Burger, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, milkshakes
Cain Gang Chicken & Waffle 215 N Service Rd E
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Full Service Restaurant specializing in great food and a wonderful atmosphere. Chicken & Waffles are the number one selling item alongside the chicken, burgers, salads, fish and the fish & grits. Come in and enjoy!
Location
215 N Service Rd E, Ruston, LA 71270