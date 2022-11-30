Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cagney's Food Truck in Southport, NC

Southport, NC 28461

Sandwiches

The Alphabet

The Alphabet

$10.00

6oz. burger, american cheese, romaine, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, potato bun

The Deano

The Deano

$12.00

hand-breaded chicken, american cheese, house-made pepper jelly, romaine, tomato, potato bun

The S&P

The S&P

$10.00

mild italian sausage, provolone, grilled onions & peppers, hoagie

Fries & Fingers

My Fries

My Fries

$4.00

french fries for one, choice of one sauce or seasoning

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$15.00

two hand-breaded jumbo chicken tenders, My Fries, choice of two sauces

Kiddos

Old Faithful

$3.00

Grape PB&J minus the crust served as is, or deep-fried with a sprinkle of cinnamon & sugar

Lil' Clucker

Lil' Clucker

$7.00

one hand-breaded jumbo chicken tender, kid size side of fries

Specials

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

house-made pickles, hand breaded with our very own Never Been Breader and served with choice of dipping sauce

Chickie Parm

$12.00

hand-breaded chicken breast deep fried with house-made marinara and provolone served on a toasted potato bun

House-Made Sauces & Seasonings

BBQ

$0.50

Jimmy's Secret

$0.50

add extra tangy heat to your fries with this seasoning

Pepper Jelly

$0.50

add an extra side of this sweet and savory sauce to your order

Piri Piri Aioli

$0.50

add an extra side of this spicy sauce to your order

Roasted Garlic & Honey Aioli

$0.50

add an extra side of this sweet and savory sauce to your order

Rosemary Sea Salt

$0.50

add double the rosemary sea salt to your fries

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Food truck in Southport, NC serving up all your favorite pub-style food.

Southport, NC 28461

Directions

