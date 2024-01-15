Caffeine Connection Café 2529 Main Street D5
2529 Main Street D5
Union Gap, WA 98903
Coffee
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Extra Espresso Shots
Other Drinks
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Bakery
Bakery
Cookies
Muffins
Cake Pops
Beer & Wine
Draft Beer
- Draft Beer 369 Damn She Fine!$6.95
- Draft Beer Beaver Deceiver Cream Ale$6.95
- Draft Beer Twine Climber$6.95
- Draft Beer Wandering Hop-Blonde$6.95
- 369 Damn She Fine! 64 oz. Growler- w/our Bottle$24.00
- Atlas Amber 64 oz. Growler- w/our Bottle$24.00
- Casita Lager 64 oz. Growler- w/our Bottle$24.00
- DAILY WIES 64 oz. Growler- w/our Bottle$24.00
- Tie-it-on Blonde 64 oz. Growler- w/our Bottle$24.00
- 369 Damn She Fine! 64 oz. Growler- w/your Bottle$18.00
- Atlas Amber 64 oz. Growler- w/your Bottle$18.00
- Casita Lager 64 oz. Growler- w/your Bottle$18.00
- DAILY WIES 64 oz. Growler- w/your Bottle$18.00
- Tie-it-on Blonde 64 oz. Growler- w/your Bottle$18.00
- 369 Damn She Fine! Howler 32 oz. - w/your Bottle$11.00
- Atlas Amber Howler 32 oz. - w/your Bottle$11.00
- Casita Lager Howler 32 oz. - w/your Bottle$11.00
- DAILY WIES Howler 32 oz. - w/ your Bottle$11.00
- Tie-it-on Blonde Howler 32 oz. - w/ your Bottle$11.00
- 369 Damn She Fine! Bomber-22 oz w/our Bottle$11.00
- Atlas Amber Bomber-22 oz w/our Bottle$11.00
- Casita Lager Bomber-22 oz w/our Bottle$11.00
- DAILY WIES Bomber-22 oz w/our Bottle$11.00
- Tie-it-on Blonde Bomber-22 oz w/our Bottle$11.00
- 369 Damn She Fine! Bomber-22 oz w/your Bottle$10.00
- Atlas Amber Bomber-22 oz w/your Bottle$10.00
- Casita Lager Bomber-22 oz w/your Bottle$10.00
- DAILY WIES Bomber-22 oz w/your Bottle$10.00
- Tie-it-on Blonde Bomber-22 oz w/your Bottle$10.00
Hard Cider
Mimosa
Wine
- 14 Hands Wine Hot to Trot White Blend-Glass$9.00
- 14 Hands Wine Hot to Trot White Blend-Bottle$30.00
- 14 Hands Wine Hot to Trot Smooth Red Blend-Glass$9.00
- 14 Hands Wine Hot to Trot Smooth Red Blend-Bottle$30.00
- 14 Hands Wine Merlot-Glass$10.00
- 14 Hands Wine Merlot-Bottle$35.00
- 14 Hands Wine Cabernet Sauvignon-Glass$10.00
- 14 Hands Wine Cabernet Sauvignon-Bottle$35.00
- 14 Hands Wine Stampede Red Blend-Glass$10.00
- 14 Hands Wine Stampede Red Blend-Bottle$30.00
- 14 Hands Wine Rose-Glass$10.00
- 14 Hands Wine Rose-Bottle$35.00
- 14 Hands Wine Chardonnay-Glass$10.00
- 14 Hands Wine Chardonnay-Bottle$35.00
- 14 Hands Wine Pinot Grigio-Glass$10.00
- 14 Hands Wine Pinot Grigio-Bottle$35.00
- 14 Hands Wine Riesling-Glass$10.00
- 14 Hands Wine Riesling-Bottle$35.00
- 14 Hands Wine Moscato Glass$10.00
- 14 Hands Wine Moscato Bottle$35.00
Wine Cocktails
Wine Slushy
Ice Cream & More
Ice Cream & Milk Shakes
Speciality Redbulls
24oz Red Bull Specialties
- 24oz Aftershock (Strawberry, BlackBerry, Raspberry & Lime)$6.00
- 24oz Amaretto (Almond & Cherry)$6.00
- 24oz Aqua Berry (Strawberry, Kiwi, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon)$6.00
- 24oz Astronaut (Blackberry, Red Raspberry & Almond)$6.00
- 24oz Aunt Flo (Huckleberry, Habanero Lime & Chamoy)$6.75
- 24oz Bahama Mama (Pineapple, Passion Fruit, & Strawberry)$6.00
- 24oz Bananaberry (Strawberry & Banana)$6.00
- 24oz Barbie (Strawberry, Vanilla and Cream)$6.75
- 24oz Berry Blast (Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Blackberry & Huckleberry)$6.00
- 24oz Blue Hawaiian (Blue Raspberry, Coconut & Pineapple Juice)$7.00
- 24oz Blue Melon (Blue Raspberry & Watermelon)$6.00
- 24oz Blue Raspberry Jolly Rancher (Blue Raspberry & Lemonade Powder)$6.75
- 24oz Blue Starburst (Tangerine, Lemon, Raspberry & Green Apple)$6.00
- 24oz Bubblegum (Banana, Strawberry & Vanilla)$6.00
- 24oz Candy Peach Ring (Peach, White Peach, Vanilla, and Gummy Peach rings)$6.75
- 24oz Caribbean Mojito (Coconut, Lime & Cream De Menthe)$6.00
- 24oz Caribbean Passion (Peach, Mango, Passion Fruit, Lemonade Powder, Tajin & Pineapple Juice)$8.25
- 24oz Caramel Apple (Green Apple, Caramel & Caramel Sauce)$7.00
- 24oz Cherry Blaster (Cherry & Blackberry)$6.00
- 24oz Creamsicle (Orange Cream & Vanilla)$6.75
- 24oz Cherry Cordial (Cherry, Dark Chocolate Sauce & Cream)$7.75
- 24oz Cherry Jolly Rancher (Cherry & Lemonade Powder)$6.75
- 24oz Cotton Candy (Blue Raspberry & White Chocolate)$7.00
- 24oz Citrus Burst (Blood Orange, Ruby Red Grapefruit & Orange Juice)$7.00
- 24oz Creamsicle (Tangerine, Vanilla & Cream),$6.75
- 24oz Cucumber Crusher (Cucumber, Spicy Mango, Habanero Lime, Tajin, & Chamoy)$7.25
- 24oz Dinosaur Egg (Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, Almond & White Chocolate)$7.00
- 24oz Dragon Slayer (Raspberry, Blue Raspberry & Blackberry Drizzle)$6.00
- 24oz Dragon’s Blood (Blue Raspberry & Kiwi)$6.00
- 24oz Double Rainbow (Strawberry, Peach & Coconut)$6.00
- 24oz Early Sunrise (Cherry, Lemon & Tangerine)$6.00
- 24oz Eclipse (Peach, Passion Fruit, Blackberry & Blue Raspberry)$6.00
- 24oz Electric Berry (Lime & Blue Raspberry)$6.00
- 24oz Fall Breeze (Cranberry, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Peppermint)$6.00
- 24oz Fire Lizard (Strawberry, Banana & Orange)$6.00
- 24oz Forbidden Fruit (Huckleberry, Cranberry & Desert Pear)$6.00
- 24oz Fuzzy Navel (Peach & Tangerine)$6.00
- 24oz Galaxy Fish (Strawberry, Passion Fruit & Blue Raspberry)$6.00
- 24oz Gem Berry (Blackberry, Vanilla & Red Raspberry)$6.00
- 24oz Georgia Peach (Peach & Strawberry)$6.00
- 24oz Grape Ape (Strawberry, Passion Fruit & Blue Raspberry)$6.00
- 24oz Green Apple Jolly Rancher (Green Apple & Lemonade Powder)$6.75
- 24oz Green Monster (Blue Raspberry & Green Apple)$6.00
- 24oz Gummy Bear (Kiwi, Lime & White Chocolate)$7.00
- 24oz Hawaiian (Banana, Orange, Peach & Strawberry)$6.00
- 24oz Hawaiian Sunset (Peach, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Raspberry Purée & Mango Pieces)$7.50
- 24oz Heaven in a Cup (Peach, Mango, Raspberry, Strawberry & Orange Juice)$7.00
- 24oz Hurricane (Passion Fruit, Guava, Pineapple & Orange Juice)$7.00
- 24oz Hypercrome (Orange, Passion Fruit & Pomegranate)$6.00
- 24oz Incredible Hulk (Kiwi & Lime)$6.00
- 24oz Iris (Banana & Coconut)$6.00
- 24oz Islander (Blackberry, Pineapple & Lime)$6.00
- 24oz Jelly Bean (Blackberry, Pomegranate & Orange Juice)$7.00
- 24oz Laser Cat (Red Raspberry & Coconut)$6.00
- 24oz Lemon Pep (Cucumber, Lemonade & Tajin)$6.50
- 24oz Lover’s Delight (Passion Fruit & Guava)$6.00
- 24oz Love Potion (Guava, Raspberry & Cream)$6.75
- 24oz Mai Tai (Pineapple, Lemon & Tangerine)$6.00
- 24oz Majestic Forest (Blackberry, Blue Raspberry & Kiwi)$6.00
- 24oz Mango Madness (Mango & Lime)$6.00
- 24oz Marmalade (Strawberry, Orange & Grapefruit)$6.00
- 24oz Marshmallow Jello (Green Apple & Toasted Marshmallow)$6.00
- 24oz Maui Mango (Mango, Raspberry, Peach & Cream)$6.75
- 24oz Melon Mania (White Peach & Cantaloupe)$6.00
- 24oz MelonBerry (Watermelon & Strawberry)$6.00
- 24oz Midnight (Blackberry & Pomegranate)$6.00
- 24oz Mojito (Lime & Cream De Menthe)$6.00
- 24oz Oasis (Desert Pear, White Peach, Lemonade Powder)$6.75
- 24oz Ocean Breeze (Blue Raz, Lime & Coconut)$6.00
- 24oz OG Gummy Bear (Pomegranate, Passion Fruit, Watermelon & Grapefruit)$6.00
- 24oz Orange Creamsicle (Vanilla, Orange Juice & Cream)$7.75
- 24oz Palm Beach (Pomegranate & Peach)$6.00
- 24oz Palm Tree (Pomegranate, Passion Fruit & Lime)$6.00
- 24oz Paradise (Coconut, Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple, Cream & Orange Juice)$7.75
- 24oz Passionade (Peach, Passion Fruit, Pomegranate & Lemonade Powder)$6.75
- 24oz Passion Water (Passion Fruit & Watermelon)$6.00
- 24oz Peach Cobbler (Peach & White Chocolate)$7.00
- 24oz Peaches & Cream (Peach & Cream)$6.75
- 24oz Peach Gobbler (Peach, Vanilla & Brown Sugar Cinnamon)$6.00
- 24oz Peach Razzmatazz (Peach & Red Raspberry)$6.00
- 24oz Peach Refresher (Peach, Lemonade & Real Peach Fruit)$7.00
- 24oz Peachy Ring (Passion Fruit, White Chocolate & Peach Drizzle)$7.00
- 24oz Peach Ring (Peach, Vanilla, While Peach & Strawberry)$6.00
- 24oz Pina Colada (Pineapple & Coconut)$6.00
- 24oz Pink Dragon (Strawberry, Raspberry, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Real Dragon Fruit & Lemonade Powder)$7.75
- 24oz Pink Flamingo (Peach, Strawberry & White Chocolate),$7.00
- 24oz Pop Rocks (Blue Raspberry, Watermelon & Cantaloupe)$6.00
- 24oz Pretty In Pink (White Peach, Strawberry & Lemonade)$7.00
- 24oz Pretty In Peach (White Peach, Peach & Cream)$7.00
- 24oz Raspberry Cordial (Raspberry, Dark Chocolate Sauce & Cream)$7.75
- 24oz Ray of Sunshine (Blackberry, Peach & Grapefruit)$6.00
- 24oz Razzagranate (Raspberry & Pomegranate)$6.00
- 24oz Red, White & Blue (Raspberry, Blue Raspberry & White Chocolate)$7.00
- 24oz Rock & Roll (Grape, Blueberry & Blue Raspberry)$6.00
- 24oz Rocky Point (Blackberry, Peach, Coconut & Orange)$6.00
- 24oz Root Beer Float (Root Beer & Cream)$6.75
- 24oz Orange Skittles (Orange, Guava & Almond)$6.00
- 24oz Seahawk (Green Apple & Blue Raspberry)$6.00
- 24oz Shrek (Blue Raspberry, Passion Fruit & Coconut)$6.00
- 24oz Spicy Georgia (Peach, Mango & Habanero)$6.00
- 24oz Skinny Crackhead (SF Raspberry, Skinny Pink Lotus, SF Red Bull)$7.75
- 24oz Slammer (Strawberry, Peach & Lemonade)$7.00
- 24oz Smurf (Blue Raspberry & Cream)$6.75
- 24oz Sour Leprechaun (Green Apple & Lemonade Powder)$6.75
- 24oz Sour Pucker (Watermelon, Pomegranate, Pineapple Juice & Lemonade Powder)$7.75
- 24oz Sour Patch (Guava, Pomegranate & Lemonade Powder)$6.75
- 24oz Sour Patch Watermelon (Sour Gummy, Watermelon & Lemonade Powder)$6.75
- 24oz Spicy Summer (Cucumber, Mango, Chamomile, Tajin & Mango Pieces)$7.50
- 24oz Spider-Man (Blueberry & Pomegranate)$6.00
- 24oz Spring Fling (Cantaloupe, Watermelon & Pineapple)$6.00
- 24oz Stary Night (Blue Raspberry & Blackberry)$6.00
- 24oz Starburst-Any Flavor (Almond & Fruit syrup Choice-Put flavor in Notes)$6.00
- 24oz Strawberries & Cream (Strawberry & Cream)$6.75
- 24oz Strawberry Skittles (Strawberry, Guava & Almond)$6.00
- 24oz Stop Light (Pomegranate, Passion Fruit & Kiwi)$6.00
- 24oz Summer Breeze (Mango, Tangerine & Passion Fruit)$6.00
- 24oz Summertime Sunshine (Watermelon, Strawberry, Guava & Lemonade)$7.00
- 24oz Sunflower (Cranberry, White Peach & Mango)$6.00
- 24oz Sunrise (Strawberry, Guava, Passion Fruit & Orange Juice)$7.00
- 24oz Swamp (Blue Raz, Watermelon & Pineapple)$6.00
- 24oz Tangerango (Tangerine & Mango)$6.00
- 24oz Tango (Tangerine, Orange Juice & Mango Pieces)$8.00
- 24oz The Beach (Mango, Coconut, Peach, Pineapple Juice, Cream & Pineapple Pieces)$8.75
- 24oz Tiger’s Blood (Strawberry & Coconut)$6.00
- 24oz Title Wave (Lime & Coconut)$6.00
- 24oz Tricky Tre (Orange & Peach & Pomegranate)$6.00
- 24oz Trixie (Almond, Orange, & Pomegranate)$6.00
- 24oz Tropical (Passion Fruit, Coconut & Blue Raspberry)$6.00
- 24oz Twilight (Blue Raz, Desert Pear & Glitter)$6.50
- 24oz Twisted Sister (Strawberry, Vanilla & Orange Juice)$7.00
- 24oz Unicorn Blood (Strawberry, Almond & White Chocolate)$7.00
- 24oz Very Berry (Blueberry, Green Apple & Watermelon)$6.00
- 24oz Very Berry Bullade (Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry & Lemonade)$7.00
- 24oz Watermelon Eclipse (Watermelon, Lemonade, Tajin)$7.50
- 24oz Watermelon Jolly Rancher (Watermelon & Lemonade Powder)$6.75
- 24oz Watermelon Twist (Watermelon & Cucumber)$6.00
- 24oz White Berry (White Peach & Huckleberry)$6.00
- 24oz Wild Child (Huckleberry, Pineapple, Lavender & Vanilla)$6.00
- 24oz Wild Summer Rush (Desert Pear, Peach & Cream)$6.75
- 24oz Candy Cane Lane (Peppermint, Vanilla, Cream & White Chocolate)$7.75
- 24oz Frankenstein (Desert Pear, Guava & Glitter)$6.50
- 24oz Frosty the Snowman (Vanilla, Toasted Marshmallow, Cream & Glitter)$7.50
- 24oz Jack o' Lantern (Orange, Sour Gummy & Green Orange Juice)$7.00
- 24oz Naughty Elf (Strawberry, Kiwi, Glitter & Green Orange Juice)$7.50
- 24oz Witches Brew (Green Apple, Apple Juice & Cinnamon Powder)$7.00
32oz Red Bull Specialties
- 32oz Aftershock (Strawberry, BlackBerry, Raspberry & Lime)$9.00
- 32oz Amaretto (Almond & Cherry)$9.00
- 32oz Aqua Berry (Strawberry, Kiwi, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon)$9.00
- 32oz Astronaut (Blackberry, Red Raspberry & Almond)$9.00
- 32oz Aunt Flo (Huckleberry, Habanero Lime & Chamoy)$9.75
- 32oz Bahama Mama (Pineapple, Passion Fruit, & Strawberry)$9.00
- 32oz Bananaberry (Strawberry & Banana)$9.00
- 32oz Barbie (Strawberry, Vanilla and Cream)$9.75
- 32oz Berry Blast (Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Blackberry & Huckleberry)$9.00
- 32oz Blue Hawaiian (Blue Raspberry, Coconut & Pineapple Juice)$10.00
- 32oz Blue Melon (Blue Raspberry & Watermelon)$9.00
- 32oz Blue Raspberry Jolly Rancher (Blue Raspberry & Lemonade Powder)$9.75
- 32oz Blue Starburst (Tangerine, Lemon, Raspberry & Green Apple)$9.00
- 32oz Bubblegum (Banana, Strawberry & Vanilla)$9.00
- 32oz Candy Peach Ring (Peach, White Peach, Vanilla, and Gummy Peach rings)$9.75
- 32oz Caribbean Mojito (Coconut, Lime & Cream De Menthe)$9.00
- 32oz Caribbean Passion (Peach, Mango, Passion Fruit, Lemonade Powder, Tajin & Pineapple Juice)$11.25
- 32oz Caramel Apple (Green Apple, Caramel & Caramel Sauce)$10.00
- 32oz Candy Cups-Peach Rings$0.75
- 32oz Cherry Blaster (Cherry & Blackberry)$9.00
- 32oz Creamsicle (Orange Cream & Vanilla)$9.75
- 32oz Cherry Cordial (Cherry, Dark Chocolate Sauce & Cream)$10.75
- 32oz Cherry Jolly Rancher (Cherry & Lemonade Powder)$9.75
- 32oz Cotton Candy (Blue Raspberry & White Chocolate)$10.00
- 32oz Citrus Burst (Blood Orange, Ruby Red Grapefruit & Orange Juice)$10.00
- 32oz Creamsicle (Tangerine, Vanilla & Cream),$9.75
- 32oz Cucumber Crusher (Cucumber, Spicy Mango, Habanero Lime, Tajin, & Chamoy)$10.25
- 32oz Dinosaur Egg (Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, Almond & White Chocolate)$10.00
- 32oz Dragon Slayer (Raspberry, Blue Raspberry & Blackberry Drizzle)$9.00
- 32oz Dragon’s Blood (Blue Raspberry & Kiwi)$9.00
- 32oz Double Rainbow (Strawberry, Peach & Coconut)$9.00
- 32oz Early Sunrise (Cherry, Lemon & Tangerine)$9.00
- 32oz Eclipse (Peach, Passion Fruit, Blackberry & Blue Raspberry)$9.00
- 32oz Electric Berry (Lime & Blue Raspberry)$9.00
- 32oz Fall Breeze (Cranberry, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Peppermint)$9.00
- 32oz Fire Lizard (Strawberry, Banana & Orange)$9.00
- 32oz Forbidden Fruit (Huckleberry, Cranberry & Desert Pear)$9.00
- 32oz Fuzzy Navel (Peach & Tangerine)$9.00
- 32oz Galaxy Fish (Strawberry, Passion Fruit & Blue Raspberry)$9.00
- 32oz Gem Berry (Blackberry, Vanilla & Red Raspberry)$9.00
- 32oz Georgia Peach (Peach & Strawberry)$9.00
- 32oz Grape Ape (Strawberry, Passion Fruit & Blue Raspberry)$9.00
- 32oz Green Apple Jolly Rancher (Green Apple & Lemonade Powder)$9.75
- 32oz Green Monster (Blue Raspberry & Green Apple)$9.00
- 32oz Gummy Bear (Kiwi, Lime & White Chocolate)$10.00
- 32oz Hawaiian (Banana, Orange, Peach & Strawberry)$9.00
- 32oz Hawaiian Sunset (Peach, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Raspberry Purée & Mango Pieces)$10.50
- 32oz Heaven in a Cup (Peach, Mango, Raspberry, Strawberry & Orange Juice)$10.00
- 32oz Hurricane (Passion Fruit, Guava, Pineapple & Orange Juice)$10.00
- 32oz Hypercrome (Orange, Passion Fruit & Pomegranate)$9.00
- 32oz Incredible Hulk (Kiwi & Lime)$9.00
- 32oz Iris (Banana & Coconut)$9.00
- 32oz Islander (Blackberry, Pineapple & Lime)$9.00
- 32oz Jelly Bean (Blackberry, Pomegranate & Orange Juice)$10.00
- 32oz Laser Cat (Red Raspberry & Coconut)$9.00
- 32oz Lemon Pep (Cucumber, Lemonade & Tajin)$9.50
- 32oz Lover’s Delight (Passion Fruit & Guava)$9.00
- 32oz Love Potion (Guava, Raspberry & Cream)$9.75
- 32oz Mai Tai (Pineapple, Lemon & Tangerine)$9.00
- 32oz Majestic Forest (Blackberry, Blue Raspberry & Kiwi)$9.00
- 32oz Mango Madness (Mango & Lime)$9.00
- 32oz Marmalade (Strawberry, Orange & Grapefruit)$9.00
- 32oz Marshmallow Jello (Green Apple & Toasted Marshmallow)$9.00
- 32oz Maui Mango (Mango, Raspberry, Peach & Cream)$9.75
- 32oz Melon Mania (White Peach & Cantaloupe)$9.00
- 32oz MelonBerry (Watermelon & Strawberry)$9.00
- 32oz Midnight (Blackberry & Pomegranate)$9.00
- 32oz Mojito (Lime & Cream De Menthe)$9.00
- 32oz Oasis (Desert Pear, White Peach, Lemonade Powder)$9.75
- 32oz Ocean Breeze (Blue Raz, Lime & Coconut)$9.00
- 32oz OG Gummy Bear (Pomegranate, Passion Fruit, Watermelon & Grapefruit)$9.00
- 32oz Orange Creamsicle (Vanilla, Orange Juice & Cream)$10.75
- 32oz Palm Beach (Pomegranate & Peach)$9.00
- 32oz Palm Tree (Pomegranate, Passion Fruit & Lime)$9.00
- 32oz Paradise (Coconut, Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple, Cream & Orange Juice)$10.75
- 32oz Passionade (Peach, Passion Fruit, Pomegranate & Lemonade Powder)$9.75
- 32oz Passion Water (Passion Fruit & Watermelon)$9.00
- 32oz Peach Cobbler (Peach & White Chocolate)$10.00
- 32oz Peaches & Cream (Peach & Cream)$9.75
- 32oz Peach Gobbler (Peach, Vanilla & Brown Sugar Cinnamon)$9.00
- 32oz Peach Razzmatazz (Peach & Red Raspberry)$9.00
- 32oz Peach Refresher (Peach, Lemonade & Real Peach Fruit)$10.00
- 32oz Peachy Ring (Passion Fruit, White Chocolate & Peach Drizzle)$10.00
- 32oz Peach Ring (Peach, Vanilla, While Peach & Strawberry)$9.00
- 32oz Pina Colada (Pineapple & Coconut)$9.00
- 32oz Pink Dragon (Strawberry, Raspberry, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Real Dragon Fruit & Lemonade Powder)$10.75
- 32oz Pink Flamingo (Peach, Strawberry & White Chocolate),$10.00
- 32oz Pop Rocks (Blue Raspberry, Watermelon & Cantaloupe)$9.00
- 32oz Pretty In Pink (White Peach, Strawberry & Lemonade)$10.00
- 32oz Pretty In Peach (White Peach, Peach & Cream)$10.00
- 32oz Raspberry Cordial (Raspberry, Dark Chocolate Sauce & Cream)$10.75
- 32oz Ray of Sunshine (Blackberry, Peach & Grapefruit)$9.00
- 32oz Razzagranate (Raspberry & Pomegranate)$9.00
- 32oz Red, White & Blue (Raspberry, Blue Raspberry & White Chocolate)$10.00
- 32oz Rock & Roll (Grape, Blueberry & Blue Raspberry)$9.00
- 32oz Rocky Point (Blackberry, Peach, Coconut & Orange)$9.00
- 32oz Root Beer Float (Root Beer & Cream)$9.75
- 32oz Orange Skittles (Orange, Guava & Almond)$9.00
- 32oz Seahawk (Green Apple & Blue Raspberry)$9.00
- 32oz Shrek (Blue Raspberry, Passion Fruit & Coconut)$9.00
