Cafe Noir 3000 Stirling Road

Appetizers
AVOCADO EGGROLLS
Avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro fried in a crisp wrapper served with a sweet chili sauce, and cilantro mayo.
VOLCANO SALMON CIGARS
Fresh salmon and spinach inside a crispy cigar, fried and served on a bed of red cabbage with a sweet & spicy chili sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan.
BEET CARPACCIO
Thinly sliced beets with arugula, candied walnuts, and whipped goat cheese drizzled in truffle oil.
BURATTA
Fresh buratta on top of arugula salad with roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, and kalamata olives with balsamic vinaigrette paired with two sourdough crostini.
EGGPLANT TOWER
Layered breaded eggplant served over marinara sauce, baked mozzarella, and shaved parmesan cheese.
NOIR CAULIFLOWER
Breaded tempura cauliflower served with a sweet chili sauce.
ARANCINI
Fried truffle risotto stuffed with mozzarella and goat cheese served over marinara sauce and shaved parmesan.
AHI SEARED TUNA
Sesame crusted seared Tuna served on top of kale with a drop of sweet sauce topped with a mango salsa and drizzled with spicy mayo.
EGGPLANT CARPACCIO
Roasted Eggplant carpaccio topped with tahini, silan, rosewater, truffle oil, pistachios, dates, and feta cheese. Served with homemade crostini slices.
Breakfast (8 am - 12 pm )
Shakshuka
3 eggs in a tomato sauce with peppers and onions served with your choice of bread. (Add Jalapeño, Black Olives, Eggplant, Feta Cheese - $2.00 each)
Israeli Breakfast
3 eggs any style served with a house salad, feta cheese, cream cheese, and your choice of bread and butter (Optional Egg-whites)
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs served on a bed of our slightly toasted homemade special bread with arugula, avocado spread, and smoked salmon, drizzled in hollandaise sauce served with a side of home fries.
Sweet Morning
French Toast served with fresh strawberries, and blueberries with maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar.
Pancakes
3 fluffy rich pancakes served over a rich Canadian maple syrup topped with fresh strawberry and blueberries.
Belgian Waffles
Fluffy rich Belgian waffles served over a rich Canadian maple syrup topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries.
Khachapuri
A traditional Georgian dish of a sunny side egg centered in a cheese filled dough served with a house salad.
Ziva
Cheese filled pastry served with pickles, crushed tomato, and a hard boiled egg.
Avocado Toast
Flavorful Avocado sprinkled with shaved feta cheese on a bed of fresh toasted sour dough bread served with an arugula salad.
Noir Duet (Serves 2 People)
2 eggs (per person) any styles served with a variety of 6 cheeses, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, pesto, tuna salad, house salad, your choice of bread with butter. Includes orange juice, tea or hot coffee (1 per person).
Malawach
Baked Yemenite pastry served with hard boiled egg, pickles, and crushed tomato.
Salads
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, Kalamata black olives, and Za’atar tossed in olive oil and lemon dressing.
QUINOA SALAD
Baby Kale, quinoa, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, roasted shaved almonds, and feta cheese. Served with our house special dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine hearts, fresh shaved parmesan, croutons and classic caesar dressing.
SPICY THAI SALAD
Bean sprouts, cilantro, kohlrabi, black sesame seeds, wasabi peas, cashew, and radish, topped with our spicy Thai dressing.
ASIAN SALMON SALAD
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, cherry tomato, sweet corn, and shredded carrot, with lemon olive oil vinaigrette topped with lightly beer battered salmon deep fried
TOAST SALAD
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, corn, topped with mozzarella and feta crostini bites, drizzled with garlic aioli.
TUNA SALAD
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, pickles, red cabbage, hard-boiled egg, and house special dressing. Topped with tuna salad.
KALE SALAD
Curly kale leaves, shredded green cabbage, mint, cilantro, roasted cashew, and scallions tossed in sesame miso vinaigrette. Poached egg placed on top.
CRISPY SWEET POTATO SALAD
Sandwiches (8 am - 4 pm)
Avocado Sandwich
Avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, arugula, and feta.
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna Salad, tomato, pickles, and lettuce.
Malawach Sabich
Roasted eggplant, tahini, pickles, hard-boiled egg, and chickpeas rolled in a baked malawach.
Golden Salmon Sandwich
Sautéed peppers and onions with our Special Noir Seasoning served on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, and tahini.
Baked Balkan Sandwich
Pesto Mayo, Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted eggplant, buffalo mozzarella, arugula.
Omelette Sandwich
2 eggs, cilantro, aioli, tomato, cucumber, and lettuce.
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, pesto, balsamic reduction.
Smoked Noir Sandwich
Pesto-mayo, smoked salmon, goat cheese, tomato, chopped onions.
Paninis (8 am - 4 pm )
Jerusalem Panini
Tomato, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, garlic sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Itallian Panini
Pesto, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Open Noir Panini
Your choice of bread topped with pesto, eggplant, roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and fresh avocado.
Tuna Melt Panini
Tuna, tomato, garlic sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Spicy Tuna Panini
Tuna, green pepper, black olives, schug.
Burgers
SEARED TUNA BURGER
Fresh Tuna steak cooked to your liking with mixed greens, and a touch of spicy mayo and balsamic reduction.
SALMON BURGER
Breaded and deep fried Salmon on a brioche bun with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
BAO BUNS SHAWARMA
Chopped Salmon, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, chipotle aioli , with special Noir Shawarma seasoning, Arabian salad, and Tahini. Allergy Warning - All Bao Buns contains Sesame.
BAO BUN WITH FRIED MAHI-MAHI.
Crispy Breaded Mahi-Mahi, Spicy Mayo, Mango salsa, Micro Herbs, Allergy Warning - All Bao Buns contains Sesame.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Vegan Burger, Lettuce,Tomato, Red Onion. (Cheese optional)
10" Pizza
10" MARGHERITA PIZZA
Pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese
10" ISRAELI PIZZA
Pizza Sauce , Fresh Mozzarella, black olive, mushroom, and green pepper.
10" MILANO PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, fresh Basil.
10" SPICY TUNA PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, with Schug tuna, cilantro, and red onion.
10" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted eggplant, black olive, tomato, onion, and feta cheese.
10" WHITE TRUFFLE PIZZA
Labneh Garlic Sauce, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Sautéed Mushrooms, drizzled with white truffle oil.
10" SHAKSHUKA PIZZA
Shakshuka sauce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, sunny side up eggs
16" Pizza
16" MARGHERITA PIZZA
Pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese
16" ISRAELI PIZZA
Pizza Sauce , Fresh Mozzarella, black olive, mushroom, and green pepper.
16" MILANO PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, fresh Basil.
16" SPICY TUNA PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, with Schug tuna, cilantro, and red onion.
16" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted eggplant, black olive, tomato, onion, and feta cheese.
16" WHITE TRUFFLE PIZZA
Labneh Garlic Sauce, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Sautéed Mushrooms, drizzled with white truffle oil.
16" SHAKSHUKA PIZZA
Shakshuka sauce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, sunny side up eggs
Pasta
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
Spaghetti Pasta, Impossible meat, red wine, and fresh tomato, cooked slow and long.
PENNE ALA VODKA
Penne Pasta in a tomato cream rose sauce with a splash of vodka.
SPAGETTI MARINARA
Spaghetti Pasta tossed with fresh marinara sauce, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella garnished with micro herbs.
POTATO GNOCCHI
Handmade Potato gnocchi tossed in a creamy alfredo pesto and chestnuts.
PAPPARDELLE TRUFFLE
Pappardelle pasta, mixed Mushrooms, tossed in a creamy sauce, shaved parmesan, drizzled with truffle oil.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO PESTO
Fettuccine Pasta, mushrooms, and chestnuts tossed in a Alfredo & pesto Sauce.
