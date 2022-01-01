Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Paradiso 13 Monument Square

review star

No reviews yet

13 Monument Square

Urbana, OH 43078

Order Again

Italian Soda

Caramel

$4.00

Hazelnut

$4.00

Irish cream

$4.00

Peach

$4.00

Raspberry

$4.00

Refill

$3.00

seasonal

$4.00

Vanilla

$4.00

Soda/Pop

Coke

$2.50

Coke with Grenadine (cherry coke)

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Ice Teas

Unsweet

$2.50

Raspberry

$3.00

Peach

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Other

Water

Pellegrino

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Beers

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$7.50

Draft 2

$7.00

Alaskan Amber

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Budlight

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Deshutes IPA

$4.00

Deshutes Porter

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.50

Peroni

$4.00

Rhinegeist Truth Ipa

$4.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$3.75

Sam Adams Seasonal

$3.75

Stella Artois

$4.00

Strongbow

$4.00

Yammy

$4.00

Wines

19 Crimes Shiraz

$7.00

Alamos Malbec

$7.00

Canyon Rd Cabernet

$6.00

Castello Di Albola Chianti

$7.00

Kenwood Pinot Noir

$7.50

Prophecy Red Blend

$7.00

Robert Mondavi Cab

$7.00

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$7.50

Roth Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Scaia Paradiso Rosso

$7.50

Seven Deadly Zins Zinfandel

$7.00

Autumn Leaves

$7.00

19 Crimes Shiraz

$26.00

Alamos Malbec

$26.00

Autumn Leaves

$26.00

Canyon Rd Cabernet

$22.00

Castello Di Albola Chianti

$26.00

Kenwood Pinot Noir

$28.00

Prophecy Red Blend

$26.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$26.00

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$28.00

Roth Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Scaia Paradiso Rosso

$28.00

Seven Deadly Zins Zinfandel

$26.00

Chateau Michelle Riesling

$6.50

Evolution White Blend

$6.50

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Menage a Trois Moscato

$7.50

Sebastiani Butterfield Chardonnay

$7.00

Chateau Michelle Riesling

$24.00

Evolution White Blend

$24.00

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$30.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Menage a Trois Moscato

$28.00

Sebastiani Butterfield Chardonnay

$26.00

Beringer White Zin

$5.50

M Chapouter Belleruche Rose

$7.00

Versailles Rodeo Red

$6.00

Villa M Rosso

$7.50

Beringer White Zin

$20.00

M Chapouter Belleruche Rose

$26.00

Versailles Rodeo Red

$22.00

Villa M Rosso

$28.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Cap Cidre

$6.50

Cranberry Margarita

$8.00

Fav Cosmo

$2.00

Gin Martini

$1.00

Hot Toddy

$1.00

Italian Tea

$8.00

Limoncello Martini

$10.00

Manhattan

$2.00

Ocean Breeze

$10.00

Old Fashion

$2.00

Paradiso Lemonade

$8.00

Paradiso Margarita

$7.50

Paradiso Tropical Island

$10.00

Patsy's Margarita

$8.00

Peach Moon

$8.00

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

Spring Fling

$2.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$1.00

White Russian

$2.00

Liquors

Kamchatka

$4.50

Skyy

$5.50

Ketel 1

$6.00

Absolut

$5.50

Titos

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kamchatka

$7.00

Skyy

$9.00

Ketel 1

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Seagrams

$4.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Beefeater

$5.50

Bombay

$6.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Castillo

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Castillo

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

La Prima

$4.50

Patron

$10.00

La Prima

$7.00

Patron

$18.00

Iver House

$4.50

Dewars

$5.50

Glenlivet

$6.00

Cutty Sark

$6.00

Iver House

$7.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Bourbo Supreme

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

Bulleit

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Bourbo Supreme

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Four Roses

$16.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Disaronno

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$6.00

Drambue

$6.00

B&B

$5.50

Frangelico

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Amaretto

$7.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Drambue

$10.00

B&B

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Calzone

Calzone

$12.00

Served with chips & marinara.

