CAFE on the DL
No reviews yet
525 Route 73 North
Five Greentree Centre, Suite 115
Marlton, NJ 08053
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Smoothie Station
I Like Cold Bev-er-ages!
Basic Bottled Beverages
Assorted Brand Favorites including: Arizona, Snapple, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Sprite, Mt. Dew, Sunkist and more!
Basic Can Beverages
Assorted Brand Favorites including: Brisk!, Coca-Cola, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Dr. Pepper...
Boutique Bottled Beverages
Craft beverages not limited to Boylan's, Stewart's, Jarritos, etc. ...
Bottled Water
It's water; in a bottle
Energy Drink
Put a little Pep back in your Step!
Coffee Corner
Cookies & Muffins & More, Oh My!
Chocolate Chip Brownies
DAVID'S Chocolate Chip Brownies baked fresh daily
Otis Spunkmeyer Muffin
Warm-Griddled with Butter (Flavors Vary & Include: Double Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Banana Nut)
Just One, Cookie
DAVID's Cookie Co. (Baked FRESH Daily): Peanut Butter, Red Velvet or Chocolate Chunk
3 for $2, Cookie
DAVID's Cookie Co. (Baked FRESH Daily): Red Velvet, Peanut Butter or Chocolate Chunk
Baked Croissant
Soft croissant warm-baked and lightly brushed with butter
Delicious on the DL
House-Made Creations on Rotation for Your Taste Sensations (Price Varies)
Snack Bags
Naan-Naan-Naan-Na
Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks
Feelin' TOTS, TOTS, TOTS
Salt & Pepper Tots
Salt N Peppa's Here! House Baked Tater Tots Sprinkled with Salt & Pepper
Salt & Vinegar Tots
Tots sprinkled with Sea Salt & dusted with White Vinegar Powder!
Jerky Boys Tots
Sprinkled with Jerk Seasoning.
Old Bay Tots
Sprinkled with Old Bay Seasoning
Garlic-Parm Tots
Drizzled with Garlic Aioli, Sprinkled with Parmesan & Herbs
Truffle Tots
Drizzled with Truffle Aioli, Sprinkled with Green Onion
Fresh Fruit Cup & Yogurt Parfait
Fresh Fruit Cup
A lighter, healthier nibble to help get you through your day. Options vary based on fruit quality and seasonal availability
Yogurt Parfait
Triple Cream Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt, Fruit Compote & Granola Crumbles
Chia Seed Pudding
Chia Seeds soaked in Soy Milk sweetened with Local Honey & Sugar, spiced with Cinnamon & Nutmeg
Overnight Oats
Breakfast Oats & Golden Raisin soaked in Soy Milk sweetened with Local Honey & Brown Sugar, spiced with Cinnamon, Nutmeg & Vanilla!
Side Proteins
Grilled Chicken
4 oz. Grilled Chicken, ready for you to add to your Salad or just to enjoy as a Snack on its own
Waldorf Chicken Mix
Chicken Salad mix of Shredded Chicken, Celery, Grapes, Apples, Yogurt-Mayo & Parsley (no nuts)
Big Tuna Mix
Tuna Salad mix made with Celery, Mayo, Cracked Pepper, Parsley (no onions!)
Humpty Mix
Egg Salad Mix made with Mayo, Celery, Parsley, Salt & Pepper (no onions!)
Hard-Boiled Eggs
2 Hard-Boiled Eggs for a Breakfast Grab or a Salad Add-on
You Never Know!
Hummus Cup
House-Whipped Hummus made with Garbanzo, Sesame Tahini, Garlic, Lemon, Olive Oil & Spices
Take-Home Soups
DL's Tomato-Basil Bisque ready to go for you to take home and enjoy whenever you want!
Hummus Platter
House-Whipped Hummus served with Chef's Assortment of Roasted & Raw Veggies for dipping! Feeling like a little more? Add a piece of Herb-Grilled Naan Bread!
Truffled Deviled Eggs
Tender-boiled egg halves filled with whipped truffle-infused egg yolks and sprinkled with fresh-picked green onion
! SOMETHING SPECIAL !
Paulie's Porchetta
Thin-Shaved Pesto Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Peppers, Prosciutto, Provolone, & Baby Spinach topped with Pickled Red Onion on Liscio's Roll drizzled with Garlic-Herb Aioli!
Carmela's Chichetta
Thin-Shaved Pesto Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Baby Arugula topped with Fresh Bruschetta, drizzle of Balsamic Glaze & dusting of Parmesan Cheese on a Liscio's Roll spread with Garlic-Herb Aioli!
