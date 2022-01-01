Cafe Paradiso 13 Monument Square
13 Monument Square
Urbana, OH 43078
Italian Soda
Soda/Pop
Hot Drinks
Beers
Wines
19 Crimes Shiraz
Alamos Malbec
Canyon Rd Cabernet
Castello Di Albola Chianti
Kenwood Pinot Noir
Prophecy Red Blend
Robert Mondavi Cab
Robert Mondavi Merlot
Roth Cabernet Sauvignon
Scaia Paradiso Rosso
Seven Deadly Zins Zinfandel
Autumn Leaves
Chateau Michelle Riesling
Evolution White Blend
Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio
Menage a Trois Moscato
Sebastiani Butterfield Chardonnay
Beringer White Zin
M Chapouter Belleruche Rose
Versailles Rodeo Red
Villa M Rosso
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bloody Mary
Cap Cidre
Cranberry Margarita
Fav Cosmo
Gin Martini
Hot Toddy
Italian Tea
Limoncello Martini
Manhattan
Ocean Breeze
Old Fashion
Paradiso Lemonade
Paradiso Margarita
Paradiso Tropical Island
Patsy's Margarita
Peach Moon
Pumpkin Martini
Sangria
Spring Fling
Top Shelf Long Island
Vodka Martini
White Russian
Liquors
Kamchatka
Skyy
Ketel 1
Absolut
Titos
Grey Goose
Seagrams
Tanqueray
Beefeater
Bombay
Castillo
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
La Prima
Patron
Iver House
Dewars
Glenlivet
Cutty Sark
Bourbo Supreme
Seagrams 7
Canadian Club
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Crown Royal
Makers Mark
Knob Creek
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit
Fireball
Four Roses
Amaretto
Disaronno
Gran Marnier
Drambue
B&B
Frangelico
Peach Schnapps
Kahlua
Extras
1 meatball
2 meatballs
3 meatballs
Anchovies
Angel Hair w/ Fresh Tomato
Angel Hair w/ Marinara
Asiago Risotto Side
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Bread
Chicken
Extra Cheese
Fettuccine w/ Fresh Tomato
Fettuccine w/ Marinara
Fresh Tomato Side
Gluten Free Pasta w/ Fresh Tomato
Gluten Free Pasta w/ Marinara
Half Chicken Salad
Italian Sausage
Kids Spag w/ Marinara
Marinara Side
Mushrooms
Olives
Onions
Parmesan Potatoes
Penne w/ Fresh Tomato
Penne w/ Marinara
Pepperoni
Shrimp
Vegetable Side
Butternut Squash Risotto Side
Pasta
Pizza
Bill's Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers & onions
Braised Beef Pizza
Caramelized Onions, mozzarella & mushrooms
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Florentine
Spinach, chicken, mozzarella & olive oil
Harvest Pizza
Ricotta & pumpkin sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & asiago cheeses, green apples, butternut squash, red onion and bacon garnished with sage.
Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil & olive oil
Pepperoni Pizza
Red, White & Bleu Pizza
Roma tomatoes, chicken, gorgonzola, mozzarella & olive oil
Sallie's Pizza
Spinach, anchovies, mozzarella & olive oil
Sandwiches
Beef & Caramelized Onion Panini
Braised beef, caramelized onions, mozzarella & rafano dressing. Served with chips.
Caprese Panini
Mozzarella, tomato, basil & balsamic reduction on Italian bread. Served with chips.
Homemade Meatball Panini
Meatballs, marinara & mozzarella on Italian bread. Served with chips.
House Chicken Salad
Chicken salad, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips.
Italian Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & kalamata olives. Served with chips.
Italian Panini
Ham, pepperoni & salami with mozzarella, roasted red pepper puree & Italian Dressing on Italian bread. Served with chips.
Sicilian Meatloaf Panini
Tuscan Chicken Panini
Chicken breast, roasted red pepper mayonaise, mozzarella & basil on Italian bread. Served with chips.
Special
Zuppa & Insalata
Baked Bread
With dipping oil or herb butter.
Bowl Mix Soup
Bowl Soup of the Day
Bowl Tomato Soup
Caesar Salad
Add Salmon $6. Add Chicken $4.
Caesar Side Salad
Chicken Breast Salad
Grilled Chicken, Kalamata olives, provolone, cucumber & tomato over fresh greens.
Cup Mix Soup
Cup Soup of Day
Cup Tomato Soup
Homemade daily. Served with parmesan cheese & croutons.
House Side Salad
Italian Chef Salad
Imported meats, cheeses. Kalamata olives, provolone, cucumber & tomato over fresh greens.
Antipasti
Burrata
Burrata cheese with meatballs & marinara
Caprese Salad
Sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with sweet balsamic reduction
Charcuterie Plate
From In Good Taste Market. Imported meats, Ayars Family Farm cheeses & Italian relishes
Crostini
Toasted bread topped with house bruschetta
Flatbread
Naan flatbread with prosciutto, asiago and house herb blend
Mussels
With basil, fresh tomato & white wine sauce
Paradiso Alfredo Chips
Kettle chips topped with homemade alfredo & Gorgonzola crumbles
Seasonal Crostini Appetizer
Burrata cheese & prosciutto, drizzled with balsamic glaze and honey on toasted bread
Create Your Own Pasta Dinner
Extras
House Specialties
Asiago Spinach Risotto
Beef Gorgonzola Gratin
Braised beef with gorgonzola alfredo, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and red skin potatoes over penne rigate pasta
Carbonara (spicy)
Traditional Italian carbonara with pancetta, pecorino & parmesan cheese sauteed with spaghetti
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast sauteed & finished in a white wine, lemon & caper reduction with choice of one side
Fettuccine Alfredo
A made-to-order creamy classic!
Lobster Ravioli
Served in a spicy butter sauce with scallions
Meat Lover's Pasta
Penne rigate with spicy Italian sausage, meatballs & pan seared chicken, tossed in marinara. Cream sauce add $3.
Sausage Lasagna
5 layer homemade classic.
Sicilian Meatloaf
Stuffed with prosciutto & provolone, topped with fresh tomato sauce. Choice of one side.
Seasonal Favorites
Special
Stuffed Pasta
Zuppa & Insalata
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Casual Atmosphere of Tuscany Nestled in West Central Ohio! With complete lunch, dinner & wine menus, Café Paradiso has a flavor for every occasion!
13 Monument Square, Urbana, OH 43078