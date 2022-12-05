Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Caffetteria Modern Cafe

2,203 Reviews

$$

25 On The Mall

Prairie Village, KS 66208

Order Again

Popular Items

Sm Rocket
Lg Rocket
Kid's Chicken & Fries

Grab & Go Cocktails

Quart Mason Jar Jalapeno Hibiscus Margarita

$29.00

Mason Jar Red Sangria

$18.00

Big Apple Long Island Iced Tea

$35.00

Our version of an LIT made with Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Triple Sec House made Apple Ginger Syrup, Apple Cider and Lemon Juice.

G & G Sauces, Dips & Chips

1/2 Pint Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Pint Pimento Cheese

$10.00

1/2 Pint Bacon & Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Spread

$5.00

1/2 Pint Hummus

$5.00

Pint Hummus

$10.00

1/2 Pint Champagne Honey

$4.50

Pint Champagne Honey

$8.00

1/2 Pint Green Goddess

$4.50

Pint Green Goddess

$9.00

1/2 Pint Basil Walnut Pesto

$6.50

1/2 Pint Buffalo Chicken Dip

$5.00Out of stock

Pint Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

1/2 Pint Pico De Gallo

$4.00

7 Layer Dip

$12.50Out of stock

Bread & Butter Pickles Pint

$9.50

Caffe Crostinis

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Artisan Crackers

$4.00

House Made Potato Chip Bag

$4.00

Deep River Potato Chips

$2.50

Deviled Egg Dip Snack Pack w/ House-made Dill Pickle Chips

$10.00

Deviled egg dip served with house-made pickles, stone ground mustard and house-made dill pickle potato chips.

G & G Sides & Starter

1 lb. Honey BBQ Wings

$13.50

Olive And Celery Mason Jar

$7.00

Pint Pasta Salad

$6.00

G & G Salads

G & G Thai Chicken Salad

$15.00

G & G Rocket Salad

$14.00Out of stock

G & G Cobb Salad

$15.00Out of stock

G & G Adam & Eve W/ Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

1/2 Pint Chicken Salad

$6.00

Pint Chicken Salad

$12.00

1/2 Pint Curry Chicken Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Pint Curry Chicken Salad

$12.00

1/2 Pint Tuna Salad

$4.50

Pint House Made Tuna Salad

$9.00

Mediterranean Chicken Salad Pint

$12.00

G & G Sandwiches & Wraps

G & G Meatball Grinder

$9.00

G & G Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

G & G Take and Heat Meals

Spicy Beef, Pepperoncini's, Onions served with Mashed Potato

Family Chicken Enchiladas (serves 4-6)

$48.00

Individual Chicken Enchilada

$13.50

Spinach & Cheese Enchilada

$12.00

Braised Beef Enchildas

$13.50

Take & Heat Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Take & Heat Mangia Pizza

$14.00

Take & Heat Artisan KC Que Pizza

$14.00

Take & Heat Quattro Formaggio

$13.00

Baked Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.00

Individual Classic Meatloaf

$15.00

Individual Classic Pot Roast

$15.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.00Out of stock

Veggie Pot Pie

$12.00

Pint Coconut Curry Chicken w/ Basmati Rice

$14.00

Quart Coconut Curry Chicken w/ Basmati Rice

$28.00

G & G Desserts

Chia Pudding

$8.00

Overnight Oats

$8.00

(Veg) Almond milk, greek yogurt, old fashioned oats, chia seeds & honey.

Chex Mix

$15.00

Holiday Nuts

$22.00

G & G Butters & Cheeses

Skyview Farm Himmelsburg

$9.95

Maytag Blue Cheese

$9.95

Hemme Brothers Aged Cheddar

$9.95

G & G Grocery

1 Dozen Local Eggs

$8.00

Pizza dough

$4.00

Boulevard Hoppy Pickles KC Canning Co.

$12.00Out of stock

Black Garlic Pickles KC Canning Co

$12.00

Vanilla Bourbon Preserve KC Canning Co.

$10.00

Smoked Spiced Pear Shrub KC Canning Co

$16.00

Candied Jalapenos KC Canning Co

$9.00

Cider Mustard KC Canning Co

$9.00

Bread & Butter Pickles Pint

$9.50

Marinated Olives

Dill Pickles (GF, VEGAN)

$8.00Out of stock

G & G Holiday Menu

Pre-order Thanksgiving Savory Bread Pudding

$24.00Out of stock

Holiday Green Bean Casserole

$19.00Out of stock

Cold Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Traditional Lemonade

$4.00

Caffe Flavored Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

La Croix

$2.50

Culture Pop

$4.00

Zen Donkey Farms Juice

$11.00

Zen Donkey Farms Small Shot

$4.50

Zen Donkey Special

$6.00Out of stock

Kombucha Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Elixa Bottled Lemonade

$4.50

Hank's Bottled Soda

$3.75

Chief's Nectar 20 oz

$7.00Out of stock

House made cranberry juice with fresh ginger. This is a non- alcoholic mixer.

