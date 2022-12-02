Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Sol - Meridiana, Oasis Village

4003 Meridiana Parkway

Iowa Colony, TX 77583

Popular Items

FULL TRAY - BBQ PULLED PORK
1/2 - BBQ PULLED PORK
KIDS MEAL TENDERS

APPETIZERS

POPCORN CHICKEN

$8.00Out of stock

CHICKEN N WAFFLES

$8.50

SAMPLER

$14.00

1/2 - BUFFALO RANCH

$4.00

FULL TRAY - BUFFALO RANCH

$8.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.00

FULL TRAY FRIES

$6.00

1/2 - BBQ PULLED PORK

$4.00

FULL TRAY - BBQ PULLED PORK

$8.00

SWEET POTATO

$3.50

CHIPOTLE PORK

$9.00

2 CHEESE

$9.00

3 LITTLE PIGS

$9.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

COBB SALAD

$10.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.00

KIDS MEALS

KIDS MEAL PIZZA

$6.99

KIDS MEAL HAMBURGER

$6.99

KIDS MEAL TENDERS

$6.99

KIDS MEAL QUESADILLA

$6.99

KIDS MEAL GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

Strawberry FANTA

$2.50

POWERAIDE (BERRY BLAST)

$2.50Out of stock

LIMADE

$2.50

JUICES & OTHER

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFUIT JUICE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

WATER

$0.50

COFFEE & TEA

ICE COFFEE

$2.50

HOT COFFEE

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

NITRO-BREW (TRIPPLE SHOT)

$5.00

NITRO-BREW (VANILLA)

$5.00

NITRO-BREW (MOCHA)

$5.00

ADDITIONAL ITEM

ADDITIONAL ITEM

RED

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00

PINOT NOIR

$8.00

MERLOT

$8.00

LAMBRUSCO

$8.00

WHITE

ROSE

$8.00

MOSCATO

$8.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$8.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

CHARDONNAY

$8.00

PROSECO

$8.00

CHAMPAGNE

$8.00

ROSE BOTTLE

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

4003 Meridiana Parkway, Iowa Colony, TX 77583

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Sol image
Cafe Sol image
Cafe Sol image

