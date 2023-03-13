Restaurant info

Discover a hidden gem on your journey. This well thought out coffee shop near Door County serves some of the best coffees, teas, specialty drinks and tasty food in a stylishly renovated 1891 Italianate house. Are you looking for a casual comfortable experience that offers an amazing selection of high quality food and drinks? Caffe’ Tlazo has many customers who enjoy a stop while passing through to and from Door County. Whether you are en route to Sister Bay, Fish Creek or Ephraim you will find organic, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian food and drink options. Caffe’ Tlazo is easy to find and has easy to find parking.