Coffee and Espresso

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

London Fog

$5.00

Butter Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Au Lait

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Steamer

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Golden Latte

$5.00

Cinnamon-Pumpkin Latte

$5.50

To Go Utensils

Add To Go Utensils

No To Go Utensils

Soups and Starters

Cup of Soup

$5.00

PLEASE NOTE: For preorders, soups are subject to change.

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

PLEASE NOTE: For preorders, soups are subject to change.

Pint of Soup

$9.00

Choice of several of our house made soup. This item is cold and will need to be heated.

Quart of Soup

$18.00

Choice of several of our house made soup. This item is cold and will need to be heated.

Bread Bowl

$4.00

Baguette

$6.00

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Assorted raw veggies and house crackers.

Pimento Cheese, House Crackers & Potato Chips

$10.00

(Veg)

House Made Potato Chips & Goddess Dip

$7.00

(Veg, GF)

House Made Meatballs

$6.00

(GF) With tomato sauce.

Olives

$7.00

(Vegan, GF)

House Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Salads

Sm Adam & Eve

$9.00

(Veg, GF) Granny smith apples, candied pecans, Gorgonzola and field greens served with champagne honey vinaigrette.

Sm Aphrodite

$9.00

(Veg, GF) Wild field greens, bibb lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and Castelvetrano olives, served with citrus herb vinaigrette.

Sm Garden Chop

$10.00

(Vegan, GF) Romaine, arugula, red cabbage, raw Brussels sprouts, raw asparagus, sweet corn, cauliflower, carrots, radishes, hemp seeds and fresh basil, served with your choice of dijon oregano vinaigrette or lemon-tahini vinaigrette.

Sm Goldwater

$12.00

(Veg, GF) Fresh kale, quinoa, seasonal sliced pear, shaved fennel, grapes, sunflower seeds and Manchego cheese, served with tart sherry vinaigrette or champagne honey vinaigrette.

Sm House Salad

$9.00

(Veg) Romaine, baby kale, croutons and grated Parmesan, served with lemon-tahini dressing.

Sm Rocket

$12.00

(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, sweet corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions served with a champagne honey vinaigrette.

Sm Southwest Crunch

$10.00

(Veg, GF) Wild field greens, romaine, avocado, black beans, jicama, fresh red bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, pepitas, crunchy hominy and Cotija cheese, served with charred chipotle vinaigrette or green goddess dressing.

Classic Cobb

$16.00

(GF) Rotisserie chicken, romaine and bibb lettuce, crispy bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and Gorgonzola cheese, served with green goddess dressing or tart sherry vinaigrette.

Lg Adam & Eve

$12.00

(Veg, GF) Granny smith apples, candied pecans, Gorgonzola and field greens served with champagne honey vinaigrette.

Lg Aphrodite

$12.00

(Veg, GF) Wild field greens, bibb lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and Castelvetrano olives, served with citrus herb vinaigrette.

Lg Garden Chop

$13.00

(Vegan, GF) Romaine, arugula, red cabbage, raw Brussels sprouts, raw asparagus, sweet corn, cauliflower, carrots, radishes, hemp seeds and fresh basil, served with your choice of dijon oregano vinaigrette or lemon-tahini vinaigrette.

Lg Goldwater

$15.00

(Veg, GF) Fresh kale, quinoa, seasonal sliced pear, shaved fennel, grapes, sunflower seeds and Manchego cheese, served with tart sherry vinaigrette or champagne honey vinaigrette.

Lg House Salad

$10.00

(Veg, GF) Romaine, baby kale, croutons and grated Parmesan, served with lemon-tahini dressing.

Lg Rocket

$15.00

(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, sweet corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions served with a champagne honey vinaigrette.

Lg Southwest Crunch

$13.00

(Veg, GF) Wild field greens, romaine, avocado, black beans, jicama, fresh red bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, pepitas, crunchy hominy and Cotija cheese, served with charred chipotle vinaigrette or green goddess dressing.

Thai Chicken Salad

$16.00

(GF, DF) Rotisserie chicken, cabbage blend, baby kale, rice noodles, sweet red bell peppers, scallions, cilantro, basil, chopped peanuts and black sesame seeds, served with Thai chili lemongrass vinaigrette, hoisin and Thai peanut sauce.

Lg Roasted Pumpkin & Kale Salad

$14.00

Bowls

Aunty's Salmon Poke Bowl

$17.00

(GF, DF) Seared salmon*, served over quinoa with marinated cabbage, radish, avocado, scallions, house made pickles, edamame and carrots, served with harissa aioli and "secret" ponzu sauce.

Chicken Larb Bowl

$15.00

(GF, DF) Minced chicken and mushrooms with lemongrass, cilantro, mint, chilis, lime and tamari, tossed with "secret" ponzu sauce and served with romaine lettuce, cucumber, carrots, fresh herbs and Basmati rice.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Egg Poutine

$11.00

(GF, DF, Veg) A bed of french fries topped with crispy Brussels sprouts, sunny side up egg, drizzled with ponzu tahini vinaigrette and topped with fresh basil and hemp and sesame seeds.

Forager Paleo Bowl

$16.00

(GF, DF) Grilled sliced steak*, cauliflower rice, garlic-roasted broccoli and kale, chilled wild mushrooms and sunflower seeds, served with chimichurri sauce.

Hollywood Bowl

$13.00

(Vegan, GF) Organic, non-GMO tofu, quinoa, Asian sauteed eggplant, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado and chilled charred red bell peppers served with Thai ginger coconut curry sauce.

Nomad Bowl

$12.00

(Vegan, GF) Basmati rice, broccoli, cabbage blend, kale, carrots, wild mushrooms and almonds, topped with scallions, served with "secret" ponzu sauce and hoisin.

Polynesian Poke Bowl

$17.00

(GF, DF) Yellowfin tuna* atop fresh greens, chilled rice noodles, sliced avocado, marinated seaweed, julienned carrots, pickled ginger and cucumbers, topped with black sesame seeds, served with red chili hoisin, Thai chili lemongrass vinaigrette and Thai peanut sauce.

Sunny-Side Up Bowl

$13.00

(GF, DF, Veg) Farm-fresh egg*, avocado, marinated cabbage, arugula, roasted Brussels sprouts, quinoa and feta cheese, served with umami sauce and a lemon wedge.

Plates

Farmstead

$16.00

Half rotisserie chicken, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Riptide

$19.00

Grilled salmon*, quinoa, broccoli & kale, avocado, lemon wedge and pesto.

Stockyard

$17.00

Grilled sliced steak*, curry cauliflower, basmati rice and chili-lime butter.

Chicken Plate

$10.00

Salmon Plate

$9.00

Steak Plate

$9.00

Tofu Plate

$6.00

Turkey Plate

$8.00Out of stock

Meatball Plate

$6.00

Veggie Plate

Yellowfin Tuna Plate

$10.00

Family Dinner

$34.00Out of stock

Serves 3-4 A full rotisserie chicken served with your choice of one sauce and two sides.

Pizzas

Bon Vivant

$13.00

(Veg) Sliced pears, Gorgonzola, fontina cheese, roasted garlic, fresh rosemary and olive oil, topped with toasted pine nuts.

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Farm-fresh eggs*, bacon, scallions, mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan cheese, tomato sauce.

Fungi

$15.00

(Veg) Roasted mushrooms, shaved fennel, fontina, Parmesan cheese, topped with truffle oil and arugula.

Genovese

$15.00

(Veg) Artichoke, pesto, fennel, roasted garlic, rosemary, manchego, fontina, Parmesan and arugula.

KC Que

$16.00

Rotisserie chicken, house made barbeque sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, charred sweet corn and red onion, topped with fresh scallions and cilantro.

King Of Siam

$15.00

Rotisserie chicken, julienned carrots, mozzarella cheese, Thai peanut sauce, scallions, cilantro, basil and chopped peanuts, drizzled with hoisin.

Le Parisian

$14.00

Cured ham, Castelvetrano olives, charred tomatoes, fontina, Manchego cheese and roasted garlic, topped with fresh herbs.

Mangia!

$14.00

Famous meatballs, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and fresh basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Quattro Formaggi

$13.00

(Veg) Mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan, Manchego cheese, oregano and tomato sauce with basil walnut pesto drizzle.

Virtuous Veggie

$14.00

(Veg) Tomato, asparagus, red onion, sweet bell peppers, baby kale, broccoli, roasted garlic and fontina cheese, topped with fresh artisan cheese.