Extras

1 meatball

$1.25

2 meatballs

$2.50

3 meatballs

$3.75

Anchovies

$1.50

Angel Hair w/ Fresh Tomato

$3.00

Angel Hair w/ Marinara

$3.00

Asiago Risotto Side

$5.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Bread

$4.00

Chicken

$4.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Fettuccine w/ Fresh Tomato

$3.00

Fettuccine w/ Marinara

$3.00

Fresh Tomato Side

$2.00

Gluten Free Pasta w/ Fresh Tomato

$5.00

Gluten Free Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.00

Half Chicken Salad

$4.00

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Kids Spag w/ Marinara

$3.00

Marinara Side

$2.00

Mushrooms

$1.25

Olives

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Parmesan Potatoes

$3.00

Penne w/ Fresh Tomato

$3.00

Penne w/ Marinara

$3.00

Pepperoni

$1.50

Shrimp

$6.00

Vegetable Side

$4.00

Butternut Squash Risotto Side

$5.00

Pasta

Bolognese

$14.00

Hearty meat sauce with choice of pasta.

Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Choose Sauce

Cheese Tortellini

$12.00

Choose Sauce

Create Your Own Pasta Lunch

$8.00

Build your own custom lunch pasta.

Mushroom Ravioli

$12.00

Choose Sauce

Sausage Lasagna

$12.00

Pizza

Bill's Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers & onions

Braised Beef Pizza

$12.00

Caramelized Onions, mozzarella & mushrooms

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Florentine

$12.00

Spinach, chicken, mozzarella & olive oil

Harvest Pizza

$12.00

Ricotta & pumpkin sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & asiago cheeses, green apples, butternut squash, red onion and bacon garnished with sage.

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil & olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Red, White & Bleu Pizza

$12.00

Roma tomatoes, chicken, gorgonzola, mozzarella & olive oil

Sallie's Pizza

$10.00

Spinach, anchovies, mozzarella & olive oil

Sandwiches

Beef & Caramelized Onion Panini

$12.00

Braised beef, caramelized onions, mozzarella & rafano dressing. Served with chips.

Caprese Panini

$10.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil & balsamic reduction on Italian bread. Served with chips.

Homemade Meatball Panini

$12.00

Meatballs, marinara & mozzarella on Italian bread. Served with chips.

House Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chicken salad, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips.

Italian Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & kalamata olives. Served with chips.

Italian Panini

$12.00

Ham, pepperoni & salami with mozzarella, roasted red pepper puree & Italian Dressing on Italian bread. Served with chips.

Sicilian Meatloaf Panini

$12.00

Tuscan Chicken Panini

$12.00

Chicken breast, roasted red pepper mayonaise, mozzarella & basil on Italian bread. Served with chips.

Special

Lunch Special

$12.00

Zuppa & Insalata

Baked Bread

$4.00

With dipping oil or herb butter.

Bowl Mix Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl Tomato Soup

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Add Salmon $6. Add Chicken $4.

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00

Chicken Breast Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Kalamata olives, provolone, cucumber & tomato over fresh greens.

Cup Mix Soup

$3.00

Cup Soup of Day

$3.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$3.00

Homemade daily. Served with parmesan cheese & croutons.

House Side Salad

$4.00

Italian Chef Salad

$14.00

Imported meats, cheeses. Kalamata olives, provolone, cucumber & tomato over fresh greens.

Antipasti

Burrata

$12.00

Burrata cheese with meatballs & marinara

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with sweet balsamic reduction

Charcuterie Plate

$20.00

From In Good Taste Market. Imported meats, Ayars Family Farm cheeses & Italian relishes

Crostini

$10.00

Toasted bread topped with house bruschetta

Flatbread

$10.00

Naan flatbread with prosciutto, asiago and house herb blend

Mussels

$13.00

With basil, fresh tomato & white wine sauce

Paradiso Alfredo Chips

$11.00

Kettle chips topped with homemade alfredo & Gorgonzola crumbles

Seasonal Crostini Appetizer

$12.00

Burrata cheese & prosciutto, drizzled with balsamic glaze and honey on toasted bread

