, fresh Basil.

10" SPICY TUNA PIZZA

$14.95

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, with Schug tuna, cilantro, and red onion.

10" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$14.50

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted eggplant, black olive, tomato, onion, and feta cheese.

10" WHITE TRUFFLE PIZZA

$14.95

Labneh Garlic Sauce, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Sautéed Mushrooms, drizzled with white truffle oil.

10" SHAKSHUKA PIZZA

$14.95

Shakshuka sauce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, sunny side up eggs

16" Pizza

Allergy Warning - All Pizza Sauce contains Sesame inside.

16" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$19.50

Pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese

16" ISRAELI PIZZA

$20.95

Pizza Sauce , Fresh Mozzarella, black olive, mushroom, and green pepper.

16" MILANO PIZZA

$19.95

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, fresh Basil.

16" SPICY TUNA PIZZA

$21.95

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, with Schug tuna, cilantro, and red onion.

16" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$20.95

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted eggplant, black olive, tomato, onion, and feta cheese.

16" WHITE TRUFFLE PIZZA

$22.95

Labneh Garlic Sauce, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Sautéed Mushrooms, drizzled with white truffle oil.

16" SHAKSHUKA PIZZA

$23.95

Shakshuka sauce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, sunny side up eggs

Pasta

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$19.95

Spaghetti Pasta, Impossible meat, red wine, and fresh tomato, cooked slow and long.

PENNE ALA VODKA

$18.50

Penne Pasta in a tomato cream rose sauce with a splash of vodka.

SPAGETTI MARINARA

$17.50

Spaghetti Pasta tossed with fresh marinara sauce, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella garnished with micro herbs.

POTATO GNOCCHI

$20.95Out of stock

Handmade Potato gnocchi tossed in a creamy alfredo pesto and chestnuts.

PAPPARDELLE TRUFFLE

$22.95

Pappardelle pasta, mixed Mushrooms, tossed in a creamy sauce, shaved parmesan, drizzled with truffle oil.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO PESTO

$22.95

Fettuccine Pasta, mushrooms, and chestnuts tossed in a Alfredo & pesto Sauce.

BAKED ZITI

$19.50

Penne pasta in a red marinara sauce, fresh basil, baked with Buffalo Mozzarella cheese.

CREAMY MUSHROOM TRUFFLE RISOTTO

$22.50

Arborio rice, cream sauce, mixed mushrooms, white wine, parmesan, and truffle oil.

Four Cheese Ravioli

$22.50

Fish

BRANZINO FILET

$38.95

Pan seared filet with Famous Robuchon Mashed potatoes and mixed mushrooms.

LEMON GARLIC SALMON

$29.95

Salmon filet in a house lemon-garlic sauce. Famous Robuchon Mashed Potatoes, and mixed sautéed vegetables.

STIR-FRY

$29.50

Lightly beer battered salmon with sautéed green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes in a sweet Teriyaki sauce. Served with fried rice.

BLACKENED TUNA

$29.50

A hearty filet of fresh Tuna blackened with a cajun seasoning. Served with sautéed Bok Choy, and fried rice.

GROUPER

$38.50

Pan seared Grouper with herbs, served over mushroom risotto.

YELLOW TAIL SNAPPER 2LB

$55.50

Whole Yellow Tail Snapper slightly deep fried and baked to perfection with roasted potatoes, herbs, and mixed sautéed vegetables.

PAN SEARED SALMON

$28.95

Pan seared Salmon with fresh herbs. Famous Robuchon mashed potatoes, shallots, mushrooms, and spinach.

FISH AND CHIPS

$26.95

Beer Battered Mahi-Mahi served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$7.50

FRIED RICE

$7.95

SAUTÉED VEGETABLES

$7.95

MASH POTATOES

$8.50

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.95

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$14.95

HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

Kids Menu

GRILLED CHEESE TRIANGLES

$9.95

KID’S PASTA

$12.50

KID’S PIZZA

$13.50

PIZZA BITES

$12.50

Desserts

CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE

$12.95

Chocolate lava cake filled with Hot Belgium chocolate, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Comes with a scoop of ice cream, and strawberries and blueberries.

CHEESE CAKE

$11.50

Israeli style original cheesecake with cookie crumble. Topped with strawberry syrup, blueberry syrup, strawberries and blueberries.

FERRERO ROCHER

$14.95

Italian milk chocolate filled with hazelnut.

PANNA COTTA

$11.50

Cooked dairy cream mixed with coconut, surrounded by sweet toasted coconut flakes, topped with strawberry syrup, blueberry syrup, strawberries, and blueberries.

MALABI

$11.50

Creamy milk based pudding topped with rose water, pistachio, and sweet coconut flakes.

Creme Brûlée

$14.95

Extras

Baguette with butter

$3.50

Chabatta with butter

$3.50

Multigrain Chabatta with butter

$3.50

Wrap

$3.50

Crostini

$3.50

APPETIZER / DINNER

SASHIMI APPETIZER

$26.95

9 PIECES SASHIMI (3 TUNA, 3 SALMON, AND 3 HAMACHI)

NIGIRI APPETIZER

$27.95

9 PIECES NIGIRI (3 TUNA, 3 SALMON, AND 3 HAMACHI)

SASHIMI DINNER

$61.95

22 PIECES SASHIMI

NIGIRI DINNER

$62.95

22 PIECES NIGIRI

Sushi - Specialty Starters

MIXED CEVICHE

$18.50

A COMBINATION OF TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, SLICED RED ONIONS, CILANTRO, JALAPEÑO, BLACK PEPPER, TOMATO, MARINATED IN A CEVICHE SAUCE

KANISU

$12.50

IMITATION CRAB, AVOCADO, MASAGO, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, MARINATED IN SWEET VINEGAR

NARUTO TUNA

$15.50

TUNA, AVOCADO, MASAGO, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE

HAMACHI JALAPEÑO

$15.50

THIN SLICES OF HAMACHI, TOPPED WITH SLICES OF JALAPEÑO, SESAME SEEDS, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE

EDAMAME

$7.95

STEAMED WITH SALT

SPICY TUNA TOWER

$18.50

SPICY DICED TUNA, AVOCADO, CILANTRO, ONION, TOMATO, LAYERED WITHIN CRISPY WONTON CHIPS

KAMI CRAB SALAD

$15.50

CRABMEAT WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO, SERVED WITH SESAME SEEDS

TUNA SASHIMI SALAD

$19.50

THIN SLICES OF TUNA WITH SPRING MIX,RED ONION, TOMATO,CUCUMBER, CARROT, RADISH AND MANGO, SERVED WITH KIMCHEE AND GINGER DRESSING.

AHI TUNA TARTAR

$19.50

HAND CHOPPED SUSHI GRADE TUNA, SLICED AVOCADO, CRUNCHY ONION, AND TARO CHIPS

CRISPY RICE

$19.50

SPICY TUNA, JALAPEÑO, TEMPURA FLAKES, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE

NARUTO SALMON

$14.50

SALMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE

TUNA TATAKI

$15.50

THIN SLICES OF SEARED TUNA, SCALLIONS, SESAME SEEDS, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE

NARUTO RAINBOW

$16.50

TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, MASAGO, AND AVOCADO WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE

GARDEN NARUTO

$12.50

AVOCADO, CARROTS, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE

CARIBBEAN TUNA CUP

$19.50

DICED TUNA WITH RED ONION, JALAPEÑO, MANGO, SCALLIONS, TORO CHIPS AND HOUSE SAUCE

SPICY TUNA NARUTO

$15.50

SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, MASAGO, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE

Sushi - Classic Roll

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$12.95

IMITATION CRAB STICKS, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

CAPPA ROLL

$10.95

CUCUMBER

AVOCADO ROLL

$10.95

AVOCADO

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$14.95

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, GREEN ONION, AND SPICY KIMCHI SAUCE

JB ROLL

$14.50

SALMON, AVOCADO, AND CREAM CHEESE

VEGETABLE ROLL

$11.50

AVOCADO, CARROTS, AND CUCUMBER

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$13.50

SALMON & AVOCADO

TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

$14.50

TUNA, SALMON, AND CUCUMBER

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$11.50

SWEET POTATO

HAMACHI ROLL

$14.50

HAMACHI & SCALLIONS

CRUNCHY CRAB ROLL

$12.50

CRAB SALAD MIXED WITH SPICY MAYO, AND TEMPURA FLAKES

SALMON TUNA ROLL

$15.50

SUSHI - SIGNATURE ROLL

SALMON LOVER ROLL

$20.50

SPICY SALMON, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH DICED SALMON, CUCUMBER, AND AVOCADO , DRIZZLED WITH KIMCHI SAUCE

TUNA LOVER ROLL

$21.50

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH DICED TUNA, CUCUMBER, AND AVOCADO DRIZZLED WITH KIMCHI SAUCE

NOIR MOOSHI

$21.50

TUNA ,CRISPY FRENCH FRIED ONIONS, AND AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH TORCHED SALMON & JALEPENO, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE

VOLCANO ROLL

$18.50

BAKED IMITATION CRAB ON TOP OF CALIFORNIA ROLL

CAFE NOIR ROLL

$20.50

SPICY TUNA AND AVOCADO TOPPED WITH WHITE FISH TEMPURA, TRUFFLE AIOLI, THEN TORCHED AND DRIZZLED WITH EEL SAUCE

BALAGAN ROLL (SPICY)

$20.50

SPICY TUNA, SPICY SALMON, SPICY CRAB, JALAPEÑO, AND AVOCADO SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO AND KIMCHEE

MIAMI DOLPHIN ROLL

$20.50

TEMPURA PANKO SALMON, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, LETTUCE, AND VOLCANO MIX, TOPPED WITH WHITE FISH TEMPURA, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

FANCY LOBSTER ROLL

$27.00

TEMPURA PANKO IMITATION LOBSTER, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH HALF SPICY TUNA & HALF IMITATION LOBSTER DYNAMITE, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE

DYNAMITE ROLL

$24.50

TEMPURA IMITATION LOBSTER, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH DYNAMITE MIX, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

LEIGHT ROLL

$23.50

CRAB SALAD, SALMON TEMPURA, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND CREAM CHEESE DRIZZLED WITH BEET SAUCE

TORNADO

$20.50

SPICY HAMACHI, JALEPENO, AVOCADO, AND CUCUMBER. TOPPED WITH SPICY TUNA, AND CRISPY ONION, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE

SESAME TUNA ROLL

$24.50

CRAB SALAD, CREAM CHEESE, TEMPURA PANKO SALMON, TOPPED WITH TUNA AND AVOCADO, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE

CALIENTE ROLL

$20.50

MIAMI MAHI TEMPURA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, SPRING MIX, AND MASAGO, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

GREEN DRAGON ROLL

$19.50

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, AND CRUNCHY ONION, WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, TEMPURA FLAKES, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

ROCK AND ROLL

$20.50

SPICY TUNA, AND AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH IMITATION FRIED SHRIMP, AND SCALLION, DRIZZLED WITH KIMCHI AND SPICY MAYO.

RED HOT ROLL

$19.50

SPICY TUNA, TEMPURA FLAKES, TOPPED WITH SLICED TUNA AND SLICED JALAPEÑO. DRIZZLED WITH KIMCHI SAUCE AND SPRINKLED WITH SCALLIONS

RAINBOW DRAGON ROLL

$21.50

TEMPURA PANKO SALMON, VOLCANO MIX, CUCUMBER, AND LETTUCE, TOPPED WITH SALMON, TUNA,AND HAMACHI, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO

MIAMI HEAT ROLL

$19.50

SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, CILANTRO, TOPPED WITH THIN SLICES OF TUNA AND SLICES OF JALAPEÑO, DOTTED WITH SRIRACHA SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

OUT OF CONTROL

$21.50

SPICY TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, AND TEMPURA FLAKES WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, MASAGO, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO, EEL SAUCE, AND KIMCHI.

LOBSTER BOMB

$26.50

TEMPURA PANKO IMITATION LOBSTER, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, AND MASAGO, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF TEMPURA IMITATION LOBSTER, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

CHILDHOOD ROLL

$20.50

TUNA, TEMPURA PANKO IMITATION CRAB, CREAM CHEESE, SCALLION, AND TEMPURA FLAKES. TOPPED WITH MASAGO, AVOCADO, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

SAKE ROLL

$20.50

SPICY SALMON, CRUNCHY ONION, AVOCADO, AND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH BAKED CRAB SALAD AND DRIZZLED WITH CILANTRO SAUCE.

STIRLING ROLL

$21.50

TEMPURA SALMON AND TEMPURA IMITATION CRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, AND JALAPEÑO, TOPPED WITH MASAGO AND SESAME SEEDS, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

SOUTH BEACH ROLL

$29.50

CRAB SALAD, CUCUMBER, CREAM CHEESE, CRISPY ONION, AND AVOCADO WRAPPED IN TUNA, TOPPED WITH TOBICO.