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Local Farm Fresh Tomato Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

House roasted chicken, granny smith apples, cranberries and house made aioli, topped with arugula served on a seeded grain bread.

Chicken Shawarma

$12.00

House roasted chicken, shawarma sauce, arugula, cucumber, tomato and charred red onion rolled up in an artisanal flatbread, served with tahini tzatziki.

Monterey Turkey

$13.00

House- roasted turkey, monterey jack, avocado, tomato and arugula served with house made mayo on a croissant.

Steak Sandwich

$14.50

(DF) Sliced grilled steak*, oven-roasted tomatoes, charred red onion, arugula, house made mayo and chimichurri served on baguette.

Tacos Con Pollo

$14.00

(GF) Pulled chicken, arugula, red cabbage, Cotija, onion, cilantro, corn tortillas, jalapeno-lime crema and salsa verde served with black beans.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled shrimp topped with onions, marinated cabbage, cotija cheese, cilantro and jalapeno lime crema in a corn tortilla with a side of salsa verde and chipotle black beans.

The Gardener

$11.00

(Vegan) House made hummus layered with roasted red peppers, charred grilled onions, julienne carrots, marinated cabbage and arugula rolled up in an artisanal flatbread and served with a side of citrus herb vinaigrette.

Village Club

$14.00

Herb-roasted chicken, cured ham, tomato, bacon, cheddar, monterey jack, bibb lettuce and mayo, served with honey-mustard aioli on toasted wheat bread.

Tuna Melt

$15.00

House-made tuna salad over sliced tomatoes, topped with Monterey jack, parmesan and fontina cheeses, house-made pickles, and scallions, served on a Farm to Market English muffin with a side of house greens.

Chicken Apple Brie w/ Sweet Potato Fries

$16.00

Salmon BLT Sando

$16.50

Breakfast

ABB&H Toast

$8.00

(Veg)Almond butter, banana and honey sprinkled with cinnamon sugar on toasted artisan bread.

Avocado Toast

$8.00

(Veg) Avocado, olive oil and black sesame seeds on toasted artisan bread.

Coco's Ricotta Toast

$8.00

(Veg) Fresh ricotta, lemon-lavendar honey syrup, fresh basil and hemp seeds on thick sliced English muffin.

PB&J Toast

$7.00

(Veg) Peanut butter and house made strawberry jam on toasted artisan bread.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Farm fresh eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno and mozzarella cheese, served on a wheat tortilla and a side of salsa verde.

Commuter Egg Sando

$9.00

(Veg) English muffin, scrambled farm-fresh eggs*, avocado, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato and house made mayo.

Sweet Potato Hash

$12.00

(Veg) Roasted sweet potatoes, charred red bell peppers, cauliflower, red onions, cilantro and basil topped with a farm-fresh egg*, served with salsa verde and grilled tortillas.

Veggie Scramble

$11.00

(Veg) Assorted veggies, scrambled farm-fresh eggs, mozzarella and Parmesan, served with salsa verde and grilled corn tortillas.

Weston Traditional Breakfast

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Corn tortilla chips in a spicy verde sauce. Topped with Cotija cheese, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno lime crema and a sunny side up egg.

Chia Pudding

$8.00

Overnight Oats

$8.00

(Veg) Almond milk, greek yogurt, old fashioned oats, chia seeds & honey.

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 3 Eggs

$6.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Pepperoni

$9.00

Kid's Chicken & Fries

$8.50

Kid's Steak & Frites

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kid's PB&J

$8.00

Kid's Hummus

$8.00

Kid's Roasted Chicken

$10.00

Sides

House Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Crackers

$3.00

Avocado and Seeds Side

$6.00

Broccoli & Kale Side

$6.00

Basmati Rice Side

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts Side

$6.00

Corn On the Cobb Side

$6.00

Curry Cauliflower Side

$6.00

Hummus Side

$6.00

Mashed Potato Side

$6.00

Quinoa Side

$6.00

Asian Sauteed Eggplant Side

$6.00

Sweet Potato Side

$6.00

Market Sweets

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Coconut Dream Bar

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

GF Donut

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

$2.50

Monster Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$3.00

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

GF Chocolate Crinkle

$3.50

GF Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Overnight Oats

$8.00

(Veg) Almond milk, greek yogurt, old fashioned oats, chia seeds & honey.

Chia Pudding

$8.00

Peanut Butter Truffle

$2.25

Almond Apricot Truffle

$2.25

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh fare, made with ❤️ A casual spot where diverse flavors nourish the body and satisfy the soul.

Website

Location

25 On The Mall, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Directions

