- Home
- /
- Playa Vista
- /
- Cafe Ruisseau Playa Vista
Cafe Ruisseau Playa Vista
12150 Millennium Dr
Playa Vista, CA 90094
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BAR DRINKS
HOT
- Assorted Teas HOT$4.50
- Butterfly Tea Latte HOT
A visually stunning blend of butterfly pea flower tea and steamed milk, creating a creamy, floral drink with vibrant blue hues.$5.75
- Cappuccino Hot
A perfect harmony of bold espresso, steamed milk, and airy foam, delivering a rich flavor and a delightfully smooth, frothy finish.$5.25
- Caramel Macchiato HOT
HOT$5.75
- Chai HOT
HOT$5.75
- Chai Americano HOT
HOT$3.50
- Chagaccino HOT
A rich and earthy fusion of Chaga mushroom, bold espresso, and creamy steamed milk, lightly sweetened with notes of cinnamon and cocoa. A smooth, energizing, and wellness-boosting treat.$5.75
- Chaga Matcha HOT
An energizing, earthy blend of antioxidant-rich matcha and Chaga mushroom, paired with steamed milk for a smooth, wellness-boosting latte.$5.75
- Cinnamon Spiced$5.75
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk, creating a perfectly balanced and smooth coffee experience with a bold, espresso-forward flavor.$4.50
- Drip Coffee
Our Mamba blend uses choice beans from two of our favorite coffee-producing regions, Colombia & Ethiopia, we’ve created a blend that you’ll want to enjoy all day long. At first sip, you’ll taste the lively, stone fruit sweetness of a natural process coffee from the Sidama region of Ethiopia, then you’ll be relishing the full-bodied, dark chocolate finish. The result is that flavorful, truly balanced cup of coffee you’ve been looking for.$3.00
- Espresso
A rich and intense burst of flavor, crafted from finely ground coffee and expertly extracted to deliver a smooth, velvety crema.$0
- Espresso Macchiato$3.00
- Flat White
A velvety fusion of bold espresso and silky steamed milk, offering a smoother, creamier texture with a rich coffee flavor.$4.75
- Golden Milk Latte HOT$5.00
- Honey Lavender Latte HOT
A soothing, floral blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and a touch of honey and lavender for a delicately sweet and aromatic treat.$5.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Honey Vanilla Latte HOT
A creamy classic with espresso, steamed milk, and a hint of smooth vanilla and natural honey sweetness.$5.75
- Latte HOT
A creamy and smooth classic, made with rich espresso and perfectly steamed milk, topped with a light layer of velvety foam. Balanced, comforting, and endlessly satisfying.$5.25
- Matcha HOT
A soothing and earthy blend of ceremonial-grade matcha and creamy steamed milk, topped with light foam. Packed with antioxidants and flavor.$5.75
- Matcha Chai Hot
A fusion of vibrant matcha green tea and spiced chai, blended with steamed milk for a creamy, earthy, and warming treat.$6.00
- Matcha Americano
A bold and refreshing take on matcha, featuring smooth ceremonial-grade matcha blended with hot water instead of steamed milk for a clean, earthy, and energizing sip.$3.50
- Cookie Butter Latte
A cozy, sweet treat blending bold espresso, steamed milk, and notes of spiced cookie butter for a warm and indulgent flavor.$5.50
- Americano HOT
HOT$4.00
- Tiramisu Latte Hot
Inspired by the classic dessert, this indulgent latte combines bold espresso, steamed milk, and notes of cocoa & vanilla.$5.75
- Mocha Latte
A chocolate lover’s delight—bold espresso meets rich cocoa and steamed milk, finished with a light foam or whipped cream. Sweet and indulgent.$5.75
ICED
- Assorted Teas ICED$5.25
- Cold Brew$5.25
- buterfly Tea Lemonade$5.25
- Butterfly Tea Latte ICED$5.75
- Cappuccino Iced$5.25
- Caramel Macchiato ICED$5.75
- Chagaccino ICED$6.00
- Chaga Matcha ICED$5.75
- Chai ICED$5.75
- Chai Americano
HOT$4.50
- Matcha Chai Iced$6.00
- Eggnog Cold Brew$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Spiced Iced$5.50
- Golden Milk Latte ICED$5.75
- Honey Lav ICED$5.75
- Honey Vanilla Latte ICED$5.75
- Latte ICED$5.75
- Matcha ICED$5.75
- Matcha USA ICED$4.00
- Mocha ICED$5.75
- Americano ICED$4.00
- Tiramisu Latte ICED$5.75
- Espresso Tonic$7.00
- Mocha Latte$5.75
Seasonal Drinks
- Horchata Cold Brew$6.00
- Eggnog Cold Brew$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Grinch Iced
Matcha+ Condensed Milk + Choice of Milk$6.50
- The Grinch Hot
Matcha + Condensed Milk +Choice of Milk$6.50
- Grannys Apple Pie Latte Hot
Caramel Apple Butter Chai Latte$6.50
- Grannys Apple Pie Latte Iced$6.50
- Mexican Mocha Latte Hot$5.75
- Mexican Mocha Latte ICED$5.75
- Smores Latte HOT$5.75
- Smores Latte ICED$5.75
- Nutella Latte Hot$5.75
- Nutella Latte ICED$5.75
- Eggnog Matcha Hot$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- Eggnog Matcha Iced$7.25OUT OF STOCK
PASTRIES
Pastries
- Chocolate Chip Scone$4.50
- Plain Croissant
A classic pastry that is both flaky and buttery, with a perfectly crisp exterior and a soft, tender interior. This pastry is perfect for any time of day, whether you're enjoying it for breakfast, a midday snack, or as a sweet treat with your afternoon coffee.$4.00
- Almond croissant
A delightful pastry that is both buttery and nutty, with a deliciously crunchy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. This pastry is finished with a generous sprinkling of sliced almonds creating a delightful crunch and sweetness to every bite.$4.50
- Nutella Cruffin$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant
Indulge your taste buds with a decadent pastry that combines the classic buttery and flaky croissant with rich, velvety chocolate. Bite into this delicious pastry and let the aroma of freshly baked croissants and the rich, irresistible scent of chocolate fill your senses.$4.50
- Turkey & Cheese Croissant$5.50
- Ham & Cheese Croissant
This pastry combines the classic flavors of savory ham and melted cheese with the rich, buttery goodness of freshly baked croissants. It's the perfect combination of savory and satisfying that will leave you craving more.$5.50
- Spinach & Cheese Croissant
Introducing our delectable Spinach and Cheese Croissant, a match made in pastry heaven! Brace yourself for a delightful combination of flaky croissant layers, velvety cheese, and a burst of vibrant spinach that will make your taste buds dance with joy.$5.50
- Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Marble Coffee Cake$4.50
- Blueberry Muffin
A pastry that is both light and fluffy, with juicy blueberries bursting in every bite. Our Blueberry Muffin is perfect for anyone who loves the combination of sweet, tangy blueberries and tender, buttery muffins.$4.50
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$4.50
- Brownie Muffin$4.50
- Banana Nut Muffin$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Maple Cranberry Bun$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pecan Bars$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pumpkin Spiced Muffin$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Gluten Free/Vegan
- GF Banana Loaf
A perfect pastry that is for anyone who loves the rich, moist taste of banana bread but needs a gluten-free option. Our Gluten-Free Banana Loaf is moist, flavorful, and packed with the sweet, fruity taste of ripe bananas.$4.50
- Vegan Mixed Berry Muffin$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- GF Pumpkin Loaf$4.50
- GF Lemon Loaf$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Almond Bites GF
Grab And GO
LITTLE WEST JUICE
- THE CLOVER
KALE,CUCUMBER,CELERY,SPINACH,PEAR,CILANTRO,MINT,LIME$7.50
- GINGERSNAP
FULI APPLE,GREEN APPLE,GINGER, LEMON$7.50
- GOLD N GREENS
FUJI APPLE,GREEN APPLE,CUCUMBER,PINEAPPLE,KALE,TURMERIC,MINT,LIME$7.50
- DETOX GREEN
COCONUT H20,CUCUMBER,CELERY,KALE.FENNEL,PARSLEY,LEMON,SPIRULINA$7.50
- THE QUENCH
WATERMELON,JICAMA,STRAWBERRY,MINT,LIME$7.50
COFFEE BEANS
MISEDUCATION
MAMBA
LOVE JONES
BLACK STAR
ILLMATIC
BAR DRINKS*
HOT
- Drip Coffee$2.75
- Chai Americano HOT
HOT$3.50
- Espresso$0
- Cappuccino$4.75
- Cinnamon Spiced$5.75
- Cortado$4.50
- Latte HOT
A creamy and smooth classic, made with rich espresso and perfectly steamed milk, topped with a light layer of velvety foam. Balanced, comforting, and endlessly satisfying.$5.25
- Flat White$4.75
- The Grinch Hot
Matcha + Condensed Milk +Choice of Milk$6.50
- Chai HOT
HOT$5.00
- Mexican Mocha Latte Hot$5.75
- Caramel Macchiato HOT
HOT$5.00
- Honey Lavender Latte HOT$5.25
- Honey Vanilla Latte HOT$5.25
- Rose Latte$5.00
- Chagaccino HOT$5.25
- Chaga Matcha HOT
An energizing, earthy blend of antioxidant-rich matcha and Chaga mushroom, paired with steamed milk for a smooth, wellness-boosting latte.$5.75
- Smores Latte HOT$5.75
- White Chocolate Mocha HOT$5.00
- Butterfly Tea Latte HOT$5.00
- Assorted Teas HOT$4.50
ICED
- Eggnog Cold Brew$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chai Americano
HOT$4.50
- Latte ICED$5.75
- Matcha ICED$5.75
- Chai ICED
HOT$5.00
- Mexican Mocha Latte ICED$5.75
- Caramel Macchiato ICED
HOT$5.00
- Honey Lavender Latte ICED$5.25
- Honey Vanilla Latte ICED$5.25
- Golden Milk Latte ICED$5.00
- Chagaccino ICED$5.25
- Chaga Matcha ICED$5.75
- Cinnamon Spiced Iced$5.50
- White Chocolate Mocha ICED$5.00
- Butterfly Tea Latte ICED$6.00
- Butterfly Tea Lemonade$5.00
- Assorted Teas ICED$4.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Black-Owned Coffee • Culture • Community Playa Vista | Santa Monica | Beverly Hills
12150 Millennium Dr, Playa Vista, CA 90094