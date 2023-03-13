Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caffe Tlazo

607 4th St

Algoma, WI 54201

Morning Features

Morning Features

Eggwich

$8.99+

Choice of bread, choice of meat, and Italian cheese blend. Served with overhard eggs.

Wrap

$10.99+

Eggs scrambled, grilled potatoes, cheddar cheese blend, and choice of meat.

Mexican Wrap

$10.99

Eggs scrambled, chorizo, beans, cheddar cheese blend, with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Sweet-N-Salty Wrap

$8.99

Italian Wrap

$10.99

Eggs scrambled, spinach, bruschetta, hollandaise sauce, and Italian cheese blend.

Jump Start

$10.99

Two fresh eggs, choice of meat, grilled potatoes and toast.

Oatmeal

$10.95+

Served with milk, brown sugar or maple syrup and toast.

Morning Light

$8.99

Two fresh poached eggs, toast, & mixed berries with cannoli cream.

French Toast w/Side of Sausage

$7.99

Crepes

$10.99

Three crepes filled with chocolate cream or lingonberry cream. Served with mixed berries with cannoli cream & side of scrambled eggs.

Benedict

$8.99

Two fresh poached eggs, bruschetta, spinach, hollandaise sauce, served over a pita with mixed berries and cannoli cream.

Parfait

$8.99

Granola

$6.99

Served with yogurt or milk.

Quiche - Meat

$14.50

Served with berries with cannoli cream and a bran muffin.

Quiche - Vegetarian

$14.50

Served with berries with cannoli cream and a bran muffin.

Morning Sides

Toast

$3.50

Side of Grilled Potatoes

$3.50

Side of Mixed Berries

$5.00

Side of Mixed Berries No Cream

$5.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Meat

$4.00

Fresh Egg (1)

$1.00

Fresh Egg (2)

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Food

Paninis

Tocana - Chicken

$13.99

Chicken, provolone cheese, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spring mix, guacamole, pesto mayonnaise

Tocana - Turkey

$13.99

Turkey, provolone cheese, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spring mix, guacamole, pesto mayonnaise

Tuscany

$13.99

Prosciutto, ham, fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomatoes, spring mix, pesto mayonnaise, and balsamic glaze on focaccia bread

Italiano

$13.99

Pepperoni, genoa salami, provolone cheese, spring mix, roasted red pepper, pesto mayonnaise, balsamic vinaigrette.

Campagnolo

$13.99

Chicken breast, provolone cheese, spring mix, roasted red pepper, pesto mayonnaise, balsamic vinaigrette.

Sausage & Spinach

$12.99

Italian sausage, provolone cheese, spinach and pesto mayonnaise

Canadian Cordon Bleu

$12.99

Chicken breast, canadian bacon, swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and mustard

Sicilian

$13.99

Roast beef, roma tomatoes, spinach artichoke spread, & provolone cheese

Supreme Club

$13.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, roma tomato, mayonnaise and mustard

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Reuben - Corn Beef

$11.99

Corn Beef, sauerkraut, reuben sauce & swiss cheese served on rye bread

Reuben - Turkey

$11.99

Turkey, sauerkraut, reuben sauce & swiss cheese served on rye bread

Roma

$10.99

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, spring mix, pesto mayonnaise, and balsamic glaze on focaccia bread

Quattro Formaggi

$10.99

Italian cheese blend, cheddar cheese blend, herb cream cheese on focaccia bread

Wraps

Tlazo Wrap

$12.99

Spinach, artichokes, bruschetta, black olives, fresh mozzarella, & spinach artichoke spread

Mexicana Wrap

$13.99

Chicken, beans, spanish rice, cheddar cheese blend, side of sour cream, tortilla chips and salsa

No Meat Mexicana

$9.99

Chicken Artichoke

$13.99

Chicken breast, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red pepper, spring mix and herb cream cheese

Sedona

$13.99

Chicken breast, guacamole, cucumber, tomatoes, spring mix, roasted red pepper, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

$13.99

Chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing, croutons and Italian cheese blend

Club Wrap

$13.99

ham, turkey, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise

TBCLT

$13.99

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce and tomato with hot bacon dressing

Chicken Ranchero

$13.99

Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese blend, leaf lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing

Chicken Cashew

$12.99

All white meat chicken salad, leaf lettuce, tomato, cashews

Seafood Wrap

$12.99

Seafood salad, leaf lettuce, tomato and herb cream cheese

Vegetarian Wrap

$11.99

Hummus or herb cream cheese, spinach, red onion, cucumber, tomato, artichokes, roasted red peppers and feta cheese

California Wrap

$13.99

Turkey, spinach, tomato, red onion, guacamole, and ranch dressing

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.99

Chicken breast, spinach, apples, walnuts, feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette

Gourmet Sandwiches

Muffuletta

$13.99

Olive Salad, Prosciutto ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, pesto mayonnaise

Authentic Chicago Italian beef

$13.99

Italian beef, au jus, giardiniera mix

New York Dip

$13.99

Italian beef, blend of sauteed green peppers, red onions, mushroom, au jus, with Italian cheese

Traditional Gyro

$10.99

Gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, and red onion on pita or a wrap

Buffalo Chicken Pita

$10.99

Chicken breast in buffalo sauce, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on a pita or a wrap

Italian Marinara - Chicken

$12.99

Chicken breast with marinara and Italian Cheese blend

Italian Marinara - Sausage

$12.99

Italian Sausage, with marinara and Italian Cheese blend

Italian Marinara - Meatball

$12.99

Italian meatball with marinara and Italian Cheese blend

Panzone

$9.99

Deli Style Sandwiches

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Whole wheat, turkey, mayonnaise, sub dressing, provolone cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Italian white, roast beef, mayonnaise, mustard, sub dressing, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Italian Combo Sandwich

$13.99

Italian white, roast beef, pepperoni, salami, mayonnaise, mustard, sub dressing, tomato, lettuce, red onion, provolone.

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Italian white, ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, mayonnaise, mustard, sub dressing, tomato, lettuce, red onion.

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$13.99

Rye, ham, honey mustard, tomato, red onion, lettuce, swiss cheese.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Italian white, creamy chicken salad, lettuce.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Italian white, creamy egg salad, lettuce.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Italian white, creamy tuna salad, lettuce.

Salads

Caprese Salad

$8.95

Spring mix with fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, olive oil, basil, kalamata olives, balsamic vinegar. Served with bread.

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Spinach, apple, grapes, dried fruit, walnuts, feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette. Served with bread.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, red onion, boiled egg, bacon, seasoned croutons, hot bacon dressing. Served with bread.

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$12.95

Leaf lettuce, Italian cheese blend, seasoned croutons, caesar dressing. Served with bread.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing. Served with bread.

Veggie Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, red onion, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, carrot, choice of dressing. Served with bread.

Tlazo Trio Salad

$11.99

Chicken, seafood, tuna salad, on a bed of leaf lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. Served with bread.

Lighter Fare

Half Sandwich/Wrap w Side

$7.99

Soups

Chili

$6.25+

Served with fresh bread.

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Served with fresh bread.

Snack Plates

Snack - 1

$9.99

Snack - 2

$9.99

Snack - 3

$9.99

Children's Fare

Kid's Snack Plate

$9.99

Ham, turkey, bread, provolone cheese. Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$8.99

Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

With kettle chips.

Kid's Grilled Turkey

$8.99

Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.

Kid's PB&J

$6.99

Comes with carrots & ranch dressing, applesauce.

Kid’s Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Kid's Panzone

$9.99

Kid's Cinnamon French Toast & Sausage Patty

$5.99

Extra Sides

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Tortilla Chips/Salsa

$3.00

Mini Salad

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Drinks

Coffees

Coffee To Go

$2.25+

Fair trade and organic brewed coffee.

Whole Bean Decaf

$17.00+

Fair trade and organic coffee.

Whole Bean Espresso

$16.00+

Fair trade and organic coffee.

Whole Bean French Roast

$16.00+

Fair trade and organic coffee.

Espresso Drinks

Cafe Mocha

$4.90+

Espresso, gourmet chocolate, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Can be made with white chocolate or caramel sauce. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed milk and a small amount of velvety milk foam. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso with a velvety milk foam. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Breve

$4.50+

An extra rich version of cafe latte made with half and half. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Cafe Miel

$4.25+

Espresso, vanilla, honey, cinnamon, and steamed milk. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

White Zombie

$4.90+

White coffee, served espresso style and combined with gourmet white chocolate and steamed milk. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Starbucks Macchiato

$6.65

Doppio of espresso topped with a spoon of velvety milk foam. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Americano

$2.00+

A serving of espresso and hot water that makes a rich cup of coffee. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Caffe Venice Sunset

$6.15+

Espresso, gourmet chocolate, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Can be made with white chocolate or caramel sauce. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Caffe Milano

$6.15+

Espresso, gourmet chocolate, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Can be made with white chocolate or caramel sauce. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Italian Riser

$3.50+

1 shot of espresso combined with coffee. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.

Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

Brewed coffee and steamed milk.

Iced/Blended Beverages

Frappe

$4.00+

Smoothie

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00

Refresher

$3.50

1/2 Iced Tea, 1/2 Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.00

French Soda

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold Brew w Cold Foam

$6.50

Nitro Brew

$7.00

Nitro Brew w Cold Foam

$7.50

Hot Beverages

Chai Tea

$4.00+

A blend of black tea and spices steamed with milk. Topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Velvety steamed milk with gourmet chocolate, topped with whipped cream.

Steamer

$3.00+

Velvety steamed milk combined with your choice of Italian syrup and whipped cream.

Hot Cider (Seasonal)

$3.00+

Loose Leaf Teas

Black Tea

$3.25

Caffeinated. Infuse 5 minutes.

Green Tea

$3.25

Barely caffeinated. Infuse 3 minutes.

Oolong Tea

$3.25

Mildly caffeinated. Infuse 3-4 minutes.

White Tea

$3.25

Least processed of all teas, highest antioxidant potency. Infuse only 30-60 seconds.

Red Tea

$3.25

Full of antioxidants. Infuse 3 minutes.

Herbal Tea

$3.25

Caffeine-Free. Infuse 5 minutes.

London Fog

$3.85

Matcha

Matcha

$4.00+

Matcha 1

$4.00+

Matcha 2

$4.00+

Matcha 3

$4.00+

Matcha 4

$4.00+

Matcha 5

$4.00+

Board Drinks

Mochas

Mocha 1

$6.15+

Mocha 2

$6.15+

Mocha 3

$6.15+

Mocha 4

$6.15+

Mocha 5

$6.15+

Mocha 6

$6.15+

Mocha 7

$6.15+

Mocha 8

$6.15+

Mocha 9

$6.15+

Mocha 10

$6.15+

Lattes

Latte 1

$5.25+

Latte 2

$5.25+

Latte 3

$5.25+

Latte 4

$5.25+

Latte 5

$5.25+

Latte 6

$5.25+

Latte 7

$5.25+

Latte 8

$5.25+

Latte 9

$5.25+

Latte 10

$5.25+

Chai

Chai 1

$5.25+

Chai 2

$5.25+

Chai 3

$5.25+

Chai 4

$5.25+

Chai 5

$5.25+

Chai 6

$5.25+

Chai 7

$5.25+

Chai 8

$5.25+

Chai 9

$5.25+

Chai 10

$5.25+

Hot Chocolates

Hot Chocolate 1

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate 2

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate 3

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate 4

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate 5

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate 6

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate 7

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate 8

$3.75+

Ciders

Cider 1

$3.75+

Cider 2

$3.75+

Cider 3

$3.75+

Cider 4

$3.75+

Cider 5

$3.75+

Cider 6

$3.75+

Cider 7

$3.75+

Cider 8

$3.75+

Frappes

Frappe 1

$4.00+

Frappe 2

$4.00+

Frappe 3

$4.00+

Frappe 4

$4.00+

Frappe 5

$4.00+

Frappe 6

$4.00+

Frappe 7

$4.00+

Frappe 8

$4.00+

Frappe 9

$4.00+

Frappe 10

$4.00+

Cold Brews

Cold Brew 1

$6.00

Cold Brew 2

$6.00

Cold Brew 3

$6.00

Cold Brew 4

$6.00

Cold Brew 5

$6.00

Cold Brew 6

$6.00

Cold Brew 7

$6.00

Cold Brew 8

$6.00

Cold Brew 9

$6.00

Cold Brew 10

$6.00

Refreshers

Refresher 1

$4.25

Refresher 2

$4.25

Refresher 3

$4.25

Refresher 4

$4.25

Refresher 5

$4.25

Refresher 6

$4.25

Refresher 7

$4.25

Lemonades

Lemonade 1

$3.00

Lemonade 2

$3.00

Lemonade 3

$3.00

Lemonade 4

$3.00

Lemonade 5

$3.00

Lemonade 6

$3.00

Lemonade 7

$3.00

Lemonade 8

$3.00

Lemonade 9

$3.00

Lemonade 10

$3.00

Energizers

Energizer 1

$5.25

Energizer 2

$5.25

Energizer 3

$5.25

Energizer 4

$5.25

Energizer 5

$5.25

Energizer 6

$5.25

Desserts

Vanilla Salted Carmel

Vanilla Salted Carmel

$6.75

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Lovin

Chocolate Lovin

$7.00

Cooler

Cooler

Diet Coke

$0.95

Coke

$2.85

Stewarts Soda

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Seven Up

$2.00

Sun Drop

$2.00

Nantucket Juice

$2.25

V-8

$1.50

Glass of Milk

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.85

Mineral Water

$1.60

Box Apple Juice

$1.25

Box Chocolate Milk

$2.00

To Go

To Go

To Go

To Go Later

To Go Charge

$0.75

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Discover a hidden gem on your journey. This well thought out coffee shop near Door County serves some of the best coffees, teas, specialty drinks and tasty food in a stylishly renovated 1891 Italianate house. Are you looking for a casual comfortable experience that offers an amazing selection of high quality food and drinks? Caffe’ Tlazo has many customers who enjoy a stop while passing through to and from Door County. Whether you are en route to Sister Bay, Fish Creek or Ephraim you will find organic, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian food and drink options. Caffe’ Tlazo is easy to find and has easy to find parking.

Website

Location

607 4th St, Algoma, WI 54201

Directions