BAKED ZITI
Penne pasta in a red marinara sauce, fresh basil, baked with Buffalo Mozzarella cheese.
CREAMY MUSHROOM TRUFFLE RISOTTO
Arborio rice, cream sauce, mixed mushrooms, white wine, parmesan, and truffle oil.
Four Cheese Ravioli
Fish
BRANZINO FILET
Pan seared filet with Famous Robuchon Mashed potatoes and mixed mushrooms.
LEMON GARLIC SALMON
Salmon filet in a house lemon-garlic sauce. Famous Robuchon Mashed Potatoes, and mixed sautéed vegetables.
STIR-FRY
Lightly beer battered salmon with sautéed green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes in a sweet Teriyaki sauce. Served with fried rice.
BLACKENED TUNA
A hearty filet of fresh Tuna blackened with a cajun seasoning. Served with sautéed Bok Choy, and fried rice.
GROUPER
Pan seared Grouper with herbs, served over mushroom risotto.
YELLOW TAIL SNAPPER 2LB
Whole Yellow Tail Snapper slightly deep fried and baked to perfection with roasted potatoes, herbs, and mixed sautéed vegetables.
PAN SEARED SALMON
Pan seared Salmon with fresh herbs. Famous Robuchon mashed potatoes, shallots, mushrooms, and spinach.
FISH AND CHIPS
Beer Battered Mahi-Mahi served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Sides
Desserts
CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE
Chocolate lava cake filled with Hot Belgium chocolate, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Comes with a scoop of ice cream, and strawberries and blueberries.
CHEESE CAKE
Israeli style original cheesecake with cookie crumble. Topped with strawberry syrup, blueberry syrup, strawberries and blueberries.
FERRERO ROCHER
Italian milk chocolate filled with hazelnut.
PANNA COTTA
Cooked dairy cream mixed with coconut, surrounded by sweet toasted coconut flakes, topped with strawberry syrup, blueberry syrup, strawberries, and blueberries.
MALABI
Creamy milk based pudding topped with rose water, pistachio, and sweet coconut flakes.
Creme Brûlée
Extras
APPETIZER / DINNER
Sushi - Specialty Starters
MIXED CEVICHE
A COMBINATION OF TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, SLICED RED ONIONS, CILANTRO, JALAPEÑO, BLACK PEPPER, TOMATO, MARINATED IN A CEVICHE SAUCE
KANISU
IMITATION CRAB, AVOCADO, MASAGO, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, MARINATED IN SWEET VINEGAR
NARUTO TUNA
TUNA, AVOCADO, MASAGO, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE
HAMACHI JALAPEÑO
THIN SLICES OF HAMACHI, TOPPED WITH SLICES OF JALAPEÑO, SESAME SEEDS, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE
EDAMAME
STEAMED WITH SALT
SPICY TUNA TOWER
SPICY DICED TUNA, AVOCADO, CILANTRO, ONION, TOMATO, LAYERED WITHIN CRISPY WONTON CHIPS
KAMI CRAB SALAD
CRABMEAT WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO, SERVED WITH SESAME SEEDS
TUNA SASHIMI SALAD
THIN SLICES OF TUNA WITH SPRING MIX,RED ONION, TOMATO,CUCUMBER, CARROT, RADISH AND MANGO, SERVED WITH KIMCHEE AND GINGER DRESSING.
AHI TUNA TARTAR
HAND CHOPPED SUSHI GRADE TUNA, SLICED AVOCADO, CRUNCHY ONION, AND TARO CHIPS
CRISPY RICE
SPICY TUNA, JALAPEÑO, TEMPURA FLAKES, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE
NARUTO SALMON
SALMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE
TUNA TATAKI
THIN SLICES OF SEARED TUNA, SCALLIONS, SESAME SEEDS, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE
NARUTO RAINBOW
TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, MASAGO, AND AVOCADO WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE
GARDEN NARUTO
AVOCADO, CARROTS, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE
CARIBBEAN TUNA CUP
DICED TUNA WITH RED ONION, JALAPEÑO, MANGO, SCALLIONS, TORO CHIPS AND HOUSE SAUCE
SPICY TUNA NARUTO
SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, MASAGO, WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER, SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE
Sushi - Classic Roll
CALIFORNIA ROLL
IMITATION CRAB STICKS, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER
CAPPA ROLL
CUCUMBER
AVOCADO ROLL
AVOCADO
SPICY TUNA ROLL
SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, GREEN ONION, AND SPICY KIMCHI SAUCE
JB ROLL
SALMON, AVOCADO, AND CREAM CHEESE
VEGETABLE ROLL
AVOCADO, CARROTS, AND CUCUMBER
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
SALMON & AVOCADO
TUNA AVOCADO ROLL
TUNA, SALMON, AND CUCUMBER
SWEET POTATO ROLL
SWEET POTATO
HAMACHI ROLL
HAMACHI & SCALLIONS
CRUNCHY CRAB ROLL
CRAB SALAD MIXED WITH SPICY MAYO, AND TEMPURA FLAKES
SALMON TUNA ROLL
SUSHI - SIGNATURE ROLL
SALMON LOVER ROLL
SPICY SALMON, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH DICED SALMON, CUCUMBER, AND AVOCADO , DRIZZLED WITH KIMCHI SAUCE
TUNA LOVER ROLL
SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH DICED TUNA, CUCUMBER, AND AVOCADO DRIZZLED WITH KIMCHI SAUCE
NOIR MOOSHI
TUNA ,CRISPY FRENCH FRIED ONIONS, AND AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH TORCHED SALMON & JALEPENO, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE
VOLCANO ROLL
BAKED IMITATION CRAB ON TOP OF CALIFORNIA ROLL
CAFE NOIR ROLL
SPICY TUNA AND AVOCADO TOPPED WITH WHITE FISH TEMPURA, TRUFFLE AIOLI, THEN TORCHED AND DRIZZLED WITH EEL SAUCE
BALAGAN ROLL (SPICY)
SPICY TUNA, SPICY SALMON, SPICY CRAB, JALAPEÑO, AND AVOCADO SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO AND KIMCHEE
MIAMI DOLPHIN ROLL
TEMPURA PANKO SALMON, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, LETTUCE, AND VOLCANO MIX, TOPPED WITH WHITE FISH TEMPURA, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
FANCY LOBSTER ROLL
TEMPURA PANKO IMITATION LOBSTER, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH HALF SPICY TUNA & HALF IMITATION LOBSTER DYNAMITE, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE
DYNAMITE ROLL
TEMPURA IMITATION LOBSTER, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH DYNAMITE MIX, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
LEIGHT ROLL
CRAB SALAD, SALMON TEMPURA, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND CREAM CHEESE DRIZZLED WITH BEET SAUCE
TORNADO
SPICY HAMACHI, JALEPENO, AVOCADO, AND CUCUMBER. TOPPED WITH SPICY TUNA, AND CRISPY ONION, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE
SESAME TUNA ROLL
CRAB SALAD, CREAM CHEESE, TEMPURA PANKO SALMON, TOPPED WITH TUNA AND AVOCADO, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE
CALIENTE ROLL
MIAMI MAHI TEMPURA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, SPRING MIX, AND MASAGO, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
GREEN DRAGON ROLL
SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, AND CRUNCHY ONION, WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, TEMPURA FLAKES, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
ROCK AND ROLL
SPICY TUNA, AND AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH IMITATION FRIED SHRIMP, AND SCALLION, DRIZZLED WITH KIMCHI AND SPICY MAYO.
RED HOT ROLL
SPICY TUNA, TEMPURA FLAKES, TOPPED WITH SLICED TUNA AND SLICED JALAPEÑO. DRIZZLED WITH KIMCHI SAUCE AND SPRINKLED WITH SCALLIONS
RAINBOW DRAGON ROLL
TEMPURA PANKO SALMON, VOLCANO MIX, CUCUMBER, AND LETTUCE, TOPPED WITH SALMON, TUNA,AND HAMACHI, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO
MIAMI HEAT ROLL
SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, CILANTRO, TOPPED WITH THIN SLICES OF TUNA AND SLICES OF JALAPEÑO, DOTTED WITH SRIRACHA SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
OUT OF CONTROL
SPICY TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, AND TEMPURA FLAKES WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, MASAGO, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO, EEL SAUCE, AND KIMCHI.