Beets & Berries
Greens Mix, Roasted Beets, Berries, Golden Raisins, Candied Walnut, Goat Cheese, Chia Seed, drizzle of Balsamic Glaze (Balsamic Vinaigrette)
Liquid Lunch
Chicken Noodle Soup
Classic Chicken Noodle Soup made with Ditalini Pasta
Truffled Potato Soup
Creamy Potato Soup infused with White Truffle Oil, topped with Crispy Prosciutto, Parmesan & Herb Oil
Tomato-Basil Bisque
House-Made Tomato Bisque with a drizzle of House Herb Oil and dusting of Parmesan Cheese
French Onion Soup
Classic French Onion with Swiss Cheese and Crouton
Butternut Bisque
Creamy Roasted Apple & Butternut Squash topped with Golden Raisin, Pumpkin Seed & Herb Oil
Corn Chowder
Creamy Corn Bisque with Golden Kernel Corn topped with Roasted Red Peppers & drizzle of Herb Oil!
The Greens
Autumn's Orchard
Spinach, Pear, Grape, Fennel, Dried Cranberry, Candied Pumpkin Seed, Gorgonzola, drizzle of Pear Gastrique (Honey Dijon Vinaigrette)
Roasted Fallzanella
Roasted Squash-Brussels-Red Peppers & Tomato, Arugula Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Crouton (Balsamic Vinaigrette)
Southwedge Cobb
Romaine Mix, Roasted Pepper, Cucumber, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Street Corn Salsa, Pickled Onion (Chipotle Ranch)
Fall Harvest
Baby Kale, Farro, Apple, Fall Squash, Shaved Brussels, Golden Raisin, Granola Crumble & Goat Cheese (Cranberry Vinaigrette)
The Julius Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Crouton (Caesar)
B.Y.O.Salad
Build Your Own Salad! We list the ingredients; You pick what you want. (Price Builds)
Chef's FIRE & ICE Creations
Chicken Italiano
Pesto Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Parmesan, Roasted Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette & Balsamic Glaze (Seeded Nicky)
The Gobbler
Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Maple Bacon, Apple, Red Onion, Spinach with Honey Dijon Vinaigrette (Snowflake Bun)
(G)rown.(U)p.(G)rilled.(C)heese.
Smoked Gouda, Brie, Gorgonzola, Apple, Honey, Bacon, Baby Kale & Pumpkin Spread (Homestyle Brioche)
The Giuseppe
Roast Beef, Provolone, Cherry Peppers, Sauteed Spinach, Garlic Parmesan Aioli (Seeded Nicky Roll)
The G.O.A.Turkey
Turkey, Goat Cheese, Poached Pear, Fennel, Arugula, Herb Aioli with Pear Gastrique (Flour Wrap)
Jersey Gringo Cubano
Pork Roll, Ham, Swiss, Pickles & Truffle Aioli (Plain Nicky Roll)
Fall's Dawn
Roasted Squash, Apple, Roasted Brussels, Goat Cheese, Baby Kale, Balsamic Glaze, Pickled Onion (Flour Wrap)
DL Burgers (100% CAB or IMPOSSIBLE Burger)
The DL Burger
Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, DL Sauce
The Fallguy Burger
Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Baby Kale, Smashed Squash, Chipotle Aioli with Balsamic Glaze
The Blue Pig Burger
Gorgonzola, Applewood Bacon, Arugula, Onion, Balsamic Glaze
Breakfast All Day Burger
Melted American, Smashed Tots, Applewood Bacon, Fried Egg, Ketchup
Fall Fun
That's Not Enough?!
Mixed & Fixed, Sammy
Your Sandwich Choice of Waldorf Chicken Salad Mix, Big Tuna Salad Mix, or Humpty Egg Salad Mix... all fixed with Lettuce & Tomato.
Griddled Cheese
Grilled Cheese made YOUR way. Pick your cheese(s), breads and more.
Basic B-L-T
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Mayonnaise
The Bangin' BALT
Pepper Bacon, Maple Apple, Roasted Tomato, Arugula, Herb Mayo
P.B.J.F.N.
Peanut Butter, Jelly, Marshmallow Fluff & Nutella... in any combination... served with no judgment!
C & C Sandwich Factory
Build Your Own Grilled Chicken Sandwich! Your choice of: Cheese, Toppings, Sauces, Bread and more. (Price Builds)
B.Y.O.Sandwich
Build Your Own Sandwich! Your choice of: Cheese, Toppings, Sauces, Bread and more. (Price Builds)
DL Dressings, Sauces & More
DL's Berry Vinaigrette
8 oz. container of DL's House-Made Berry Vinaigrette
DL's Garlic-Parmesan Aioli
An 8 oz. container of Chef's slap-yo-mama Garlic-Parm Aioli. You can put this sh... on everything!
DL's Truffle Aioli
You crave it so much you started asking for it by the jar. So, we did 8 oz. containers instead.
DL's Herb Aioli
When you're looking for an 8 oz. container of that herby goodness and you just can't find it anywhere else... because it's made here!
DL's Roasted Tomatoes
Chef Dan's Roasted Tomatoes, packed and ready to go!
DL's Berry Compote
Take it home with you. Make yourself a DL Parfait whenever you want! (8 oz.)
Grocery
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Quick. Fresh. Delicious!
525 Route 73 North, Five Greentree Centre, Suite 115, Marlton, NJ 08053