SUSHI - DEEP FRIED ROLLS

SPICY CRUNCHY TUNA ROLL

$20.50

TUNA AND SALMON, DEEP FRIED IN TEMPURA FLAKES, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

SEA MONSTER ROLL

$23.50

TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, AND CRAB MIX WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

ORITS ROLL

$22.50

SALMON, AVOCADO, JALAPENO, AND CREAM CHEESE DEEP FRIED IN TEMPURA FLAKES, TOPPED WITH A SPICY IMITATION CRAB MIX

JB TEMPURA ROLL

$19.50

SALMON, AVOCADO, AND CREAM CHEESE, DEEP FRIED IN TEMPURA FLAKES, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE

SUSHI - POKE BOWLS

SEAFOOD POKE

$23.50

TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, IMITATION CRAB, SPRING MIX LEAFY GREENS SALAD, EDAMAME, AVOCADO, SUSHI RICE, SESAME SEEDS, MASAGO, KIMCHEE SAUCE, AND GINGER DRESSING

COMBINATION POKE

$21.50

TEMPURA PANKO IMITATION CRAB, TEMPURA PANKO SALMON, ONION, FRENCH FRIED ONION, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, SPRING MIX LEAFY GREENS SALAD, EDAMAME, CORN, SHREDDED SEAWEED, GINGER DRESSING, KIMCHEE, SESAME SEEDS,AND SPICY PONZU (SUSHI RICE $3 EXTRA)

NOIR POKE

$20.50

YELLOWTAIL TUNA, IMITATION CRAB, SPRING MIX LEAFY GREENS SALAD, EDAMAME, CORN, AVOCADO, PONZU SAUCE & GINGER DRESSING (SUSHI RICE $3 EXTRA)

SUSHI ALA-CART / SASHIMI

SALMON SASHIMI

$3.50

TUNA SASHIMI

$4.50

HIMACHI SASHIMI

$4.50

SUSHI ALA-CART / NIGIRI

SALMON NIGIRI

$3.50

TUNA NIGIRI

$4.50

HIMACHI NIGIRI

$4.50

SASHIMI COMBINATION

NOIR SILVER

$32.95

NOIR GOLD

$37.95

COLD AND BLENDED DRINKS

LIMONANA

$6.50

ICED TEA

$2.95

ICED CHOCOLATE MILK

$5.50

On the rocks or blended

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$5.50

SMOOTHIES

$7.00

Base: Orange Juice, Milk, Water Fruits: Strawberry, Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, Dates

CANS & BOTTLES

$2.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta, Perrier (Reg.)

EXTRA LARGE AQUA PANNA

$8.00

LEMONADE

$3.95

MILKSHAKES

$7.95

ICED MOCHA

$5.50

On the rocks or blended

FROSTED ICE COFFEE

$5.50

On the rocks or blended.

ORANGE JUICE

$6.50

EXTRA LARGE PERRIER

$8.95

SNAPPLE

$4.95

MALT BEER

$4.95

ISRAELI DRINKS

$3.95

GINGERALE

$2.95

SMALL AQUA PANNA

$5.95Out of stock

Redbull

$4.99

HOT DRINKS

CAPPUCCINO

$4.95

REGULAR COFFEE

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.95

BLACK TEA.

$2.95

TURKISH COFFEE

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.95

LATTE

$4.95

ESPRESSO

$2.95

MACCHIATO

$2.95

MINT TEA

$3.50

NES W/ MILK

$4.95

HOT MEKUPELAT

$4.95Out of stock

Champagne

KEDEM CHAMPAGNE NEW YORK

BARTENURA PROSECCO

$48.00

DRAPPIER BRUT CHAMPAGNE CARTE D'OR

$120.00

Sake

SHO CHIKU BAI NIGORI (CHILLED)

$18.00

SHO CHIKU BAI PREMIUM GINJO (HOT)

$20.00

HONJOZO SAKE (Hot)

$22.00

Jingoro Bottle (Chilled)

$50.00

Yuzubay Bottle (Chilled)

$45.00

Sangrias

Red Wine Sangria

$14.00

White Wine Sangria

$14.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgin Blueberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$4.95

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Margarita

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:15 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Where taste buds meets greatness!!!

Location

3000 Stirling Road, Hollywood, FL 33021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Dania Beach
orange starNo Reviews
149 S Compass Way Dania Beach, FL 33004
View restaurantnext
Grand Cafe - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
2905 Stirling Rd Hollywood, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Vish Hollywood - 2893 Stirling rd
orange starNo Reviews
2893 Stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Locos X Grill Hollywood - 1940 N 30 Rd # 437
orange starNo Reviews
1940 N 30 Rd # 437 Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
UCHUTACOS - Peruvian Craft Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
3080 Sheridan Street Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
WHOLLY COW BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3080 Sheridan St #348 Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hollywood

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hollywood
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston