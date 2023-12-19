- Home
Cafe Sintra Downtown Bend
1024 NW Bond St
Bend, OR 97703
Breakfast
Sintra benedict
- Traditional Benedict$19.00
Two poached eggs, sliced Roma tomatoes, over sourdough bread, served with Sintra potatoes
- Southwest Benedict$19.00
Spicy sausage patty, chipotle hollandaise
- Verdura Benedict$18.00
Choice of avocado or spinach, traditional hollandaise
- Portuguese Benedict$19.00
Linguica sausage fresh cilantro, chipotle hollandaise
- Steak Benedict$22.00
- Caprese Benedict$18.00
Omelets
- Mediterranean$17.00
Served with Sintra potatoes or mixed green salad and Europa variety of toast, Lincuica, feta cheese, provencal olives, fresh basil and sweet peppers
- Luna$17.00
Italian spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, topped with spicy tomato sauce
- Spinach & Goat Cheese$17.00
With sauteed onions, garlic and white wine
- Ham & Swiss Cheese$17.00
With sautéed mushrooms
- Garden Omelet$17.00
- Green Chili Omelet$17.00
- Bacon Omelet$17.00
- Brie Omelet$17.00
Eggs
- Two eggs$15.00
Served with Sintra potatoes and European variety of toast. Prepared any style with your choice
- Linguica scramble$17.00
Linguica scrambled eggs, sautéed onions, mushrooms, fresh cilantro
- Huevos rancheros$16.00
Corn tortillas topped with black bean puree, 2 eggs any style, spicy tomatoe sauce, cotija cheese fresh cilantro and sour cream
- Spinach Crepe$16.00
Filled with scrambled eggs, goat cheese, sautéed spinach and mushrooms, with a side of fresh fruit. (does not incluide side of potatoes)
Sintra specialities
- Bifana$17.00
Served with Sintra potatoes, Pork tenderloin with fried eggs, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese and herb dijonnaise sauce
- Fried egg sandwich$17.00
Two eggs prepared over medium with thick bacon, sliced tomatoes and dijonnaise sauce
- Monte Cristo sandwich$17.00
With scrambled eggs, grilled ham, Havarti cheese and dijonnaise sauce
- Breakfast burrito$16.00
Scrambled eggs, Sintra potatoes, mozzarella cheese in a flour tortilla topped with spicy tomato sauce and sour cream and choice of meat
- Francesinha$24.00
Toasted bread with steak, linguica, ham, Swiss cheese and fried egg doused in a rich beer infused tomato sauce
Old favorites
- Pancakes$15.00
Three old fashioned buttermilk pancakes
- Pancake Trio$17.00
Two pancakes, two eggs prepared any style and choice of meat
- French toast$15.00
Sourdough bread dipped in a vanilla custard
- French toast trio$17.00
Three pieces of french toast, two eggs prepareed any style and choice of meat
- Oatmeal$12.00
Thick rolled oats cooked to order served with brown sugar, raisins and your choice of milk
- Belgian waffle$15.00
Topped with strawberries, banana and whipped cream
- Housemade Granola$11.00
With roasted coconut, cranberries, raisins, nuts, honey, milk
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Specials
Lunch
Specialties
- Portuguese chicken stew CUP$11.00
Served with fresh bread, Shredded chicken, white beans and roasted green chiles topped with mozzarella cheese and sour cream
- Portuguese chicken stew BOWL$15.00
Served with fresh bread, Shredded chicken, white beans and roasted green chiles topped with mozzarella cheese and sour cream
- Seafood gazpacho CUP$11.00
Chilled tomato soup served with prawns. A blend of cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, sweet peppers, fresh garlic, olive oil, topped with cilantro and avocado
- Seafood gazpacho BOWL$15.00
Chilled tomato soup served with prawns. A blend of cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, sweet peppers, fresh garlic, olive oil, topped with cilantro and avocado
- Asevedo tacos$16.00
Three grilled steak and linguica tacos, with sautéed onions, fresh cilantro, roma tomatoes, avocado and lime crema, served over corn tortillas
- Francesinha$24.00
Toasted bread with steak linguica, ham, swiss cheese and fried egg doused in a rich eer infused tomato sauce
Sandwiches
- Portuguesa Sandwiches$16.00
Linguica with sautéed onions, sweet peppers mushrooms and herb mayonnaise
- Cubano Sandwiches$17.00
Roasted pork tenderloin, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, dijonnaise, grilled and pressed
- Lisboa Sandwiches$16.00
Chicken breast strips, sautéed onions and sweet peppers with herb mayonnaise
- Prego Sandwiches$17.00
Marinated steak and Swiss cheese with sautéed onions and herb mayonnaise or dijon
- Rustica Sandwiches$16.00
Turkey breast and Havarti cheese with Roma tomatoes mixed greens and herb mayo
- Turkey Club Sandwiches$17.00
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, sliced Roma tomato, avocado and hber mayonnaise
- Luisa`s Veggie Sandwiches$15.00
Spinach and goat cheese, with sautéed onions, mushrooms and fresh Roma tomatoes, with balsamic vinaigrette
- Algarve Sandwiches$16.00
Prosciutto, goat cheese, grilled tomatoes, mixed greens and balsamic
- Italiana$17.00
Salads
- Mixed greens HALF$10.00
With sliced strawberries, candied nuts, sliced apples and balsamic vinaigrette
- Mixed greens FULL$13.00
With sliced strawberries, candied nuts, sliced apples and balsamic vinaigrette
- 1/2 Wilted Spinach$12.00
With gorgonzola heese, candied nuts and poppyseed dressing over mixed greens
- Pear salad FULL$16.00
With gorgonzola heese, candied nuts and poppyseed dressing over mixed greens
- 1/2 pear Salad$12.00
With sautéed mushrooms, onions, goat cheese and honey tomato dijon dressing
- Wilted spinach FULL$16.00
With sautéed mushrooms, onions, goat cheese and honey tomato dijon dressing
- FULL Chicken Salad$16.00
- 1/2 Chicken Salad$12.00
Pizzeta
Soups
1/2 Sandwich with Soup or Salad
1/2 Salad with Soup
Lunch Specials
Coffees
Coffee
- americano$4.00+
- breve$5.00+
- cafe au lait$4.00+
- cappucinno$5.00+
- chocolate milk$5.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Cortado$4.00
- espresso$3.00
- Hot cocoa$5.00
- hot water with lemon$2.00
- Chai Latte$5.00+
- jasmine Ice tea$4.00
- jasmine ice tea refil$2.00
- latte$5.00+
- London Fog$5.00
- Machiato$4.00
- metolius golden tumeric latte$6.00+
- metolius matcha latte$6.00+
- milk$4.00
- mocha$5.00+
- Nitro CBD coffee$6.00+
- Nitro coffee$5.00+
- sintra iced expresso$5.00
- Tea Pot Harney & Sons$4.00
- white mocha$5.00+
- Xtra Shot (dbl)$2.00
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1024 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703