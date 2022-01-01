A map showing the location of Caffeine 115 Main StreetView gallery

Caffeine 115 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

115 Main Street

Westhampton, NY 11978

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Cold Brew
Drip Coffee

Hot Caffeine

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

regular | decaf

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

4oz concentrated coffee brewed under pressure

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

4oz double espresso shot with just a dab of steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

4oz espresso shot with equal steamed milk

Americano

Americano

espresso shot into a cup of hot water || 3 shots, 12oz - 4 shots, 16oz

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

2 shots espresso, steamed milk, foam

Latte

Latte

espresso, steamed milk

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

coffee, hot milk

Mocha

Mocha

espresso, steamed milk, chocolate syrup, whipped cream

White Chocolate Mocha

espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate syrup, whipped cream

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

stamed milk, vanilla syrup, espresso, caramel

Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Latte

$4.00

pistachio paste, espresso, steamed pistachio milk

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

spiced black tea & cream

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

green tea & cream

Black Tea

Black Tea

16oz | 20oz

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

16oz | 20oz

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

16oz | 20oz

Golden Turmeric Tisane

Golden Turmeric Tisane

16oz | 20oz

Peppermint-Cardamom Tisane

Peppermint-Cardamom Tisane

16oz | 20oz

Chamomile-Citrus Tisane

Chamomile-Citrus Tisane

16oz | 20oz

96oz Drip Coffee

$22.00

Hot Chocolate 12 oz.

$4.75

Peppermint 16

$5.25Out of stock

Iced Caffeine

Iced Drip Coffee

Iced Drip Coffee

$3.75

16oz

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00

16oz 3 shots espresso in water

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$5.25

16oz dbl shot, milk, foam

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.25

16oz dbl shot, milk

Iced Café au Lait

$4.50

16oz coffee, milk

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.50

16oz dbl shot, milk, chocolate syrup, whipped cream

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

16iz dbl shot, milk, white chocolate syrup, whipped cream

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

16oz dbl shot, milk, vanilla syrup, caramel

Iced Pistachio Latte

Iced Pistachio Latte

$9.75

16oz pistachio paste, espresso, pistachio milk

Iced Valrhona Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16oz Valrhona chocolate

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

16oz spiced black tea & cream

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

16oz green tea & cream

Draft Latte

Draft Latte

$4.50

12oz

Draft Oatmilk Latte

$5.25

12oz

Black Cold Brew

Black Cold Brew

$4.00

16oz black cold brew

Black Tan

Black Tan

$4.50

16oz black cold brew oat milk latte

Oat Black Tan

Oat Black Tan

$5.25

12oz

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75

16oz | 20oz

Water Cup

Bakery

Croissant

Croissant

$3.75
Pain au Chocolate

Pain au Chocolate

$4.25
Parisian Almond Croissant

Parisian Almond Croissant

$4.25

Multigrain Croissant

$4.25

Apricot Croissant

$4.25
Loafs / Cakes

Loafs / Cakes

$4.25
Muffin

Muffin

$4.00
Scones

Scones

$4.25

Fruit Danish

$4.25
Donuts

Donuts

$3.75

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00Out of stock
Macaron

Macaron

$3.50
Palmiers

Palmiers

$5.75
Biscotti

Biscotti

$4.50
Cookies

Cookies

$4.25

Brownies

$4.25

Kan Keto Muffins

$4.50

Sole Raspberry Bars

$6.00

Sole Lemon Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Sole Almond

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan Brownies

$3.75Out of stock

Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.75
Spindrift

Spindrift

$4.00

Boylans Cherry

$4.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.50
Kombucha Health-Ade

Kombucha Health-Ade

$5.75
Pellegriono Soda

Pellegriono Soda

$4.00

Milk 64oz

$5.50

Skim Milk 64oz

$6.00

Peligrino

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Chobani Yogurt Drink

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.75

Coconut

$5.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Celcius

$4.50

Lemon Perfect

$4.00

Avec

$4.50

Poppi Soda

$4.50Out of stock

Retail

La Colombe Coffee

nizza | monaco | monte carlo

RxBar

RxBar

$4.50

blueberry | peanut butter | coconut | maple sea salt | banana cherry

Simply Mints

Simply Mints

$3.00

Mezcla Vegan Bar

$5.50

peanut butter | matcha vanilla | chipotle hot chocolate

Go Macro Bar

$3.75

macro granola coconut | banana almond butter | sunflower butter | chocolate mocha

Brownies

$4.25
Palmiers

Palmiers

$5.75
Biscotti

Biscotti

$4.50

Chocolate Bark

$8.75

Sprouted Choc Pretzle

$8.00

S'mores Pop

$6.00

Chocolate Bar

$8.50

Rice Crispy

$6.50
Organic Ancient Super Grain Oatmeal

Organic Ancient Super Grain Oatmeal

$4.75Out of stock

maple & brown sugar | original blend | chia & hempseed

Merch

Caffeine Mood T-Shirt

$20.00

Caffeine T-Shirt

$20.00

Caffeine Hat

$16.00

MERCH

Caffeine Mood T-Shirt

$20.00

Caffeine T-Shirt

$20.00

Caffeine Hat

$16.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Main Street, Westhampton, NY 11978

Directions

Gallery

Map
