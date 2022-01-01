Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Caffe Aldo Lamberti 2011 Marlton Pike W

2,026 Reviews

$$$

2011 Marlton Pike W

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh-caught seafood and an award winning wine list are just two of the many reasons why Caffe Aldo Lamberti is a New Jersey landmark. Enjoy house-made pastas, mouth-watering raw bars, prime steaks & chops and a delicious variety of contemporary Italian dishes, all of which can be expertly paired with wine or cocktails by our sommelier.

Location

2011 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
