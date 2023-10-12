Caffe Vita - KEXP
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
At Caffe Vita KEXP, we believe meaningful connections make life better. We have been building connections here in Seattle since 1995 bean by bean, cup by cup. Building community that cares motivates us as much as perfecting the perfect blend. We're committed to roasting and serving independent and locally owned coffee. We're passionate about good coffee and we're dedicated to creating meaningful and lasting connections. Stop by for music and coffee.
472 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
