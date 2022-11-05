Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caffeine Queens

review star

No reviews yet

12403 Woodside Avenue

Suite B

Winter Gardens, CA 92040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

L - Queen's Delight
L - red bull
Acai Berry Bowl

Shaken Espresso

R - Shaken Espresso

$6.00

L - Shaken Espresso

$6.50

Energy drinks

R- red bull

$6.50

L - red bull

$7.50

R- rockstar

$6.50

L- rockstar

$7.50

R - Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.50

L - Sugar free Red Bull

$7.50

R - Sugar Free Rockstar

$6.50

L - Sugar Free Rockstar

$7.50

Drip & Cold Brew

Sold out Cold Brew - Large

$4.75

Sold out Cold Brew - Regular

$4.25

Off with their Heads - Large

$3.25

Off with their Heads - Regular

$2.95

Palace - Large

$2.95

Palace - Regular

$2.50

Espresso

R-Americano

$3.50

L -Americano

$4.00

R -Mocha

$5.75

L -Mocha

$6.00

R -Cappuccino

$4.75

L -Cappuccino

$5.25

R -Salted Caramel Mocha

$6.00

L -Salted Caramel Mocha

$6.50

R -White Chocolate Mocha

$6.00

L -White Chocolate Mocha

$6.50

R -Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

L -Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

R -Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

L -Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

R -Queen's Delight

$6.00

L - Queen's Delight

$6.50

R -Latte

$6.00

L -Latte

$6.50

Quad Shot of Espresso

$4.00

Single Shot

$1.00

Double shot

$2.00

Triple shot

$3.00

PROMO -Mach Monday - Regular

$5.00

Teas & More

Tea - Regular

$3.25

Tea - Large

$3.75

Chai Latte - Regular

$5.00

Chai Latte - Large

$5.50

Chai Lavender Vanilla Latte - Regular

$5.50

Chai Lavender Vanilla Latte - Large

$6.00

Matcha Latte - Regular

$5.50

Matcha Latte - Large

$6.00

Honey Vanilla Matcha Latte _ Regular

$6.00

Honey Vanilla Matcha Latte - Large

$6.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

R- Honey Lav Latte

$5.50

L - Honey Lav Latte

$6.00

R - Honey Lav Chai Latte

$5.50

L - Honey Lav Chai Latte

$6.00

R - Honey Lav Macha Latte

$6.00

L - Honey Lav Macha Latte

$6.50

R -Apple Pie Chai Latte

$5.50

L- Apple Pie Chai Latte

$6.00

R -Caramel Apple Chai Latte

$5.50

L -Caramel Apple Chai Latte

$6.00

Acai Bowls & More

CQ Acai Bowl

$8.95

Acai Berry Bowl

$7.95

Chocolate Chia Acai Bowl

$7.95

Oatmeal to Go

$2.50

Banana

$1.00

Pastries - zucchini bread

$2.75

Pastries - lemon loaf

$2.75

Pastries- apple crumb

$2.75

Pastries- pumpkin

$2.75

Little Royalty

Vanilla Milk with Whip - hot

$2.95

Vanilla Milk with Whip - iced

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade - standard

$3.00

Lemonade - Strawberry

$3.00

Lemonade - Lavender

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Iced chocolate milk

$2.95

Bags of Coffee Beans

12 oz Palace Blend

$12.99

12 oz Off with their Heads

$13.99

Travelers

Special Event - Large Traveler - email for details

$50.00

Lakeside Traveler - Special Event - email for details

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lakeside Drive-thru Coffee Shop. Hand-crafted coffee creations and delicious energy infusion drinks. The best Acai bowls in East County.

Website

Location

12403 Woodside Avenue, Suite B, Winter Gardens, CA 92040

Directions

Gallery
Caffeine Queens image
Caffeine Queens image
Caffeine Queens image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eastbound - 10053 Maine Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
10053 Maine Avenue Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #5 - Lakeside
orange star4.2 • 685
12346 Woodside Ave Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
orange star4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Marechiaro's 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
854 North Second Street El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Antonelli's Family Deli
orange star4.6 • 2,297
1354 N Magnolia Ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's
orange starNo Reviews
9635 mission gorge rd santee, CA 92071
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winter Gardens

Sombrero Mexican Food - #5 - Lakeside
orange star4.2 • 685
12346 Woodside Ave Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #13 - Lakeside DT
orange star4.2 • 685
12250 Woodside Ave Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winter Gardens
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston