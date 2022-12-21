Main picView gallery

Café Rosé 4491 Mahoning Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4491 Mahoning Avenue

Austintown, OH 44515

Order Again

Bent Tree Coffee Roasters

Black Squirrel - Ground

$15.00

Black Squirrel - Whole

$15.00

Espresso - Ground

$15.00

Espresso - Whole

$15.00

Guatemala - Ground

$15.00

Guatemala - Whole

$15.00

Branch Street Coffee Roasters

Nicaragua - Whole

$18.00

Cold Brew Blend - Whole

$15.00

LiB's Market

House Blend - Ground

$15.00

House Blend - Whole

$15.00

Letters to Ohio - Ground

$15.00

Letters to Ohio - Whole

$15.00

PNG - Ground

$15.00

PNG - Whole

$15.00

Quaker City - Ground

$15.00

Sumatra - Ground

$15.00

Brazil - Ground

$15.00

Marlowe's Premium Coffee

Freedom Blend - Ground

$15.00

Lincolnshire - Ground

$15.00

Signature - Ground

$15.00

Bentley's Blend - Ground

$15.00

Highlander Grogg - Ground

$15.00

French Vanilla - Ground

$15.00

Coconut Cream - Ground

$15.00

Blueberry - Ground

$15.00

Rosie's Roast - Ground

$15.00

Phoenix Coffee Company

Firebird - Whole

$15.00

El Paraiso - Whole

$15.00

Familia Boza - Whole

$15.00

Stauf's Coffee Roasters

Kaldi's Blend - Ground

$15.00

Kaldi's Blend - Whole

$15.00

Stauf's Holiday Blend - Ground

$15.00

Stauf's Holiday Blend - Whole

$15.00

Peru Panachi - Ground

$15.00

Peru Panachi - Whole

$15.00

Voyager Specialty Coffee & Teas

Amaretto - Ground

$15.00

Amaretto - Whole

$15.00

Farmhouse - Ground

$15.00

Farmhouse - Whole

$15.00

Home For The Holidays - Gift Set

$25.00

Nutcracker Coffee - Gift Set

$18.00

Santa's Single Origin - Gift Set

$18.00

Cafe Rose

Coffee Mug

$5.00

Hot Cocoa Gift Set

$7.00

Hot Tea Gift Set With Mug

$12.00

Individual Syrup

$2.00

Reusable K-Cup

$3.00

Scream & Sugar Coffee Mug

$8.00

Small Syrup Set

$8.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Torani Large Syrup

$10.00

Wine Glass

$5.00

Love Ya Baby

Rainbow Baby Hats

$14.00

Grinch Hat

$10.00

Pink Baby Hat

$10.00

Yoda Hat

$16.00

Dog Hats

$12.00

Yellow Baby Hat

$12.00

Rainbow Hat & Scarf Set

$43.00

Harry Potter Wands

$5.00

Cozy Coffee Sweaters

$5.00

Harry Potter Sets

$37.00

Gryffindor Set

$47.00

Water Bottle

$18.00

Adult Rainbow Hat w/ Pom Pom

$23.00

Adult Rainbow Hat

$22.00

LiB's Market

Cold Brew

$5.00

Red Berry Iced Tea

$5.00

Rasberry Iced Tea

$5.00

Lavender Jasmine Iced Tea

$5.00

Gold Blend Iced Tea

$5.00

Bottled Drinks - Cafe Rose

Bottled Water

$2.00

Capris Sun

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Fanta

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Sprite

$2.00

Voyager Specialty Coffee & Teas

Candy Cane

$10.00

Green Dragon

$10.00

Misty Rose

$10.00

Tinsel Tea - Gift Set

$12.00

Cafe Rose Snacks

Muffins

$0.50

Chips Ahoy

$1.00

Oreos

$1.00

Dots Pretzels

$1.50

Nutter Butter

$1.00

Ritz

$1.00
Café Rosé is your one-stop shop for all your coffee and wine needs showcasing local entrepreneurs who roast their own coffee and make their own wine. Our mission is to share our love of coffee and wine with our community.

4491 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515

