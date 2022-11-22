A map showing the location of Cafe YnezView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Ynez

661 Reviews

$

2025 Washington Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Popular Items

Nachos
Guacamole and Chips
Birria Tacos

Bebidas

Bottled Water

$2.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Espresso with sweetened milk and steamed milk

Cafe Condesa

$4.25

ced Horchata with a shot of espresso

Cafe De Olla

$3.25

Mexican-spiced brewed coffee

Cafe Mocha

$4.25

Latté with Mexican chocolate

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Hot Coffee

$2.25+

Espresso Con Crema

$3.25

Shot of the espresso topped with whip cream

Espresso Cortado

$3.25

Shot of espresso with steamed milk

Espresso

$2.75+

Horchata

$4.00

House-made Horchata water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

$2.00

Your choice of herbal tea

Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.75

Iced Ojos Rojos

$4.00

Iced coffee with a shot of espresso

Iced Tea

$2.50

Latte

$4.00+

Hot Ojos Rojos

$4.00

Hot coffee with a shot of espresso

House-Made Orange Juice

$6.00+

Fresh squeezed orange juice

Non-Alcoholic Mixers

$7.00+

Agua De Jamaica

$4.00+

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.50

Sodas

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling

$4.00

Botanas

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Salsa with shrimp, white onion, lime juice, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, garlic oil, habanero sauce, avocado, served with tortilla chips

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$13.00

Fresh house made guacamole topped with cotija cheese and cilantro, and a side of corn tortilla chips

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips, refried black beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses, guajillo salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapepeno

Mushroom Empanadas

$9.00

Vegetarian, can be vegan. Portabella mushrooms, sweet corn,onion,and parsley. Served with creamy jalapeno and avocado salsa and sour cream on the side. (2 per order)

Ground Beef Empanadas

$9.00

Ground beef, white onions, garlic, and tomato. Served with marinara sauce and sour cream on the side. (2 per order)

Ensaladas

Ensalada Caesar

Ensalada Caesar

$11.00

Chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomato, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing (add togarashi tuna $7, grilled chicken $5, shrimp $7, flank steak $7)

Ensalada Ynez

Ensalada Ynez

$11.00

Chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, avocado, corn tortilla strips, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing (add togarashi tuna $7, grilled chicken $5, shrimp $7, flank steak $7)

Tacos, Burritos, Tortas

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.

Tinga Burrito

$16.00

Pulled chicken in chipotle sauce with onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, rice, refried beans, sour cream in a flour tortilla, served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde

Steak Burrito

$18.00

Sauteed flank steak, manchego cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, refried black beans, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat flour tortilla served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde

Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Pork carnitas, Mexican rice, sour cream, queso fresco, red sauce, lettuce, Pico De Gallo in a wheat flour tortilla with a side on the side

Ynez Tacos

$11.00

Your choice of tacos topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, smoked jalapeno salsa served on two soft corn tortilla tacos.

Torta De Pollo

Torta De Pollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, refried black beans, bacon,lettuce, tomato, poblano peppers, grilled red onions, on a ciabatta. Choose your side

Cafe Ynez Burger

Cafe Ynez Burger

$17.00

Gruyere cheese, spicy garlic mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Served on a potato bun.

Cauliflower Tacos

Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$18.00

Three pulled steak tacos with chihuaha cheese in a tomato-chile beef stock. Topped with white onion and cilantro. Served with broth and house made red and green salsas.

Tacos De Camarones

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp in adobo sauce, sliced avocado, shallots, radish, red cabbage, and queso fresco on soft corn tortillas

Tacos De Pescado

Tacos De Pescado

$15.00

Pan-seared tilapia topped with pineapple habanero salsa, sliced avocado, lettuce, cotija cheese and sour cream (on the side) on soft corn tortillas

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Togarashi tuna pan-seared served over a bed of lettuce, radish, cucumber, and white onions, topped with cilantro and a drizzle of home-made chipotle ranch aioli on soft corn tortillas

Platos Fuertes

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Chicken, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Cooked shrimp, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Sliced flank steak, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS

Pollo Enchiladas

Pollo Enchiladas

$18.00

Three corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken and cheddar cheese topped with guajillo salsa, sour cream, cotija cheese, and small sides of rice, beans, and guacamole

Mole Enchiladas

$18.00
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$19.00

Half roasted oven chicken with two sides.

Whole Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Roasted oven chicken with two sides

Family Chicken Breast

$65.00

Sliced chicken breast, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, cotija cheese, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people

Family Chicken Tinga

$65.00

Pulled chicken marinated in chipotle and tomato sauce, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, cotija cheese, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people

Family Carnitas

Family Carnitas

$65.00

Pork shoulder, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people

Family Steak

$76.00

Sliced flank steak, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people

Family Fish (Tilapia)

$76.00

Pan seared tilapia, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, cotija cheese, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people

Family Fried Cauliflower

$65.00

Vegetarian. Deep fried Cauliflower sauteed in sweet and spicy sauce; on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people (Vegan)

Family Shrimp

$76.00

Sauteed shrimp with adobo sauce, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people

Sides

Chips and Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Chips and Salsa Verde

$6.00

Corn Y Queso

$6.00

Fresh sweet corn off the cob sauteed with butter, lemon juice and queso Cotija.

Grande

$5.00

Mexican rice with peas and carrots and black refried beans in one 8oz container.

Papas Fritas

$6.00

Pinto Beans

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Refried black beans. (Vegan)

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Mexican Rice cooked in a vegetable stock. (Vegan)

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Fresh sauteed spinach with a splash of lemon juice and garlic.

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Guacamole (6oz)

$5.00

Soft Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Meat 6oz

$5.00

Side Of Guacamole (8oz)

$9.00

Side of Salsa Verde (6 Oz)

$3.00

Salsas & Dressings

Side Of Green Salsa 4oz

$2.00

Side Of Red Salsa 8oz

$3.50

3oz Of Red Salsa

$0.75

Pico De Gallo 8oz

$2.50

3oz Pico de Gallo

$0.75

3oz Sour cream

$0.75

3oz Pineapple Habanero Salsa

$0.75

3oz Cholula

$0.75

3oz Ynez Dressing

$0.75

3oz Spicy Mayo

$0.75

2oz Ketchup

$0.25

3oz Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

3oz Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Dessert

Corn Bread Pudding

$9.00

Chocolate bread pudding topped with house-made caramel sauce, a sprinkle of powdered sugar and fresh berries.

Churro

$4.00

1 churro p/order and Mexican chocolate on the side

Flan

$7.00

A slice of house-made flan

Deep Fried Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Two plantains, deep fried served w/ condensed milk and chocolate sprinkles.

Quesadillas

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$15.00

Pulled chicken marinated in chipotle and tomato sauce with cheddar cheese blend, spinach, corn, roasted red and green bell peppers. Sour cream, pico de gallo and red sauce on the side.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Sliced flank steak, roasted pablanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, and cheddar cheese on a wheat flour tortilla served with a small side of pico de gallo, salsa roja, and sour cream on the side.

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Roasted poblanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, quinoa, and cheddar cheese served with a small side of pico de gallo, salsa roja, and sour cream on the side.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken, roasted red bell peppers and poblanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, quinoa, blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheese. PIco de gallo, sour cream and red sauce on the side.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

shrimp, roasted red bell peppers and poblanos , corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, quinoa, blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo, sour cream and red sauce on the side.

Sopas

Small Tortilla Soup

$10.00

pulled chicken, pasilla chile, queso fresco, avocado, sour cream

Large Tortilla Soup

$17.00

Mushroom Cream Soup

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

“The flavors are a direct homage to the authentic flavors of Mexico City.” – Craig LaBan Mexico City cuisine is a blend of that city’s Aztec origins, Spanish history, and cosmopolitan present. Chef Hernandez takes the basic elements of its cuisine – corn, beans, and chilies – to make both traditional and modern flavors. For example, guacamole is an Aztec all-star, while slow-cooked (pork) carnitas and chicken tinga draw on the import of pigs and chickens by the Spaniards, and modern Mexico City’s bold flavors. Stop by for all-day dining. Bring a bottle of tequila and enjoy one of our many mixers, we’re a BYOB! Grab a horchata or coffee, and take a pastry to go. Join us for tacos and burritos, eggs and chilaquiles, soups and salads, entrees of salmon, chicken, and beef, and much more. Provecho!

Location

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
