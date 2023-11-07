Restaurant info

We offer Hoagies, Panini, Coffee Drinks, a Selection of Groceries, Beverages and Candy. We proudly use Imported Meats such as Prosciutto and Imported Cheeses such as Provolone and Pecorino. Our Italian Coffee Drinks are made with Lavazza Espresso. Our Signature Italian Hoagie is made with Prosciutto, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano and Fresh Basil.