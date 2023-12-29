Caffe Italia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy fresh pastries and delicious coffee and explore everything else we have to offer!
Location
813 River Road, Shelton, CT 06484
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Epicurean Feast - 3020 - Armstrong Cafe
No Reviews
6 Armstrong Street Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurant
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Shelton
No Reviews
811 Bridgeport Avenue Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurant