Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caffe Giostra 1390 N McDowell Blvd, Suite L

review star

No reviews yet

1390 N McDowell Blvd, Suite L

Petaluma, CA 94954

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Wine & Beer

Italian Whites

Pinot Grigio, Caposaldo

$10.00+

Pinot Grio, Santa Margherita

$15.00+

Vementino, Rocca Di Montemassi

$40.00

Falanghina, Villa Matilde

$45.00

Moscato, La Perlina

$12.00+

Italian Reds

Chianti, Da Vinci DOCG

$12.00+

Chianti Classico, Tenuta Di Arseno

$65.00

Chianti Classico, Lamole di Lamole

$50.00

Chianti Riserva, Da Vinco

$52.00

Sangiovese, Bocelli

$12.00+

Nero D' Avola, Principi di Butera

$12.00+

Nero D' Avola, Saia

$65.00

Monteplulciano D'Abruzzo, La Quercia

$14.00+

Barbera, Briccontondo

$40.00

Super Tuscan, Terrabianca

$85.00

Barolo, Batasiolo

$80.00

Barolo, Renato Ratti

$95.00

Amarone, Giuseppe Campagnola

$80.00

Palazzo Della Torre, Amarone

$13.00+

Brunello Di Montalcino, Banfi

$98.00

Brunello Di Montalcino, Salvio

$115.00

Barbaresco, Michele Chiarlo

$90.00

California Whites

Rose, Martin Bay

$12.00+

Sauvignon Blan, Joel Gott

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Trecini

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Rombauer

$16.00+

Chardonnay, De Loach

$10.00+

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer

$14.00+

Chardonnay, La Crema

$15.00+

Chardonnay, Trefethen

$16.00+

Chardonnay, Rombauer

$68.00

Riesling, Seaglass

$10.00+

California Reds

Merlot, Deloach

$10.00+

Merlot, Folie a Deux

$12.00+

Merlot, Trentadue, "La Storia"

$65.00

Meritage, Gundlach Bundschu

$12.00+

Petite Verdot, Matchbook

$12.00+

Pinot Noir, De Loach

$10.00+

Pinot Noir, La Crema

$16.00+

Pinot Noir, Sonoma Cutter

$17.00+

Pinot Noir, Adobe Road

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Twomey

$90.00

Zinfandel, Plungerhead

$10.00+

Zinfandel, Seghesio

$12.00+

Zinfandel, Adobe Road

$60.00

Zinfandel, Liars Dice

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess Shirtail

$12.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Palm

$13.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Sanctuary

$20.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Murphy Goode

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Hall

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rombauer

$80.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Freemark Abby

$98.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Oak

$120.00

Sparkling

Prosecco, Zonin GLASS

$12.00

Prosecco, AVISSI

$45.00

Brut, J Cuvee 20

$60.00

Brut Rose, Schramsberg

$80.00

Brut, Tattinger

$95.00

Brut, Veuve Clicquot

$105.00

Beer

Beer

$8.00

Corkage

Corkage

$25.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Pellegrino - Large

$9.50

Sm. Pellegrino

$5.50

Hot Water

$2.00

Soda

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Coffee

$4.50

Latte

$6.00

Capuccino

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Lunch

Antipasti & Insalata

Bruschette Rustica

$11.95

Antipasto for 2

$24.95

Carpaccio di Manzo

$14.95

Prosciutto e Melone

$14.95

Zuppe

$8.95

Insalate

Giostra Lunch Salad

$9.95

Spinach Lunch Salad

$10.95

Romana Lunch Salad

$10.95

Cesare Lunch Salad

$10.95

Greca Lunch Salad

$11.95

Panini

Vegetarian

$12.95

Pollo

$14.95

Salsiccia

$14.95

Bistecca

$20.95

Meatball

$15.95

La Pasta

Capellini al Pomodori

$13.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Linguine al Pesto

$16.95

Rigatoni alla Bolognese

$19.95

Penne con Salsicia

$20.95

Linguine alle Vongole

$23.95

Linguine alla Carbonara

$20.95

Gnocchi di Casa

$21.95

Risotto del Giorno

$23.95

Tortellini al Piacere

$21.95

Ravioli del Giorno

$24.95

Lasagna del Giorno

$25.95

Carne, Pollo, Pesce

Calamari Dore

$22.95

Calamari Saltati Diavola

$22.95

Gamberi Diavola

$27.95

Gamberi Scampi

$27.95

Melanzane Parmigiana

$20.95

Pollo alla Griglia

$22.95

Pollo Piccata

$22.95

Pollo Parmigiana

$24.95

Pollo Rustico

$24.95

Pollo Marsala

$24.95

Vitello Piccata

$25.95

Vitello Saltimbocca

$27.95

Bistecca alla Griglia

$39.95

Contorni (Sides)

Fresh Vegetables

$9.95

Penne Marinara

$15.95

Side Meatballs (2)

$10.95

Beverages

Pellegrino - Large

$9.50

Sm. Pellegrino

$5.50

Hot Water

$2.00

Soda

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$4.50+

Beer

$7.50

Dessert (Copy)

Tiramisu

$10.95

Bread Pudding

$10.95

Profiteroles

$10.95

Torta Di Cioccolata

$10.95

Fragole

$10.95

Limoncello

$10.95

Pannacotta

$10.95

House Made Cannoli

$10.95

Affogato

$10.95

Gelati

$10.95

Cheesecake

$10.95

Dessert Wines

$12.00+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our family owned restaurant!

Location

1390 N McDowell Blvd, Suite L, Petaluma, CA 94954

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai BBQ House
orange starNo Reviews
1390 North Mcdowell Boulevard Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1371 North McDowell Boulevard Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
Ethel's Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Clegg Court Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
Twin Oaks Roadhouse
orange star4.1 • 579
5745 Old Redwood HWY Penngrove, CA 94951
View restaurantnext
Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
orange starNo Reviews
423 North McDowell Blvd Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
Acre Pizza - Petaluma - 1080 Petaluma Boulevard North
orange starNo Reviews
1080 Petaluma Boulevard North Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Petaluma

Lemongrass Thai Noodle
orange star4.8 • 4,261
208 Petaluma blvd north Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001486 - Deer Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,029
447 N. McDowell Blvd Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
TEA ROOM CAFE
orange star4.5 • 314
316 Western Ave Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
orange star4.2 • 248
1905 Bodega Ave Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Petaluma
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston