Cahawba House

240 Reviews

$

31 S Court St

Montgomery, AL 36104

Drinks

16 oz Drink

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.46

Coffee

$2.50

Water

$0.10

Smart water 20oz

$2.50

Coke-16.9oz Bottled

$2.00

Sprite- 16.9 oz Bottled

$2.00

DrPepper- 16.9oz Bottled

$2.00

Diet Coke- 16.9oz Bottled

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.46

Smart Water 33.8oz

$3.50

Beer

Ciderboys Apple Strawberry

$6.00

Palmetto Amber

$6.00

Lil Miss Sour

$7.00

Ciderboys Peach County

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$16.99

Chardonnay Glass

$5.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$16.99

Pinot Grigio Glass

$5.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$16.99

Pinot Noir Glass

$5.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$16.99

Champagne Glass

$5.00

Champagne Bottle

$15.99

Mimosa

$7.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:20 am - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:20 am - 8:15 pm
Friday7:20 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday7:20 am - 8:15 pm
Cahawba House, located in historic downtown Montgomery, AL, serves Bama Bona Fide Southern Cuisine for breakfast and lunch.

31 S Court St, Montgomery, AL 36104