LOBSTER BOMB
TEMPURA PANKO IMITATION LOBSTER, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, AND MASAGO, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF TEMPURA IMITATION LOBSTER, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
CHILDHOOD ROLL
TUNA, TEMPURA PANKO IMITATION CRAB, CREAM CHEESE, SCALLION, AND TEMPURA FLAKES. TOPPED WITH MASAGO, AVOCADO, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
SAKE ROLL
SPICY SALMON, CRUNCHY ONION, AVOCADO, AND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH BAKED CRAB SALAD AND DRIZZLED WITH CILANTRO SAUCE.
STIRLING ROLL
TEMPURA SALMON AND TEMPURA IMITATION CRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, AND JALAPEÑO, TOPPED WITH MASAGO AND SESAME SEEDS, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
SOUTH BEACH ROLL
CRAB SALAD, CUCUMBER, CREAM CHEESE, CRISPY ONION, AND AVOCADO WRAPPED IN TUNA, TOPPED WITH TOBICO.
SUSHI - DEEP FRIED ROLLS
SPICY CRUNCHY TUNA ROLL
TUNA AND SALMON, DEEP FRIED IN TEMPURA FLAKES, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
SEA MONSTER ROLL
TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, AND CRAB MIX WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
ORITS ROLL
SALMON, AVOCADO, JALAPENO, AND CREAM CHEESE DEEP FRIED IN TEMPURA FLAKES, TOPPED WITH A SPICY IMITATION CRAB MIX
JB TEMPURA ROLL
SALMON, AVOCADO, AND CREAM CHEESE, DEEP FRIED IN TEMPURA FLAKES, SERVED WITH SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE
SUSHI - POKE BOWLS
SEAFOOD POKE
TUNA, SALMON, HAMACHI, IMITATION CRAB, SPRING MIX LEAFY GREENS SALAD, EDAMAME, AVOCADO, SUSHI RICE, SESAME SEEDS, MASAGO, KIMCHEE SAUCE, AND GINGER DRESSING
COMBINATION POKE
TEMPURA PANKO IMITATION CRAB, TEMPURA PANKO SALMON, ONION, FRENCH FRIED ONION, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, SPRING MIX LEAFY GREENS SALAD, EDAMAME, CORN, SHREDDED SEAWEED, GINGER DRESSING, KIMCHEE, SESAME SEEDS,AND SPICY PONZU (SUSHI RICE $3 EXTRA)
NOIR POKE
YELLOWTAIL TUNA, IMITATION CRAB, SPRING MIX LEAFY GREENS SALAD, EDAMAME, CORN, AVOCADO, PONZU SAUCE & GINGER DRESSING (SUSHI RICE $3 EXTRA)
SUSHI ALA-CART / SASHIMI
SUSHI ALA-CART / NIGIRI
SASHIMI COMBINATION
COLD AND BLENDED DRINKS
LIMONANA
ICED TEA
ICED CHOCOLATE MILK
On the rocks or blended
ICED CAPPUCCINO
SMOOTHIES
Base: Orange Juice, Milk, Water Fruits: Strawberry, Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, Dates
CANS & BOTTLES
Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta, Perrier (Reg.)
EXTRA LARGE AQUA PANNA
LEMONADE
MILKSHAKES
ICED MOCHA
On the rocks or blended
FROSTED ICE COFFEE
On the rocks or blended.
ORANGE JUICE
EXTRA LARGE PERRIER
SNAPPLE
MALT BEER
ISRAELI DRINKS
GINGERALE
SMALL AQUA PANNA
Redbull
HOT DRINKS
Sake
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:15 pm - 1:00 am