- 32oz Spicy Georgia (Peach, Mango & Habanero)$9.00
- 32oz Skinny Crackhead (SF Raspberry, Skinny Pink Lotus, SF Red Bull)$10.75
- 32oz Slammer (Strawberry, Peach & Lemonade)$10.00
- 32oz Smurf (Blue Raspberry & Cream)$9.75
- 32oz Sour Leprechaun (Green Apple & Lemonade Powder)$9.75
- 32oz Sour Pucker (Watermelon, Pomegranate, Pineapple Juice & Lemonade Powder)$10.75
- 32oz Sour Patch (Guava, Pomegranate & Lemonade Powder)$9.75
- 32oz Sour Patch Watermelon (Sour Gummy, Watermelon & Lemonade Powder)$9.75
- 32oz Spicy Summer (Cucumber, Mango, Chamomile, Tajin & Mango Pieces)$10.50
- 32oz Spider-Man (Blueberry & Pomegranate)$9.00
- 32oz Spring Fling (Cantaloupe, Watermelon & Pineapple)$9.00
- 32oz Stary Night (Blue Raspberry & Blackberry)$9.00
- 32oz Starburst-Any Flavor (Almond & Fruit syrup Choice-Put flavor in Notes)$9.00
- 32oz Strawberries & Cream (Strawberry & Cream)$9.75
- 32oz Strawberry Skittles (Strawberry, Guava & Almond)$9.00
- 32oz Stop Light (Pomegranate, Passion Fruit & Kiwi)$9.00
- 32oz Summer Breeze (Mango, Tangerine & Passion Fruit)$9.00
- 32oz Summertime Sunshine (Watermelon, Strawberry, Guava & Lemonade)$10.00
- 32oz Sunflower (Cranberry, White Peach & Mango)$9.00
- 32oz Sunrise (Strawberry, Guava, Passion Fruit & Orange Juice)$10.00
- 32oz Swamp (Blue Raz, Watermelon & Pineapple)$9.00
- 32oz Tangerango (Tangerine & Mango)$9.00
- 32oz Tango (Tangerine, Orange Juice & Mango Pieces)$11.00
- 32oz The Beach (Mango, Coconut, Peach, Pineapple Juice, Cream & Pineapple Pieces)$11.75
- 32oz Tiger’s Blood (Strawberry & Coconut)$9.00
- 32oz Title Wave (Lime & Coconut)$9.00
- 32oz Tricky Tre (Orange & Peach & Pomegranate)$9.00
- 32oz Trixie (Almond, Orange, & Pomegranate)$9.00
- 32oz Tropical (Passion Fruit, Coconut & Blue Raspberry)$9.00
- 32oz Twilight (Blue Raz, Desert Pear & Glitter)$9.50
- 32oz Twisted Sister (Strawberry, Vanilla & Orange Juice)$10.00
- 32oz Unicorn Blood (Strawberry, Almond & White Chocolate)$10.00
- 32oz Very Berry (Blueberry, Green Apple & Watermelon)$9.00
- 32oz Very Berry Bullade (Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry & Lemonade)$10.00
- 32oz Watermelon Eclipse (Watermelon, Lemonade, Tajin)$10.50
- 32oz Watermelon Jolly Rancher (Watermelon & Lemonade Powder)$9.75
- 32oz Watermelon Twist (Watermelon & Cucumber)$9.00
- 32oz White Berry (White Peach & Huckleberry)$9.00
- 32oz Wild Child (Huckleberry, Pineapple, Lavender & Vanilla)$9.00
- 32oz Wild Summer Rush (Desert Pear, Peach & Cream)$9.75
- 32oz Candy Cane Lane (Peppermint, Vanilla, Cream & White Chocolate)$10.75
- 32oz Frankenstein (Desert Pear, Guava & Glitter)$9.50
- 32oz Frosty the Snowman (Vanilla, Toasted Marshmallow, Cream & Glitter)$10.50
- 32oz Jack o' Lantern (Orange, Sour Gummy & Green Orange Juice)$10.00
- 32oz Naughty Elf (Strawberry, Kiwi, Glitter & Green Orange Juice)$10.50
- 32oz Witches Brew (Green Apple, Apple Juice & Cinnamon Powder)$10.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2529 Main Street D5, Union Gap, WA 98903
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
