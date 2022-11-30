Restaurant header imageView gallery

CAFE on the DL

525 Route 73 North

Five Greentree Centre, Suite 115

Marlton, NJ 08053

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Italiano
Tomato-Basil Bisque
Autumn's Orchard

Smoothie Station

Berry Dream

$3.75

Mixed Berry, Soy Milk, Local Honey, Sugar

Banana Boat

$3.75

Banana, Oats, Soy Milk, Local Honey, Vanilla, Sugar

Green Machine

$4.25

Apple, Kale, Spinach, Celery, Banana, Soy Milk, Local Honey

Dreamboat

$4.25

Mixed Berry, Local Honey, Banana, Oats, Soy Milk, Vanilla, Chia Seed

I Like Cold Bev-er-ages!

Basic Bottled Beverages

$2.34

Assorted Brand Favorites including: Arizona, Snapple, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Sprite, Mt. Dew, Sunkist and more!

Basic Can Beverages

$1.41

Assorted Brand Favorites including: Brisk!, Coca-Cola, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Dr. Pepper...

Boutique Bottled Beverages

$3.25

Craft beverages not limited to Boylan's, Stewart's, Jarritos, etc. ...

Bottled Water

$1.00

It's water; in a bottle

Energy Drink

$3.95

Put a little Pep back in your Step!

Coffee Corner

Assorted Sodas & Such

Jolt of Joe

$1.41

Serving STARBUCKS COFFEE K-Cups

Cookies & Muffins & More, Oh My!

Chocolate Chip Brownies

DAVID'S Chocolate Chip Brownies baked fresh daily

Otis Spunkmeyer Muffin

$2.34

Warm-Griddled with Butter (Flavors Vary & Include: Double Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Banana Nut)

Just One, Cookie

$0.75

DAVID's Cookie Co. (Baked FRESH Daily): Peanut Butter, Red Velvet or Chocolate Chunk

3 for $2, Cookie

$2.00

DAVID's Cookie Co. (Baked FRESH Daily): Red Velvet, Peanut Butter or Chocolate Chunk

Baked Croissant

$2.50

Soft croissant warm-baked and lightly brushed with butter

Delicious on the DL

House-Made Creations on Rotation for Your Taste Sensations (Price Varies)

Snack Bags

Rotating Assorted Brand Favorites: Ms. Vickie's, Sun Chips, Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, Lays, Pringles, etc.

Snack Bag

$1.50

Rotating Assorted Brand Favorites: Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, Lays, Pringles, etc.

Naan-Naan-Naan-Na

Herb-Grilled Naan

$3.00

1 piece of soft, warm Grilled Naan Bread rubbed with House Herb Oil

Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks

Single Stick

$2.34

A buttered, salted and oven-baked Bavarian Pretzel Stick served with your choice of Mustard for dipping.

3 Stix for '6

$6.00

A bundle of buttered, salted and oven-baked Bavarian Pretzel Sticks served with your choice of Mustard for dipping.

Feelin' TOTS, TOTS, TOTS

Salt & Pepper Tots

$3.00

Salt N Peppa's Here! House Baked Tater Tots Sprinkled with Salt & Pepper

Salt & Vinegar Tots

$3.25

Tots sprinkled with Sea Salt & dusted with White Vinegar Powder!

Jerky Boys Tots

$3.25

Sprinkled with Jerk Seasoning.

Old Bay Tots

$3.25

Sprinkled with Old Bay Seasoning

Garlic-Parm Tots

$3.50

Drizzled with Garlic Aioli, Sprinkled with Parmesan & Herbs

Truffle Tots

$3.75

Drizzled with Truffle Aioli, Sprinkled with Green Onion

Fresh Fruit Cup & Yogurt Parfait

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.00

A lighter, healthier nibble to help get you through your day. Options vary based on fruit quality and seasonal availability

Yogurt Parfait

$3.75

Triple Cream Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt, Fruit Compote & Granola Crumbles

Chia Seed Pudding

$3.75Out of stock

Chia Seeds soaked in Soy Milk sweetened with Local Honey & Sugar, spiced with Cinnamon & Nutmeg

Overnight Oats

$3.75Out of stock

Breakfast Oats & Golden Raisin soaked in Soy Milk sweetened with Local Honey & Brown Sugar, spiced with Cinnamon, Nutmeg & Vanilla!

Side Proteins

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

4 oz. Grilled Chicken, ready for you to add to your Salad or just to enjoy as a Snack on its own

Waldorf Chicken Mix

$3.75

Chicken Salad mix of Shredded Chicken, Celery, Grapes, Apples, Yogurt-Mayo & Parsley (no nuts)

Big Tuna Mix

$3.75

Tuna Salad mix made with Celery, Mayo, Cracked Pepper, Parsley (no onions!)

Humpty Mix

$3.75Out of stock

Egg Salad Mix made with Mayo, Celery, Parsley, Salt & Pepper (no onions!)

Hard-Boiled Eggs

$3.00

2 Hard-Boiled Eggs for a Breakfast Grab or a Salad Add-on

You Never Know!

Hummus Cup

$3.00

House-Whipped Hummus made with Garbanzo, Sesame Tahini, Garlic, Lemon, Olive Oil & Spices

Take-Home Soups

DL's Tomato-Basil Bisque ready to go for you to take home and enjoy whenever you want!

Hummus Platter

$9.00

House-Whipped Hummus served with Chef's Assortment of Roasted & Raw Veggies for dipping! Feeling like a little more? Add a piece of Herb-Grilled Naan Bread!

Truffled Deviled Eggs

$3.50Out of stock

Tender-boiled egg halves filled with whipped truffle-infused egg yolks and sprinkled with fresh-picked green onion

! SOMETHING SPECIAL !

Something new everyday!

Paulie's Porchetta

$11.00

Thin-Shaved Pesto Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Peppers, Prosciutto, Provolone, & Baby Spinach topped with Pickled Red Onion on Liscio's Roll drizzled with Garlic-Herb Aioli!

Carmela's Chichetta

$11.00

Thin-Shaved Pesto Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Baby Arugula topped with Fresh Bruschetta, drizzle of Balsamic Glaze & dusting of Parmesan Cheese on a Liscio's Roll spread with Garlic-Herb Aioli!

Beets & Berries

$9.75

Greens Mix, Roasted Beets, Berries, Golden Raisins, Candied Walnut, Goat Cheese, Chia Seed, drizzle of Balsamic Glaze (Balsamic Vinaigrette)

Liquid Lunch

Chicken Noodle Soup

Out of stock

Classic Chicken Noodle Soup made with Ditalini Pasta

Truffled Potato Soup

Creamy Potato Soup infused with White Truffle Oil, topped with Crispy Prosciutto, Parmesan & Herb Oil

Tomato-Basil Bisque

House-Made Tomato Bisque with a drizzle of House Herb Oil and dusting of Parmesan Cheese

French Onion Soup

Out of stock

Classic French Onion with Swiss Cheese and Crouton

Butternut Bisque

Butternut Bisque

Out of stock

Creamy Roasted Apple & Butternut Squash topped with Golden Raisin, Pumpkin Seed & Herb Oil

Corn Chowder

Out of stock

Creamy Corn Bisque with Golden Kernel Corn topped with Roasted Red Peppers & drizzle of Herb Oil!

The Greens

Bowls of Green Goodness
Autumn's Orchard

Autumn's Orchard

$9.50

Spinach, Pear, Grape, Fennel, Dried Cranberry, Candied Pumpkin Seed, Gorgonzola, drizzle of Pear Gastrique (Honey Dijon Vinaigrette)

Roasted Fallzanella

$9.00

Roasted Squash-Brussels-Red Peppers & Tomato, Arugula Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Crouton (Balsamic Vinaigrette)

Southwedge Cobb

Southwedge Cobb

$9.75

Romaine Mix, Roasted Pepper, Cucumber, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Street Corn Salsa, Pickled Onion (Chipotle Ranch)

Fall Harvest

Fall Harvest

$9.50

Baby Kale, Farro, Apple, Fall Squash, Shaved Brussels, Golden Raisin, Granola Crumble & Goat Cheese (Cranberry Vinaigrette)

The Julius Caesar

$8.50

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Crouton (Caesar)

B.Y.O.Salad

Build Your Own Salad! We list the ingredients; You pick what you want. (Price Builds)

Chef's FIRE & ICE Creations

Chicken Italiano

Chicken Italiano

$9.75

Pesto Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Parmesan, Roasted Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette & Balsamic Glaze (Seeded Nicky)

The Gobbler

$9.75Out of stock

Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Maple Bacon, Apple, Red Onion, Spinach with Honey Dijon Vinaigrette (Snowflake Bun)

(G)rown.(U)p.(G)rilled.(C)heese.

$9.75

Smoked Gouda, Brie, Gorgonzola, Apple, Honey, Bacon, Baby Kale & Pumpkin Spread (Homestyle Brioche)

The Giuseppe

The Giuseppe

$9.50

Roast Beef, Provolone, Cherry Peppers, Sauteed Spinach, Garlic Parmesan Aioli (Seeded Nicky Roll)

The G.O.A.Turkey

The G.O.A.Turkey

$9.50Out of stock

Turkey, Goat Cheese, Poached Pear, Fennel, Arugula, Herb Aioli with Pear Gastrique (Flour Wrap)

Jersey Gringo Cubano

$9.25

Pork Roll, Ham, Swiss, Pickles & Truffle Aioli (Plain Nicky Roll)

Fall's Dawn

$9.00

Roasted Squash, Apple, Roasted Brussels, Goat Cheese, Baby Kale, Balsamic Glaze, Pickled Onion (Flour Wrap)

DL Burgers (100% CAB or IMPOSSIBLE Burger)

The DL Burger

$9.00

Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, DL Sauce

The Fallguy Burger

$9.50

Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Baby Kale, Smashed Squash, Chipotle Aioli with Balsamic Glaze

The Blue Pig Burger

$9.50

Gorgonzola, Applewood Bacon, Arugula, Onion, Balsamic Glaze

Breakfast All Day Burger

$10.00

Melted American, Smashed Tots, Applewood Bacon, Fried Egg, Ketchup

Fall Fun

The B.C.B.

$10.00

2 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette, Grilled Chicken, Gorgonzola, Ham, Smoked Gouda & Truffle Aioli

TOTchos

$10.00

Crispy Tater Tots covered with Southwest Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheddar Shaved Lettuce, Tomato, Street Corn Salsa, Pickled Onion & Chipotle Ranch

That's Not Enough?!

Mixed & Fixed, Sammy

$8.50

Your Sandwich Choice of Waldorf Chicken Salad Mix, Big Tuna Salad Mix, or Humpty Egg Salad Mix... all fixed with Lettuce & Tomato.

Griddled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese made YOUR way. Pick your cheese(s), breads and more.

Basic B-L-T

$8.75

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Mayonnaise

The Bangin' BALT

$9.75

Pepper Bacon, Maple Apple, Roasted Tomato, Arugula, Herb Mayo

P.B.J.F.N.

$6.50

Peanut Butter, Jelly, Marshmallow Fluff & Nutella... in any combination... served with no judgment!

C & C Sandwich Factory

$7.00

Build Your Own Grilled Chicken Sandwich! Your choice of: Cheese, Toppings, Sauces, Bread and more. (Price Builds)

B.Y.O.Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich! Your choice of: Cheese, Toppings, Sauces, Bread and more. (Price Builds)

DL Dressings, Sauces & More

DL's Berry Vinaigrette

$4.00Out of stock

8 oz. container of DL's House-Made Berry Vinaigrette

DL's Garlic-Parmesan Aioli

$6.00

An 8 oz. container of Chef's slap-yo-mama Garlic-Parm Aioli. You can put this sh... on everything!

DL's Truffle Aioli

$7.50Out of stock

You crave it so much you started asking for it by the jar. So, we did 8 oz. containers instead.

DL's Herb Aioli

$5.00

When you're looking for an 8 oz. container of that herby goodness and you just can't find it anywhere else... because it's made here!

DL's Roasted Tomatoes

$4.50

Chef Dan's Roasted Tomatoes, packed and ready to go!

DL's Berry Compote

$4.75

Take it home with you. Make yourself a DL Parfait whenever you want! (8 oz.)

Grocery

Balsamic Glaze

$8.00

Drizzle at home until your heart is content! Great with meats, fruits, cheeses, breads & more!

Blended Oil

Brown Sugar

Cherry Peppers

Chipotle Peppers

Garbanzo Beans

Ketchup Can

Kosher Salt

Marinara

Olive Oil

Roasted Peppers

Catering Event

Catering Karin Schairer

$130.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Quick. Fresh. Delicious!

Location

525 Route 73 North, Five Greentree Centre, Suite 115, Marlton, NJ 08053

Directions

