Caffe Noliz Building 16

1600 East Clifton Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30329

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.55+

Espresso

Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.45+
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.85+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+
Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$4.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+
White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

Shot of Espresso

$1.50

Iced Espresso

Iced Caffe Americano

Iced Caffe Americano

$2.95+
Iced Caffe Latte

Iced Caffe Latte

$3.95+
Iced Caffe Mocha

Iced Caffe Mocha

$4.75+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+
Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

$5.30+
Iced Shaken Espresso

Iced Shaken Espresso

$3.25+

Teavana Tea

Filterbag - Hot Tea

Filterbag - Hot Tea

$2.95+
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+
Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.15+

Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte

$4.35+

Iced Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte

$4.35+

Royal English Breakfast Tea

$2.85+

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.35+

Iced London Fog Tea Latte

$4.35+

Teavana Iced Tea

Shaken Iced Tea

Shaken Iced Tea

$2.85+
Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.15+
Iced Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$4.15+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Cold Brew with Cold foam

Cold Brew with Cold foam

$4.25+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$3.85+
Mango Dragonfruit

Mango Dragonfruit

$3.85+
Pineapple Passionfruit

Pineapple Passionfruit

$3.85+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.55+
Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.55+
Paradise Drink

Paradise Drink

$4.55+

Non-Coffee Beverages

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+
White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Frappuccino Coffee

Coffee Frapp

Coffee Frapp

$4.85+
Mocha Frapp

Mocha Frapp

$4.85+
Caramel Frapp

Caramel Frapp

$4.85+
Espresso Frapp

Espresso Frapp

$5.55+
Caffe Vanilla Frapp

Caffe Vanilla Frapp

$4.85+
White Chocolate Frapp

White Chocolate Frapp

$4.85+
Java Chip Frapp

Java Chip Frapp

$4.85+

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino

$5.45+

Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino

$5.45+

Frappuccino Creme

Vanilla Bean Creme

Vanilla Bean Creme

$4.55+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.85+
White Chocolate

White Chocolate

$4.85+
Chai Creme

Chai Creme

$4.85+
Double Chocolaty Chip Creme

Double Chocolaty Chip Creme

$4.85+
Matcha Creme

Matcha Creme

$4.85+
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Featuring hot meals with daily specials that can be ordered in the cafe.

1600 East Clifton Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30329

Directions

Main pic

