Caffe Tlazo

Morning Features
Eggwich
Choice of bread, choice of meat, and Italian cheese blend. Served with overhard eggs.
Wrap
Eggs scrambled, grilled potatoes, cheddar cheese blend, and choice of meat.
Mexican Wrap
Eggs scrambled, chorizo, beans, cheddar cheese blend, with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Italian Wrap
Eggs scrambled, spinach, bruschetta, hollandaise sauce, and Italian cheese blend.
Jump Start
Two fresh eggs, choice of meat, grilled potatoes and toast.
Oatmeal
Served with milk, brown sugar or maple syrup and toast.
Morning Light
Two fresh poached eggs, toast, & mixed berries with cannoli cream.
French Toast w/Side of Sausage
Crepes
Three crepes filled with chocolate cream or lingonberry cream. Served with mixed berries with cannoli cream & side of scrambled eggs.
Benedict
Two fresh poached eggs, bruschetta, spinach, hollandaise sauce, served over a pita with mixed berries and cannoli cream.
Parfait
Served with yogurt or milk.
Quiche - Meat
Served with berries with cannoli cream and a bran muffin.
Quiche - Vegetarian
Served with berries with cannoli cream and a bran muffin.
Paninis
Tocana - Chicken
Chicken, provolone cheese, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spring mix, guacamole, pesto mayonnaise
Tocana - Turkey
Turkey, provolone cheese, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spring mix, guacamole, pesto mayonnaise
Tuscany
Prosciutto, ham, fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomatoes, spring mix, pesto mayonnaise, and balsamic glaze on focaccia bread
Italiano
Pepperoni, genoa salami, provolone cheese, spring mix, roasted red pepper, pesto mayonnaise, balsamic vinaigrette.
Campagnolo
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, spring mix, roasted red pepper, pesto mayonnaise, balsamic vinaigrette.
Sausage & Spinach
Italian sausage, provolone cheese, spinach and pesto mayonnaise
Canadian Cordon Bleu
Chicken breast, canadian bacon, swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and mustard
Sicilian
Roast beef, roma tomatoes, spinach artichoke spread, & provolone cheese
Supreme Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, roma tomato, mayonnaise and mustard
BLT
Bacon, leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Reuben - Corn Beef
Corn Beef, sauerkraut, reuben sauce & swiss cheese served on rye bread
Reuben - Turkey
Turkey, sauerkraut, reuben sauce & swiss cheese served on rye bread
Roma
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, spring mix, pesto mayonnaise, and balsamic glaze on focaccia bread
Quattro Formaggi
Italian cheese blend, cheddar cheese blend, herb cream cheese on focaccia bread
Wraps
Tlazo Wrap
Spinach, artichokes, bruschetta, black olives, fresh mozzarella, & spinach artichoke spread
Mexicana Wrap
Chicken, beans, spanish rice, cheddar cheese blend, side of sour cream, tortilla chips and salsa
No Meat Mexicana
Chicken Artichoke
Chicken breast, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red pepper, spring mix and herb cream cheese
Sedona
Chicken breast, guacamole, cucumber, tomatoes, spring mix, roasted red pepper, balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar
Chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing, croutons and Italian cheese blend
Club Wrap
ham, turkey, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise
TBCLT
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce and tomato with hot bacon dressing
Chicken Ranchero
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese blend, leaf lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing
Chicken Cashew
All white meat chicken salad, leaf lettuce, tomato, cashews
Seafood Wrap
Seafood salad, leaf lettuce, tomato and herb cream cheese
Vegetarian Wrap
Hummus or herb cream cheese, spinach, red onion, cucumber, tomato, artichokes, roasted red peppers and feta cheese
California Wrap
Turkey, spinach, tomato, red onion, guacamole, and ranch dressing
Mediterranean Wrap
Chicken breast, spinach, apples, walnuts, feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette
Gourmet Sandwiches
Muffuletta
Olive Salad, Prosciutto ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, pesto mayonnaise
Authentic Chicago Italian beef
Italian beef, au jus, giardiniera mix
New York Dip
Italian beef, blend of sauteed green peppers, red onions, mushroom, au jus, with Italian cheese
Traditional Gyro
Gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, and red onion on pita or a wrap
Buffalo Chicken Pita
Chicken breast in buffalo sauce, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on a pita or a wrap
Italian Marinara - Chicken
Chicken breast with marinara and Italian Cheese blend
Italian Marinara - Sausage
Italian Sausage, with marinara and Italian Cheese blend
Italian Marinara - Meatball
Italian meatball with marinara and Italian Cheese blend
Deli Style Sandwiches
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Whole wheat, turkey, mayonnaise, sub dressing, provolone cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Italian white, roast beef, mayonnaise, mustard, sub dressing, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Italian Combo Sandwich
Italian white, roast beef, pepperoni, salami, mayonnaise, mustard, sub dressing, tomato, lettuce, red onion, provolone.
Club Sandwich
Italian white, ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, mayonnaise, mustard, sub dressing, tomato, lettuce, red onion.
Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Rye, ham, honey mustard, tomato, red onion, lettuce, swiss cheese.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Italian white, creamy chicken salad, lettuce.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Italian white, creamy egg salad, lettuce.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Italian white, creamy tuna salad, lettuce.
Salads
Caprese Salad
Spring mix with fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, olive oil, basil, kalamata olives, balsamic vinegar. Served with bread.
Mediterranean Salad
Spinach, apple, grapes, dried fruit, walnuts, feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette. Served with bread.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, red onion, boiled egg, bacon, seasoned croutons, hot bacon dressing. Served with bread.
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad with Chicken
Leaf lettuce, Italian cheese blend, seasoned croutons, caesar dressing. Served with bread.
Greek Salad
Spring mix, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing. Served with bread.
Veggie Salad
Spring mix, red onion, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, carrot, choice of dressing. Served with bread.
Tlazo Trio Salad
Chicken, seafood, tuna salad, on a bed of leaf lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. Served with bread.
Children's Fare
Kid's Snack Plate
Ham, turkey, bread, provolone cheese. Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.
Kid's Mac-n-Cheese
Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
With kettle chips.
Kid's Grilled Turkey
Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.
Kid's Ham & Cheese
Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.
Kid's PB&J
Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.
Cafe Mocha
Espresso, gourmet chocolate, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Can be made with white chocolate or caramel sauce. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Cafe Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and a small amount of velvety milk foam. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Cappuccino
Espresso with a velvety milk foam. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Breve
An extra rich version of cafe latte made with half and half. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Cafe Miel
Espresso, vanilla, honey, cinnamon, and steamed milk. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
White Zombie
White coffee, served espresso style and combined with gourmet white chocolate and steamed milk. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Starbucks Macchiato
Doppio of espresso topped with a spoon of velvety milk foam. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Americano
A serving of espresso and hot water that makes a rich cup of coffee. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Caffe Venice Sunset
Espresso, gourmet chocolate, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Can be made with white chocolate or caramel sauce. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Caffe Milano
Espresso, gourmet chocolate, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Can be made with white chocolate or caramel sauce. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Italian Riser
1 shot of espresso combined with coffee. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Cafe au Lait
Brewed coffee and steamed milk.
Chai Tea
A blend of black tea and spices steamed with milk. Topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.
Hot Cocoa
Velvety steamed milk with gourmet chocolate, topped with whipped cream.
Steamer
Velvety steamed milk combined with your choice of Italian syrup and whipped cream.
Hot Cider (Seasonal)
Black Tea
Caffeinated. Infuse 5 minutes.
Green Tea
Barely caffeinated. Infuse 3 minutes.
Oolong Tea
Mildly caffeinated. Infuse 3-4 minutes.
White Tea
Least processed of all teas, highest antioxidant potency. Infuse only 30-60 seconds.
Red Tea
Full of antioxidants. Infuse 3 minutes.
Herbal Tea
Caffeine-Free. Infuse 5 minutes.
London Fog
Vanilla Salted Carmel
Carrot Cake
Tiramisu
Chocolate Lovin
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Discover a hidden gem on your journey. This well thought out coffee shop near Door County serves some of the best coffees, teas, specialty drinks and tasty food in a stylishly renovated 1891 Italianate house. Are you looking for a casual comfortable experience that offers an amazing selection of high quality food and drinks? Caffe’ Tlazo has many customers who enjoy a stop while passing through to and from Door County. Whether you are en route to Sister Bay, Fish Creek or Ephraim you will find organic, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian food and drink options. Caffe’ Tlazo is easy to find and has easy to find parking.
607 4th St, Algoma, WI 54201