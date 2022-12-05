- Home
Caffetteria Modern Cafe
2,203 Reviews
$$
25 On The Mall
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Popular Items
Grab & Go Cocktails
G & G Sauces, Dips & Chips
1/2 Pint Pimento Cheese
Pint Pimento Cheese
1/2 Pint Bacon & Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Spread
1/2 Pint Hummus
Pint Hummus
1/2 Pint Champagne Honey
Pint Champagne Honey
1/2 Pint Green Goddess
Pint Green Goddess
1/2 Pint Basil Walnut Pesto
1/2 Pint Buffalo Chicken Dip
Pint Buffalo Chicken Dip
1/2 Pint Pico De Gallo
7 Layer Dip
Bread & Butter Pickles Pint
Caffe Crostinis
Tortilla Chips
Artisan Crackers
House Made Potato Chip Bag
Deep River Potato Chips
Deviled Egg Dip Snack Pack w/ House-made Dill Pickle Chips
Deviled egg dip served with house-made pickles, stone ground mustard and house-made dill pickle potato chips.
G & G Sides & Starter
G & G Salads
G & G Thai Chicken Salad
G & G Rocket Salad
G & G Cobb Salad
G & G Adam & Eve W/ Chicken
1/2 Pint Chicken Salad
Pint Chicken Salad
1/2 Pint Curry Chicken Salad
Pint Curry Chicken Salad
1/2 Pint Tuna Salad
Pint House Made Tuna Salad
Mediterranean Chicken Salad Pint
G & G Sandwiches & Wraps
G & G Take and Heat Meals
Family Chicken Enchiladas (serves 4-6)
Individual Chicken Enchilada
Spinach & Cheese Enchilada
Braised Beef Enchildas
Take & Heat Pepperoni Pizza
Take & Heat Mangia Pizza
Take & Heat Artisan KC Que Pizza
Take & Heat Quattro Formaggio
Baked Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Chicken Alfredo
Eggplant Parmesan
Individual Classic Meatloaf
Individual Classic Pot Roast
Chicken Pot Pie
Veggie Pot Pie
Pint Coconut Curry Chicken w/ Basmati Rice
Quart Coconut Curry Chicken w/ Basmati Rice
G & G Desserts
G & G Butters & Cheeses
G & G Grocery
1 Dozen Local Eggs
Pizza dough
Boulevard Hoppy Pickles KC Canning Co.
Black Garlic Pickles KC Canning Co
Vanilla Bourbon Preserve KC Canning Co.
Smoked Spiced Pear Shrub KC Canning Co
Candied Jalapenos KC Canning Co
Cider Mustard KC Canning Co
Marinated Olives
Dill Pickles (GF, VEGAN)
G & G Holiday Menu
Cold Beverages
Iced Tea
Fountain Drinks
Traditional Lemonade
Caffe Flavored Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino
Canned Soda
La Croix
Culture Pop
Zen Donkey Farms Juice
Zen Donkey Farms Small Shot
Zen Donkey Special
Kombucha Draft
Elixa Bottled Lemonade
Hank's Bottled Soda
Chief's Nectar 20 oz
House made cranberry juice with fresh ginger. This is a non- alcoholic mixer.
Coffee and Espresso
Coffee
Espresso
Latte
Hot Tea
Nitro Cold Brew
Macchiato
Mocha
London Fog
Butter Coffee
Americano
Hot Chocolate
Matcha Latte
Au Lait
Cappucino
Steamer
Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Golden Latte
Cinnamon-Pumpkin Latte
To Go Utensils
Soups and Starters
Cup of Soup
PLEASE NOTE: For preorders, soups are subject to change.
Bowl of Soup
PLEASE NOTE: For preorders, soups are subject to change.
Pint of Soup
Choice of several of our house made soup. This item is cold and will need to be heated.
Quart of Soup
Choice of several of our house made soup. This item is cold and will need to be heated.
Bread Bowl
Baguette
Hummus Plate
Assorted raw veggies and house crackers.
Pimento Cheese, House Crackers & Potato Chips
(Veg)
House Made Potato Chips & Goddess Dip
(Veg, GF)
House Made Meatballs
(GF) With tomato sauce.
Olives
(Vegan, GF)
House Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Salads
Sm Adam & Eve
(Veg, GF) Granny smith apples, candied pecans, Gorgonzola and field greens served with champagne honey vinaigrette.
Sm Aphrodite
(Veg, GF) Wild field greens, bibb lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and Castelvetrano olives, served with citrus herb vinaigrette.
Sm Garden Chop
(Vegan, GF) Romaine, arugula, red cabbage, raw Brussels sprouts, raw asparagus, sweet corn, cauliflower, carrots, radishes, hemp seeds and fresh basil, served with your choice of dijon oregano vinaigrette or lemon-tahini vinaigrette.
Sm Goldwater
(Veg, GF) Fresh kale, quinoa, seasonal sliced pear, shaved fennel, grapes, sunflower seeds and Manchego cheese, served with tart sherry vinaigrette or champagne honey vinaigrette.
Sm House Salad
(Veg) Romaine, baby kale, croutons and grated Parmesan, served with lemon-tahini dressing.
Sm Rocket
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, sweet corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions served with a champagne honey vinaigrette.
Sm Southwest Crunch
(Veg, GF) Wild field greens, romaine, avocado, black beans, jicama, fresh red bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, pepitas, crunchy hominy and Cotija cheese, served with charred chipotle vinaigrette or green goddess dressing.
Classic Cobb
(GF) Rotisserie chicken, romaine and bibb lettuce, crispy bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and Gorgonzola cheese, served with green goddess dressing or tart sherry vinaigrette.
Lg Adam & Eve
(Veg, GF) Granny smith apples, candied pecans, Gorgonzola and field greens served with champagne honey vinaigrette.
Lg Aphrodite
(Veg, GF) Wild field greens, bibb lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and Castelvetrano olives, served with citrus herb vinaigrette.
Lg Garden Chop
(Vegan, GF) Romaine, arugula, red cabbage, raw Brussels sprouts, raw asparagus, sweet corn, cauliflower, carrots, radishes, hemp seeds and fresh basil, served with your choice of dijon oregano vinaigrette or lemon-tahini vinaigrette.
Lg Goldwater
(Veg, GF) Fresh kale, quinoa, seasonal sliced pear, shaved fennel, grapes, sunflower seeds and Manchego cheese, served with tart sherry vinaigrette or champagne honey vinaigrette.
Lg House Salad
(Veg, GF) Romaine, baby kale, croutons and grated Parmesan, served with lemon-tahini dressing.
Lg Rocket
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, sweet corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions served with a champagne honey vinaigrette.
Lg Southwest Crunch
(Veg, GF) Wild field greens, romaine, avocado, black beans, jicama, fresh red bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, pepitas, crunchy hominy and Cotija cheese, served with charred chipotle vinaigrette or green goddess dressing.
Thai Chicken Salad
(GF, DF) Rotisserie chicken, cabbage blend, baby kale, rice noodles, sweet red bell peppers, scallions, cilantro, basil, chopped peanuts and black sesame seeds, served with Thai chili lemongrass vinaigrette, hoisin and Thai peanut sauce.
Lg Roasted Pumpkin & Kale Salad
Bowls
Aunty's Salmon Poke Bowl
(GF, DF) Seared salmon*, served over quinoa with marinated cabbage, radish, avocado, scallions, house made pickles, edamame and carrots, served with harissa aioli and "secret" ponzu sauce.
Chicken Larb Bowl
(GF, DF) Minced chicken and mushrooms with lemongrass, cilantro, mint, chilis, lime and tamari, tossed with "secret" ponzu sauce and served with romaine lettuce, cucumber, carrots, fresh herbs and Basmati rice.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Egg Poutine
(GF, DF, Veg) A bed of french fries topped with crispy Brussels sprouts, sunny side up egg, drizzled with ponzu tahini vinaigrette and topped with fresh basil and hemp and sesame seeds.
Forager Paleo Bowl
(GF, DF) Grilled sliced steak*, cauliflower rice, garlic-roasted broccoli and kale, chilled wild mushrooms and sunflower seeds, served with chimichurri sauce.
Hollywood Bowl
(Vegan, GF) Organic, non-GMO tofu, quinoa, Asian sauteed eggplant, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado and chilled charred red bell peppers served with Thai ginger coconut curry sauce.
Nomad Bowl
(Vegan, GF) Basmati rice, broccoli, cabbage blend, kale, carrots, wild mushrooms and almonds, topped with scallions, served with "secret" ponzu sauce and hoisin.
Polynesian Poke Bowl
(GF, DF) Yellowfin tuna* atop fresh greens, chilled rice noodles, sliced avocado, marinated seaweed, julienned carrots, pickled ginger and cucumbers, topped with black sesame seeds, served with red chili hoisin, Thai chili lemongrass vinaigrette and Thai peanut sauce.
Sunny-Side Up Bowl
(GF, DF, Veg) Farm-fresh egg*, avocado, marinated cabbage, arugula, roasted Brussels sprouts, quinoa and feta cheese, served with umami sauce and a lemon wedge.
Plates
Farmstead
Half rotisserie chicken, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Riptide
Grilled salmon*, quinoa, broccoli & kale, avocado, lemon wedge and pesto.
Stockyard
Grilled sliced steak*, curry cauliflower, basmati rice and chili-lime butter.
Chicken Plate
Salmon Plate
Steak Plate
Tofu Plate
Turkey Plate
Meatball Plate
Veggie Plate
Yellowfin Tuna Plate
Family Dinner
Serves 3-4 A full rotisserie chicken served with your choice of one sauce and two sides.
Pizzas
Bon Vivant
(Veg) Sliced pears, Gorgonzola, fontina cheese, roasted garlic, fresh rosemary and olive oil, topped with toasted pine nuts.
Breakfast Pizza
Farm-fresh eggs*, bacon, scallions, mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan cheese, tomato sauce.
