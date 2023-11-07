Caffeinato 600 Folsom Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer Hoagies, Panini, Coffee Drinks, a Selection of Groceries, Beverages and Candy. We proudly use Imported Meats such as Prosciutto and Imported Cheeses such as Provolone and Pecorino. Our Italian Coffee Drinks are made with Lavazza Espresso. Our Signature Italian Hoagie is made with Prosciutto, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano and Fresh Basil.
Location
600 Folsom Avenue, Folsom, PA 19033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hallow Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine Inc. - 913 Lincoln Avenue
No Reviews
913 Lincoln Avenue Prospect Park, PA 19076
View restaurant