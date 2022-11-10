Caffe Buondi imageView gallery

Caffe Buondi

431 Reviews

$$

11529 Springmill Rd

Carmel, IN 46032

Order Again

Popular Items

Ascari CO
Vegetable Medley CO
Miura

Buondi Creations CO

Ickx CO

$12.95

Gluten-free Buckwheat Galette folded with swiss cheese, sunny-side up egg, and ham

Andretti CO

$12.95

Savory crepe folded with chicken, leeks, brie, and creamy horseradish spread

Ascari CO

$11.95

Asiago bagel, garlic-herb spread, arugula, over-hard egg, avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon

Nano CO

$14.95

Over-easy eggs, meatballs, provolone, tomato sauce. Served with toasted ciabatta.

Oats CO

$9.95

Baked oatmeal, blueberries, bananas, cinnamon, and honey drizzle

Vegano Bowl CO

$14.95

Quinoa, corn, black beans, red onion, cauliflower, sweet potato, swiss chard, and avocado. Topped with avocado-cilantro aioli

Rafa CO

$15.95

Spinach pasta layered with eggs, bacon, béchamel, .

Eddie Cheever CO

$16.95

Braised beef short ribs, eggs, potato croquette, arugula and tomato mascarpone.

Sweet Temptations CO

Nutella Mascarpone French Toast CO

$11.95

Biscoff Stuffed French Toast CO

$11.95

Nutella Strawberry Crepe CO

$11.95

Banana Peanut Butter Crepe CO

$11.95

Plain Pancake CO

$11.95

Lemon Mascarpone Waffle CO

$11.95

Blueberry Waffle CO

$11.95

Toast CO

Buffon CO

$14.95

Smoked salmon, goat cheese, capers, tomatoes, red onions, avocado served on toasted ciabatta

Del Piero CO

$11.95

Scrambled eggs, Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, Fontina, chive and Truffle oil.

CR 7 CO

$11.95

Whole grain toast, avocado, corn, cilantro, tomatoes, garlic-basil-lemon aioli.

Frittatas CO

Black beans, chorizo, jalapeno, red onion, topped with avocado cilantro spread

Sophia CO

$14.95

Sausage, goat cheese, roasted red bell peppers

Anna CO

$16.95

Smoked salmon, caramelized onions, leeks, and mascarpone

Monica CO

$14.95

Mushrooms, spinach, green peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and cheddar

Laura CO

$14.95

Chicken, spinach, garlic-herb cheese spread

Claudia CO

$14.95

Black beans, chorizo, jalapeno, red onion, topped with avocado cilantro spread

Buondi Sides and Meat Sides CO

Fruit Cup CO

$3.95

Mix of Seasonal Fruit

Vegetable Medley CO

$3.95

Cauliflower, sweet potato, swiss chard, onions

Roasted Potatoes CO

$3.95

Cubed and roasted Idaho Potatoes and onion

Arugula & Almonds CO

$3.95

Arugula, diced tomatoes, sliced almonds, olive oil

Side of Ham CO

$4.95

Side of Pork Sausage CO

$4.95

Turkey Sausage CO

$4.95

Side of Bacon CO

$5.95

Bowls CO

Parfait CO

$8.95

Vanilla yogurt, fresh berries, granola

Salads CO

Caprese con Pollo CO

$12.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh basil

Pollo Fritto CO

$13.95

Field greens, fried chicken, roasted red peppers, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes

Salmone Salad CO

$15.95

Mixed field greens, grilled salmon, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes

Mista CO

$8.95

Field greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, spicy pecans, green apples, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar CO

$7.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, garlic croutons, shaved Grana Padano

Cavolina CO

$12.95

Spinach, kale, goat cheese, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, tossed with maple-rosemary vinaigrette.

Italian Chopped CO

$13.95

Ham, Salami, Mortadella, spinach, Romaine, tomatoes, peppers, olives, red onions, cucumbers and Italian dressing.

Pasta al Forno CO

Lasagna CO

$14.95

Fresh lasagna pasta layered with Bechamel, beef/pork ragù, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese

Crespelle CO

$13.95

Savory crepes stuffed with chicken, spinach and ricotta. Topped with parmesan cream sauce

Seafood Crespelle CO

$14.95

Savory crepe stuffed with shrimp, spinach, onion and Ricotta, topped with Lobster cream sauce.

Panini CO

Ghibli

$12.95

Meatballs, pesto, gorgonzola, potato focaccia bread.

Miura

$12.95

Grilled artichokes, zucchini, red peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomato-basil spread, whole wheat focaccia.

Stradale

$12.95

Salame, prosciutto, ham, provolone, arugula, potato focaccia.

Fulvia

$12.95

Croissant, chicken and potato salad, sage aioli

Giulia

$13.95

Grilled Portable mushroom, fresh Mozzarella, garlic spinach, basil pesto on Sourdough bread.

Soup CO

Daily Soup

$5.95

Minestrone

$5.95

MERCHANDISE

BUONDI T-SHIRT

$25.00

BUONDI MUG

$15.00

RETAIL COFFEE

GOLD SELECTION FILTRO 8OZ

$7.99

DEK FILTRO 8OZ

$8.99

GRAN RISERVA FILTRO 8OZ

$7.99

GOLD SELECTION FILTRO 2.5OZ

$3.99

DEK FILTRO 2.5OZ

$4.99

TOP CLASS ESPRESSO 2.2 lb

$45.00

BHOTA CHAI

BHOTA CHAI

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

11529 Springmill Rd, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

Gallery
Caffe Buondi image

