Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
American

Cafe Roma - SLO

1,957 Reviews

$$

1020 Railroad Ave

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carpaccio
Caesar salad with Salmon
Beef Tenderlion Ravioli with Bolognese Sauce

Starters

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$16.00

fresh mozzerella, heirloom tomato, and basil

Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$16.00

prime eye of round with capers, light dijion mustard, arugla, parmesan

Prosciutto e Burrata with Arrugola

Prosciutto e Burrata with Arrugola

$18.00

Prosciutto crudo & creamy burrata with arugola

Mozzarella Marinara

Mozzarella Marinara

$14.00

Breaded Mozzarella, tomato sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Fried Calamari, spicy dipping sauce

Side Of Bread

$4.00

Salads

Bietole “Beet”

Bietole “Beet”

$14.00

red & golden beets, goat cheese crumbles, and butter lettuce

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

classic recipe with croutons and shaved parmesan

Caesar Salad with Organic Chicken

Caesar Salad with Organic Chicken

$18.00
Caesar salad with Salmon

Caesar salad with Salmon

$22.00
Café Roma

Café Roma

$14.00

mushrooms, mozzerella, salami, onion, peppers, garbonzos

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$8.00

Mixed Greens, olive oil and vinegar

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$16.00

Classic Italian recipe with San Marzano tomato sauce, buffala mozzarella and basil.

Pizza Prosciutto e Burrata

Pizza Prosciutto e Burrata

$18.00

fresh buffala mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto crudo

Pizza Pepperoni "Diavola"

Pizza Pepperoni "Diavola"

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, and spicy salami

Pizza Sausage and Mushroom

Pizza Sausage and Mushroom

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella cheese, sausage and mushrooms

Pasta Plates and Vegetarian Items

Capellini Pomodoro

Capellini Pomodoro

$16.00

fresh tomato, garlic olive oil and basil

Classic Meat Lasagna

Classic Meat Lasagna

$18.00

house-made withbéchamel and bolognese ragu

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

baked eggplant, mozzarella and tomatosauce

Beef Tenderlion Ravioli with Bolognese Sauce

Beef Tenderlion Ravioli with Bolognese Sauce

$18.00

house-made and meat filled with Bolognese ragu

Bucatini Carbonara

Bucatini Carbonara

$18.00

bucatini pasta, pancetta, pecorino

Linquine alle Vongole

Linquine alle Vongole

$20.00

manila clams, red or white sauce

Side of Sauteed Spinach

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Galic, olive oil

Side of Fettucine Alfredo

Side of Fettucine Alfredo

$8.00

Classic Alfredo Fettucine

Side of Saffron Risotto

Side of Saffron Risotto

$10.00
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$20.00

housemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella

Fettucine Bolognese

$18.00

Ravioli Ricotta and Spinach with Tomato Sauce

$18.00

Butternut Squach Ravioli with Sage Creme Sauce

$20.00

Gnocchi with a Basil Pesto Sauce

$22.00

Meats & Fish

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Delicate skinless breast of chicken, sea salt, lemon, capers and extra virgin olive oil.

Local King Salmon with citrus butter sauce

Local King Salmon with citrus butter sauce

$26.00

grilled local salmon with a wine citrus sauce (served with potatos and vegetables)

Scampi Piccata with Linguine

Scampi Piccata with Linguine

$26.00

sautéed w/wine, lemon, capers, served with linguini

Veal Osso Buco

Veal Osso Buco

$30.00

braised veal shanks served with potatoes

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$30.00

Breaded scallopini with tomato sauce, mozzarella and served with a side of fettucine alfredo

Tuscan Short Ribs

Tuscan Short Ribs

$32.00

Slow braised with Chianti Wine

Suprema di Pollo

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Classic Tiramisu with lady finger cookies

Sicilian Cannoli (2 pieces)

Sicilian Cannoli (2 pieces)

$9.00

Sicilian Style cannoli

Chocolate and Hazelnut Cake

$12.00

Apple and Almond Tart

$12.00

Family Size Dinners

Eggplant Parmesan (serves 4)

Eggplant Parmesan (serves 4)

$60.00
Classic Meat Lasagna (serves 4)

Classic Meat Lasagna (serves 4)

$60.00
Ravioli della Casa (serves 4)

Ravioli della Casa (serves 4)

$60.00

This items serves four people

Large Ceasar Salad (serves 4)

Large Ceasar Salad (serves 4)

$30.00

The Sleeping Pizza's (Frozen and waiting for your oven to wake up)

Our Pizza' s are baked with the highest quality imported italian flours and baked here at Cafe Roma using San Marzano tomatos, Di Stefano Fresh Mozzarella and local Ingredients. Once out of the over they are immediately frozen and vacuum packed for freshness. They are ready for you to enjoy with 15-20 of heating.
"Pizza Classica" Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato and Basil (frozen)

"Pizza Classica" Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato and Basil (frozen)

$14.00

Imported San Marzano tomatos, Di Stefano Mozzarella, Locally grown Basil and Niner Olive oil.

"Pizza Nova" mild Italian sausage, peperoni, and salami (frozen)

"Pizza Nova" mild Italian sausage, peperoni, and salami (frozen)

$16.00

San Marzano Tomatos, Di Stefano Mozzarella, Mild Italian Sausage and Spicy Peperoni

Wines To Go

Perbacco Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Perbacco Pinot Noir

$26.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Austin Hope 750ml.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Austin Hope 750ml.

$42.00

Cab Austin Hope

$70.00

Chard Niner

$40.00

Badiola Mazzei

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Cafe Roma's Rustic Italian Cuisine with a "no contact" pickup.

Website

Location

1020 Railroad Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Roma - SLO image
Cafe Roma - SLO image
Cafe Roma - SLO image
Cafe Roma - SLO image

Similar restaurants in your area

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Higuera St. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Nate's on Marsh - 450 Marsh St
orange starNo Reviews
450 Marsh St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
TASTE! Craft Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
2550 Broad Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
The Switch SLO
orange starNo Reviews
12304 Los osos valley Rd San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Splash Cafe - SLO
orange star4.1 • 1,452
1491 Monterey St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 1,442
485 Madonna Road #2 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.
orange star4.4 • 1,411
1126 Morro St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos
orange star4.1 • 316
12308 Los Osos Valley Rd San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Luis Obispo
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston