Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp Stuffed with Cream of Crab (3)

$5.00

Fried Broccoli

$5.00

This is a crowd-pleaser at my parent's restaurant. The item was never on the menu but as part of a large appetizer plater; however, many would order just the fried broccoli.

Cafe Menu

Coffee Based

Thai Coffee

$4.50+

Dark roast, Tamarind beans, with condensed milk

Cafe Su Da

$4.50

Vietnamese drip coffee with condensed milk.

My Turtle

$5.00

Espresso, Chocolate, Carmel, and Hazelnut

Let's Go Camping

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso, Chocolate, and Toasted marshmallow

The Flemlingo

$5.00

Espresso, Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, and Red Velvet powder

Macchiato

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$2.00

House Coffee

$2.00

Myan Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso, chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper

Espresso

$1.00

Tea Based

Original Black Milk Tea

$4.50+

Originated in Taiwan. This is the original black milk tea that started the milk tea popularity! Available as a cold drink only.

Brown Sugar Black Milk Tea

$5.50+

This is the Original Milk Tea with Brown sugar. Brown sugar milk tea is available with ice ONLY.

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Matcha

$4.50+

Green Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50+

Thai black tea with star anise, vanilla, crushed tamarind seed, and cardamom.

Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade

$5.50+Out of stock

Hibiscus Tea

$5.50+Out of stock

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50+

Pot of Tea

$3.00

Milk Based

Blueberry Milk Tea

$4.50+

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.50+

Oasis Choco loco

$5.50+Out of stock

Milo, condensed milk, and chocolate

Pink Milk

$4.50+Out of stock

Sala (Hale's Blue Boy) and milk. This sweet treat is one of every Thai children's favorites.

Pineapple Milk Tea

$4.50+

Juice

Oasis Fruit Punch

$4.50+

Cranberry, Grenadine, Pineapple, Grapefruit, and OJ

Lemonaid

$4.50Out of stock

Pomegrante

Out of stock

Pineapple

$4.50

Apple

$4.50Out of stock

Cranberry

$4.50

Orange

$4.50

Coconut

$6.00

Other

Milk

$4.50+

Soda

Sweet Treats

Snow Cones

$5.00

Food Menu

Rise & Shine

Bagels

$1.50

Plain, Cinnamon Raisin, Sesame seed, Everything Bagels toasted.

A Croissant Breakfast

$4.50

2 fried eggs, Sausage patty, bacon, or ham, and American cheese on croissant.

Bagel Breakfast

$4.50

2 Fried eggs, sausage patty, bacon, or ham, and American Cheese on Bagel.

Loco Moco, A Hawaiian Breakfast

$8.00

2 eggs, hamburger patty with gravy and rice.

American Fried Rice Plater

$12.00

1 sunny-side-up egg on top of ketchup fried rice with raisins, a fried drumstick, and 2 mini hot dogs.

Poached Egg Shooter

$0.99

One poached egg with Maggi and a dash of white pepper. A Classic Chinese way to start your day!

Oasis Breakfast Plate

$5.00

Two Eggs, Sauage/Bacon/Ham, and Poatoes & Onions

Oasis Muffin

$4.50

Eggs, Sauage patty/Bacon/Ham on an English Muffin.

Breakfast Add-On

Breakfast ALL DAY!

Main Entree

Crispy Salmon

$18.00

Crispy salmon with spicy chili basil sauce or garlic soy sauce.

Shrimp and Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

Oasis coconut egg fried rice, vegetables with shrimp and crab meat

Pepper Steak

$15.00+

Grilled steak with onions and sweet peppers.

Kra Pow

$15.00+

Minced chicken or Beef with sliced string beans, fresh peppers, and basil.

A Fair's Combo

$15.00

Chicken or Beef kabob, grilled vegetables, crispy spring roll, and Oasis fried rice. NOT available in Family-style.

Oasis Curry

$15.00

Crispy pork cutlet in yellow curry and caramelized onion sauce. Our own creation is a cross between Thai Yellow curry and Japanese's Katsuetsu yellow curry sauce. NOT available as Family-Style

Pannang

$15.00+

Red curry sauce with crushed peanuts and basil.

Crispy Garlic Pork

$15.00+

Pork sauteed in crispy garlic oil and vegetables; garnished with cilantro and scallions.

Vietnamese Pho Noodle

$15.00

Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup with beef or chicken. The clear broth perminates with herbs such as ginger, coriander seed, and cardamon. Servered with rice noodles, beef or chicken (white meat), bean sprouts, onions, and basil.

Mussamun Curry

$15.00+

This popular Thai curry is a rich yet mildly spicy red curry. Seasoned with ginger and palm sugar in a coconut based, the combination is pleasant on any plate. We offer Chicken tigh or Lamb with potatoes, onions, carrotts, and peanuts.

Green Curry

$15.00+

Green curry in coconut milk with basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans.

Honey Roasted Pork

$17.00Out of stock

Honey-roasted pork over rice. This is one of Thailand's comforting meals. A merry of Thai and Chinese the Moo Dang, whose literal translation is Moo-Pork Dang-Red is the Chinese BBQ Pork or Char siu. Moo Dang is served over rice, a half-boiled egg, and fresh slices of cucumbers on the side; garnished with cilantro and spring onions.

Munchies

Crispy Shrimp with Spicy Mayo (3)

$5.00

Steamed Cha Shu Buns (1)

$3.00

Honey-roasted pork or chicken stuffed in a soft steamed bun.

Spicy Sichuan Wontons (4)

$5.00

Wontons stuffed with minced pork, ginger, scallions, and cilantro in Sichuan red oil soy vinaigrette.

Chicken Toast (4)

$5.00

Minced chicken on toast, battered, and deep fried.

Vietnamese Summer Roll (1)

$3.00

Rice noodles, Vegetables, Pork, and shrimp wrapped in Rice paper, served with spicy sweet peanut sauce.

Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll (1)

$3.00

Stax

One-two bites noodle bowl. Served on a bed of seasonal vegetables and garnished with crispy garlic, spring onions, and cilantro.

Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$3.99

Vermicelli Noodles or Mung Bean Noodles also known as Glass Noodles is in a clear broth.

Roasted Pork Egg Noodle Soup

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.99

Boat Noodle

$3.99

Stix

Grilled Vegetables

$0.99

Grilled Shrimp

$0.99

Mini Kabob

$0.99

Moo Ping

$0.99

Grilled pork marinaded in coconut sugar and coconut milk.

Chicken Satay

$0.99

Chicken marinaded in coconut milk and curry powder, glazed with peanut sauce.

Teriyaki

$0.99

Grilled Chicken or beef brushed with a sweet ginger soy sauce.

A La Cart

Vegetables-Side order

$5.00

A small plate of vegetables as a side.

Add Vegetables

$3.00

Adding vegetables to your plate.

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Family Size Jasmine Rice

$10.00

Fried Rice-Side order

$5.00

Fried Rice-Substitute

$3.00

Add Tofu

$3.00

Specials Menu

Specials

Tom Yum Soup

$4.00+
Tom Kha Soup

$4.00+

Pad Cha

$15.00+

Spicy String Beans with Crispy Basil

$15.00+

Limited time Special

Pad Thai Chicken and Shirmp

$25.00Out of stock

Poke Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Japanese build your own Poke bowls.

Yellow Curry with Roti

$15.00Out of stock

One of the very mild curry in the Thai Cuisine. This Southern Thai dish was heavily influenced by the Indian Cuisine, specifically the Masala dishes. Our yellow curry comes with Roti, onions, potatoes, and carrots. Garnish with toasted onions, cilantro, and spring onions.

Munchies

Mushroom Samosa (1)

$3.00

Noodle Week October 23-29, 2023

Pad Thai Chicken and Shirmp

$25.00

Kee Mao Ta-Lay

$25.00

Shrimp with Vermicelli Hot Pot

$20.00

Pad See-Ew

$15.00

Japchae

$15.00

Pad Kai

$15.00

Chow Foon with Gravy

$15.00

Soba

$10.00

Snacks

Snack Mix

$0.55

Jelly Straws

$0.35

Sweet Rice Crackers

$0.25

Savory Rice Crackers

$0.25

Seaweed Rolls

$1.00