Fungi
(Veg) Roasted mushrooms, shaved fennel, fontina, Parmesan cheese, topped with truffle oil and arugula.
Genovese
(Veg) Artichoke, pesto, fennel, roasted garlic, rosemary, manchego, fontina, Parmesan and arugula.
KC Que
Rotisserie chicken, house made barbeque sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, charred sweet corn and red onion, topped with fresh scallions and cilantro.
King Of Siam
Rotisserie chicken, julienned carrots, mozzarella cheese, Thai peanut sauce, scallions, cilantro, basil and chopped peanuts, drizzled with hoisin.
Le Parisian
Cured ham, Castelvetrano olives, charred tomatoes, fontina, Manchego cheese and roasted garlic, topped with fresh herbs.
Mangia!
Famous meatballs, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Quattro Formaggi
(Veg) Mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan, Manchego cheese, oregano and tomato sauce with basil walnut pesto drizzle.
Virtuous Veggie
(Veg) Tomato, asparagus, red onion, sweet bell peppers, baby kale, broccoli, roasted garlic and fontina cheese, topped with fresh artisan cheese.
Cheese Pizza
Local Farm Fresh Tomato Margherita Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House roasted chicken, granny smith apples, cranberries and house made aioli, topped with arugula served on a seeded grain bread.
Chicken Shawarma
House roasted chicken, shawarma sauce, arugula, cucumber, tomato and charred red onion rolled up in an artisanal flatbread, served with tahini tzatziki.
Monterey Turkey
House- roasted turkey, monterey jack, avocado, tomato and arugula served with house made mayo on a croissant.
Steak Sandwich
(DF) Sliced grilled steak*, oven-roasted tomatoes, charred red onion, arugula, house made mayo and chimichurri served on baguette.
Tacos Con Pollo
(GF) Pulled chicken, arugula, red cabbage, Cotija, onion, cilantro, corn tortillas, jalapeno-lime crema and salsa verde served with black beans.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp topped with onions, marinated cabbage, cotija cheese, cilantro and jalapeno lime crema in a corn tortilla with a side of salsa verde and chipotle black beans.
The Gardener
(Vegan) House made hummus layered with roasted red peppers, charred grilled onions, julienne carrots, marinated cabbage and arugula rolled up in an artisanal flatbread and served with a side of citrus herb vinaigrette.
Village Club
Herb-roasted chicken, cured ham, tomato, bacon, cheddar, monterey jack, bibb lettuce and mayo, served with honey-mustard aioli on toasted wheat bread.
Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad over sliced tomatoes, topped with Monterey jack, parmesan and fontina cheeses, house-made pickles, and scallions, served on a Farm to Market English muffin with a side of house greens.
Chicken Apple Brie w/ Sweet Potato Fries
Salmon BLT Sando
Breakfast
ABB&H Toast
(Veg)Almond butter, banana and honey sprinkled with cinnamon sugar on toasted artisan bread.
Avocado Toast
(Veg) Avocado, olive oil and black sesame seeds on toasted artisan bread.
Coco's Ricotta Toast
(Veg) Fresh ricotta, lemon-lavendar honey syrup, fresh basil and hemp seeds on thick sliced English muffin.
PB&J Toast
(Veg) Peanut butter and house made strawberry jam on toasted artisan bread.
Breakfast Burrito
Farm fresh eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno and mozzarella cheese, served on a wheat tortilla and a side of salsa verde.
Commuter Egg Sando
(Veg) English muffin, scrambled farm-fresh eggs*, avocado, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato and house made mayo.
Sweet Potato Hash
(Veg) Roasted sweet potatoes, charred red bell peppers, cauliflower, red onions, cilantro and basil topped with a farm-fresh egg*, served with salsa verde and grilled tortillas.
Veggie Scramble
(Veg) Assorted veggies, scrambled farm-fresh eggs, mozzarella and Parmesan, served with salsa verde and grilled corn tortillas.
Weston Traditional Breakfast
Steak and Eggs
Biscuits & Gravy
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips in a spicy verde sauce. Topped with Cotija cheese, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno lime crema and a sunny side up egg.
Chia Pudding
Overnight Oats
(Veg) Almond milk, greek yogurt, old fashioned oats, chia seeds & honey.
Side Bacon
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Side One Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side 3 Eggs
Side Toast
Kid's Menu
Sides
House Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Chips
Side Crackers
Avocado and Seeds Side
Broccoli & Kale Side
Basmati Rice Side
Brussels Sprouts Side
Corn On the Cobb Side
Curry Cauliflower Side
Hummus Side
Mashed Potato Side
Quinoa Side
Asian Sauteed Eggplant Side
Sweet Potato Side
Market Sweets
Lemon Bar
Coconut Dream Bar
Cinnamon Roll
GF Donut
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
Monster Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Frosted Sugar Cookie
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
GF Chocolate Crinkle
GF Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
Peanut Butter Truffle
Almond Apricot Truffle
Pumpkin Bread
Banana Bread
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fresh fare, made with ❤️ A casual spot where diverse flavors nourish the body and satisfy the soul.
25 On The Mall, Prairie Village, KS 66208