Create Your Own Pasta Dinner

Pasta

$14.00

Extras

1 meatball

$1.25

2 meatballs

$2.50

3 meatballs

$3.75

Alfredo Side

$4.00

Anchovies

$1.50

Angel Hair w/ Fresh Tomato

$3.00

Angel Hair w/ Marinara

$3.00

Asiago Risotto Side

$5.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Bread

$4.00

Butternut Squash Risotto side

$5.00

Chicken

$4.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Fettuccine w/ Fresh Tomato

$3.00

Fettuccine w/ Marinara

$3.00

Fresh Tomato Side

$2.00

Gluten Free Pasta w/ Fresh Tomato

$5.00

Gluten Free Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.00

Half Chicken Salad

$4.00

Herb Butter Side

$4.00

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Kids Spag w/ Marinara

$3.00

Marinara Side

$2.00

Mushrooms

$1.25

Olives

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Parmesan Potatoes

$3.00

Penne w/ Fresh Tomato

$3.00

Penne w/ Marinara

$3.00

Pepperoni

$1.50

Pesto Cream Side

$4.00

Red Pepper Cream Side

$4.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Sriracha Cream Side

$4.00

Vegetable Side

$4.00

House Specialties

Asiago Spinach Risotto

$17.00

Beef Gorgonzola Gratin

$21.00

Braised beef with gorgonzola alfredo, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and red skin potatoes over penne rigate pasta

Carbonara (spicy)

$17.00

Traditional Italian carbonara with pancetta, pecorino & parmesan cheese sauteed with spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Chicken breast sauteed & finished in a white wine, lemon & caper reduction with choice of one side

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

A made-to-order creamy classic!

Lobster Ravioli

$21.00

Served in a spicy butter sauce with scallions

Meat Lover's Pasta

$20.00

Penne rigate with spicy Italian sausage, meatballs & pan seared chicken, tossed in marinara. Cream sauce add $3.

Sausage Lasagna

$16.00

5 layer homemade classic.

Sicilian Meatloaf

$17.00

Stuffed with prosciutto & provolone, topped with fresh tomato sauce. Choice of one side.

Seasonal Favorites

Bolognese

$19.00

Hearty meat sauce with choice of pasta

Butternut Squash Risotto

$21.00

Topped with braised beef

Seasonal Crostini Appetizer

$12.00

Burrata cheese & prosciutto, drizzled with balsamic glaze and honey on toasted bread

Special

Dinner Special

$20.00

Stuffed Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese stuffed ravioli. Choose Sauce.

Cheese Tortellini

$15.00

Cheese stuffed tortellini. Choose Sauce.

Mushroom Ravioli

$16.00

Mushroom stuffed ravioli. Choose Sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$21.00

Served in a spicy butter sauce with scallions

Zuppa & Insalata

Baked Bread

$4.00

With dipping oil or herb butter

Bowl Mix soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl Tomato Soup

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Add Salmon $6. Add Chicken $4.

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00

Chicken Breast Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, provolone, cucumber & tomato over fresh greens

Cup Mix Soup

$3.00

Cup Soup of Day

$3.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$3.00

Homemade daily. Served with parmesan cheese & croutons

House Side Salad

$4.00

Italian Chef Salad

$14.00

Imported meats, Cheeses & Kalamata olives, cucumber & tomato over fresh greens

Paradiso Dinner Salad

$16.00

Shrimp, tortellini, fresh mozzarella & bruschetta over fresh greens

Kids meal (under 10)

Kids Fett Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Spag Mar w/ MB

$8.00

Kids Spag / Butter & Parm

$6.00

kids Chs Rav w/ Marinara

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$7.00

Kids Pep Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

Kids Spag w/ Mariana

$6.00

Desserts

Brownie

$4.00

Brownie with ice cream

$6.00

Bunt Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Italian Lemon Creme

$7.00

Paradiso Sundae

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Casual Atmosphere of Tuscany ​Nestled in West Central Ohio! ​With complete lunch, dinner & wine menus, Café Paradiso has a flavor for every occasion!

Location

13 Monument Square, Urbana, OH 43078

Directions

